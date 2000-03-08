This red lentil curry is rich and hearty. It's great as a main meal rather than a side dish like the more traditional Indian dhal. Don't let the ingredient list faze you — this is an easy dish to make. This dish is excellent served with basmati rice.
I have never sent a review for any recipe that I have tried. But, this recipe deserves one! It is excellent. I used fresh tomatoes and then put them into the caramelized onions. I also simmered all the spices together in a little oil, as taught to me by an Indian cook. Then, tossed in the garlic and ginger; continued for about 1 more minute. Afterwards, I put the tomato and onions into the spice mix. Then, added the lentils... AWESOME!
This will be much better the next time I make it. I over cooked the lentils. They were very mushy. Next time I will check them after 10 minutes. Our family is new to vegan life style, so it's trial and error going forth. This is a great start.
I can't believe I never reviewed this recipe. I've been making it once a week for a long time now - it's excellent. The ONLY thing I changed with the recipe was to replace the tomato puree with one can of Muir Glen Fire Roasted Chopped Tomatoes. It gives it a much better texture and the fire roasted tomatoes just add another level of flavor that regular tomatoes don't. I can't believe how many people are making this without curry paste. It's the most important ingredient in a curry. I serve it with jasmine rice and hot naan. Oh, and don't be alarmed if the lentils look rather mushy before you add them to the spices and tomatoes. You haven't done anything wrong, and they'll still taste just as good. :)
I rate thus at 3 1/2 stars. The base recipe was decent, but quite bland by my Indian husbands standards. I altered the recipe a bit to give it a more authentic flavor. -increased all spices, herbs, garlic, ginger, onions and curry paste by 2x. kept sugar, salt amounts same -added ground coriander 1 tsp -added Garam masala 1 1/2 tsp -added garlic powder 1tsp -added oniion powder 1tsp -tomato puree by 2X (entire can to make it moister, like authentic dhaal curries) then reduced it down a bit for added flavor After the additions and alterations my hubby really loved it All and all I think this is a good recipe for someone who wants to give curry a spin without having to go out and buy the whole Indian grocery store (spices can be expensive!) it also allows for some room to play which is great. I'd definitely make this again -
I made this last night and my whole family, including my 18-month old grandson, loved it. Beware.........it is very filling! I over ate to the point of discomfort after loading up a big soup mug, and eating it with a heavy rustic bread and a big salad. I did what was suggested by others........I doubled the garlic and sauteed the spices in a little oil, then added the ginger and garlic and sauteed for another minute before adding it all to the onions. Then I added the tomato puree and simmered it all together for awhile before adding the lentils. My house smelled extremely pungent all afternoon and evening..........and I teach piano full time in my home........haha!! I thought the consistency was just right after adding only about 1/2 cup of the water left in the saucepan from the cooked lentils. I would like to add that Allrecipes has changed my cooking life dramatically. I can find more ethnic dishes to try than ever before, and I make my final selections based on the reviews. This is such a low-risk and wonderful way to try new dishes, and the recipes are all in a FREE "cookbook" loaded with ratings and suggestions! I'm having a ball treating my family to the tasty results.
This is a wonderful recipe... My spin on it is to add a tablespoon of butter to the simmer in the last step, only use fresh chopped tomatoes, and double the garlic.. I added this mixture to the red lentils and also 10 jumbo shrimp. Delicious!
I don't usually bother with reviewing, but this was fantastic. I used 1/2 the salt and tomato paste with water. I tossed in good quality frozen green peas to add a little more nutrition.
I cut this recipe in half, it cooked up great. The flavors are the perfect blend of savory, spicy, and aromatic. My 15 year old son enjoyed it and had seconds. I served it with steamed finely shredded cabbage to which I added two carrots (grated)and salt and pepper, not much water. Two went together nicely and this was pretty easy to prepare. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
I made a few alterations to this recipe to more closely resemble authentic Indian cuisine. I am an Indian food junkie. I pal with a graduate student from Hyderabad, India who will often put her own cooked food aside to eat one of my Indian dishes.I made the following substitutions. I doubled all spices and used (2) medium sized onions sliced thinly and chopped. I then took approximately 8 fresh and ripe Roma tomatoes, pureed 1/2 of them in the blender and the other 1/2 I chopped. Both were added to the curry after the incorporation of the Red Lentils. I slowly added the tomato puree until I acheived the lose consistancy I was looking for. I served it over a bed of Basmati rice to a group of Indian friends, and got five thumbs up from all of them. Hence, the doubling of the spices to suit their tastebuds and mine. They said it was nothing short of what they would have received in their home country. Good base recipe - 5 stars with the alterations. Enjoy!
