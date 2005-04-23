Creamy Corn Soup

This soup is really easy to make, lower in fat than most cream soups, and delicious—especially if you are fighting off a cold! Try adding a chopped green chile pepper sautéed in the initial onion mixture or some small slices of chicken stirred in.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine the onion, garlic, parsley and butter or margarine. Saute for about 5 minutes, or until onions are tender.

  • Add the flour, stirring well, to make a pasty mixture. Whisk in the milk and the broth. Add the corn and the cream cheese and allow to heat through. Add the garlic salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to taste. Stir together and serve.

Editor's Note:

Based on feedback, we have clarified the recipe to include draining the canned corn.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 22.2mg; sodium 1275.1mg. Full Nutrition
