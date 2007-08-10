Cocktail Meatballs IV

This is an extremely easy appetizer that keeps them coming back for seconds.

Recipe by jhibbard

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
32 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a large roasting pan with aluminum foil.

  • Shape ground beef into golf-size balls. Place on prepared roasting pan for 20 to 25 minutes until done.

  • Meanwhile heat the jelly, chili sauce and mustard together in a 2 quart Dutch oven. Drain and add meatballs to the Dutch oven. Cover and simmer on low for 1/2 hour. Serve hot in chaffing dish with toothpicks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
601 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 40.4g; cholesterol 128.6mg; sodium 313.3mg. Full Nutrition