Although different from other dahls I have made, this one is good. I added some cardamom and served it with spinach and tomatoes.
The recipe didn't specify which type of curry paste so I used red. Delicious!
This is REALLY tasty, as is, but I would LOVE to try adding a diced apple to the mix while I am caramelizing the onions and then leave out the sugar. I sub sweet apple for suger often when I make curries. It rounds out the flavor and I don't feel guilty for adding "sugar" unnecessarily. :) VERY good. Mmmm....
For those who are saying this tastes like chili, you need to be using red chili powder (made from dried red hot chilis, and found easily at Indian markets), NOT the popular chili powder you usually get at a supermarket that is a blend of chili powder, cumin and other spices. That said, this is fabulous. I used tomato paste/water, and added frozen peas at the end. Served with jeera rice.
This recipe is delicious. However, I did make a few changes. I've made this dish about 5 times now. Initially, I found that the spices and the tomato puree were too pungent for me so I added half a can of coconut milk to tone down the spices and acidity from the tomatoes. I know coconut milk isn't traditionally used in Indian cuisine but I'm lactose-intolerant so I frequently use coconut milk as a substitute. I also added peas and garnished it with cilantro. I give it 5 STARS after my few changes.
This is such a versatile recipe with a very good spice base. It is excellent as is, served over rice, but I now make it with lots and lots of added veggies. Depending on what kind of vegetables I'm in the mood for, I'll add about a 1/4 cup of any number of the following: broccoli, red or green peppers, potatoes, mushrooms, asparagus, peas, etc. You can really use your imagination and add whatever you like - just remember to double the spices accordingly to compensate for all the extra veggies. Also, I steam or boil the veggies first and then add them into the onion spice mixture while it's still in the pan (before adding the lentils). Sure, it's a little extra work but it's worth it! If you don't feel like chopping vegetables, you can also buy pre-chopped fresh ones at your grocery store (although I think it's still fresher and better when you chop them yourself). Also, add about a 1/4 cup of GOLDEN raisins at the end for an extra sweet kick!
For some Bizarre reason I have just noticed (after cooking this recipe millions of times) that I cook it in the slow cooker and the recipe dosn't call for it - OOPS I just sautee all but the lentils then wash them chuck em in and chuck everything in the slow cooker pot and cook it on low until done... its most awesome especially with Naan have even added veges for a more wholesome meal...
I didn't have turmeric, curry paste or red lentils but forged ahead anyway, and it worked out great. I wanted to review this recipe because it was a helpful and worthy guide on my first try at lentil curry *plus* I figured there are others like me that were missing some recipe ingredients. If you don't have curry paste I suggest doubling the curry powder and ginger. I also love cumin and included 1 tablespoon instead of a teaspoon. I used half a can of whole tomatoes (which I smashed and then mixed into the spices) -ta da...my non-authentic substitute for curry paste! All other spiced were added as per the recipe. The caramelized onions truly add to the flavors. Last suggestion: If your lentils are not mushy enough to your liking pulse a hand blender in there a couple of times and stir. It added just enough creaminess to the lentils.
This was my first ever lentil dish! It worked out well, altho' I added mushrooms for variety. I used a can of chopped tomatoes rather than 'tomato puree' - not sure if this is an American term for chopped tomatoes, but you can't get a 14oz can of puree...? Forget rice - serve with chapatis dry heated in a frying pan for 30 secs on each side, and perhaps with some cucumber and yoghurt raita.
This is really good but be warned, it makes a LOT. Its just me and my husband so as written this is crazy. But it tastes great :) I added a little extra seasoning to mine to up the flavor :) Thanks for a great recipe!
This is so easy and delicious and absolutely an excellent bargain for dinner. I don't usually have curry paste around the house so I've just been adding a couple tablespoons of curry powder instead (we have a big bag of that because we love it). We've been eating this with cottage cheese and it is wonderful!
Wonderful recipe. I left out some of the curry powder and added in some garam masala. I used more curry paste, too, and diced tomatoes rather than tomato paste. A small bit of sweet butter at the end was the perfect finishing touch. I was really proud of this when I served it for dinner, it tasted very authentic.
This is DELICIOUS! I followed other reviewers suggestions which made all the difference: don't substitute the curry paste, simmer the spices in the oil for 10 minutes first, then add the vegetables. After brining the lentil to a boil, only cook for 8 minutes- then when you combine them with the spices and vegetables, let it simmer 15-20 more minutes and it won't be mushy. This dish is to die for!
Easy to make and very yummy! I took someone's advice and didn't fully cook the lentils prior to adding. Probably about 25 minutes on their own. Had to make my own curry paste, which was pretty spicy so we added coconut milk to it as we ate.
