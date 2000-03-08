Red Lentil Curry

I made this last night and my whole family, including my 18-month old grandson, loved it. Beware.........it is very filling! I over ate to the point of discomfort after loading up a big soup mug, and eating it with a heavy rustic bread and a big salad. I did what was suggested by others........I doubled the garlic and sauteed the spices in a little oil, then added the ginger and garlic and sauteed for another minute before adding it all to the onions. Then I added the tomato puree and simmered it all together for awhile before adding the lentils. My house smelled extremely pungent all afternoon and evening..........and I teach piano full time in my home........haha!! I thought the consistency was just right after adding only about 1/2 cup of the water left in the saucepan from the cooked lentils. I would like to add that Allrecipes has changed my cooking life dramatically. I can find more ethnic dishes to try than ever before, and I make my final selections based on the reviews. This is such a low-risk and wonderful way to try new dishes, and the recipes are all in a FREE "cookbook" loaded with ratings and suggestions! I'm having a ball treating my family to the tasty results.