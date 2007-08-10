Cocktail Meatballs IV
This is an extremely easy appetizer that keeps them coming back for seconds.
Fantastic! Everybody loves these. Like other reviewers, I think it calls for a bit more chili sauce. I used a 4 lb. bag of frozen meatballs, a 32 oz. jar of grape jam, a 12 oz. jar of chili sauce and 2 Tbsp. mustard. It helps a great deal to warm the sauce mixture in a saucepan and whisk it up so the jelly breaks down and it's nicely combined before pouring over the meatballs. I started this with frozen meatballs with the crockpot on low and they were perfect in 4 hours. Kept them on low throughout the party. UPDATE: Made again with a big package (Costco) of Aidells Chicken and Pineapple Terriyaki meatballs and it was better.Read More
Tasty and easy appetizer.Read More
Really good! i put a costco pack of frozen meatballs (3/4 of the italian meatball pack.. .it was all that would fit in the crock pot!), two heinz bottles of chili sauce, 40 oz of smuckers grape jelly (2 squeeze tubes), a pinch of kosher salt, 1 tablespoon of worchishire sauce and 2 TBSP of regular mustard. Really easy, the meatballs were gone in 30 minutes.
Made these as an appetizer for a large gathering. 15 pounds (3 bags) of armour carmelized pre-made meatballs, 3 jars of chile sauce 1 jar of grape jelly, I used powdered mustard and 3 tablespoons of chili powder. Put the sauce over the meatballs in a crock pot, they were gone in 1/2 hour. Everyone was coming in the kitchen looking for more and then asking for the recipe. I felt foolish because it's so simple! This is a TNT (tried and true) keeper!
I was pretty skeptical about this recipe, I mean grape jelly and chili sauce? It sounds like an unlikely combo. But I was having 60 people for my son's first birthday and needed something easy that I could make in advance so I tried it. I used frozen cocktail meatballs (3 lb bag). They were gone after about 10 minutes, and everyone was asking for more (in spite of there being plenty of everything else on the table) They were FANTASTIC. I wish I'd made twice as many. The only changes I made were to use a whole jar of each grape jelly and chili sauce, a tablespoon or so of dijon and about the same of worcester sauce. I dumped everything in the crockpot and left in on low for about 4 hours. AMAZING. Easy and a huge crowd pleaser! I will make again for New Year's! Thanks for the great recipe!
I made these meatballs for a Super Bowl Party and they came out great. Everyone wanted the recipe. I made my own italian meatballs and used one jar of Heinz chili sauce and one jar of Smuckers grape jelly with 2 tab. of Nance's Sharp and Creamy mustard. I cooked the sauce ingredients on the stove top until well blended and bubbly and then put the meatballs after they were cooked in the oven into my crockpot and poured the sauce on top and let them cook on low for 3 hrs. Perfect. They were tasty and moist. You just have to remember to give them a stir into the sauce every once in a while if they're not already gone by then.
Delicious! I used frozen meatballs and turned out great. I also used the entire jar of jelly (18oz) and the whole bottle of chili sauce. Put in the crockpot on low for about 90 minutes. They went fast!
These are soooooo good! My husband and daughter loved them as much as I did and it's not easy to find something all of us like! We had a package of frozen meatballs in the freezer that we didn't like (a different brand than we normally buy) and I decided I would use them up at an upcoming potluck so I came here to look for ideas. When I came across this recipe I read it aloud to my husband and he kept saying "grape jelly?" We were very curious so he asked me to make them a head of time. He couldn't believe I used the same meatballs that he didn't like previously when I used them with speghetti. Anyway - other than using frozen meatballs I followed the recipe exact and I highly recommend. Thank you!
