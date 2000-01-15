Fruited Coleslaw
A delicious recipe, add 1/2 cup of grated coconut and you'll have a delicious coconut coleslaw!
I made the fruited coleslaw using chopped cabbage and chopping everything else and adding golden raisins and chopped pecans along with the coconut making it a super 5+.Read More
This recipe was just 'ok' to my family, though I thought it was good. I added an extra 1/2 c. marshmallows and the coconut to add more flavor. I would make this for a carry-in, as it would be a nice change of pace. Thank you for sharing!Read More
yummy yummy yummy...i used drained madrian oranges instead of peaches.
Great salad! It's crunchy, refreshing, and pretty too. Following other reviewers, I substituted mandarin oranges instead of the peaches. I also cut the mayo to 1/4 c. and used some juice from the pineapple and oranges to keep the salad moist.
Love, love, love it. Easy to make and my kids love it. I did, as one person before me suggested, use manderines instead of peaches. So good. I ran out of apples the day before so I used an Asian Pear because it is what I had.
I TOOK THIS DISH TO A POTLUCK . THEY ALL WNATED THIS RECIEPE. IT WAS EASY TO FIX AND THE APPLES AND CELERY ADD A CRUNCH. THANKS GRANNYROB
This was good and was well liked at a Church potluck. Thank you for the recipe.
Is very good but I left out peaches, celery and marshmallows. I added 1//8 cup sugar, marchino cherries, chopped walnuts and chopped dated. I served at Christmas and it looks as good as it taste.
I decreased the crushed pineapple from 3 to 1 cups. Increased the amount of shredded apple to approx. 1 1/2 cups. Did not add the peaches. Added some shredded carrot. Tastes delicious.
This was very delicious! I added the coconut, but omitted the peaches.
We didn't really like it... just an odd combination of ingredients. Right off the bat it wasn't very tasty, but it got better after chilling for a couple hours. Ended up adding a little sugar too.
Excellent recipe! Served at our church soup kitchen, and everyone loved it.
Delicious and very refreshing!
I didn’t have the peaches but will definitely make again. Great for summer bbq
We made this for guests, and it turned out one of them was allergic to pineapple, so she and her husband didn't eat it! MY husband, however loved all the leftovers. It actually tastes better the next day. I think the addition of coconut would be great. The dressing really needs some kind of a push and the coconut would likely do it.
Turned out great! I did get lazy and just used the bag coleslaw, but it didn’t detract from the recipe.
I made this as directed, at first. I don't care for canned peaches so I added a can of mandarin oranges in light syrup. I also added a jar of maraschino cherries and halved them. lastly, I sprinkled a teaspoon of sugar and mixed well. It was the best coleslaw/fruit salad I have ever tasted. You can always adjust any ingredient such as the marshmallows to taste. Yummy!
Kids loved it, yay! Always a victory when I can get them to eat cabbage. Thanks for sharing!
The longer this sits the better the taste. Took this to a family christmas and enjoyed it.
