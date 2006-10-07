Bacon Wrapped Barbeque Shrimp
These are spicy and wonderful! As close as I can get to a restaurant version that I am addicted to. Serves 2 as an entree and 4 as an appetizer.
These are spicy and wonderful! As close as I can get to a restaurant version that I am addicted to. Serves 2 as an entree and 4 as an appetizer.
I've prepared a similar appetizer that involved making a small cut down the back of a large or jumbo peeled shrimp and inserting a slice of mild jalapeno pepper before wrapping with bacon. I've found that by winding 1/3 of a bacon slice, starting at one end and finishing at the other end to achieve a single thickness, the bacon has a better chance of cooking adequately and evenly. To cook, I heat the oven temp on the broil setting, add the wrapped shrimp, cook for 2 minutes, turn the shrimp over and broil for another 2 minutes, then turn the oven off and allow the shrimp to finish cooking as the temp gradually decreases. By the time the shrimp begins to turn pink, the bacon will be cooked.Read More
This wasn't a very informative recipe. More of a technique. If you're going to say it comes as close as your favorite restaurant version, then please tell us what is in your BBQ seasoning and how much you used. "BBQ seasoning to taste" doesn't tell anything. Was it sweet or spicy? A rub? A sauce?Read More
I've prepared a similar appetizer that involved making a small cut down the back of a large or jumbo peeled shrimp and inserting a slice of mild jalapeno pepper before wrapping with bacon. I've found that by winding 1/3 of a bacon slice, starting at one end and finishing at the other end to achieve a single thickness, the bacon has a better chance of cooking adequately and evenly. To cook, I heat the oven temp on the broil setting, add the wrapped shrimp, cook for 2 minutes, turn the shrimp over and broil for another 2 minutes, then turn the oven off and allow the shrimp to finish cooking as the temp gradually decreases. By the time the shrimp begins to turn pink, the bacon will be cooked.
I don't know if it was the bacon, or "Johnny's Grub Rub," also from this site, or both, but this was just spectacular. We partially cooked the bacon in the microwave to make sure it was cooked through without overcooking the shrimp. We also found that since the shrimp we used were the 21-25 count that they needed to be in the oven just nine minutes, so watch the cooking time carefully. I served this with Green Rice III and it was a match made in heaven. Words are inadequate to describe how delicious and beautiful this was.
These are fantastic~ I wish I would have made more. A guest at our superbowl party ate two and he is allergic to shrimp, but he said they are soooo good. I used pre-cooked bacon and it was perfect when I baked it for 10 minutes. Will be making these again for other get togethers.
I love shrimp, and I loved this recipie! I added McCormick's Montreal Steak seasoning and the shrimp tasted great, everybody liked them. I bought giant shrimps and its better than the restaurant because I can eat as much shrimp as I want for less money. Thanks Jan
Just some tips for anyone who hasn't made this yet...don't use thick cut bacon! LOL! I cooked the bacon in the microwave for 2 minutes before wrapping the shrimp and it just never got crisp. Next time I'm going to try again with thin cut bacon :) This is a RICH food and even though it didn't come out the way I expected, it was still very delicious.
This wasn't a very informative recipe. More of a technique. If you're going to say it comes as close as your favorite restaurant version, then please tell us what is in your BBQ seasoning and how much you used. "BBQ seasoning to taste" doesn't tell anything. Was it sweet or spicy? A rub? A sauce?
I have a similar recipe where I dip the wrapped shrimp in a chipotle BBQ sauce and place them on the grill...simply awesome! And for added zip, I added a strip of jalepeno pepper along the back of the shrimp before wrapping it. This last touch had everyone raving.
This dish is fabulous! I served with dirty rice and cornbread and my husband could not stop raving! I used the precooked bacon you can buy in a box at the grocery store and everything turned out just right. Thanks Jan!
I substituted BBQ sauce instead of the BBQ seasoning; everyone loved them!
Next time, I will slightly pre-cook the bacon.
