Mom's Carne Guisada
A delicious and easy Mexican style stewed meat recipe that I got from my Mom. Sometimes I also add mushrooms and stewed tomatoes. Try serving over steamed rice, or in burritos!
People (I think typically people who don't live in strong mexican-american neighborhoods like some of us do) seem to incorrectly judge Mexican food because they think it is supposed to be something it isn't (i.e. confusing it with southwestern faire and thinking for some reason that Mexican=spicy - that's not necessarily true). This recipe is an excellent example of classic, authentic, delicious Mexican food. Before you make it and then give it a low rating for not having enough flavor, understand that this is basically a beef stew. Just because it is authentic mexican doesn't mean it is supposed to be spicy. As long as you expect the right thing, you won't be disappointed. For those of you near-the-southern-border people looking to make your favorite taco/burrito meat at home, this recipe is great. You can make it spicy if you want to, of course - but don't give the recipe a bad rating...it's VERY good!Read More
My wife and I love good food, and spicy is great. This recipe needed so much tweaking it may as well have been started from scratch. First, we seasoned the meat and dredged the pieces in Bisquick. Then we browned them in the fry pan. We added beef broth instead of water, lime juice, spicy taco seasoning, red wine, roasted garlic juice and plenty of it, more onions, red pepper flakes, and also had to simmer this tough cut of beef 2 hours. THEN we mixed in some Doritos Rancheros corn chips with hot cooked elbow macaroni, stirred it together with the meat mixture, and sprinkled some extra sharp chedar cheese on top. We threw it in the broiler for 3-5 minutes till the cheese was browning, and it was very good. FAR too much 'tweaking' to give this recipe more than the minimum "One Star"Read More
This was really good. Took me forever to find the type of carne guisada i was looking for. I wanted the creamy gravy like kind. Not the stewed tomato kind. I live in southeast Texas and know good Mexican food. This with a few additions was very good. I made it in my crock pot. Added a few small diced tomatoes, minced garlic and some chili powder. YUMMY. With fresh torillas. My very picky fiance` loved it. Said it was "bragable" !! Oh- I also used more flour b/c i wanted a thick creamy gravy.
Carne Guisada is my favorite. In Corpus Christi I got them at the taco stands almost everyday. I never had it with all the peppers, mine was usually gravy and meat. I added alot more cumin. I also have never had it over rice or noodles. Dont think I'll be trying it that way anytime soon. But this recipe gave me the ground work to make my own now that I live in New York. I suggest putting it in flour tortillas and topping it with shredded chedder ( I thought the cheese would be gross until everyone insisted I try it, its the best way to eat it ) .
I thought this was a pretty good base recipe. My family is also from Corpus Christi, TX and this is not too far from some of the guisada down there. Generally good Mexican food retaurants in south Texas are judged on two simple, but hard to get right standards - enchiladas and carne guisada. Guisada is an all around food - you can usually order it in breakfast tacos or as a plate. A couple of recommendations - more garlic powder, cumin, pepper, and I added some Lawry's seasoned salt as well. Taste as you go once you add the water. Also to give it a more authentic taste, add a can of Rotel Mexican Festival tomatos and chiles. This will definitely spice it up and add a hint of lime and cilantro which is so present in most south Texas cooking. Also, eat it like we do in Texas and serve on corn or flour tortillas with guacamole and cheese for inside fixins. I think you'll be much more pleased than over rice or noodles. Tengo hambre just thinking about this dish!
I thought this was quite tasty, will definitely make again. I took others' suggestions and used only one cup of water. I also added a 14oz can of stewed tomatoes and added 1/4 cup flour for thicker sauce. I sauteed the meat with minced garlic instead of the garlic powder. It came out quite nice.
Just like grandma used to make! I followed the recipe but, instead of water I used beef broth and ended up with a yummy gravy.
Excellent! Tasted like authentic carne guisada that I've had in Mexican restaurants. Better than some, even. Used a *TON* more cumin and good deal more garlic. Had a little trouble browning the flour for the gravy, but it came out really well nonetheless. Now we make the gravy separately and it works better. Can't wait to make it again! FIVE STARS!!!
as other have said, this is great traditional carne guisada . if you like it spicy, add some serrano or jalepeno peppers; next time i'll throw it all in the crock pot since simmering for 20 minutes just won't do the trick.
This is a great recipe. I made it for a burrito filling and it was a big hit. I substituted chicken for the red meat and added a can of chicken broth instead of water. I also added a can of diced tomatoes and a can of black beans. Very tasty!
tweaked it abit but over all, this is a great one!!!