I first tried these at a co-worker's Christmas party about 10 years ago. I cringed when she said the sauce was just grape jelly and chili sauce! Huh? How can these two ingredients taste so good together? I've been making them ever since, but like most reviewers, I also use frozen meatballs in the crockpot and always heat the jelly and chili sauce first in a small saucepan to avoid jelly globs. I add a few splashes of worchestershire, 3/4 tsp ground mustard, garlic/onion powders to taste, and even a little minced garlic. After thoroughly heated, I pour the sauce over the meatballs, stir well to evenly coat, and keep the crockpot on low for a few hours. I made these today as part of our annual New Year's Day appetizer spread, and my husband, picky 3 1/2 year-old daughter, and I were gobbling these up like there was no tomorrow! Fantastically easy, delicious and always a crowd-pleaser, I will be making these for years to come. This sauce also pairs well with 'Lil Smokies too!
Another old family favorite! Definitely try these meatballs! I personally use the pre-made meatballs (frozen) to save time. Everyone always loves them!!
Great recipe, although I added a little more jelly for a better taste, and used frozen meatballs. I just dumped it all in the crockpot and let it cook for 2 hours. YUMMY!
This recipe is AWESOME!! I have been making this for years with just the grape jelly/chili sauce combo but had some at a party that were better than mine so came on here looking to see what that extra ingredient was and it must be the mustard! I used 3 bottles of chili sauce and one of the big plastic jars of jelly (which is almost equal amts of each and a little more than this recipe calls for), 2 tbs yellow mustard and also added about 1 tbs. of dried minced onion. Used approx. 1/2 bag of frozen italian meatballs from Sam's (it's a BIG bag). Heated sauce on stove then poured over somewhat thawed meatballs in the crockpot & cooked on low for 4-5 hrs. UNBELIEVABLY AWESOME and better than my old recipe - will definately make again!!
I can't go to a family holiday without people begging me to make this recipe! They call it my "special meat"
Great starter recipe. Like others I tweaked it a bit to suit our tastes. Used a 12 oz. jar of grape jelly and 12 oz. bottle of chili sauce, a few squirts of dijon mustard and a few dashes hot sauce. Mixed all together on top of stove unil well blended. Used a bag of frozen Italian meatballs (about 15) and 2/3 package of Lil Turkey Smokies. Heated meatballs in over, then added all to sauce. Did it on top of stove cause my crockpot was in use. Came out great! Hubby keep going back for more. Will definetly make again. Thanks jhibbard!
I used Aidell's chicken teryaki and pineapple meatballs. The sauce was delish. I cooked the sauce on the stove top and then put the meatballs and sauce into the slow cooker. It was really good.
I tripled the recipe and took this to a big potluck at work. I LOVED the convenience of baking the meatballs in the oven. Talk about super EASY! I put the meatballs up on a wire rack in a big lined roasting pan, and a great deal of the fat had dripped off (healthier). However, when I made the sauce it had a bit too much mustard bite. So... I added about 2 T. brown sugar and that mellowed it out. Also... the meatballs would have been bland for my taste, so I add a few things to the raw meat prior to shaping the meat balls (salt, garlic powder and some pepper). It turned out wonderful! There was a LOT of food around and there was not ONE meatball left to take home...lol The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is that I had to alter the recipe a little ...but I feel it was 5 star once I added a couple extra things. I'd say it was a HUGE HIT!
Always a hit! The only thing I did different was warm the jelly and chili sauce on low in a sauce pan before adding to crockpot. It broke down the jelly and really melded the flavors!
I made this thanksgiving day using lil smoke sausages...turned out great my girls loved them, will def, make this again probably at christmas, thanks for a great recipe!
There is one major problem with this recipe. Its doesn't tell you what kind of chili sauce to use. I think you are suppose to use a tomato based chili sauce. The first time I made it, it was really sweet and I couldn't taste the chili sauce at all. The second time I made it I added more chili sauce and it was sooo hot. That was probably because I used "pure" chili sauce with no tomato base since the recipe didn't specify. You should use a tomato based chili sauce and add about 1 tbsp per pound of meat more than what the recipe calls for and it will be perfect. The best thing about this recipe is the mustard, it really adds something and is even better if you use an equal amount of worchestershire sauce.
These were great! I added a little spicy brown mustard and some Worchestershire sauce. Really enjoyed!
