Bacon Wrapped Barbeque Shrimp

4.5
340 Ratings
  • 5 239
  • 4 70
  • 3 24
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

These are spicy and wonderful! As close as I can get to a restaurant version that I am addicted to. Serves 2 as an entree and 4 as an appetizer.

Recipe by Jan

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
2 to 4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wrap shrimp with 1/2 slice of bacon, securing with a toothpick. Be sure and use the large shrimp--the cooking time for the shrimp and the bacon is similar. If you use medium-sized shrimp, you might want to precook the bacon a little--over cooked shrimp are tough and rubbery--and a real shame.

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Line a jelly roll pan with extra heavy duty foil, and place baking rack in the pan. Place the shrimp on the rack, and sprinkle heavily with the barbecue seasoning. Turn and sprinkle second side. Set aside for 15 minutes. The bacon will turn from creamy white to a little opaque, and the seasonings will soak in.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crisp and shrimp are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. The rack keeps the shrimp from sitting in the draining bacon fat. With a little luck, you won't tear the foil--you can throw that away and only have to scrub the rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 83.3mg; sodium 627.1mg. Full Nutrition
