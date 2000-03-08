Red Lentil Curry

This red lentil curry is rich and hearty. It's great as a main meal rather than a side dish like the more traditional Indian dhal. Don't let the ingredient list faze you — this is an easy dish to make. This dish is excellent served with basmati rice.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Wash lentils in cold water until water runs clear.

  • Put lentils in a pot with enough water to cover; bring to a boil and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer, adding water as needed to keep lentils covered, until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onions in hot oil until caramelized, about 20 minutes.

  • Mix together curry paste, curry powder, turmeric, cumin, chili powder, salt, sugar, garlic, and ginger in a large bowl; stir into onions. Increase heat to high and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Stir in tomato puree and lentils; cook until warmed through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 2.6g; sodium 571.9mg. Full Nutrition
