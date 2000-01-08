Toad In a Hole
These were made for me when I was a youngster, I'm now 55 years young. My Grand and Great Grand children love these. Enjoy!
I've been making these for years, use cookie cutters of various shapes for fun with the kids!!Read More
This recipe did not work for me. I found it impossible to cook the egg enough so that it was safe to give to a childz. You can't flip it because of the cheese, so the egg never fully cooks on the other side. I tried again turning down the heat, but again the bread burns before the egg even comes close to being fully cooked. The third time I tried this, I left off the cheese and just added the egg, so that I could flip it and have a fully cooked egg.Read More
I've been making these for years, use cookie cutters of various shapes for fun with the kids!!
Delicious! I cut this down to one serving for breakfast and waited until the egg was cooked before adding the cheese. Great with a side of Canadian bacon and OJ!
LOL, I made these with a heart shaped cookie cutter., alas after I put on the cheese you couldn't see the hearts anymore. I made them with home made bread and this was truly comfort food.
My mom made this for us all the time when we were kids and we called them "One eyed Jacks". Love all the different names for this dish. She never put cheese on the egg so I had to give it a try. Yum, even better! For the reviewer who likes the eggs a bit runnier, try browning both sides of the bread first and then place your egg on top. Thanks Joan!
Easy and delicious. I've been making these since I was a kid myself. We always referred to them as Eggs in a Nest. I prefer to omit the cheese.
Such a great comfort recipe--my dad used to make it for me and called it "One-Eyed Eggs." I usually cook the bread with the egg on both sides, flipping it after a couple minutes. Also, if you find you are over-cooking the egg by waiting for the cheese to melt, try sprinkling a couple tablespoons of water on the frying pan (not too close to the bread!) and covering it for twenty or thirty seconds--the steam will melt the cheese pretty quickly.
THESE WERE DELICIOUS
I love this with garlic pepper seasoning on top -or- frank's red hot sauce shaken over. I always lightly toast the bread before cutting out the rounds. I never cover the pan for fear of making the bread soggy, but I'm always happy with the results.
This was really good and easy. I used a shot glass for the cutout. Added butter to the pan at medium/low heat, toasted the bread and cracked the egg. Once I was able to move it and see that it was nicely browned on one side I flipped it onto a little more butter (not sure if this was entirely necessary) then cooked till the egg was hard, I don't like mine runny. Only then did I add Colby Jack cheese. With a little S&P and Cholula and it was amazing!
I thought it was a cute idea. My nine year old said "what is the big deal, next time just toast some bread and make me an egg".
I didn't know that this concoction actually had a name until I found it on this website. I used to eat these when I was a poor college student. I agree w/ another reviewer who said that this recipe is good for people who have trouble flipping their eggs.
My kids love these, just as much as my sib and I did. My mom called them Eggs in the Window, and we fry them on both sides--no cheese.
Yummy! I flipped and fried on both sides until well done. The cheese ended up on the bottom too and it got brown and bubbly! It was great. Thank you. I couldnt figure out how to keep the yolk a bit runny as I like it that way. Any ideas?
My 9 year was not as impressed as I thought she would be. She has a new thing about eggs and not eating them because of the brown thin edges so I thought this might be a change for her. Still didn't eat it. I thought it was good and simple but I still prefer making breakfast sandwiches.
I made these for a holiday breakfast for my family- my parents and friends loved them! Easy to make and really unusual. Great for vegetarians and almost-vegetarians.
I love these when I can ever get around to making them
This recipe was in the Betty Crocker Children's Cookbook that I got from my Grandma Cross in 1961 and was called "eggs in a frame". I loved it growing up and so did my kids. The recipe in the cookbook says to butter and brown both sides of the bread, and cover the pan so the egg will cook properly. Such a nice memory, thanks.
I looked for this recipe remembering my Grandmother making this years ago! This is how I did it for my kids to make sure the eggs were cooked... Butter both sides of the bread, Cut out with cookie cutter shape. Then I put the "frame" in the hot skillet. Crack the egg into the shape. Let it cook on low to medium heat for about 5 minutes. Then I flipped the whole thing and let it cook on the other side. Then I added a slice of cheese and the cut out shape on top. After the cheese melted, I served it to my kids. The eggs were totally cooked.
I grew up eating this as "eggs in a nest". My husband had "gasp" NEVER had it! I did flip it after a cooking a few minutes on one side like others did before adding the cheese. My husband likes his eggs over medium and this way you can get the egg white cooked, but, still leave the yolk "runny". This is also a great recipe to make if you have a crowd. You can just pull out your griddle and line them up!
We called them Egg Nests. I haven't seen that name used yet. My mom made these for us, I made them for my kids and now my kids are making them for their kids.
My kids love this breakfast. Me, too. Always a comfort since childhood, when my mom would make it for me. I salt/pepper it real good and sometimes, if I have any leftover, I'll use leftover spread from Garlic Bread Fantastique for something different.
Mixed reviews over here...my boyfriend, who is British, loved these..I didn't very much. The toast ended up going soggy on me, therefore defeating the whole definition of 'toast'. It is a cute recipe though.
