Quick Pot Sticker Soup

Rating: 4.33 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

This quick and delicious soup whips up really quick. I add some egg rolls to round out the meal.

By SLOcook

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of sesame oil in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the chopped onion and garlic; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Pour in the chicken broth, green onions, and remaining sesame oil. Bring to a boil over high heat, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce the heat to medium, and add the frozen pot stickers and stir-fry vegetables. Cook until the pot stickers float, about 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 1385mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (58)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Donelle
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2009
My husband and I love this recipe for a nice warm asian style soup. We use chicken and vegetable potstickers. Yum!! edited to say... We eat this often and decided to change it up a bit and added some frozen shrimp to the soup and it turned out so good! Read More
Helpful
(62)

Most helpful critical review

Lori
Rating: 2 stars
04/20/2009
I found this very bland so I added 1/2 tsp fresh ground ginger and 2 tbsp soya sauce. I didn't have a pkge of frozen vegies so I used 1 can whole baby corn cut into pieces, 1 can sliced mushrooms, 1 can slivered bamboo shoots, and 1 can sliced water chesnuts. It makes a big dutch oven-sized pot, so if you plan on leftovers I would suggest doubling the amount of potstickers. Read More
Helpful
(67)
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lori
Rating: 2 stars
04/20/2009
I found this very bland so I added 1/2 tsp fresh ground ginger and 2 tbsp soya sauce. I didn't have a pkge of frozen vegies so I used 1 can whole baby corn cut into pieces, 1 can sliced mushrooms, 1 can slivered bamboo shoots, and 1 can sliced water chesnuts. It makes a big dutch oven-sized pot, so if you plan on leftovers I would suggest doubling the amount of potstickers. Read More
Helpful
(67)
SarahM
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2008
My girlfriends and I hold a monthly cooking club in which we rotate the hosting. This was my month and I decided to go with an asian-themed dinner. I used this soup as my entree -- what a hit! It was so quick and easy I was able to entertain my guests and prepare this sound without messing it up at all! I substituted the regular chicken broth for low soduim chick broth since the recipe calls for sesame oil and salt. I also used pork and veggie steamed dumplings instead of just veggie dumplings for a little variety. My boyfriend can be a picky eater and he absolutely loved this! Definately a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(62)
Donelle
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2009
My husband and I love this recipe for a nice warm asian style soup. We use chicken and vegetable potstickers. Yum!! edited to say... We eat this often and decided to change it up a bit and added some frozen shrimp to the soup and it turned out so good! Read More
Helpful
(62)
Advertisement
SunnyByrd
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2009
I found this recipe while searching for something to do with a bag of chicken/veggie potstickers that had gotten stuck together on the ride home in the car and refrozen - and used it to unstick them. While the broth of this soup is a little bland for my taste, I so much appreciate the quick idea and base for a fun and tasty soup. You can add anything you want to it, use up leftover veggies in the fridge. This soup is truly ready in 15 minutes max, even if you screw around with the flavoring for a bit. I added a splash of oyster sauce, crushed red pepper and green onion, and mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts and pea pods in place of frozen vegetables. Great idea - thanks! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Eboni Ife
Rating: 4 stars
12/01/2009
this was a good base recipe but i added some more flavor by sauteing some fresh mushrooms with the garlic and onions and used fresh stir fry vegetables instead of frozen (Trader Joe's has a good fresh mix) I also added a 1/3 of a bullion cube to the broth for more flavor. Also I through the green onions in last so they'd retain their color. I served in deep bowls and doused with a little soy sauce for extra asian flare and it was fabulous! Read More
Helpful
(16)
learntosink
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2012
This recipe was delicious, most people who gave it negative reviews changed it so much they were hardly making the same recipe anymore! Also, if you do not use sesame oil (which I love and was the main reason I made this recipe) I doubt it would come out very good. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
ydospahr
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2011
Great starting recipe. I added some crushed red peppers ginger and a little soy sauce. A little bland on its own though. Read More
Helpful
(10)
NLaura73
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2009
Great soup for a quick meal! I saute fresh ginger along with the garlic and onion and added some fish sauce to the broth. Love it! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Kelli McGourty
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2010
this was enjoyed by all, I couldn't find a frozen strifry mix that looked good so I substituted out for fresh veges and added to the chicken broth for about 20 minutes before adding the pot stickers. Also added ginger to the onion & garlic. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022