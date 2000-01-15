Fruited Coleslaw

A delicious recipe, add 1/2 cup of grated coconut and you'll have a delicious coconut coleslaw!

Recipe by Paula

Recipe Summary

10 mins
10 mins
10
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine cabbage, pineapple, apple, marshmallows, celery, peaches, mayonnaise, and salt. Toss until the mixture in well coated with the mayonnaise. Refrigerate until you are ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

170 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 4.2mg; sodium 191.2mg. Full Nutrition