These are great! I made, as is, and everyone loved them! Thank you for an easy and GREAT recipe! Will make again!
This is just the tastiest appetizer meatball recipe out there. My teen son has friends that request these! I use premade "homestyle" meatballs dumped into a crockpot with the remaining ingredients, and I'm done in literally 4-5 minutes. Not bad for something so good!
My Mom always served these at our annual Christmas party in the 1970's in a chafing dish. This recipe reminds me of Christmas. Just as good now as then.
I have been making these meatballs for many, many years. I believe I got the recipe from one of Betty Crocker's first cookbooks. I have made the meatballs from scratch and in a pinch have also used the frozen packaged kind. I do use a whole bottle of chili sauce and grape jelly and have not used the prepared mustard. YUM!
Wonderful! Everybody loves these. I used a 4 lb. bag of frozen meatballs, a 32 oz. jar of grape jam, a 12 oz. jar of chili sauce and 2 Tbsp. mustsard and 2 tsp. of liquid smoke. I just heated them on low until they were nice and hot! They will be great in a crockpot too!!
Didn't have any grape jelly, so used strawberry preserves instead. Didn't have any store-bought chili sauce so I made my own from scratch. Used brown mustard. Added a tiny bit of hot sauce to give it a little kick. This sauce was amazing. I think anything would taste great smothered in this sauce. I will definitely try this again, although with actual grape jelly this time.
These were sooo good.. I was really sceptical about the grape jelly but it gave it just the right amount of kick. Couldnt keep the family out of them. They sure went fast!
I'm going to make this for Christmas eve, but I wanted to know what chili sauce do you use? I don't know what to chili sauce to buy.
I made these for a New Years Eve Party and they were devoured. I used frozen meatballs to make things quicker. Then simmered the sauce on the stovetop and dumped everything into a crockpot.
Positively fantastic! A must bring for any party that requires easy eats.
Don't let the strange mix of ingredients fool you. This recipe is yummmmmy! This is great to bring to a party.
These were awesome. Used frozen meatballs and put the whole thing in the slow cooker on "low" for a few hours. They disappeared!!!
I make a similar sauce but I do not add the mustard, just chili sauce and grape jelly( the name brand jelly woks best) I make my own meatballs, when cooked, simmer in the oven with the sauce for 1hr just so the sauce gets in the meatball...excellent!!!
Used sauce from these for homemade meatballs -- most people really liked them
Though I've had these many times, this was the first time I made them myself. I doubled the recipe and took them to a football party and they disappeared! Amazingly delicious, and so easy to make! I used frozen meatballs and extra jelly and chili sauce, so there was enough sauce to sop up with bread after the meatballs were gone! Awesome!
This is an excellent recipe! I used frozen meatballs in a crock pot. Make sure you mix the ingredients in a bowl and then pour over the meatballs. This version is much nicer compared to the cranberry jelly version I used to make. Great in little mini-roll sandwiches the next day with extra sauce and provelone cheese melted on top. Yummo!
Hmmmmm, I'm not sure what I did wrong. It may be the frozen meatball brand I used, but it seemed I couldn't really "taste" the sauce. I'm a little disappointed especially with all the rave reviews, but I will give it another try and hopefully give it five stars next time around! Can anyone out there recommend brands of chili sauce, brand of meatballs, etc... I really want to try this again.
Who would ever think that so few ingredients could make such a good dish? Everyone loved these!
I use the frozen meatballs in the crockpot with the sauce for a few hours and they turn out great! Everyone thinks they are homemade meatballs. This is one of my favorites for Christmas time.
Good meatballs
I was afraid of it being too sweet. I felt I had to tweak it to make it taste good. My final recipe turned out to be 1-jar chili sauce 2 oz low sugar grape jelly 1 small can tomato paste 1-teasp. onion powder 2 tbsp dijon mustard Used thawed premade frozen meatballs in crockpot on low for 3 hours. Everyone at the party said they were really good, none were left.