These are great, I have had them since i was a child. To the reviewer who said they were impossible to cook the egg because you cant flip it because of the cheese: you dont put the cheese on until after you flip it, that way you can cook both sides!
It's fun to cut out special shapes for my daughter. Use thick sliced bread for best results. Fast, fun, and family-friendly!
Great easy morning breakfast! I skipped on the cheese that way I could cook the egg all the way by flipping the toast and egg half way through! Will be making this again!
Tried it but next time will use thicker slices of toast and season the eggs better. Might not make again tho.
Cooked it for my family today, it was a hit. Thanks
My kids loved this recipe. A great twist for the old stand- by of toast and eggs.
This was a good recipe. My kids all liked it so that was a bonus.
This is one of my boys favorite breakfasts. They actually like to make it themselves. They had never tried the cheese before and said they loved it! Thanks!!
I had recently seen the film, "V for Vendetta," in which, a similar dish is called, "eggy in a basket." Maybe, it's slightly different, but I think it's a great idea.
My dad used to make these when I was growing up. I always thought he made it up until I found this recipe. :-) He made it just like this without the cheese. Fun memory...thank you!
This is great as a small snack! I loved it and so did my mom and my boyfriend likes it too! I didn't use cheese, I just added some salt and pepper instead.. and I used moderate and controlled heat.. I also covered the pan; eggs get cooked better in a covered pan.. yummie! I'm having one right now! (:
I made these with whole wheat bread. A fun and tasty twist on toast and eggs. Thanks!
We called these "frogs in the pond." We used a cheese glass (you used to buy processed cheese spread in the glass jar and then keep the glass for juice) and grilled the round center with the rest of the dish then use that to dip in the egg yolk.
So easy and so delicious, I love it
just made this and used your recipe for directions - it turned out deliciously! LOVED it! Thank you! :-)
This was so good! I buttered both sides of the bread & flipped it so that both sides of bread were grilled & egg was cooked over easy. Delicious!
My kids loved it!
Quick and easy. It turned out great. I used a small glass to make the cut. I also like my yolks to be cooked thru, so I broke the yolk slightly and cooked it on both sides.
Awesome...I did flip and cook both sides. My kids loved them!
I love these. Really buttery but good for an every now & then treat. I don't use the cheese...it doesn't need it. Just a little salt & pepper.
5 stars for easiness and creativity! Because there is nothing extravagant about toast and egg, I can't get myself to give it above a 4. When I have kids one day though, this is how I will introduce them to cooking, and I will certainly use this method often until then since it is fun :-) Thanks for the idea!
Very good.My hubby loved them.Thanks for sharing this recipe!:)
I prepare this the same way as Mancuso. Shot glass to cut bread, flip it and cook both sides before adding any cheeses if at all. But a great breakfast on a dreary day.
We all loved it! Thank you!
I hadn't made this in years..grilled a little onion..grilled some home baked challah..tore the holes..my husband ate and enjoyed..love in a skillet. thank you from a woman on a south Texas ranch.
Quick, easy, and the family loves these little all in one toast/egg combos.
I haven't made these in a long time but my dad used to make them for me, he called them Birdies in a Nest... Although we never used cheese in them, might have to give that a try as my daughter LOVES her cheese!!
I make this all the time! my husband and kids love it, its a regular breakfast on the weekends. I do add some kind of cooked meat (bacon, sausage patties, or ham) and add another slice of bread without egg to make it a whole sort of meal in one sandwich. After I fry the egg and add cheese I top that with the meat and bread then flip it over and toast that side like making a grilled cheese.
Super easy & tasty. I flipped over to help cook but then added cheese after the flip. Kids give 2 thumbs up!
Wow, this recipe does bring back memories. Its funny how we all call it different things. In Kansas we call it eggs in a basket. lol There shouldn't be any reason why people can't cook this. Its so easy and taste good.
My dad used to make these for us when we were a kid too! Great memories. We used to call them "Eggs in a basket". Easy to make smaller portion or larger portion for a group.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. As I read the instructions I thought, "How will you turn over the egg to make sure it is cooked?" I was questioning the high heat as well but thought follow the directions. I should have read the reviews first, like I always do but didn't take the time. Well.... the bread burnt, the egg couldn't be cooked properly and the top side of the bread was soft bread. My 6 and 8 year olds were disappointed because they thought eating a "toad" would be fun. I might try this again but I would lightly grill both sides of the bread, cook it on low heat with a lid and then flip it to be sure the egg was cooked.
Kid tested, mother approved. lol
The recipe worked great, but I have admit, what I'm really curious about is how a lady of only 55 managed to have not only grand-children but great-grand children.
Kids and hubby really liked this....used a butterfly cookie cutter instead of a round....more Spring-y looking....lol....cute idea. Thanks!
Been eating this since early 70s. I've always called them "egg in a basket." I like some of the other names listed.