Great idea with the rack. I julienne jalepenos and put them into the spot where you devein the shrimp. Try jack cheese and jalepeno too. I know people say not to mix seafood and cheese, but it's great.
only reason I gave this four stars is because I had to use sweet baby rays bbq sauce rather than BBQ seasoning! I also stuffed in some blue cheese before rolling on the bacon. I went for a full slice on each large shrimp and I dont think I would change that...more the enjoy!! So..pre cook the bacon a bit for sure...clean the shrimp, brush with bbq sauce, stuff some blue cheese in the back, wrap with full piece of bacon and toothpick it! I brushed a tiny bit more of the sauce on top- in oven at 450...about 5 minutes tops! DELISH! I really wish I hade more! Yummmmmyyyy.
I served these as an appetizer and they were quite good! I used high quality apple smoked bacon precooked a bit in the microwave. A baking sheet lined with foil was all I needed since precooking the bacon made a rack unnecessary since there was little grease. About eight minutes was all my 21-25 count shrimp needed in the oven. Seasoning and wrapping the shrimp the night before I served them worked perfectly.
This was excellent! I had a request for shrimp tonight and this turned out to be a pleasant surprise! A big Mahalo to Naples34102 for mentioning the barbeque seasoning which she used for this shrimp recipe. I used a 26/30 count shrimp, that I cleaned, deveined and cut down the middle of the back. I partially cooked the bacon, then cut each slice into 1/3's using toothpick's to secure the bacon to the shrimp. I sprinkled just a little of, "Johnny's Grub Rub," from this website, onto the bacon and set it aside a while. I placed the shrimp onto a baking sheet that I sprayed with Pam. After the first 2 minutes, I turned the shrimp over to the other side to bake, then waited another 2-3 minutes until I saw the shrimp had turned the pink/orange color indicating it was cooked. I took them out from the oven since I did not want the shrimp to turn tough and rubbery. This was so delicious and flavorful. The shrimp is seasoned just right and the shrimp is cooked perfectly. What more could I ask from this dish?! Not difficult to prepare with nice results. It was a real hit with everyone and it was the very first thing that disappeared on everyone's plate! This was a real nice change from the normal shrimp dishes that we eat in this house. I served this dish with "Green Rice III," and "Carrots in Dill Butter," all from this website. Mahalo!
very good and easy to make.
I used brown sugar instead of BBQ seasoning. They turned out GREAT. My husband loves them.
These are so simple, yet wonderful! All of my family love them, even my incredibly picky 11 year old. I throw them on the broiler; other than that I make them exactly as described in the recipe.
Easy and SO tasty! I used turkey bacon instead of pork, worked just fine for me. The second time I made this, I mixed up some barbecue sauce, worcestershire sauce, and old bay seasoning to coat the shrimp with, then I wrapped the bacon around 'em. Even more delicious!
I once had something similar and I've made it a few times. You butterfly your shrimp stuff it with cream cheese wrap it in bacon and deep fry it. You use your favorite bbq sauce for dipping and it is great!!!!
These were liked by my husband and daughter. I precooked the bacon so it would be done without overcooking the shrimp. Served sweet Thai chili sauce on the side for dipping. Thanks!
Good but you have to pre-cook the bacon. I used extra large wild caught shrimp. Only 13, but boy these were good and filling. Soaked them in BBQ sauce with extra smoke sauce added. Broiled them for 3 minutes on a side and then (like some one else said) left them in the oven for another 5 minutes until they were pink. Yeah baby!
These are great! I use regular thin cut bacon, pre cooked some, because I grilled them on a grill pan. For the seasoning I used Bacon Salt with some brown sugar mixed in. DELISH!!!
I used to make this on skewers for the grill and hadn't thought to do it in the oven! It is absolutely necessary to precook the bacon in the microwave for 1-2 minutes if you want crispy bacon. The rack and aluminum foil is perfect and necessary for a firm, juicy and crispy outcome. I just love this recipe! Quick and easy, great for grill, too!
This recipe is excellent, my hubby makes this, he adds Tobasco sauce to the BBQ sauce, instead of putting them in the over he grills them outside or on the George Foreman grill. very yummy!