I used 2 pounds frozen meatballs and placed all ingredients in a crock pot. People will be begging you to make this again!
Made them in the crockpot for New Years' Eve and they were wonderful - even better the next day! The frozen pre-made meatballs work just as well going to the trouble of making your own, and sometimes even less expensive if you catch a sale! Even with the frozen you still use the same jelly/chili sauce/mustard quantities. Like another reviewer recommended I warmed the sauces in a pan on the stove to get the lumps out of the jelly and make it smooth, then poured it over the meatballs. Great recipe!
Drummed up twice the sauce for the meatballs. Very simple and tastey!
WONDERFUL!!!. Unfortunantly There were not any mild chili sauce at my grocer, and I was stuck with buying HOT, the chinese or Japanese kind and when they say HOT they mean HOT. They were still very good, just made you want to drag your lips on the ground like a dog..LOL. Just be careful if you have to buy the HOT sauce because it is nothing like the others, but the meatballs were still wonderful.
I've made these several times, and they're always gone. I use the Armour frozen Italian meatballs, Heinz chili sauce, and Smucker's grape jelly. I love that it's easy to multiply the recipe for whatever size group you're feeding. I've tried a few different additions like garlic, worcestershire and such...and I find I like them best just as written. I warm the sauce ingredients on the stove, then dump it over the meatballs in the crock-pot. It takes about 90 minutes or so for them to be ready to eat. Terrific!
Delicious recipe! In the interest of time, I bought pre-made Italian meatballs from the frozen food section and they turned out wonderful! My guests raved and there was not one meatball leftover! Thanks for the terrific recipe!!
These are ok for something quick but they seemed like they needed just a little bit of something extra - onions perhaps? Good in a pinch (kind of recipe to always have on hand). My 11 year old granddaughter loved them.
Excellant meatballs. I took them to a potluck and people wanted the recipe.
I really liked the sauce on these. But, I have to admit that I did use frozen meatballs, so I am rating it based on that, because I did not have a lot of time. I served them as an appetizer, on a plate with tooth pics in them, at a holiday party. I also had a basket of bread rolls right near, which a lot of people ate them with. Thanks!
This recipe's a total pleaser -- but, I use ground cinnamon in place of the mustard and even quantities of the chili sauce and grape jelly. It's extremely fast if you buy frozen meatballs and toss everything in a slow-cooker for several hours. These freeze fabulously, too -- perfect for your Foodsaver bags. Everyone will ask for the recipe, guaranteed!
Usually I just use the bag of pre made and cooked meatballs and a couple jars of Chili Sauce. Thought I would try something a bit different for a New Years Eve party. The jelly...did NOT do it for me, one of the guests actually spit it up!! Im still so embarassed...some people liked it but it wasnt a big hit.
I used frozen beef meatballs and added chucks of chopped onion and green bell peppers and a can of pineapple, drained. So, delicious and everyone ate it up fast!! Now, my brother brings this to potlucks, too.
My kids loved them and I will make them again. I used them for a large party and they went over very well with the crowd too. Extremely easy, great addition to a buffet. Thanks for the recipe.
People Loved it!!!!!! I added some liquid smoke and some onion it was very popular. Thanx to the frozen pre-made meatballs it was so easy. MINDY
Great recipe, even for a vegetarian! I just use the frozen veggie meatballs. And most meat eaters cannot tell the difference. And like most reviewers, I put all into the crockpot at once. It only takes about 2 house on low for it to cook all the way through.
We really liked these....only gave 4 stars because my boyfriend decided to leave the meatballs in the oven for an hour....can anyone say hard as golf balls? lol....oh well, the sauce was great and I'm positive next time they'll be better!
This is so easy. I made it as directed, but it seemed a little bland and the sauce was runny, so I went back and added the rest of the bottle of chili sauce. That was much better. Frozen meatballs are the way to go, but I wish I had gotten the Italian ones instead of regular. I'll try them next time!
