Mom's Carne Guisada

A delicious and easy Mexican style stewed meat recipe that I got from my Mom. Sometimes I also add mushrooms and stewed tomatoes. Try serving over steamed rice, or in burritos!

Recipe by Brenda Espinoza

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season the meat with the garlic powder, cumin and salt and pepper to taste. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the meat and saute for 5 to 10 minutes, or until browned on all sides.

  • Add the flour, stirring well, and saute for 1 more minute. Gradually add the water, making sure to crush any flour lumps. Then add the onion and green bell pepper, reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 61.9mg. Full Nutrition