I used pre-cleaned and precooked shrimp so I baked the bacon in the oven for about 8 minutes, wrapped the shrimp then but back in the oven for about 6 more minutes to heat up the shrimp and avoid over cooking the shrimp. I used pepper bacon. Made these for Christmas Eve with extended family everyone loved them. Will keep making these.
Made this for my family and parents and everyone loved it. I used Turkey bacon (Pre cooked in microwave for 1 minute) then rolled the shrimp in steak seasoning, wrapped in bacon, sprinkled brown sugar on top, and finally drizzled pure honey on top of all of the shrimp. Fun to make with my 5 year old daughter and awesome to eat.
I would definitely precook the bacon a little bit and watch th time. My med/large (41 ct) prawns were done in 9-10 minutes. Otherwise absolutely incredible!!!
OMG!!! These were absolutely delicious. I followed other cooks tips and nuked the bacon a little before wrapping. They turned out perfect. You could make yourself sick with these. Oh, by the way...just use a broiler pan instead of messing with the foil stuff!
Good recipe. I made half as the recipe stated, and I added a glaze of half maple syrup/half Sweet Baby Ray's barbecus sauce to the others. The original ones were really good, but the ones with the glaze were fantastic!
Simply wonderful. I wish I had made more, but will very soon. I used Bullseye original barbeque sauce for a dip.
I love bacon wrapped shrimp! I lightly coat mine in butter, garlic salt, and any other seasoning I'm feeling that day and cook'em and eat'em right out of the oven. Sooo good!
Fantastique! I bought two pounds of shrimp, and I cut my [one pounds' worth of] bacon slices into thirds instead of halves. Had a little shrimp leftover (made a quick scampi out of them & threw in the fridge for later). I did not use toothpicks, the bacon ends overlapped perfectly so I put that side down on the rack. Used my broiling pan, worked perfectly. I was looking for a slam-dunk appetizer, this was definitely a hit!!
SO GOOD!
perhaps using prosciutto instead of bacon
So yummy! We grilled them on the BBQ until the bacon was crispy and they turned out perfect. I used Cajun seasoning instead of BBQ seasoning, so good!
This recipe would be better if grilled outdoors. Was good none the less. Had to give it a 3 on quickness due to the time envolved to peel and devain the shrimp and pre cook bacon.
I haven't tried this yet, but over 20 years ago I lived outside of D.C. and there was a restaurant that we frequented that did this same thing BUT STUFFED THE SHRIMP WITH CHEESE!!!!! They were awesome! Just thought I would pass that option on!
Wonderful recipe! You do need to precook your bacon a little in the microwave so it gets done when your shrimp does. I also skewer mine, cook on the grill and brush with a honey mustard, and serve more honey mustard on the side for dipping. Devine! This is my very favorite way to eat shrimp.
Delicious!!!...used Big E's BBQ Rub from this site and marinated my shrimp for a few hours before wrapping in bacon and skewering them....then grilled instead of broiled. Thanks!
I precooked the bacon just enough where it was slightly browned yes soft enough to still wrap. This way it was cooked evenly on both sides and not gross. I skewered it and threw it on the grill, using barbeque sauce....delicious!!I've also tried this using apricot jelly mixed with a little ketchup. This was delicious to. You can get crafty with this.
This is delicious and idea to cook the bacon a bit beforehand helps keep the shrimp moist and the bacon doesn't char as it's cooking. I added a chunk of fresh pineapple to the wrap and yummy! Salty, sweet and yummy! Thanks for this great, simple, and delish recipe! :)
I made this in my rotisserie instead of oven. I put it on skewers and cooked it - turned out nicely because they rotate and cook evenly. I think next time I will brush with barbeque sauce while cooking. It was a little too spicy for me with the dry barbeque seasoning.
Recipe was good. I used barbeque sauce instead of seasoning. I should have pre cooked the bacon before wrapping them on the shrimp since the cooking times were very different and I did not use thick cut bacon. Came out pretty good.
