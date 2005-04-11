Delicious Artichoke Dip
This hot artichoke dip is the life of any party. Serve hot with celery, toasted bread or crackers.
This hot artichoke dip is the life of any party. Serve hot with celery, toasted bread or crackers.
I make this recipe with 1/2 cup parm. cheese and add in some cream cheese and swiss to make it creamy.Read More
This recipe didn't turn out the way I had hoped. It may have been the changes I made, but I think it is the sour cream in the recipe. The flavor was great, but the texture was very off. I added a package of cream cheese, added 1/2 cup of shredded parmesan cheese and just a little bit of garlic. The texture of this dip reminded me of warmed up marshmellows. I will not be making this version again.Read More
I make this recipe with 1/2 cup parm. cheese and add in some cream cheese and swiss to make it creamy.
This recipe didn't turn out the way I had hoped. It may have been the changes I made, but I think it is the sour cream in the recipe. The flavor was great, but the texture was very off. I added a package of cream cheese, added 1/2 cup of shredded parmesan cheese and just a little bit of garlic. The texture of this dip reminded me of warmed up marshmellows. I will not be making this version again.
I made this for a potluck. Everyone loved it. I used store bought grated parm. cheese mixed with store bought shaved parm. I added a little minced garlic (from a jar ). You can use fresh or powdered garlic, not too much so the it doesn't overpower. It's pretty salty, I didn't add salt. Might need to bake another 5-10 min. Check at 20 min.I only found 13& 3/4 oz. If doubled put in a little less mayo and s. cream. I used quarted artichokes and chopped them just a little and mixed every thing at the same time. It's a keeper
This was very good, and a hit at my latest dinner gathering. I thought the consistency was too thin however. I prefer something with more of a cheesy texture, and less of a creamy, soupy texture. My guests didn't complain in any case
This stuff is great. I might try adding spinach next time I make it.
Very very good. I'll never have to order it again! This one tastes better than most restaurants. I served it with sesame breadstix and fresh sourdough - toasted. Can't wait to try it with crab meat! Thank you!
This is such an easy, and fast recipe. I use soynaise and tofutti sour cream as substitutes and I also add i FRESH chopped spinach. Was a hit during the holidays and no one could taste the substitutions!
This was an excellent pre-dinner treat. I liked the creamy, not too rich flavor. I would have liked to have a little more spice to it, but other than that it was excellent and well liked.
This was very good. I used it at Christmas, and had the family swallow it whole. I served it warmed in a hollowed-out cobb loaf with bread. Perhaps I didn't bake it long enough, but I found the ingredients didn't melt together smoothly as I had expected. Still, it tasted good. And an Australian Christmas doesn't need to be complicated further by hot food. I admit it's not as good as the one I found on this site a year or so ago (and can't find anymore), but it was very tasty and I'd definitely use it again.
Made for July 4th party..Loved by everyone..I added 1/2 pkg of defrosted and drained spinach..Served with a multigrain chip. Very easy and very good:^)
The nice thing about this is being able to add ingredients to please your own taste. I added 8oz. cream cheese, three cloves of garlic, and a hot pepper. I put the argichokes and hot pepper in the food processor and ground them up really fine before adding to the mix. Yummmmy.. this really hit the spot with my guest.
I made this for a company party (doubled the recipe). It went over great! Still, the recipe says to "mix in" the artichoke hearts. Having not done it myself, I recommend that you "blend in" the hearts as the dish isn't in the oven long enough for them to really break apart on their own. Careful of adding too much salt...the cheese can be salty already. Overall a great dish!!
Love this one.... I saute the onions before putting them in the dip.
I ADORE this dip!! So, so, so good. And, I used reduced fat sour cream and light mayo. Didn't matter, everyone loved it.
My boyfriend loved this! I added some frozen spinach (thawed) and a package of cream cheese. I also put extra parm and some mozz on top of the dish. It ended up being a really thick dish. I might want to try and thin it out a little bit next time and use less cream cheese. It ended up being very good though.
**Post Script: I notice that many people complain about a tart taste. I think that mine didn't have that problem because I rinsed the artichokes before adding them. That may be the trick.** I made this once about a year ago, and it was THE hit of a big, fancy party! Some people didn't even have a chance to try it. I didn't go exact on the measurements, sort of ended up doubling up the recipe--perhaps more extra parmesan than anything else. But you really can't go wrong with these ingrediants. The lemon seems to make a big difference. Oh, and I used light sour cream and light mayo. Highly recommended.
OK.. I've made this 3 times in the last week. I've brought it to 2 parties and once at home- Everyone agreed it was to die for! Definitely bake in shallow pan as indicated, better when browned on top. Thanks so much!
This was very good and creamy. Because of what some others were saying, I added about 1/4 cup of cream cheese.
It was good. Very strong artichoke flavor.
This recipe was good but I think it was missing something. I feel like it needed some green chilies or something to give it a little more flavor.
YUMMY....made for a get together last night and it was gobbled up!
I made this for a pot luck at work and EVERYONE loved it. I am still getting calls and emails asking for the recipe.
Made just as is--delicious!
