Easy Chicken Breast
This recipe has about a 5 minute prep time, and it tastes great. Chicken breasts in a creamy sauce with some white wine! It also freezes well. Serve over rice with hot bread.
Wow! Super easy and delicious! Yesterday was the first really chilly day this season and I wanted something warm and comforting for dinner. This did the trick! My husband was so impressed, and it only took a few minutes to throw together! Before pouring the mixture on, I sprinkled the chicken with ground pepper, garlic salt and some italian seasoning. Mine didn't come out too soupy as I added extra chicken so I'd have enough for my husband for lunch the next day and put some in the freezer for another quick meal. Served over egg noodles with a side of broccoli. Definitely a keeper!!Read More
Very bland. If I made this one again, I'd add lots of spices. The chicken was moist though.Read More
REALLY EAASY!! and very good- added garlic powder, pepper, season salt- then baked with saltine cracker crumb topping, drizled with small at of butter for an extra 10 min at 475 until browned.
I really liked this recipe, but had to add some spices, garlic salt, garlic powder, pepper, and cumin. Overall a delicious meal.
So good and so easy! I used cream of potato and cream of chicken soup because I'm not a big fan of celery. I also substituted apple juice for the white wine and used light sour cream. Yummy! Next time I think I will cut back on the sauce though, because I found that the chicken was almost too "smothered." Thanks!
added 1/4 tsp each of garlic salt, pepper, cumin. Tried both micro & baked and Microwave won hands down. Med high for 10 min. with no sauce, then add sauce last 5 min. IT WAS DELICIOUS. And done in 15 minutes. Tender and juicy and flavorful.
Love this recipe, but we put it over rice in a casserole dish, great for a dinner casserole. Asparagus sounds great as well, we used green beans, served with hot rolls. Next time egg noodles and asparagus for sure. Ideas galore on this recipe. THANKS!!
My large family loves this! The flavor is fantastic [the white wine makes it!!]. It's so simple...a no-brainer. I serve this over/with noodles or rice. This is now a regular in our household!
I thought this recipe was good. The wine was a bit strong in the flavor so I'd make it again with a little less wine or chicken stock instead.
Deliciously simple! This is one of those clever little recipes you use when you have friends over and don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, but still want to impress them with your culinary skills. Play around with different kinds of soup, they all seem to tast great in this dish.
This is a great, easy recipe. I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom (what I had on hand) about 1/4 cup white balsalmic vinagar in place of white wine,a tablespoon of mild curry powder, and threw in a small bag of mixed frozen veg over the chicken. I also seasoned the chicken with salt and pep . It was wonderful! The whole family loved it, and the chicken was very moist and tasty. Try this one, I thought it might be a bit plain, but the sauce is wonderful, quite elegant. I am having a dinner for my Mom's birthday, and will be serving this to the whole family!
I made a few minor adjustments as others suggeted like seasoning the chicken with salt, cracked pepper, and garlic. I also added sliced fresh mushrooms. I did not have cream of celery soup so I mixed a can of cream of mushroom soup with a can of cream of chicken. The results were extremely good. My family loved it and has asked me to add this recipe to our rotation. I served it over noodles. Fantastic!
The bland looking picture should have been a tip-off. Made the dish following the recipe and it had no flavor to it at all. Adding noodles only added carbohydrates, not flavor. The only reason I gave it one star is because it was easy to make.
