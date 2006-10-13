Easy Chicken Breast

I adapted half to be vegetarian for myself and it was wonderful! To do so, just buy Quarn Naked Cutlets, thaw and treat just like the regular chicken--only stick it in the oven half way though cooking, for about 30 mins. I made this for a dinner for my boyfriend and another couple. I loved that it is simple enough to whip up, stick in the oven, enjoy a nice glass of wine and apps with your guests, throw in the pasta and dinner is served! I did seasoned the chicken before covering in the sauce--a few dashes of Jane's Crazy Salt and Jane's Crazy Pepper, Italian seasoning, and fresh ground black pepper. I also added fresh mushrooms, and used reduced fat sour cream. I served over No-Yolk egg noodles with a salad and roasted asparagus. I've seen others say the sauce was thin, but ours was fine--we used it as sauce on the noodles. I do not think I would like this dish over rice, however. Dinner was a big hit, I was able to enjoy my company, and my friend asked for the recipe!