Great recipe. I add coursely chopped onions and green pepper to give it more flavor. Friends always asked for this at every party
Not good. I should have made real meatballs with spices and breadcrumbs and then tried the cocktail sauce. To use plain balls of ground beef...well, I should have known better! I tried one at the party I brought them to, told everyone else that they weren't good, many tried them anyway and no one had a 2nd meatball.
I too was skeptical about using grape jelly but it turned out great! I added a bit more chili sauce since for it to be a little less sweet. I also used the meatball recipe from Italian spaghetti and meatballs on allrecipes. I also did make the meatballs a bit smaller. Thanks for an easy, delicious recipes. I finally have something to bring to gatherings thats not cheese and crackers.
This was a very interesting recipe, but it was so good! I made it for a party and no one could tell what the sauce was made from. Now every time I have a party people request my meatballs!!! Party Favorite
Quick and easy for an appetizer buffet. Homemade meatballs are a must to enhance the flavors in the sauce. I use sugar free jelly to cut the sweetness. Thanks for sharing.
Always a HIT whenever I make it. After following this exact recipe I throw in a package of plain cocktail weenies - makes a big pot and everyone gets a variety.
I was supposed to bring an appetizer to Christmas dinner and I totally forgot. 3 hours before I am supposed to be there, the stores are all closed and I am scrambling to figure out what to do. I found this recipe and it saved me. At first I didn't have grape jelly so I used strawberry instead. They turned out ok. I didn't have leftovers but the meat balls were tough and they seemed bland to me. I knew they could be better. I tried it again for the next party on Friday night only this time I used Grape Jelly, a combination of Oriental red chile oil and Marca El Pato sauce and I made the meat balls with some cracker crumbs, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Wow! What a difference! The slight modifications really went over well. It gave them a real punch of flavor that was missing the night before. Thanks for a simple and very good recipe.
I went to a party where these were served and couldn't get enough of them! Just the best and nothing less.
Seems like many reviewers used frozen meatballs, but I followed the recipe and they were a little dry. Maybe should have simmered a little longer?
Blech! Did not turn out good at all. Flavorless, definitely missing something. Would not recommend.
These are great! I made a batch once, then my sister and I went out, while we were gone my brother in law ate the whole batch! A lady at my church makes jalapeno jelly and it is REALLY good substituted for grape.
This was an interesting recipe for sure! I agree, don't let the ingredients turn you away from this. It was sweet and flavorful altogether. You might want to cook the meatballs less though, since they dry out in the oven before you let them simmer in the sauce. Serve hot for sure!
These are good, but I'll stick to my favorite version of this recipe...omit the prepared mustard and add 1 can jellied cranberry sauce to 1 bottle chili sauce and 6 oz. grape jelly. It gives it a sweet and sassy flavor.
Grape jelly?? You won't believe it but it's true! Use a spicy brown mustard and equal parts worchestershire sauce and you'll be amazed at how good this recipe really is! Made mine with the Cosco frozen meatballs. Prepared the sauce in a saucepan, put the meatballs in a crockpot, poured the sauce over it and let it go for 4 hrs. SUPER EASY-SUPER FUN and quite TASTY!!
We used this recipe for last year's holiday party and it was a hit! We went the slow cooker route and, like others, used the frozen pre-made, seasoned meatballs. Simple and awesome!
An old standard recipe I've been making these for at least 10 years. All you need is the grape jelly and chili sauce. The cranberry jelly sounds interesting. I'll probably try it the next time.
Delicious. The best I've ever made!
This turned out pretty good, I didn't add the mustard until last hour of cooking. I used premade meatballs and browned them in the skillet first then put in Slow Cooker for about 5 1/2 hrs.
Not only did i use frozen meatballs i also sliced hillshire beef smoke sausage into bite size and had a bowl of each. They were a winner at our anniversary gathering.
This was very good...because after reading the reviews I tweaked this recipe. I added 1 large clove of garlic(minced), 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper to the groung beef. It was still a little bland so I sprinkled salt + pepper into the sauce. I also used equal parts chili sauce and jelly. I will make this again and tweak the meatballs a little more. Overall a good recipe!
these are SOOO easy to make! and they taste great too. just pour everything in the crockpot (my meatballs were still frozen) and set it on low for about 4 hours. I also like more sauce so i add extra chili sauce and jelly.