Excellent flavor combination.... needs some tweaking though. Made exactly as written... used "Jumbo" shrimp which from Sam's is 31-40 shrimp per pound (which required 1/4-1/3 slice bacon). I also used what was pretty thinly sliced bacon. Even with the jumbo shrimp and the thin bacon, I was in danger of having little pink rubbery things to eat for dinner...so I didn't let the bacon get as crisp as I would have preferred. I think it might help to know what "large shrimp" are... are they colossal? Prawns? What are the definitions of colossal vs prawn? In any event... these were in fact very, very good... but some further guidance on the actual *size* of the shrimp would help. I picked up some Webers BBQ rub to use... and was the perfect mix of sweet and spicy...I didn't need to press it in.... it melted right in as the recipe said it would. All things considered, these were a hit... and very filling. Will be trying these again with bigger shrimp + the same thickness of bacon... it will be absolutely perfect.
This recipe was a wonderful addition to my recipe box! My husband and I loved it! I have ordered it before at restraunts and it was nice to easily make it at home. I would recommend it to everyone.
DELICIOUS! My husband and I just loved them! Was more time consuming to make than I expected but maybe I'll be faster next time!
these were so good I will make them again and again. even good cold the next day
These shrimp are really to die for. They are awesome. Thank you Jan, you rule! I had shrimp like this as an appetizer at a local restaurant, but making them myself was so much more fun and economical too. I actually liked these better. P.S. If you put the rack to soak in hot soapy water while you eat, it will wipe clean with a sponge by the time your ready to wash up.
these cooked up fine (I did precook bacon slightly), but just wasn’t enough flavor. I made them again and basted with bbq sauce which improved it.
Very simple & tasty. Definately precook the bacon. Not until crispy, just slightly. I used huge prawns, that required 1 whole bacon slice per prawn. I think you could mix it up with a seasoning of choice. Also note, this is rich & should not be the main part of your dinner. It's a great appetizer or would be perfect with steak. Thanks.
We loved this! The few changes I made was for my 2lbs large shrimp. I use 2 cans od BBQ suace and 1 can hot BBQ sauce and 3 tablespoons of McMormick Montreal Steak and mixed this all together in one bowl and 2 pkgs of bacon half cooked.
Great... A simple recipe that can be used to dress up any dinner, especially with company. Great appetizer looks and tastes great.
Overall excellent. Kids didn't like too much, but they aren't the biggest shellfish fans. The grownups loved 'em, and I wish I had made more. I halved the recipe cause we had oysters too. Wish I'd just made the shrimp!
excellent and easy // i used 26 to 30 count shrimp and precooked the bacon in microwave for 3 minutes // then followed recipe as listed and they came out perfect // thank you for a great recipe a must try
These are so easy to make and so delicious. My boyfriend absoulutely loved them.
These were okay. We used Old Bay seasoning and some Cajun Seasoning. We didn't precook the bacon, so it wasn't done and the shrimp were starting to get a little rubbery when we took them out.
Great recipe. However, I have discovered some substitutions. I did microwave the bacon as many suggested. The first time I made it I ran out of BBQ seasoning about halfway through my shrimp, so I substituted mesquite and liked it better than the BBQ seasoning. I prefer the smokey mesquite flavor over the sweetness of the BBQ seasoning. Also, I decided that I did not want bacon on all of the shrimp so I dipped some in the bacon grease and rolled them in the seasoning. They were equally tastey. I served the shrimp to a group of friends last wek and they all raved over them. This recipe is a keeper! I encourage you to try it with the mesquite seasoning.
Husband liked this much better than I did; will not be making again. I would have given it a two-star rating.
Excellent when the bacon is crispy and cooked all the way. I always have a hard time with that.
PErfect........everytime a crowd pleaser!!!!! Try stuffing with a little jack cheese then wrapping with bacon!!
So impressive! They looked beautiful, and smelled even better! I used large shrimp (26 - 30 per lb.). I seasoned with Wildtree Herbs' Memphis Barbeque Rub (dry seasoning blend) directly on the shrimps, then wrapped with partially cooked strips of bacon & secured with toothpicks. I served them with a warm bowl of Nana's Barbeque Sauce (from this site) for dipping. Great super bowl fare! I can't wait to make them again!
We added this recipe to our "Gourmet Menu" and it received rave review from the group. Using large shrimp is a must. Cooking the bacon just a bit before wrapping it around the shrimp help. The key is to have the bacon done, but not overcook the shrimp!
