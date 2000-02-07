Mom's Carne Guisada

I thought this was a pretty good base recipe. My family is also from Corpus Christi, TX and this is not too far from some of the guisada down there. Generally good Mexican food retaurants in south Texas are judged on two simple, but hard to get right standards - enchiladas and carne guisada. Guisada is an all around food - you can usually order it in breakfast tacos or as a plate. A couple of recommendations - more garlic powder, cumin, pepper, and I added some Lawry's seasoned salt as well. Taste as you go once you add the water. Also to give it a more authentic taste, add a can of Rotel Mexican Festival tomatos and chiles. This will definitely spice it up and add a hint of lime and cilantro which is so present in most south Texas cooking. Also, eat it like we do in Texas and serve on corn or flour tortillas with guacamole and cheese for inside fixins. I think you'll be much more pleased than over rice or noodles. Tengo hambre just thinking about this dish!