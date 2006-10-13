Easy Chicken Breast

This recipe has about a 5 minute prep time, and it tastes great. Chicken breasts in a creamy sauce with some white wine! It also freezes well. Serve over rice with hot bread.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. In a medium bowl, combine the soups, sour cream and white wine. Mix well and pour over the chicken. Cover with foil.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 110.5mg; sodium 1263.8mg. Full Nutrition