I made these exactly as stated in the recipe. The sauce was tasty, but didn't seem to stick to the meatballs very well. I was suspicious of making meatballs out of plain meat, and sure enough, the meatballs need some added texture and seasonings. Salt helped a lot. I will try these again and make some changes.
I use Mamma Lucia frozen meatballs (not the italian kind in the black bag but the ones in the brown bag), one whole bottle of chili sauce and about 12 ounces of grape jelly. I also add already minced garlic that you can find in the grocery store. I don't use the prepared mustard. Slow cooking these is the key. Otherwise, the flavor of the sauce won't infuse in the meatballs. Put in a slow cooker for about 3-4 hours and that's it. I made these for about 50 people at my mom's wedding reception a month ago and they were a huge hit!
I made these for a New Year's Eve party with homemade meatballs (the classic stove-top stuffing recipe, which is a fabulous meatball recipe). I made a quadruple batch of meatballs several weeks ahead, froze them and then on the day of the party just put everything in my crock pot about 3 hours before my quests were due to arrive. This is so easy. Lovely!
very yummy and easy. I used frozen meatballs, sugar-free grape jelly (splenda), 1/2 a chopped and sauted onion, and chipotle hot sauce to taste. I like 'em sweet and spicy!
The best way to make this recipe is to use one bag of frozen meatballs, 1 whole jar of grape jelly & 1 whole bottle of chili sauce, forget the mustard!!! Put them in a slow cooker for a couple hours & you've got a meatball recipe that's easier to make than it is to count the 5 stars it deserves!
This was really good, but i did have to add more chili sauce about equal to the grape jelly. It was really sweet thats why i did that. But after simmering with the meatballs WONDERFUL!!!I really enjoyed this, and i forgot to add the mustard, but it was soo good without it!
every one loved them
Used frozen meatballs and minus mustard everyone enjoyed them.
Everyone always likes these. Not my fav, but OK, When pinched for time I use the frozen meatballs, but in interest of health I usually make my own metballs, using 97% lean ground beef and 1-lb of ground lean turkey. I use the whole bottle of chili sauce. I dont use the mustard and add 3 tbsp's brown sugar & use sugar free grape jelly. It costs a little more this way, but if you are more health conscious, like I am, then it is worth it! I put the sauce ingredients in a blender then pour over meatballs and cook in the crock pot on high for 4 hours! (Stirring occassionally)
Great recipe if you like ground beef covered in grape sauce. I made my own meatballs but added onion powder and worcestershire sauce. I also subsituted dijon mustard for prepared, as I was all out. I could hardly force this meal down.
Meatballs were a little tough. Will buy pre-made meatballs next time. Sauce was tasty though.
OMG! I just made these meatballs with a few modifications, (used frozen turkey meatballs, sugar free jelly, and added 2 tbsp mustard) and I can't keep myself away from the pan! I will definitely serve these at the next party, yet add a bit of tabasco for some kick.
Unusual, fun, easy, and tasty for kids especially.
Used this recipe as a base for my own simpler and easier way. I used store bought pre cooked frozen meatballs, placed them in the crockpot and used 1 entire squeezable grape jelly and 1 jar chili sauce then placed on high for 1 hour which was perfect. This recipe although modified was still really good and probably much easier than what was listed.
Good flavor but the meatballs turned out dry. Next time I am going to add bread crumbs and see if this helps.
Everyone liked these meatballs and it was a very easy appetizer. I used store bought meatballs which were only OK, but the sauce was very good.
Yes! These are very good!
I love to serve these. Everyone always loves them and can't believe there is grape jelly in them!
The's meat balls are always a hit at my parties! I used frozen Italian style meatballs instead of fresh ground beef. Saves time!
Made this for a family dinner last week. Everyone loved it - including my 1 year old who rarely eats meat!!!