I've been making this for years. Although sometimes I just make it with 2 cans soup (mix of of celery, mushroom, chicken, onion, celery, potato, etc) & leave out the wine & sour cream. Can also be made in crockpot. Put chicken in on low setting w/ seasoning, & some (3/4 cup ish) broth, water or wine. Cook on low for 6 +/- hours. 30-40 min before serving stir in soups. Also good w/stew meat(gets very tender in crockpot) I add Onion soup mix w/ water or a can of French Onion Soup & no liquid with meat, cook on low for 7+/- hours. You'd probably want to use 2 lbs of stew meat, & 3 cans "cream of" soup. I use 1 lb stew meat & 2 cans soup, but im only feeding my husband. I always make enough to freeze for another meal though. So, it depends on your family size or how many you're feeding. Add soups (& sour cream & sliced mushrooms if desired) 30-40 min before serving. Serve over rice, noodles or mashed potatoes. Mix soups depending on what you have or your taste, could also try cheddar cheese with chicken. Experiment! My husband is patient lol. But my experiments have rarely been yucky (never inedible, knock on wood lol) & I've discovered some family faves that way! :-)
This was just O.K. Nothing special at all but was definitely quick and easy! I did season the chicken with seasoning salt. Next time I will bread and brown the chicken first and double the amount of wine. This also makes pleanty of sauce which is great for serving over some buttered egg noodles.
I substituted chicken broth for the white wine and added some seasonings. Easy to make and the family loved it!
I thought this was really a tasty and easy dish. For some odd reason,I didn't have Cr.of anything soup in my pantry,which never happens,but I did have a can of turkey gravy,so I mixed that with the sour cream and wine. Like the other reviewers,I added some seasonings like garlic powder and salt and pepper. I also browned the chicken on the stove top before I baked it,just to brown it. I have this thing about eating white chicken from the oven,in a sauce like that it never browns up too well. I added fresh mushrooms and it all tasted pretty good. I think I'll experiment with the soup types when making this again. Also,I took the advice of another reviewer who only used one can and it was plenty to cover the chicken,and spoon some over as a sauce before serving.Thanks for a great recipe...I'll make this again:)
This is super easy an very tasty! My hubby and I loved it.I don't usually have sour cream in the house so I just used the cream of mushroom soup and a cup of pinot grigiot. It smells very fancy while backing. I made this last night and used the extra sauce to poor over pasta. I served with steamed brocoli and garlic bread in addition to the pasta.
Well, it was a Sunday night, all the grocery stores were closed on the island where I was living, and the cupboard was almost empty. No, I didn't have any sour cream. No, I didn't have cream of celery soup. But I used the only two soups on hand -- cheddar cheese and cream of mushroom --added white wine, served the chicken mixture over noodles, and my husband liked it! I think the moral of this story is that chicken breasts baked in any creamy mixture will turn out pretty good!
Very good! Will add some additional spices such as garlic and pepper to the sauce the next time I make this.
Okay first off the picture above does NOT do this dish justice. This was tasty. It was so good we brought left-overs to my Father. He love it too. I've made the "pork chops with cream of mushroom" recipe many times and it's good, but I was hoping this would be different - and it was. The sour cream and white wine MAKE THIS DISH. I served it with mashed potatoes *delish* and fresh green beans. Prep time CAN NOT BE BEAT. This dish will get in the monthly rotation for sure!
I too seasoned the chicken, but this was very good and very easy--I only had three chicken breasts, but even w/four, I think the "sauce" could be reduced almost by half and still be plenty.
My family and I liked this recipe and it was just what I wanted. Simple and filling. I added some old bay seasoning and dried basil since others seem to think it needed more seasoning. I used a Riesling wine, Harrow Estates Vidal to be exact. I will definitely make it again and try some variations in soup and spices.
Very easy, delicious, and great as a leftover! I sprinkled some season salt on my chicken since others said it was bland, it came out a tad too salty. Next time I'll go easy on the season. The chicken was very moist, I used eight breasts, it was perfect, not too much cream. Kids loved it! I served it over white rice, adding to my staple dinner menu.
This was decent, but like others said, the breasts themselves needed some spicin' up ahead of time! I used an Old World Seasoning (liberally) and then I used cream of mushroom and plain greek non-fat yogurt mixed together with garlic salt, and fresh chopped mushrooms. I left out the white wine b/c I didn't have any open. We served this with stuffing and a salad. Liked the sauce!
