Toad In a Hole

4.3
143 Ratings
  • 5 90
  • 4 29
  • 3 16
  • 2 2
  • 1 6

These were made for me when I was a youngster, I'm now 55 years young. My Grand and Great Grand children love these. Enjoy!

Recipe by FROGETTE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a large skillet to a high heat.

  • With a small biscuit cutter remove centers from bread. Butter slices on one side only. Grill bread until lightly toasted. Crack an egg into each bread hole (be careful not to break the yolk). Season with salt and pepper to taste. Lay 1 slice of cheese on each egg and then the bread rounds. Cook until eggs are cooked to your desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 19g; cholesterol 225.9mg; sodium 443.6mg. Full Nutrition