This was delicious! I ate two large servings and served it with jasmine rice. Amazingly delicious and vegan! I sort of wish that it were a bit wetter to get the rice a little more wet, but maybe that would not be very authentic.
I cut the recipe in half and cooked 1c of red lentils for 10 minutes. I think they would have been done in 7-8 minutes. They are a little mushy, but you know what they taste awesome! I used Thai red curry paste (grocery store did not have Indian curry, but with all the other spices I don't think it makes a difference) and powdered ginger. I also stirred in some spinach at the very end just until it got wilty, which added some nice color. Served with brown basmati rice.
This a great vegetarian recipe even for people who aren't vegetarians, everyone loves it! I saute the onions, garlic and ginger in the oil then add all the seasonings and curry paste for a couple of minutes to bring out the flavours. I don't bother mixing them together first just throw them right into the pot. Then I add the rinsed lentils, water, sugar and I usually use a can of tomato paste instead of tomato puree and it works great. Add more water if needed or cook it longer to reduce the liquid. Chopped fresh cilantro added just prior to serving is essential.
This was SOOOO good! I was really really sad when dinner was over :( and will definitely add to my roster of favorite recipes! I cut recipe in 1/2 to serve 2 people and have leftovers. Lentils cooked super fast (10 min?) so i added them at same time as tomatoes and it was fine - i added 2 tsp cayenne pepper to make it spicier, and used a whole can of diced tomatoes (recipe only calls for 1/2 can if you reduce serving size). I served it with tandoori chicken and basmati brown rice - yum!
This is so delicious! Great fab meatless recipe. I made a few revisions for my own tastes: added a can of rinsed chickpeas, I also used a can of fire roasted tomatoes as recommended by another reviewer, added MUCH more curry paste as I like it spicier, I added a touch of balsamic vinegar, and also some coriander spice and chopped cilantro. I also like curry to be a bit saucier so I added water while it was bubbling away (little bits at a time) until it was my desired consistency. I served this with brown basmati rice (added galic, tumeric, lemon juice and peas to it), and served with papadams. DEEELICIOUS!
Just made this today and it came out great. Pretty much stuck to the recipe. Some fine details when referencing curries. For curry powder, identify mild or hot. I used a mild curry powder. For curry paste, you can use red, yellow or green. I used red and it worked out fine. Oh, yeah. I think what one person said about added chicken or tofu would be good as a variant, but otherwise good as is.
MMM, good! I didn't have curry paste, added 1 tbsp margarine and 1 tbsp water to spice blend. Instead of tomato puree, I added equal amount of canned fire-roasted tomatoes. I let the curry mixture cook down uncovered on low heat for a while till it was thick. I served it all with brown jasmine rice.
Really spicy. I like spicy food a lot, but I was cooking for my whole family, and my mom can't handle spicy things, so it would have been nice to at least say in the description how spicy it is. Now, we have been to India, and my little sister was actually adopted from India and looooves spicy Indian food and even she acknowledged that "she could see why it would be too spicy for mom." I followed the directions exactly. Maybe it's the type of curry paste I used? Aside from the spice, this is a pretty easy, tasty recipe. Four stars, took a star off for the lack of spice warning. Mom just has to use lots of yogurt with her serving :)
Fantastic! It had a bit of a harshness from the (storebrand) tomato puree that I used, so I dumped in some coconut milk I needed to use up. Liked it far better with the coconut milk and I'll keep using it.
I have tried this recipe twice already and although my husband said he liked it very much and had good flavor, I have to say that I was disappointed both times. Something about those lentils! They ended up mushy and the whole dish just looked like a big plate of mush. Too much tomato flavor for a curry dish.
Really delicious and very filling. You need to really keep an eye on the red lentils to make sure they don't overcook and like a few other reviewers, I'd suggest removing with a slotted spoon instead of attempting to drain in a collander. They're terribly small.
This is one of my vegetarian mainstays, now! I add a green pepper with the onion and have used green lentils instead of read--makes it less of a paste, if you like that better. Easy, spicy, filling, delicious.
hi, one can easily leave out the curry paste & powder & the tomatoes. I boiled the lentil along with the minced garlic, turmeric, chilli powder, salt & onions, its very flavourful that way. Finally smoked some butter & to it added cumin seeds, one chilli -sliced lengthwish and a bit of sliced ginger. Adding chopped tomatoes or any other cooked veggies-chopped carrots, cauliflower, french beans, peas, cabbage, bottle or snake gourd is an option.