This recipe was sooo good. My husband and I ate a whole batch on our own. I used 2 different kinds of A1 Dry Rubs and thick, farm fresh bacon. 450 degrees for 10 minutes cooked the bacon and shrimp perfectly. I can't wait to go to make this again. Great, easy appetizer!
I altered this recipe and used blackening seasoning instead of BBQ and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. I also pre-cooked the bacon for 2 minutes in the microwave...delicious!
YU-UM! I precooked my bacon a little first because I've been down that road before (lol). Then, I wrapped each with a half a piece of bacon, skewered, and grilled. Instead of BBQ seasoning, I brushed with a sweet BBQ sauce right at the end of grilling. (I actually took Sweet Baby Ray's original sauce and added honey and brown sugar to it until it was the sweetness that I wanted!). These were utterly delicious!
Just perfect. Don't use bacon that is cut too thick or it will not get crispy enough. Everyone loved it!
I subbed cajun seasoning, which was much saltier than bbq seasoning, so that made it a little salty for my taste. Definitely need to pre-cook the bacon about halfway. Get creative - any seasoning without too much salt would probably be great.
This recipe is amazing with a few additions. I butterflied the shrimp and put slices of jalapenos and monterey jack cheese inside the shrimp before wrapping it all in bacon. Just throw some aluminum foil on the grill and grill for a couple minutes on each side. Delicious!!!
this is the best recipe to take to a pitch-in or party. these suckers never stood a chance!! they were the first dish gone at the pitch-in i brought them to. everyone who had them was raving, and everyone who missed out was sulking. i let the bacon-wrapped shrimp sit in the fridge overnight with the dry rub. so flavorful and decadent!!
This recipe is easy and wonderful. Although it is a little bit too salty for me and my family but everyone loves it.
Good recipe, but be sure to pre-cook bacon as it cooks so long the shrimp get rubbery. Adding a sauce such as the one that goes with bacon wrapped water chestnuts might really add to this recipe.
As suggested by others, I slightly pre-cooked the bacon even with the raw shrimp. Half a slice was sufficient for the size shrimp I used. I wasn't heavy with the BBQ seasoning, just average. The cooking time in the recipe was perfect. Excellent dish, great flavor. Will definitely make again.
Very good, could not ask for better!!!!Suggestion: I added a little bit of sweetness to it by drizzling some honey atop after taking it out of oven...YUM YUM YUMMY
I used frozen peeled and cleaned shrimp, medium sized, but I broiled the shrimp. It crisped the bacon without making the shrimp rubbery. Broiling was done visually, flipping the shrimp when the bacon looked sizzling and partially brown. It's turned out very well for me twice now.
LOVE IT!!! I cooked my bacon about 2 min or less...blotted the excess fat off then wrapped a few medium shrimp at a time, scewering the bacon and the shrimp at the same time. I then put the about three of these bundles together on one scewer. I placed them on the bbq and YUMMY!!! I used bbq sauce just at the end. The bacon gives the shrimp an amazing flavor!
Pre-cooked the bacon as others suggested & was very glad I did! Tasted great, relatively easy prep, & a crowd pleaser.
Oh my gosh! This is incredible! I misread the recipe and used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce on the shrimp. I had a bag of colossal (6" across!) butterflied shrimp that I thawed and shelled. Then, I added the shrimp and some of the BBQ sauce to the bag that the shrimp came in, closed it, and let it marinate overnight. Before cooking, I wrapped the shrimp in thick-sliced bacon, then cooked following the suggestions of another reviewer: I broiled them on each side (after lining the drip pan with foil) until the bacon was crispy. Then, turned off the oven, shut the door, and let it sit in the warm oven for another 5 minutes. Everything was perfectly cooked and the flavor was incredible. Everyone kept saying the shrimp tasted like lobster, which we all love. I will definitely make this recipe again, with the Baby Ray BBQ sauce as a marinade. If the shrimp are smaller, I'll use regular-sliced bacon, rather than thick-sliced. Thank you, for the wonderful recipe, and to the reviewer for the suggestion about broiling, then letting the shrimp finish in the warm oven. And, thank Heaven for the happy accident that led me to using BBQ sauce, rather than BBQ seasoning. On a scale of 1 - 10, this rates at the very top!
very good! I marinated my shrimp in sweet baby rays for about an hour and par cooked my bacon in the microwave first. Everyone LOVED them , will make again. Next time will try a dry rub. Thanks
Simple yet elegant side dish. I basted with BBQ sauce and flavor was amazing. Pre-cooked bacon slightly because I prefer crisp bacon. Cooking time was spot on.