Made this last night for supper and the familiy loved it. It was very easy to make and it tastet just sooo yummy .... made enought for some left overs and can't wait to eat it again. I bet it would taste good with some cheese on or in it too!
This was so easy! I edited the recipe some. For 2 chicken breasts, I added 1 can cream of potato soup (didn't have celery in the cupboard) with 1/2 cup sour cream, but I also added 1 freshly squeezed lemon, 1/2 cup of shredded cheese and a handful of parmesen along with some salt, pepper, and a little italian seasoning. It was delicious!
Very good, very easy, boyfriend loves it! Followed the recipe to the T first time, second time used cream of chicken and cream of broccoli, a pinch of garlic salt and pepper. Can't go wrong.
May not be fancy but it is good. Like others I used cream of chicken and cream of mushroom and added frozen mixed vegtables. After baking I served it over egg noodles and had a quick, easy, and very tasty complete meal.
Made this for a friend and myself tonight. I was a bit disappointed after reading all the reviews. It was edible but not something I would want to make again.
This dish was wonderful. My family loved it. I served it with mash potatoes and used the sauce as gravy, but my son also said that it would great over noodles. This is going to be served again! Plus it was so easy.
My husband doesn't usually like "fruit flavors" with his meat but he loved this one. I don't eat meat so I just followed the recipe as it was however next time I'll sprinkle some garlic powder and black pepper on the chicken to add a little more taste (and take away some of the sweet flavor). Overall- EASIEST chicken dinner I've made in a long time and it smelled fantastic cooking! Will make it again.
My family loved this. I didn't have mushrooms or peas, but I think this would also be a good flavor to the recipe.
I dont like cream of soups and im a VERY picky eater. My husband does not like bland things and loves salt. And my 2 year old wont eat anything LOL and we all loved this recipe! it is very good other then needing a little salt it was perfect with rice
This was very easy to make, what a great recipe. Next time I will add more spices for flavor.
I thought it was okay, I really haven't had much luck with any recipe I try that calls for white wine. My kids wouldn't even touch it, not even my one year old who eats everything.
Great easy meal! My 2 year old loved it! I added some black pepper and some of my own spices. Other than that, nothing more needed.
Wow! This was so fast and easy. I made 8 frozen BL/SL breasts, so I made 1-1/2 times the sauce. I did as other reviewers suggested and added garlic and oregano to my chicken and to my sauce. This was way better than many other chicken and pork recipes that take an hour prep time. Thanks bdld for the great dinner!
Let it cool before you try to eat!!! It smelled so good we could not wait. I used one mushroom and one cream of chicken. My husband is still talking about it. I would skip the wine all together next time. I will make again.
This was super easy to make, and it was delicious! I added the extra seasoning as other people suggested which gave it plenty of flavor.
Taking the advice of others, I seasoned the sauce and used 1 can each crean of chicken & cream of mushroom. It makes a lot of sauce (half would do fine), which I served over mashed potatoes, so I froze the excess for use next week over breaded, baked chicken breast. It also has kind of a strong wine flavor, but we liked it. VERY easy!
Quick, easy and good
This is not a "fancy" dish, but my husband loved it. I used one can of cream of celery and one can of cream of chicken. It looks like a lot of sauce, but if you serve it with a full pound of egg noodles, they soak up the sauce and it is fabulous. I also served it with a side of steamed asparagus. I did find I needed to cook it for more than one hour, but I have an old stove.
very tasty chicken very tender... Didn't use the celery soup and only used 2 chicken breasts was very good but to mucu sauce left over at end... Maybe put it on fries or potatoes??? Just am idea....
don't go overboard on the sour cream...used montreal chicken seasoning over the breasts and that made them taste very good.
The sauce is delicious. Makes alot so serve with rice or noodles. Yummy!
