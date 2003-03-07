My Chicken Milano

1 of 83

Rating: 5 stars I attempted this recipe because it sounded quick, easy and I had all the ingredients on hand.This was a hit with my family; husband and five kids. It was light, healthy and low in fat and calories and I only needed one pan. In addition to the garlic, I added a shallot and a half cup of white wine. French style green beans in the can had to suffice because I didn't have frozen ones. I served it with a Sporodoro pasta and hot French bread.There wasn't a drop left over. Because it was so easy and it's healthy, I look forward to serving it again. Thank you, Nicole. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars I ended up seasoning the chicken a bit more liberally than the recipe called for using garlic powder dried basil oregano salt and pepper. I also added a bit more of these seasonings to the finished dish as it simmered. Other than that this dish was FANTASTIC! I served it with rice and my husband could not stop raving about how good it was. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious!! I didn't have Italian seasoning so I added dashes of oregano basil and garlic salt.I also added another clove of garlic!Instead of stewed tomatoes I added two cans of diced tomato(roasted garlic flavor)I was going to add the green beans but didn't have enough room LOL it didn't need it! It goes perfect with the garlic penne pasta recipe on this website.YUM! Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars I made this chicken dish for dinner last night and I thought it was a little too spicy. I will try this recipe again but with half the red pepper flakes. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars I cut two large boneless skinless breasts into chunks and subbed a 28oz can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes (I HATE stewed tomatoes). Yummy quick and healthy. Very good over rice. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I enjoyed this dish. I did some additional seasoning with basil oregano and garlic salt. I also used canned green beans and diced tomatoes since that was what I had on hand. It still turned out great though! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good! This is a good low-fat/healthy meal especially when you are dieting! I scaled this for 2 people and cut up the chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks. I served it over pasta and let it "rest" for a few minutes to let the juices soak in to the pasta some. Hubby loves cayenne pepper on everything so he added a bunch to his plate (maybe an option for others to try...) Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I dredged the chicken in flour before sauteing it which gave it a nice texture. This dinner was decent - not amazing but a good easy pretty healthy standby esp. for using up frozen green beans. Helpful (6)