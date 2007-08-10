Cocktail Meatballs IV

I was pretty skeptical about this recipe, I mean grape jelly and chili sauce? It sounds like an unlikely combo. But I was having 60 people for my son's first birthday and needed something easy that I could make in advance so I tried it. I used frozen cocktail meatballs (3 lb bag). They were gone after about 10 minutes, and everyone was asking for more (in spite of there being plenty of everything else on the table) They were FANTASTIC. I wish I'd made twice as many. The only changes I made were to use a whole jar of each grape jelly and chili sauce, a tablespoon or so of dijon and about the same of worcester sauce. I dumped everything in the crockpot and left in on low for about 4 hours. AMAZING. Easy and a huge crowd pleaser! I will make again for New Year's! Thanks for the great recipe!