I just made one of these for breakfast, and it is awesome! I actually toasted another piece of bread and made a sandwich out of it. Probably not healthy at all, but for a treat it's good! I am not sure why people are having trouble making this...as long as you let it set for long enough on low-medium heat you can easily flip it to toast the other side. Mine came out over-hard, but that's how I like them! :) Bon Apetit!
My mom called them "Eggs in a Frame"
This is a good basic recipe. I buttered both sides of the bread (I used Dutch Hearth sliced French bread - slightly thicker bread seems to hold the egg better). Slapped the bread on the grill and then cracked the egg into it. Cooked on lower heat so the bread didn't burn. I haven't quite mastered the flipping over of the bread - the egg gets a little messy - but it still tastes good. I haven't tried it with the cheese on top yet. Overall, an easy breakfast!
In one of the pictures I saw French Bread. So I bought a really holey bread and cut in 6-1 1/2" slices. (I did make more holes in the bread, try not to remove the bread though) I scrambled the eggs and added shredded Cheddar. I put all the bread in a pan and poured the egg mixture in each piece of bread. Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper after browned and eggs are cooked. I brought this to a football tailgate and heated it up on the grill. Served it with bacon on the side. Delish! And rave reviews!!
Excellent Recipe! Perfect for the kids.
I made this for my breakfast... simple and tasty!!!
Love these, although we called them "nest eggs" as I was growing up.
I had this recipe as a child, but never thought about adding cheese! I experimented, and my family liked Colby jack cheese. I personally put cheese on it with a little bit of a kick, and that was my winner. I love how quick and delicious this is, even with a picky eater. Yum!!!
Oh, this was such a disappointment! I should have read the suggestions in the reviews prior to making it. As they predicted, following your directions gave me only burnt bread and runny eggs.
Flip it before putting on the cheese.
We call this "bird in a nest". It's very quick and simple to make, we don't add any cheese. Once the egg is cooked one side you can flip it over if you like you eggs harder.
add a sliced avocado for a nice touch
In the New England area where I grew up we called this recipe Birds Nest, though we did not add cheese. It was a popular breakfast dish when I was younger.
We always called it chickie in the egg or nest :) used to get it from White Tower restaurants in Ohio. My teenager still makes them for herself.
Great recipe. I made a slight modification. I toasted the bread in the toaster, poached the eggs then made a poached egg sandwich on toast. Oh yeah I left off the cheese.
My mother used to make this for me all the time as a kid. We never had a name for them, but they were always a great addition to the breakfast table. We also used the fun-shaped cookie cutters, like Christmas trees in the winter time, hearts in February, etc.
Easy to make and different but good, thank you for sharing.
Much easier to flip than just a regular egg, and my kids loved it!
Cute recipe. Family loved it. Thank you!
My mother made these for me over 60 years ago except without the cheese!!! Love it!!! When my daughter comes home she always wants these!!
Very good. A great memory...we called them "bunny in a basket"...thanks
My heat was set lower than needed and cooked half the time. Burnt the bread and uncooked the egg.
Mum used to make something similar but she called it a block egg? ...but there wasn't any cheese in it...this however is a beautiful little addition!
I made this for my husband he loved them. They are very simple and easy to make.
Made these all growing up and love them!
No I did not make any change except made only two as I am a widower and lives alone . All recipes with allrecipes I reduce the recipe down to feed only two helpings but I can live with what I can make for myself. Thanks for your concern. Bob Scottow.
I used to love these as a kid. Never had it with cheese. This is the only way I ever had "over-easy" eggs until I was in college!
I have been eating this since I was very young. My grandpa cooks it for me and he uses challah bread and calls it "egg in the eye" it is so yummy
This is also a great recipe for feeding a crowd. Push the bread butter side up into greased muffin tins. Crack in an egg, and bake at 400 degrees ( or broil)until the bread is toasted and eggs are done. Never had it with cheese before. Thanks
I make this all the time except i call it eggs in a nest! I butter one side of the bread cut a square shape out of middle , place in pan crack egg in middle and fry both sides and dip in ketchup. My son loves when i make this !
Always a change of pace dish.
I use bacon grease instead of butter.. and top it off with the crumbled bacon.. Mmm mm good
These are fun and a nice way to do something a little different for breakfast!
5 star
My mother has used this recipe forever! It is GREAT! My nieces and nephews absolutely love it! It is not hard at all to make, the worst cook can sucessfully make this! :-) We call it Eggs in a Basket though!
I dont get the purpose of these. I made them, and while it tasted good, I just felt like it took more time then frying an egg and toasting bread. I also had to flip mine to get it to cook evenly. It is really cute, but no worth the time.
I liked it, but my 10 y.o. didn't
I love this recipe. We called these "Bird nests" when I was a kid. I still make them for my kids, and we even put maple syrup on them. I also butter both sides of the bread. I've never tried them with cheese before. I would flip it first and then put the cheese on it. Otherwise the egg would be too runny for me.
i've had better, kinda dry.
This recipe was taught to me by my mother in law 35 years ago. I loved it! She was from Great Britain where the recipe originated. I have been making it for family brunches, kids and grandchildren since then. I hope everyone will try it and fall in love with it too!