This was a good "starter" recipe. It wasn't fantastic, but it was something new to try that I will more than likely make again. I never usually follow the recommended measurements because when you're trying to replicate authentic cooking it's best to always use your own judgment. I cut the meat into strips and then cut it in half... placed the meat in a bowl and seasoned with a LOT of garlic powder, cumin, salt and pepper. I mixed the meat by hand and added more spices to make sure the meat was nicely coated... I added about 1 cup of tomato sauce and 1 cup of water. I also added an additional small onion... after the meat had simmered for awhile I tasted the sauce and added more garlic powder, cumin, s & p as needed. Poured onto white rice - and it was quite tasty.
Excellent!!! I've been looking for a carne guisada recipe for 20+ yrs. My ex-mother-in-law used to make this and it was my favorite. I tried to learn by watching, but I didn't know all the ingredients she used. I've experimented on my own but never found the right taste. I made this (w/o onion & green pepper) and it tastes just like it did the first time I ate this 15+ yrs. ago. Tastes great with Mexican rice, beans (also refried beans) and flour tortillas. Make sure to cook extra -- it's that good! Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!!!
I used 1c of beef broth instead of water, added 1/4c extra of flour & added 1 can of tomato sauce. I've been trying to make my own carne guisada for years now but could never get it right due to 1 little error (not browning the flour first) Thanks so much
Not bad- my husband liked it- and my 3 year old loved the gravy it made- I served it over noodles but next time we agreed it would be better over rice- I didn't use exact measurements but definitely added more flour than called for- I put sauteed mushrooms in mine and I mixed in the corn that I served with it and it was a good meal :)
I found and have made this over and over again. I usually make rice and open a can of refried beans with chorizo mix everything together.Family and friends almost always want more than just one bowl.Thank you for the great recipe
This was much more soupy than I had anticipated, and the flavors don't permeate the meat very well. Next time I'll try this in the slow-cooker.
This was great! I did add more cumin & garlic powder, chili powder, a little Lawry's seasoning salt and a chopped jalepeno. I also sauted the meat in vegetable oil. The only way to eat this is in a flour tortilla w/ cheese. One last thing.... I used stew meat.
This was so good, I didn't make nearly enought the first time with just one recipe.....my family was nearly done with it by the time I made it to the table. I will make this again and again! Authentic carne guisada; as I Texas native, I can promise this tastes just like the restaurants (and Mom's). I added a can of Rotel, and instead of flour to thicken, I used 2 Tbsp cornstarch. You MUST completely dissolve the cornstarch (or flour) with warm water before adding to the recipe, or you'll end up with lumpy sauce. Cheers!
Like other reviewers, I am also from South Texas, and really miss the Tex-Mex food from back home. After searching for a recipe, I found this one, but after making it once, I made several changes. I used 1 cup of beef broth instead of the water and 1/4 cup of flour instead of 1/8. I slow cooked the meat and gravy (stew meat) for 10 hours and it came out almost like home. The gravy was still a little thin, I will add more flour next time. Other than that, this recipe was a great template for me to get started. Make sure you serve on flour tortillas!
Excellent, exactly what I was looking for. I did add more cumin and garlic to it for flavor. Excellent served wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla, topped with some shredded cheese. Reminds me of home (south TX). Thanks for the recipe! :D
this was wonderful!!! i added an extra bellpepper to give it more flavor. i also let it cook longer so the meat would be soft and tender. but it was wonderful. i served it with beans, vermicelli in tomato sauce, and flour tortillas.
This recipe was really easy and really good. I didnt have enough beef so I combined it with cubed pork as well. My 1.5 year old loved the meat while both my husband and I loved everything. It was really good with a flavoured rice/brown rice mixture. (wild mushrrom Sidekick)
This is a very delicious dish. I like it with the added mushrooms and stewed tomatoes, and served over rice. It is very good!
I really enjoyed this recipe. Even though the dish wasn't spicy, it had flavor and will definitely make it again.
This was very delicious. I will definetly be making this again. I doubled it and served it with gorditas,corn&flour tortillas,and Jalepeno tostadas. I made a couple of changes; While I browned seasoned meat (which had extra cumin and 1/2 amount of Garlic powder)I mixed the other ingredients for sauce and veggies in a large crock pot. I doubled flour and thew in minced Garlic to replace the half I cut from the powder. Added the meat and cooked on low for about 6-7 hours. Meat fell apart. Only had 2 complaints, it needed more salt and the sauce even after doubling the flour was pretty thin. If you are serving over rice it wouldent matter but if you wanted it in a burrito,taco,tostada,it is a little messy. I will probably thicken more next time.
This was good. I made it to serve in burritos. As other users suggested I cut the water in half. I found that the flour clumped quite a bit though. Next time I will use cornstarch instead and I will remove the beef while I mix in the cornstarch and water and then put it back in to simmer.