This was really tasty, and not hard to make. I had never cooked lentils before, and they ended up a little crunchy, but that was definitely my fault, not the recipe's. The lentils at the bottom of the pot were very soft, while the lentils at the top did not absorb much of the water.
I'm enjoying my Red Lentil Curry as I right this! I am new at cookingthis type of food, so I was very pleased with the taste of this dish. I bought a Mild curry paste because i wanted to make sure i could add my own heat to it. I end up adding about 1 tsp of red chili pepper flakes to it. I like the heat! Be careful not to over cook your lentils. They cook really fast, not like split peas at all. I really over cooked mine, however, they still taste amazing. i can't wait to try it again, and cook the lentils right. I want to try the same thing to potatoes and chicken. You gotta give this one a try.
This tastes fairly good, but is not really an authentic Indian dhal or curry. It's also a bit too thick/bulky for my liking, even after adding a bit of stock. It reheats well. Ok with a raita and basmati for lunch.
Delicious, i added more tomatoes when reheating as it got a bit thick
Left out curry paste (not found at local stores) and the ginger root. But OH MY! The aroma was so dense and the recipe came together quickly! My family who had never eaten lentils prior, were pleased! We are a family of seven, and it is also very economical. Thank you for sharing! We will enjoy it over and over.
I live in Japan and it's hard to find tomato puree so I substituted tomato paste instead (about 3/4 of the can). It made it a bit too "tomatoey" for my liking so I doubled up the tumeric, added some water and let it simmer for another 15 minutes. I still found it rather tomatoey, but tasted great. My girlfriend loved it! Definitely a recipe to keep in the back pocket.
This was pretty tasty. I carmelized the onions over low heat for about 25 minutes, -then- started making basmati rice and cooking the lentils. My lentils took about 15 minutes over low heat to become tender, but watch yours carefully. I halved the recipe for myself, eliminated the chili powder and sugar, and used just 1/4 tsp of the curry paste. This gave me a tasty but mild curry.
Delicious! Since first making this, I've made it again and again. As-is, it's fantastic. I've also added frozen chopped spinach as a variation. The spinach tastes wonderful with all the flavors and it bumps up the veggie factor. I've served this on white rice, and quinoa - both are very good, but I prefer rice with this dish.
Used a can of diced tomatoes (28 oz can), heaping tbsps of curry paste, 1 tsp of garm masala instead of the curry pwder and doubled the ginger and garlic. *** note to self *** only add 1/2 tsp of chili pwder if using Indian Chili pwd.
Really wonderful curry. We only had to cook the lentils for about 7 minutes until they were soft... so watch them closely! we also added carrots and cauliflower, which were great additions and made it more filling. I used a combination of tomato paste and diced tomatoes. We used about 3 tsp of Thai Red curry paste and it was plenty!
Delicious. I'd never eaten this before and wasn't sure how long to cook the lentils but it came out just fine. I added carrots (which really added to the taste) and used 1 tbsp of curry powder rather than adding curry paste (which I didn't have). I also used canned tomatoes. I would highly recommend.
This is delicious. I like mine a little more runny, so I added more water and I also added garam marsala and cilantro. Not sure what type of curry paste is called for, but I only had sag ghost curry paste. I realize there is probably no one way that this curry should look, but some of these pictures don't do this dish justice.
If you are new to Indian cooking; have been intimidated by complicated recipes, this is a great starter curry. A fairly quick, simple, healthful, basic red lentil curry; all ingredients can be found in most larger grocery stores. Since lentils cook quickly, after bringing to a rolling boil, and simmering approximately 10 minutes, it's helpful to have your spices, etc., measured out before beginning the lentils. After rinsing in a bowl with water until clear, I substituted low-sodium chicken broth to cook the lentils, in a 1:2 ratio, and did not need to drain excess broth. From there it's only a few simple steps. Easily expanded upon, with the addition of meat, or tofu, potatoes, carrots, or peas, the layered spices can be adjusted to deliver more or less heat. Served over Jasmine Rice, I found the flavor to be comparable to a mild-medium curry from my favorite local Indian restaurant, without the heavy oils/coconut milk. All in all a delicious, nutritious, straightforward Indian red lentil curry recipe, perfect for beginners, or seasoned Indian foodies alike.
Outstanding recipe. I don't say that often either. It's better than restaurant quality in my honest opinion. I had only two bites and fell in love with it. I used tomato paste, which I believe is the same or similar to puree. I will definitely recommend this recipe to others.
This recipe can be eaten as a side, or a main dish. I serve at potlucks with fresh veggies. Can also use naan for dipping, or serve over rice. Top it off with plain yogurt, too. One of my favorite go-to recipes for company and get-togethers.