Absolutely delicious! We elimated the onion and added plenty of fresh ground black pepper. Does not get any better!
I made this for New Year's Eve, and everyone LOVED it! I didn't use the onion, but added a pinch of garlic salt instead of regular salt. The lemon, I think, makes all the difference! Excellent recipe! Highly recommend!
The dip was good, however I will not add the full amount of parmesan next time, as I thought it was a little too strong.
Absolutely delicious!!! This dip is so easy to make and it tastes fabulous. Wherever I bring this it always disappears quickly and I'm always asked to bring it again!
I changed it up a little. I added 1/2 a cup cream cheese, about 4 cloves minced garlic and replaced half the artichokes with spinach. It was amazing.
EXCELLENT! Wouldn't change a thing!
This was so easy and very tasty. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe.
I followed this recipe almost exactly and it's great every time I make it. I substitute vegan sour cream, mayo and parmesan, and instead of adding a whole cup of parmesan I used about half and made up the rest with shredded vegan mozzarella. Don't skip the onion - it really makes this dip. I like to have it as a light dinner with some french bread and tomato soup.
Added Crab meat-it was wonderful
Good recipe! It tastes great, I added Mozzerella cheese to the dip, and left out the onions, as some in my family can't eat them. Still tastes great!!
This recipe really lives up to its name! I added 1/2 c. of cream cheese and it worked really well, everyone in my family loved it!
It was very easy to make! I added a handful of scallions, another handful of chopped fresh basil and a cup of sour cream. Loved it!
Very good with corn chips -- even the boys liked this one. I substituted shredded parmesan for some of the grated cheese and sprinkled it on the top. I also garnished the dish with thinly sliced green onions after it came out of the oven.
very good, I omitted onions and added jalapenos to one batch and crab to another, everyone loved it.
I was not impressed. It was too tart for me. I think I'd like it better with more of a cream cheese base to cut the sourness. There were a few that really liked it at the party though.
I took this to a Christmas Party and it was a big hit - one of the first dishes gone! A definite keeper! I'd make it again! Easy and delicious!
Very good, my kids couldn't get enough.
Overall, this recipe is very good but I had to give it a 2 for kid friendliness since their was a mistake in the recipe. It calls for 1/2 cup mayonnaise but in the directions it says to stir together sour cream, parmesan cheese and onion. I used the mayonnaise.
This recipe was great tasting, very fast to make. I shared it with many of my friends In one other review I noticed someone had said there was a mistake in this recipe with the mayo. In the directions it stated it all in there! Stir in, mayo, sour cream and the parm. cheese, however I did stir the artichokes in at the same time. Worked out wonderful! Thank You Tiffany
Very easy to make and was a great hit. I highly recommend it to others!
Very good. Next time I will use less parmesan--it was a bit much. This was very easy and I will make it again.
This was good, people seemed to like it okay. However, it is very tart and the texture is unlike other artichoke dips I have made. I prefer artichoke dips with more of a creamy cheese flavor.
Delicious!! I've served it at 2 parties now and everyone enjoyed it tremendously. Everyone is begging for the recipe! Thank you!!
After so much fiddling with different artichoke dips, I still havent found the perfect one. there is a restaurant in SC and GA called Vickery's that has some of the BEST artichoke dip and I always compare to that one... so this is okay... but not great, and not enough artichokes!
Super easy and turns out perfect! My family loved it. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe turned out good. I didn't have parmesan cheese so I used mozarella and it turned out very good (not too strong of a cheese taste). The texture was great. I did add cream cheese though like someone recommended (1/2cup). I did use red onions and I found it to add a really nice taste to this dip. I realized too late that I forgot to put the lemon juice in it but it didn't seem to be a problem. Also I left the dip a little longer in the oven to give it a nice golden look. Next time maybe I will try adding some spinach. Thanks for the recipe!
Yummm! That is all I can say. It was easy to make and great to eat. Those are the best kind of recipes!
great dip! but keep it hot.
I really liked this. I used two cans of artichokes, light sour cream and only half the mayo. Also shredded some Parmesan cheese on top. Yummy!
This is my favorite artichoke dip, by far! Everyone always loves it and asks for more. I make it exactly as written.
This recipe was fabulous! I made it for a bbq and people were swarmed around it the whole time until it was gone. We doubled the recipe and put it in a sourdough bread bowl. We served it with baked sourdough bread and tortilla scoops. Very TASTY!!!!
I was searching for an artichoke dip that I'd had years ago and tried this one. It was even better than the original and my children loved it!
My husband loved this dip. I added a little extra mayo/sour cream as well as cheese (we like cheesy!). Instead of parmesan cheese I used an Italian blend. I also added garlic and chopped up some fresh spinach and threw that in. Great with chips and crackers!
This recipe was a big hit. I didn't have the red onions,but used scallions. They looked great,and were a sucessful substitution.
Good. I added 1 TSP diced jalapenos, instead of Sour cream, 1/2 C. shredded cheese. Gives it a zip and better consistancy to stay on a chip!
This was so easy and very tasty. I was asked for the recipe. I'll be making this lots in the future. Goes good with wheat thins.
