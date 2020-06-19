Spring Salad with Fennel and Orange

The gorgeous colors of green, bright orange, purple, white, and red make this delicious salad so enticing! The combination of the sweet citrus taste with the tangy salad dressing is always a big hit with all of my guests!

By Chef4Six

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:
Salad:

Directions

  • Whisk together the sugar, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, basil, and olive oil in a small bowl until the sugar dissolves; set aside. Toss the salad greens, sliced fennel, orange, onion, almonds, and cranberries in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 8.7g; sodium 18.9mg. Full Nutrition
