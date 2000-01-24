Fabulous Cilantro Pesto

This is a delicious version of the classic with a little more zip! You can substitute the vinegar with lime juice, lemon juice or Italian salad dressing.

Recipe by Gena Urias

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta, and return water to a boil. Cook pasta for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain well.

  • In an electric food processor or blender, blend cilantro, garlic, vinegar, Parmesan cheese, cayenne pepper, nuts, and salt. Add 1/4 cup of the olive oil, and blend the pesto. Add more olive oil until the pesto reaches your desired consistency.

  • Pour pesto in a small saucepan and warm over low heat, stirring constantly, until pesto begins to simmer. Pour over cooked pasta and toss.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 2.8mg; sodium 54.8mg. Full Nutrition