I followed the recipe to the letter and used a terrific BBQ sauce I normally love ... but these turned out to be a giant, gooey, salty mess.
This was DE-LISH! I do recommend cooking the bacon first for those of you that want a crispy exterior... thanks for the great recipe!
Like others did, I cooked the bacon in the microwave first, and I used sweet baby rays. This was AWSOME. Have made this several times and will continue to make it.
This recipe was so simple and fast and came out so delicious! I added a jalapeno as recommended by others. Served with veggie risotto, fantastic!
The only shrimp I had was more medium in size, so I cut the bacon in half and fried it a little before wrapping the shrimp. So tasty and so easy Yummy!!
Very yummy, but definately needed to cook the bacon a little bit before wrapping it with the shrimp.
Very good...whole family loved it.
I have been making this recipe for years and like others have mentioned I precook the bacon a little before wrapping the shrimp. I also like to fill the vien area with horseradish prior to wrapping in bacon.
I love these... I make these to impress on the grill. I precook the bacon put several bacon wrapped shrimp on each long pre-soaked bamboo skewers (and I have had no trouble keeping them wrapped up in the fridge for a couple hours at this stage- so you can make them ahead ) and when ready, grill them until the shrimp are nearly done, then wipe on some BBQ sause just before I take them off the grill. That little char from the grill take them to a whole new level.
I love these, the variation I have had uses taco seasoning as a rub. It's delicious.
This is great as an appetizer or a main course. I would suggest being carful as to how much barbeque seasoning you use as the bacon already has plenty of salt. I also used a sweet teriyaki sauce for dipping (excellent)
My husband LOVES LOVES LOVES this recipe!! He always wants me to make it when we have guests coming over! Thanks for a great recipe!
Easy and fast. Took to a party and they were gone very quickly. Yum!
This is easy and fantastic!!! I do use pre cooked shrimp tho. I made 50 for a family BBQ and they were gone quick...everyone loved them!!!
I've heard of this recipe but never made it before. Great success. Marinated shrimp in BBQ sauce abt an hour. Did what others suggested & slightly pre-cooked bacon in microwave. The rack is a good idea, as is the foil. All worked really well. Served on a bed of brown rice with a side of cole slaw. COULD use BBQ sauce or something else (Ranch?) for dipping but we thought it was fine without anything extra. Thanks for a great & EASY idea!
Jan, I love this stuff too. This is a great recipe.I cook the wrapped shrimp until crisp then drence them in hickory smoked BBQ suace.They are great this way too! Thanks!
Ok this was really nice but i made a few changes. I bought the prawns ( shrimp) green peeled and eveined them than i wiped them down and sprinkled them with season all and some with garlic butter. next i wrapped bacon around the using tooth pick to sercure them and i placed the on MY BBQ ( the griddle section) they took about 1 - 2 minutes each side. than i laid them on a bed of fried rice. ( didnt need the sauce there was so much flavour from what i did.) we had left overs ( they are very filling ) so took them to my inlaws and they didnt last a minute there, next time i have guest i will be impressing them with this easier yet fancy way of serving prawns ( shrimp) THANK YOU SO MUCH! P.S they turn out better than the balck stump ones and much cheaper. 25 prawns cost me $12.00 Austrailian.
Quick,easy,yummy!!!!
Loved this! I didn't have a baking rack so I just put them on skewers across a pan and it worked perfect.
I use turkey bacon and they're awesome! I precook the bacon for 1 minute and wrap 1/2 slice per shrimp. I then place on a large broiler pan, baste heavily with barbecue sauce, and broil till extra crispy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections