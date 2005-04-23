Creamy Corn Soup

This soup is really easy to make, lower in fat than most cream soups, and delicious—especially if you are fighting off a cold! Try adding a chopped green chile pepper sautéed in the initial onion mixture or some small slices of chicken stirred in.
Very good soup! I used a sweet onion, unsalted butter, 1% milk, and low-sodium broth. I added about a cup more broth than called for (and it made just enough for 3 adults and 2 kids as the main course of dinner). I also used Neufchatel cheese, and was afraid it wouldn't work, but it did. It was actually very thin until I added the cheese, and I was worried. At first, the cheese broke up into little chunks, but I wisked it really well and it worked fine. I don't use canned corn so I used 3 cups frozen (a mix of white and yellow). I used garlic powder and just a sprinkle of the garlic salt. Served with crackers and a nice green salad.
THE BEST!!! I LOVE creamy soups and this one is the pinnacle of a great cream soup. I was a little wary about trying a cream soup on my own, but WOW! It does not get any simpler than this. Don't let the ingredients fool you, they combine to make one tasty dish. ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS*****!
I really enjoyed this soup. Next time I will follow the advice of someone else and melt the cream cheese before adding it. It was difficult to get it fully incorporated. This soup has a lot of options. It would be great with crab, bacon, cheese, or just about anything else.
I thought this tasted okay. I was looking for a corn soup or chowder to use some corn I had just cut off some cobs. I did use no sodium broth and fresh corn instead of canned. I am glad I did because, with the added garlic salt, this would have been way too salty. I ended up using corn from 4 cobs for the 2 12oz cans. I subbed 1 Tblsp. of dry parsley for the parsley and it worked fine and just did a pinch or so of black pepper, as I don't really care for it. I tasted it and thought it was missing something and a little too thin. I ended up adding a Tblsp. more of flour, and whisking that in, and chopping up a couple of sprigs of green onion and adding that also. It much improved the taste and texture. I had no bacon like a lot of the other corn soups and chowders tend to use as garnish, etc. but we did sprinkle it with a cheese blend. It was filling tonight and quick for what I had in the house.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2000
This soup is delicious! Very simple and easy to make. I substituted some ingredients for lower fat versions and it was still creamy and amazing.
Wow! I steamed a couple of large crab claws & added them (broken up) at the end, rather than the chicken suggested in the recipe header. I also prefer a smoother texture, I blended most of the soup as other reviewers suggested (before adding the crab). So creamy & filling, with loads of flavour. Wonderful!
I was pleasantly surprised with this soup. I wasn't too sure about the cream cheese, having never put cream cheese in a soup before, but in the end, it turned out fabulous! My husband even wanted seconds!
I give it four stars for being a great base recipe, but thought my version was great, five stars! I started by sauting two very thinly sliced chicken breasts, removed and then proceeded with the recipe. I used 2% milk and two cans of Campbell's chicken broth I added the second one after I saw how it lacked the extra "soupy-ness" I like. It was more like a stew. I did have to thicken it a bit after this with a flour slurry. I also used frozen corn, added diced pimentos and the chicken back in. Next time I'd cut back on the corn. I was very surprised that you could taste the cream cheese, there isn't much in it. Served it with oyster crackers and cheddar cheese.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2000
My youngest daughter who is 12 loves to help me cook and made this soup almost entirely by herself. It was delicious. Creamy, rich tasting without mega calories. She will be a wonderful cook one day.
I really like this--I agree very easy and lower in fat!! I stuck the veggies in the food processer and had the soup ready start to finish in about 15 min. Next time I will probably substitute one diced potato for one of the cans of corn...a little too much corn for my taste...In my opinion, though, this would be a great base for any creamed vegetable soup.
I made this as directed, with one exception...I used an immersion blender to purée it at the end. Served with a selection of "toppings" to choose from....cheddar cheese, green chiles, crumbled bacon, hot sauce...it was really good with these additions. It's an excellent base but a bit blah when eaten plain.
Great base recipe! Instead of fresh parsley I used a tablespoon of italian seasoning. I also used 2% milk, whipped lite cream cheese, but then at the very end added about 4 oz of shredded jack and cheddar cheeses to thicken it up! Yummy!
This is probably my favorite soup that I now make. If you want it thicker than it turns out you HAVE to use an equal ratio of butter and flour! So use at LEAST 3 Tbsp of BUTTER to your flour. I also use fresh or frozen corn, never canned, unless that is all I have. If using canned, Definitely drain it! Also I always add in a good amount of cheddar cheese to my own bowl and I think that helps with the taste. Also if you can, go out of your way to use fresh parsley, it does help and you notice the flavor tremendously. But I love the soup
This was good, but it needed more thickening. I also didn't care for the garlic in this. I do like the idea of the green chili pepper though. I think that it would have given it a little zip that it needed. Perhaps even some shredded cheese would have been good too.
I scaled this up to 5 servings. I'm not sure if the calculator didn't work correctly, but the soup is way too watery even after adding extra flour. Not sure how this got so many good reviews because I think the final product is awful. I have no idea how I'm going to eat a pot of this myself...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
05/28/2000
"Anything that's done in one pot is great for someone as busy as I am!! My husband and I love garlic, so I added a little bit extra. If you love corn, this one is awesome"
Good recipe but it lacks a VERY important ingredient. SOY SAUCE! when my family tasted it without the soy sauce they all gave me death looks!! After I suggested adding soy sauce, everyone was fighting over the very last drop. Great recipe but you HAVE to add some soy sauce at the end.
Very simple to make...I used water in place of chicken broth to reduce the salt content and it still turned out amazing. I also pre-boiled the 2.5 cups of milk which allowed it to have a more creamy consistency...last tip, I boiled it all together, and then took all but .5 cup of it and blended it up... oh by the way, I didn't put any cream cheese and it was a huge hit!
Good recipe! I used Granulated Garlic, dried Chopped Onions and an additional Tbs of butter. I used frozen corn and added extra to make the consistency I wanted. Used 4 oz of cream cheese, and used Crushed Red Pepper flakes instead of the powdered cayenne pepper. As directed by the recipe, spices were added to taste so the flavor wasn't bland at all. Great soup, easy to make. Will make again.
This was okay. I consider it more of a base recipe to work from. It needs more seasoning and stuff added to it. I added diced potatoes, carrots and tarragon. The additions helped, but it still needs something else. My 2 recommendations when making this soup are to make sure the onions are finely diced and make a sure that you have a good roux, otherwise the soup is really thin.
This recipe was not very clear. The corn did not specify whether it was to be drained or not. (I assumed it was.) Also, I assume the soup is intended to thicken some - I'm assuming that's what the flour is for. However, I wasn't sure WHEN it was supposed to be permitted to thicken - before or after adding the corn and cream cheese. We weren't crazy about the finished soup.
This is definitely a keeper ... with a couple changes to my taste! I added a little chili paste to pep it up some ... and I used frozen corn since I really don't care for the taste of canned corn. I also pureed the soup and then added an additional cup of corn so that it would have whole kernels.
Delicious comfort food!! I added 2 chopped celery ribs to the onions and added some fried bacon at the end. Wow, I will make this again! Some complained about it being bland.....it's creamy and comforting. Add some salsa or jalapeno peppers, but it's not that kind of soup, really.
I tweaked it a lil bit by adding crushed red pepper flakes & shredded Mexican Cheese, using both frozen & canned corn, using half & half cream (added water 1:1) instead of regular milk and it turned out good! I also melted the cream cheese in the microwave as suggested by many. Will definitely be cooking it again.
Really good. It was a perfect balance of savory with a little bit of sweet. I didn't have cream cheese so I substituted for 2 slices of American cheese and a few slices of Colby jack and it still turned out delicious. I also blended half of the corn per the suggestion of another review and the flavors blended a lot better.
Great taste, almost exactly like my mom's Crema de Elote! I don't remember any onion chunks in my mom's though. Not a problem for the taste, but as we got to the bottom of the pan the chunks were unbearable to some in the fam... (also, if you didn't try this with ritz-type crackers, you must!)
I had to stretch this recipe when I learned we would have extra dinner guests. So, I doubled the cream cheese, added 2 cans of cream style corn and a package of polish sausage, diced. It was delicious. I served it with a revised version of this site's "Savory Sausage, Cheese and Oat Muffins" since I thought a corn muffin would be redundant. ;)
I followed the recipe as described, I just doubled it and added an extra garlic clove and 3 more tablespoons of flour to make it a thicker consistency. It was very flavorful and delicious, my family loved it.
this soup is amazing taste exactly the one you will find in a restaurant.i did a couple change for the 2 1/2 cup if milk i did 1 cup of a half an half and 1 1/2 cup of milk and put 1 cup1/2 of cream cheese i didnt have chicken broth so i di put one cup of water and a chiken bouillon in the end i put the soup in the mixer to crush the corn small piece and the cream chese was mix very well the soup was really creamy i definetely recommeded to all.i give a 5 star.
I love corn soup so much. This was a wonderful recipe. I always add chopped up tomato, and whatever meat I feel like; whether ham pieces or chicken. Remember with soup you can add almost anything. My mom likes to put potato in it as well.
Wow, maybe I did something wrong, but this had a really strong garlic taste! My whole house smelled like garlic for the rest of the day. But good thing I love garlic! I added 4 small chopped red potatoes with the corn and cream cheese, brought to a boil, and then covered and simmered for 20 minutes. This softened the potatoes and melted the cream cheese. But remember to stir often or the roux will thicken on the bottom! I also used dried parsley and omitted the cayenne pepper. Will definitely make again!
I absolutely loved this soup. I added a little bit of Cavendar's because I love it in everything but other than that I changed nothing and it was great but next time I will probably add either chicken or crawfish because it seems like it would be an awesome base for either.
This was the second of two soups that I made for a holiday luncheon. I used frozen corn that we cut off the cobs and froze last summer. I made approximately 1 1/2 times the recipe and didn't measure either the chicken broth or the milk (which I used half and half for). I used 4 ounces of cream cheese (half an 8 ounce block). I also added a healthy dose of dried chives and half a jalapeno diced small. This soup was a hit and will be made again. Thanks!
Very nice soup...I used whole milk and while you can tell it isn't cream if you put enough flavors in it isn't bad. I also used dried paresley instead of fresh (can't stand the taste of fresh unfortunately).Used frozen white corn instead of canned to cut down on sodium and added my own salt to the mixture. At the end added some cheddar (mild) and melted through because the milkiness alone was not enough flavor for me. I think tabasco, worchestershire, or Old Bay would be nice additions as well. Almost a 5 but not one of the best I've had. EXTREMELY EASY... and anything I don't want to puree is tops with me.
Simple, have all ingredients on hand and very tasty. Like others, I pureed (1) 15.5 oz can of corn ( along with all of the packing juice) to thicken it. I also added a medium cubed potato, a stalk of celery, a large carrot, a tsp of Chervil and used a half stick of butter to sauté it all together. I'll make this again and might add a can of cooked diced tomatoes or sweet red peppers.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/04/2003
This was a very easy and quick corn soup. My whole family liked it. I pureed half of the soup to give it thickness.
I followed the recipe, until the end when I added a couple handfuls of pepper jack and sharp cheese. I was not impressed after testing a spoonful... Added more pepper. Came back to it after almost an hour and it was much better! Thick and flavorful, and slightly golden colored from the cheese. Yum.
I made it exactly as written except for using fresh corn off the Cobb. It was a very good soup except for me it was way too peppery. I only added a small dash of cayenne so I knew it wasn't that. I will make again except cut the pepper at least by half or even less. If you like a spicy soup it may be fine for you.
This is a keeper. Didn't follow the recipe to the T, but had to work with the ingredients that I had in the house. It was fantastic.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2003
This soup was excellent. Creamy, thick and tastey. I added 1/2 cup of salsa for a bit more mexican taste, but it was still excellent before the salsa. The only thing omitted was the parsely because I am currently out of parsely ;p
THIS WAS GREAT SOUP I ADDES CUBED CHICKEN AND CELERY AND SOME CHICHEN SEASONING IT WAS VERY GOOD. TRY ADDING SOME CREAM CHEESE TO IT MAKE IT CREAMY.THANKS FOR THE GREAT RECIPE. IALSO ADDED 2 CANS OF CREAM CORN GREAT!!!!
Would be great with chicken in it. Hearty, but not very thick (I used skim milk and low-fat cream cheese - at room temp). May try to puree half the corn next time. Good flavor - added a jalapeno to spice it up. Doesn't need any more than that for a kick. For the corn, I thawed frozen corn, but will try cutting corn from 4 fresh cobs next time.
Thanks for the great recipe it really is easy and delicious. I wanted a thicker tangier soup so I added heavy cream instead of some of the milk, some mashed potatoes a cup of sour cream and fresh lemon juice. I blended it and it was perfect- creamy and tangy. It disappeared instantly!
I love this recipee!!! I just made it now, and even took some progress pics. I went a little weird and added breaded chicken that I baked in the oven (and scraped the breaded pieces that are left on the bottom of the baking pan), and a small amount of carrots, not enough to overwhelm, but enough to add a bit of extra flavour. Total comfort food
Slightly above average overall. Best thing is it is quick and has a good flavor for less than 30 minutes. I modified slightly. I used 1 whole onion, 1/2 tsp tomatoe paste, 1 tsp olive oil plus 2 tbsp butter in lieu, plus added 1- 12 oz can cream style corn. Nothing like my more complex tasting, long standing, personal corn and shrimp soup recipe which takes a few hours to develop flavors. But much faster if craving a fast corn soup.
I agree that this soup makes a great base for other soups...I made it twice already and each time made it differently. I always add 1 can of corn, 1 can of cream corn, 1 can of mix veggies and 1 can of whole potatoes cut up. this time I also added a small can of peas..it was loaded with veggies and was sooooo good. Next time I think I will add ham!
i love it soo creamy. thank you good soup alghou i used almond milk and with no flower and cheese instead of chilen broth i used one cup of water with natural soup powder for my tast i will put less corn next time.....
This recipe really is good, but because one reviewer mentioned it was bland, I played with it just a tad. I used fresh corn, cut from the cob instead of canned corn. I put in a small smoked ham hock and a couple of the corn cobs while it simmered. The fresh corn (3 ears worth) with the cobs and the little smoky flavor from the ham hock made this perfect.
This was sooo good! I added some leftover shredded chicken breast and sauteed a large carrot and 1 stalk of celery with the onion in a little more margarine. I added the garlic when the veggies started to soften to avoid burning it. Otherwise kept everything the same. I'll be making this one all winter long. Served with crusty rolls. Thanks for sharing!
I really liked this. I had to use dried parsley, and we did a 1:1 of the butter to flour. I used fresh corn cobs and cut off the kernels because I'm trying not to use canned foods. My daughter put 1/2 of the corn in the food processor to make it creamier, and it did not disappoint. I tried to get my husband to walk down the block for a rotisserie chicken to add some to the soup but he wasn't feeling it. It was creamy and yummy anyway.
I loved this soup!! It was quick and easy to make and had lots of flavor. I only had whipped cream cheese and it still turned out great. Also I added an orange bell pepper to it to give it a more southern taste. I would definitely make this recipe again. Awesome Soup!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.