I've always liked this recipe. It's tasty, easy & a little different. I add a can of drained, rinsed crabmeat and a sprinkle of garlic powder for another layer of flavor.
I thought this recipe turned out pretty good. I used onion flakes instead and added some spinich and herb seasoning.
Very good. Loved that it went together in 5 minutes. During the baking time, I thinly sliced bread, then had the whole thing ready for guests in a hurry. I made it for girl's night on a work night, so the simplicity was a big bonus. It tasted great, too. Made it without any changes except I used a white onion since I didn't have a red one in the house. I will make this again for sure.
Taste great and sooo easy to make, especially when your husband makes it.He followed the recipe as is, except rinsed the artichokes and put just a little less lemon juice in.
This recipes was a huge hit at our last get together. It didn't have the texture I thought it was going to but it still had excellent flavor. Thanks!
I use a ratio of 3/4 cup mayo to 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1/4 cup sautéed onion, and 6 dashes each of Worcestershire and hot sauce ( what ever hot sauce I have handy, but I never use Franks or Tabasco..just don't like the taste of either) with a good dash of paprika. Depending on my guests palettes, I may add chopped sautéed mushrooms, spinach, or even finely chopped ( NOT GROUND) walnuts. Like several others, I always finely chop my artichoke hearts first. Regardless of the additions, I am asked over and again to bring this dip to any gathering, and I always serve it with a crusty garlic rubbed baguette.
Absolutely PERFECT.
I thought this recipe was great. I used green chiles rather then the onion. The only problem was that it really didn't sit well. I would recomend cutting the recipe down if you are bring to a small group of people.
Used 2 cans of artichoke hearts, omitted red onion and lemon juice and added a few dashes of hot sauce and baked 40 minutes, and let cool some before serving. Good dip!
This dip was wonderful and full of flavor. I used it for steamed artichoke leaves in and it was fabulous
Good Recipe - next time I am going to reduce the amount of parmesan cheese.
yuuuuuuuuuuummmmmmmyyyy!!! i make this at least once a week and crave it everyday. Adding bread crumbs on top makes it soooo good!
I took this to a Bunco party last night and everyone ate it and liked it. When they saw me leaving a lot of people told me they liked it. I gave it 4 instead of 5 stars because I had another recipe on this site I thought was better, but this one is definitely good.
turned out GREAT but if you add a 1/2 cup of garlic it is simply delicious!
I’m glad I read some of the helpful reviews. I added 1/2 cup of cream cheese and 1/2 cup of grated Swiss cheese because I wanted a thicker dip. I also cut the “crown” of artichokes off (I tested one with and without) since I found that the artichoke had rough chewy pieces with the “crown” left on. Also, for those who are not sure of the bread to go with it, I used sour dough. The dish was a hit at home and at a house warming!
This. Is the best dip I have ever made, I did add tsp.garlic,. I cup grated mozzarella . I 1/2 cup mayonnaise Everyone raved about it and asked for the recipe.
This recipe is simple and "delicious".
This is incredible! I didn't change a THING and it was so good... however, I might add a few chopped jalepenos next time for a kick. I WILL be making this again!
Everyone loved it!
This was a hit at our party! Will definitely make this again!
I took another reviewer's suggestion and added a chopped jalapeno and 8 oz cream cheese. Got rave reviews at our dinner party!
This went over very well with my family at Christmas. I made it without the onions and used dried onion flakes instead and it was still great.
This was a very good recipe for easy artichoke dip. It wasn't the best I've ever had, but great for a quick and easy appetizer. Thanks for sharing it.
I will definitely make this again. Very tasty. I think the reason RogueOnion8 had issues is because of the cream cheese, which can make the texture off if it is not mixed in very thoroughly.
serving with celery sticks and some crackers
Yes I will
I added chives and garlic instead of red onions, great recipe!
Add garlic powder and a couple dashes of hot sauce.
Great and easy to make
I like this recipe because it was very easy. I did not use that much mayo, a little more sour cream and slightly less parm because that is what I had. I also had to use the jar of artichokes I had which was 14 oz. It came out great and served with lays potato chips. Everyone liked it.
Really good. Use fresh grated parm for the best results.
Kept to the recipe, made it several times and always a hit!
I made it just as it was stated & was very good & will make again. Very good with carrots & celery. :)
A real hit for a dinner party! I increased the mayonnaise and decreased the sour cream just a bit! Also mashed the artichokes for a smoother texture! Served with wheat crackers. Only heard raves from everyone!
Love this dish! I've made it at least three times- it's super easy and everyone loves it! A couple of things I've done: 1. Added fresh spinach before baking (makes me feel healthier!) 2. Served with bruschetta sauce (fantastic accoutrement, especially if you have toasted banquette!) Overall I love this app and will make it a go to anytime I need to bring a snack!
I made this recipe as is and the onion was too strong. Also, the texture could've been more smooth.
I added two cloves of chopped garlic. And I would do it again.
Added cream cheese, cut back sour cream & mayo. Should have salted a bit more. Nonetheless, guests loved it. Will do it again, no question.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections