Fabulous Cilantro Pesto

I hate to throw away a partially used bunch of cilantro. I did find a way to make it last a bit longer in the 'fridge but it'll still go bad after a short while. My wife suggested cilantro pesto; so, I tried this mix. Coupla t'ings: I thought a 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne was a bit much (even though I'm a spicy/pungent aficionado ). So, try a 1/4 teaspoon during the first blend/processing (I used a processor) and then add to taste. You can always add more as you add more oil. Suffice it to say, 1/2 teaspoon was fine by me. Garlic: same goes with the garlic. Yes, yes I know, pesto is supposed to have GARLIC; but, same as with the cayenne, 3-4 cloves and then adjust accordingly. I used walnuts as the recipe called for though if you're used to making basil pesto and are used to using pine nuts, have no fear, this works fine (and a lot cheaper). Don't get me wrong, this is a keeper. Just has to be adjusted according to taste. Thank for recipe and the suggestions that followed.