I think this must be in error. This is way too much sauce for 4 skinless chicken breast halves. It might work for 4 bone-in breasts better, or half the soup and sour cream. Also very bland. Needs some white (or black) pepper and some salt at least. I'd add some herbs as well rosemary, basil, etc.
Super easy and excellent dish. I made it with rice on the side and it was a huge hit. Thank you for the recipe!
Easy to make! We had Jasmine (Asian) White rice as the side. I will be adding spices next time, just for some "kick"
Sorry. This was just not good. I even added some garlic and salt and pepper because others said it needed something extra. Neither my husband nor I liked it.
added more wine, pretty good considering how easy it was
Awesome, I used cream of mushroom instead of cream of celery and it was great!! Everyone raved about it!!
Pretty good, but you must season the chicken first. I used cream of celery and cream of chicken because I only had one cream of celery, so they altered the taste a bit. I will try it as is the next time and see if it's not so creamy.
add more spice
Very good - made moist chicken, but would use cream of mushroom soup next time instead of cream of celery soup (just a personal preference)
Superb! Husband loved it even though he detests sour cream. One can't taste it. The wine (used an inexpensive Chardonnay) gives the sauce a mild charming flavor. Even my picky teen ate it. Once the chicken was cooked I removed it, and whisked in 2 Tbls of flour to thicken the sauce and blend in the sour cream that had curdled at bit on the surface. Will definitely have again in the future.
Delicious! Sooo easy and very good! Will definitely make again. Thanks for the great recipe.
Made it, sort of. Went with the idea and used what I had on hand. First added some simple spices, salt pepper and an herb garlic blend. Then used sour cream and cream of mushroom soup instead of celery and red wine instead of white. Served it over rice, was yummy. It made a lot of extra sauce which I think I will mix with pasta for another meal tomorrow.
A new favorite! Can also use cream of mushroom soup. I changed the servings to 6 and used 7 breasts and there was still plenty of sauce. My only problem was when I covered it, the sauce and chicken on top wasn't cooking. Did anyone else have this problem? So I had to remove the foil and cook 1/2 hour more. All in all came out delish! I also seasoned the chicken with salt,pepper and garlic powder ahead of time.
I used Cream of Onion and Cream of Chicken soup. I also liberally sprinkled the chicken with Montreal Chicken seasoning and Garlic and Herb Seasoning. I did totally forget the white wine though. Since my family doesn't like swiss, I used regular American cheese. They really liked it! Definitely a do-over!!
This was one of the best recipes I have ever tried. Thanks
not bad. I added garlic and pepper and served over No Yoke Noodles. Substituted celery soup for Chicken soup. Very quick and easy
I did add pepper and salt and some herbs de Provence was delicious done in 40 min as I pan seared it be fire putting on the sauce . Turned out great will make it again often.
This was pretty good. I put in canned cream of mushroom soup instead of condensed cream of celery soup. I mixed a little water with it. I also served it on rice, and added garlic powder and salt, as it was recommended from other reviews.
Cut recipe in half and size of dish in half. Seasoned chicken well, cut into bite-sized pieces. Baked for 45 min @ 350. Raised temp to 450 for 15 min and added 1/4 c parm cheese to top and browned. Result: Very soupy, but good taste. Chicken a la Paul is better!
This was easy, but that's about the only positive thing I can find to say about it.
The chicken was great the first night, but the leftovers were even better. I added a bag of frozen vegetables and two cups leftover cooked rice to make a great casserole. There was more than enough sauce to make a really creamy, delicious casserole. I'll keep this recipe close to hand.
Tried it with tomato soup instead of cream of celery, and turned out quite tasty. Every one kept going back for more!
No. Just - no.
5 stars for ridiculously easy and so tasty.
I followed the recipe exactly except for seasoning the chicken before baking and one other addition. My crew likes things a bit spicy so I added a can of drained tomatoes with green chilies into the soup mixture. Perfect for us!
This was pretty good. We ended up putting corn in the mix cause we were planning on having corn that evening. I'd make it again but somehow give the chicken more flavor.
