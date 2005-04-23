Creamy Corn Soup

I thought this tasted okay. I was looking for a corn soup or chowder to use some corn I had just cut off some cobs. I did use no sodium broth and fresh corn instead of canned. I am glad I did because, with the added garlic salt, this would have been way too salty. I ended up using corn from 4 cobs for the 2 12oz cans. I subbed 1 Tblsp. of dry parsley for the parsley and it worked fine and just did a pinch or so of black pepper, as I don't really care for it. I tasted it and thought it was missing something and a little too thin. I ended up adding a Tblsp. more of flour, and whisking that in, and chopping up a couple of sprigs of green onion and adding that also. It much improved the taste and texture. I had no bacon like a lot of the other corn soups and chowders tend to use as garnish, etc. but we did sprinkle it with a cheese blend. It was filling tonight and quick for what I had in the house.