Yummy. This is great on its own or served with rice or steamed veggies. I've made this several times now and have passed the recipe along to many.
So good!! Cook lentils in plenty of water so they don't get mushy. Start with a small amount of red curry paste and add more at the end to taste. leave out curry powder
Good recipe. Didn't have curry paste. It was rather bland before adding red cayenne powder, extra salt and chili powder. HIGHLY RECOMMEND removing sugar from recipe and adding 1-2 T lemon juice after turning off heat. This is more authentic and TASTY! Also, if you live in a metro area and can get to an Indian/Pakistani grocery, you will find red lentils much cheaper than at the regular grocery store.
I've made this curry several times now with fantastic results every time. I generally have split red lentils on hand, so it cooks very quickly. I add enough water to the pot to cover the lentils with an extra inch or two of water. The lentils cook in 8-10 minutes if using split lentils. If the lentils still feel uncooked, I add about a 1/2 cup of water. This is great using whatever Indian spices you have on hand. Adding thawed peas also adds another depth of color and flavor. I love this served with rice.
Great recipe!! My first time cooking red lentils...I overcooked them a little but the recipe was still great! I doubled the spices as some suggested and served them with Trader Joe's vegetable marsala burgers!!
So tasty and healthy for you. I didn't have tomato puree so I just used a 6oz can of tomato paste and added enough water to dilute it. Excellent! Also, I split the pot in half, one I left as is to keep it vegetarian and the other I added some ground beef I had leftover for additional protein. Both ways were very good.
I really loved this recipe, and hardly changed anything after preparing it as written. I now use crushed or diced canned tomatoes instead of tomato puree because it gives a better texture, and I've adjusted the spices, but that's something that everybody has to do according to their own taste! Thanks for the great recipe! =)
Loved it. Healthy, lots of flavor, easy, and cheap to boot. Made a variety of frozen lunches and my husband and I just digging for these. Usually we get bored of a recipe when we have it too often in a short time frame. Not this. Freezes really well with the basmati rice.
I tried this recipe looking for an Indian style curry and was sorely disappointed. I followed the recipe and the results were something along the lines of meatless chili. It didn't taste bad, but it wasn't at all what I was aiming for.
Sooo good!! It's not easy to make a hearty yet delicious vegetarian meal and this hits the spot. For those who said it needed more spice try using a hot curry paste and getting your chili powder from an indian market. It really does make a difference.
this is pretty good as written, but i did make some changes to up the nutrition a bit. i added a chopped red pepper, 2 cups shredded spinach, and 1 cup chopped carrot when i added the tomato. i also added a dash of cinnamon, some additional sea salt and ground pepper. i garnished with chopped almonds. lovely.
yum, yum, yum. we are on Weight Watchers and are currently on a quest to find low fat, tasty, meatless meals and this one is a keeper. very easy. rinsing the lentils did take some time but even then i had to ladel off the "scum".
I tend to adjust recipes, add ingredients here, take away there, but with this, I followed almost to a tee. I did use half green/half red lentils b/c that's what was in the pantry. And I pureed my own canned tomatoes. As the curry base simmered, I impatiently waited for the lentils to cook, and "tested" spoonful after spoonful after heavenly spoonful of the sauce. Sooo delicious. Final results were also outstanding. I actually might do more spice next time (medium, w/a push!).
A truoy great recipe; you can bet I'll be making this one on a regular -- like every week! -- basis. Made a couple of adaptations, though; used diced canned tomatoes rather than puree (I would imagine that diced fresh tomatoes would be good as well). I also used cumon seeds instead of cumin powder, adding the seeds to the hot oil along with the onions. Superb!
I could not find red lentils at any super markets in town so I had to use normal lentils. This curry is really hearty and dense. I enjoyed the flavor quite a bit. I do believe that you would be safe only using 1 cup of lentils - maybe 1 1/2 if you prefer less sauce. I found that 2 cups was just too much and soaked up all the sauce, which was disappointing because we served this on top of rice and everything was too dry for our tastes.
I made this exactly as written, except I couldn't find tomato puree (I even went to TWO stores!), so I used 1 can tomato sauce with a spoonful of tomato paste. I also added cayenne to taste, because I love super spicy food. I made my own curry paste (I Googled it and found a recipe by Emeril). I added the full tsp of salt which turned out to be too much, but that is personal opinion as I don't like salty foods. (It's fine if served with white rice to cut the salt a bit.) Makes a BIG batch!
Super easy and tastes authentic. I used green lentils because it's what I had. I also didn't have curry paste so I doubled the curry powder and it worked just fine. My husband was impressed (and that's hard to do)! Thanks for sharing, Emma!
