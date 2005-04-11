Delicious Artichoke Dip

This hot artichoke dip is the life of any party. Serve hot with celery, toasted bread or crackers.

Recipe by Tiffany Rhine

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
5 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a medium-sized mixing bowl, stir together mayonnaise, sour cream, Parmesan cheese and onion. When these ingredients are combined, mix in artichoke hearts, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Transfer mixture to a shallow baking dish.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 20 minutes, or until light brown on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 481.4mg. Full Nutrition