This smelled great. It made too much sauce, really thin at that. If I'd make it again I'd only use 1 c. of water. I'd probably add diced tomatoes as someone suggested too. It had a good taste, just a little soupy.
after adding a lot of extra things it was good
I made this last night and actually this is how I make my beef stew, just different seasoning. I added 1 can diced tomatoes, very good, will make again.
awesome...you have to try this GREAT!!!!
Very tasty recipe, I only used 1 cup of Water for sauce as I put it in the slow cooker for the afternoon. Boil off sauce at end to thicken up (slowly). I also added chopped tomato's and mushrooms. Eat with egg noodles for best effect.
I agree with another that this is a great starter recipe to tweak as you see fit. I did add 1/4 cup more of flour and only had 1.5 lbs of meat. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Good flavor. My husband liked it, even though I knew it wouldn't taste like his mother's carne guisada. Make sure to brown the flour long enough.
It was good but it really needs to be cooked longer, it was missing some more flavor to be 5 stars but all in all, it was easy and tasty.
If you're looking for restaurant quality tender meat, this *isn't* it. I'll keep looking...
Good & easy; I liked the gravy very much.
FANTASTIC....I DID ADD A LITTLE GREEN PEPPER AND USED TOMATO PASTE....FAMILY THOUGHT IT WAS JUST LIKE THEIR GRANDMOTHER MADE
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. Wasnt spicy at all so even the kids enjoyed it, although i did sprinkle a little jalapeno salt over the top of it. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Very tasty. I added some cannded mushrooms and a little bit of cayenne pepper, and served over rice. The meat was a bit tough but still tasted good served over rice:) Thanks for sharing:)
This is almost as good as getting it at my favorite mexican restaurant! Really good. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Pretty good. I put it in the slow cooker to simmer for a while, so it was really tender. But the sauce was pretty thin; I'll thicken it some more next time.
I sauted the onions with the meat and then added the flour and water. I would reduce the water next time to make a thicker sauce.
awful, waste of good meat, sorry.
We enjoyed this so much it will now be a regular in our home. I served it on top of Mexican rice and with rolled corn tortillas.
My hubby is a butcher so whatever cuts of meat he brings home, well, I have to make it work. I have never had Carne Guisada so this was an experiment for me. My whole family loved it! I sauted frozen pepper stir-fry mix on hand, added some left over diced tomatoes and when the meat was brown, I deglazed the good stuff stuck to the bottom with some of the water. I blended the flour with the water beforehand and added it with the meat after deglazing- put a lid on it to tenderize the meat some. Took the lid off to reduce it to a thick gravy- awesome! Everyone,including the veggie fearful teen, and chicken nugget eating toddler ate it all. Thank you for such an easy recipe! A keeper!
Brenda, my family loved this carne guisada! My husband could't believe it could be made in 30 min. I also made again with 3 lbs of stew meat and 2 lbs of pork. There was nothing left! Thank you for a simple and deliciouse plate.
If you are not going to even try to follow the recipe, then don't rate it at all. Too many folks equate Tex-Mex or Southwestern cuisine with Mexican food. Most of the time it doesn't even come close, so to rate a recipe that you haven't even tried to even remotely follow is ludicrous. As BGROLLER says, just because it is Mexican doesn't mean it is supposed to be so hot you can remove paint from a car with it.
Wonderful. I added a beef boullion cube and let it simmer a little longer while the cornbread was baking (Absolute Mexican Cornbread from this site), and that is the only change I made. Served over some rice cooked with salsa and red beans. Filling, aromatic, completely satisfying.
This was really good.
Good recipe- would taste better with a couple more ingredients added to it.
Ok... first of all I didnt really follow all the directions but yep... this is the real stuff. I used more garlic and more cumin than called for (and since I was using stew meat, I pressure-cooked it). Good stuff... will make this again.
Wonderful. I serve with Goya Mexican Rice and flour tortillas.
This is very, very good! I cut the recipe in half since there is just 2 of us and now I wish I wouldn't have! I did add extra cumin and red pepper flakes to spice it up. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
my hubby loved this! I have a hard time making latin dishes because I can never get the flavor right. This one was not hard at all and we all enjoyed it. Thanks for the recipe.
My husaband loved it! This was the easiest Carne Guisada that I have ever made and it tasted delicious!
Awesome AUTHENTIC recipe! I followed the recipe exactly and my husband loved it. Thanks for sharing! Reviewed by a MEXICAN LOL
Like other reviewers suggested, I added some unlisted ingredients and it came out fine. Good base, but I will keep working on it.
This recipe is a very good base recipe. Of course, if you like it thicker, thinner, you'll tweak it. This had the spices I wanted, and I even added diced tomatoes. Mexican dishes are very much like meatloaf- You use what you have, and enjoy. Very positive reviews from this Mexican-American born in San Antonio, TX