I adapted half to be vegetarian for myself and it was wonderful! To do so, just buy Quarn Naked Cutlets, thaw and treat just like the regular chicken--only stick it in the oven half way though cooking, for about 30 mins. I made this for a dinner for my boyfriend and another couple. I loved that it is simple enough to whip up, stick in the oven, enjoy a nice glass of wine and apps with your guests, throw in the pasta and dinner is served! I did seasoned the chicken before covering in the sauce--a few dashes of Jane's Crazy Salt and Jane's Crazy Pepper, Italian seasoning, and fresh ground black pepper. I also added fresh mushrooms, and used reduced fat sour cream. I served over No-Yolk egg noodles with a salad and roasted asparagus. I've seen others say the sauce was thin, but ours was fine--we used it as sauce on the noodles. I do not think I would like this dish over rice, however. Dinner was a big hit, I was able to enjoy my company, and my friend asked for the recipe!
I added garlic powder,black pepper,paprika, sliced fresh mushrooms and used cr of chicken/cr of mushroom soup.For a quick meal you cant beat it.
I thought this to be easy made but very bland taste-wise. Maybe different soups and spices would help.
Super easy and delicious!
Made this for dinner. Covered it with foil @ 350° for 1 hour. Came out slightly cooked. Put it back into oven @ 450° without foil covering for 30 mins. Hope it cooks, crossing my fingers.
This was a good recipe, but it does need extra spices. I used cream of celery soup, but think I will use cream of mushroom next time. I also added garlic powder, garlic salt, cumin and rosemary. The chicken was nice and moist, but there was WAY too much sauce. Next time, I'll use less soup and less wine, although my husband and I liked the flavor the wine gave the dish. Overall, pretty good.
Easy Peasy to make....Picky eating middle schooler ate it all w/ 2nds... lightly seasoned the chickn before adding sauce.... SUGGEST placing on a dish on a cookie sheet tray because it tends to boil over. I have to clean out the oven now because i didnt do this....
This was great. I made this for the guy that I'm dating and he loved it. I added some fresh mushrooms, an onion, some garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, and Italian seasoning and I used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of celery. I served it over wild rice. The only thing I didn't like is that there was alot of extra sauce and it was a little salty. The next time I make this I will only use one can of cream of mushroom instead of 2.
this was awesome. I didn't use any seasoning at all and my wife loved it. she's really light handed with the seasonings but we both added lemon pepper and salt. I use the least expensive wine I could find in a small bottle which happened to be a Pinot Grigio
Seasoned chicken with Lawry's and black pepper, used cream of mushroom instead of cream of celery, but added chopped celery with sauce. Topped over mashed potatoes, this is one of my top ten easy comfort food dishes!
My family really liked this recipe. It's a bit higher in fat than we're used to, but the simple fix is to use fat-free cream of celery soup, and use reduced fat (or light) sour cream. Add some egg noodles and you won't have any left overs!
I tried to lighten this up a bit by using reduced fat soup and nonfat plain yogurt instead of sour cream. This came out very soupy. I think if there were rice under the chicken and soup sauce, it would've come out much better. I may try this again and add the rice. I also added garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper, but I think it could've used even more spices.
This recipe was just okay. Preparing the meal was very easy but it took forever to cook and my family was complaining they were hungry. I used only one can of soup, onion powder, pepper, cumin and garlic powder to add some spices like the other suggestions said to do. I also sprinkled parmesan cheese on the top and crushed up some butter crackers. The chicken was very moist. Would maybe make again if I had 1-1.5 hrs to wait for a meal to cook.
I make this 1x every 2 wks. I usually use cream of mushroom as the soup tastes GREAT over the rice..... fastest budget friendly meal out there... Prep time seriously as fast as you can plop chicken in the pan and pour the soup over it. I make the rice while it cooks. It usually takes 45 mins or so for the chicken, I use a glass pan for this
