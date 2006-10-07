Bacon Wrapped Barbeque Shrimp

This was excellent! I had a request for shrimp tonight and this turned out to be a pleasant surprise! A big Mahalo to Naples34102 for mentioning the barbeque seasoning which she used for this shrimp recipe. I used a 26/30 count shrimp, that I cleaned, deveined and cut down the middle of the back. I partially cooked the bacon, then cut each slice into 1/3's using toothpick's to secure the bacon to the shrimp. I sprinkled just a little of, "Johnny's Grub Rub," from this website, onto the bacon and set it aside a while. I placed the shrimp onto a baking sheet that I sprayed with Pam. After the first 2 minutes, I turned the shrimp over to the other side to bake, then waited another 2-3 minutes until I saw the shrimp had turned the pink/orange color indicating it was cooked. I took them out from the oven since I did not want the shrimp to turn tough and rubbery. This was so delicious and flavorful. The shrimp is seasoned just right and the shrimp is cooked perfectly. What more could I ask from this dish?! Not difficult to prepare with nice results. It was a real hit with everyone and it was the very first thing that disappeared on everyone's plate! This was a real nice change from the normal shrimp dishes that we eat in this house. I served this dish with "Green Rice III," and "Carrots in Dill Butter," all from this website. Mahalo!