Sweet Potato Potato Salad
Sweet potatoes and potatoes combine to make a different type of salad that will pleasantly surprise you.
Sweet potatoes and potatoes combine to make a different type of salad that will pleasantly surprise you.
This came out really, really well . Very pretty, and everyone commented. However, with all these cold, mayonnaise-based salads, I always cut the mayo in half and use a light sour cream for the other. To me, it makes it creamier and a lot healthier without sacraficing taste. Everyone appreciates it, too. With the added mustard, it is really perfect. I salt (everything) very lightly and sprinkled a really good layer of pepper over the potatoes. Also, I used only half the eggs. The celery adds a welcome crunch. Make a big batch so you can enjoy it for a few days! Thanks Dee.Read More
I enjoyed this recipe. I think the sweet potatos come out best if you steam them.Read More
This came out really, really well . Very pretty, and everyone commented. However, with all these cold, mayonnaise-based salads, I always cut the mayo in half and use a light sour cream for the other. To me, it makes it creamier and a lot healthier without sacraficing taste. Everyone appreciates it, too. With the added mustard, it is really perfect. I salt (everything) very lightly and sprinkled a really good layer of pepper over the potatoes. Also, I used only half the eggs. The celery adds a welcome crunch. Make a big batch so you can enjoy it for a few days! Thanks Dee.
This is a great potato salad! The only substitution I made was green onion - my kids hate biting into bits of raw, hard onion, so chopped green onions always work nicely for me. The sweet potatoes added such a nice touch, and my husband, who thinks he hates sweet potato, thought they were carrots and loved them!
This was definitely different but very good. I think next time I will use 2 sweet potatoes and 1 white potato for a little more of the sweet potato flavor. I loved the different colors of the salad - very appealing!
I didn't have any eggs on hand & this salad was still great - with eggs I'm sure even better! I found it easier to largely cube the potatoes before boiling, then they only needed twenty minutes cooking time & were all set to toss in the mayo mix.
Very tasty! I decided to do 1/2 regular mustard and 1/2 dijon mustard... added a little zip that I would definitely recommend trying!
This potato salad is awesome!!! I made it with red onions which made it a little strong, so next time I'd use a milder onion. It's still delicious!
I enjoyed this recipe. I think the sweet potatos come out best if you steam them.
I didn't care for the sweet potato in this salad, but the rest was okay. I've had other sweet potato salads that I liked, so I think I just didn't care for the combination of two potatoes.
Delicious! I omitted the celery because I don't like it and it tasted wonderful. I'm going to try making tofu mayonnaise sometime just for this recipe. Then it'll be truly healthy and hopefully delicious with all the other strong flavors. Thanks!
Several reviewers have stated that the sweet potatoes give this dish a lot of color. A sweet potato has cream-colored flesh, not orange. They must have been using yams, which many mistake for the sweet potato. Yams have deep orange flesh and they are very, very sweet. I have found that few grocers know the difference - so check carefully before you buy your sweet potatoes!
Very good dish. I took the advice of some other reviews and added red pepper and apple and substituted in green onions. I also added curry powder to the mayonaise dressing. Variations are endless. Good one.
We absolutely love this potato salad, it is now requested at all of our family BBQs and I never get to bring home leftovers! I am not an onion fan so I leave it out and I boil my sweet potato seperately from my potatoes since it doesn't take as long to cook. I always double or triple this recipe! Thanks!
Tastes a lot nicer than it looks!
This is the best potato salad I have ever made. Running late once again for a dinner party, I ended up serving it warm. I apologized to my guests, but they loved it! So try this dish as a warm potato salad - the flavors come together so well.
If you are a beginner like me, and over boiled your potatoes and they are all mushy. Once you've cubed them, throw them on a cookie sheet and throw them in the freezer until they are somewhat stiff. That way it doesn't mush even more when you mix it all in with the mayo mix. Thanks for the recipe :)
I really enjoyed this salad, but my favorite part was actually an addition that I made because of what I had in my fridge. I boiled 2 red potatoes and 1/2 of a large sweet potato for 30 minutes. After 15 minutes, I placed 3 eggs in the pot to boil with the potatoes for the final 12-15 min. Next time I will wait until the potatoes have been cooking for 20 minutes because I felt the eggs were a little bit overcooked. When the potatoes and eggs were finished I drained them and set them aside to cool. During that time, I chopped up 2 stalks of celery and an apple (I did not have an onion but wanted to add something for flavor). I then chopped up the potatoes and eggs and mixed them with the veggies. I combined the mixture with 1/4 cup mustard (I looove mustard) and 3/4 cup light mayo. I seasoned to taste and let cool. The apple added SO much to the salad. Thanks for the start of something delicious!
I made this for a cookout and it was really popular - the dish was wiped clean. I didn't make an alterations, other than using a little more mustard than called for, because I like the heat. Paprika never goes wrong - might try that next time. The second time I made it with a little diced red pepper and that worked. My only tips are to dice the celery and red onion pretty small, squish the potato pieces a little with your hands as you put them into the bowl, and don't skimp on the mayo!
this recipe is a lovely change from normal, heavy potato salad. Was flavorful and interesting.
My family really liked this salad. I will admit, I used my own potato salad dressing recipe, but used the sweet potatoes with the regular potatoes. I really liked the color difference, it looked so festive! And it was gone before I knew it.
Love it! Nice change from regular potato salad. I subbed some sour cream and plain yogurt for half the mayo. I did not like the sour cream taste in it much, so next time, I will only sub with plain yogurt. Other than that, very tasty! Thanks for sharing!
Next time I make this, I would cook my sweet potato separate from the regular potatoes as the sweet ones cook faster. I found them a little to 'mushy' while combining the salad ingredients.
I wasn't too sure about this recipe at first, but it turned out really good. I wasn't sure about the sweet potato egg combination, but it is really good. I did cut the salt and pepper in half, I am glad I did it would have been way to peppery for my taste. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
I'm not crazy about sweet potato salad so I just used regular potatoes. It came out very tasty. It could probably use less mayo though. I added green, red peppers and small cut up pieces of celery. It was great everybody loved it.
I Love this Recipe! My husband is not a fan of Potato Salad and he loved it! It is tasty and easy to make....
This was delicious. The flavor improved the longer it was left to chill. I dont like raw onions so I used green onions chopped very fine. I find them much more tolerable. I also used a little less mayo and used a little dijon mustard mixed with regular mustard. The first time I made it I used yams and the second time i used sweet potatoes. Both times it was excellent.
Very good. I took the sweet potato's out about 10mins. earlier than the white because they cook faster. Will be making this again.
I leave the onions out of this recipe, other than that we love it! Everyone that tries it wants me to make more or give them the recipe and there's never any left overs to bring home.
Since potato salad isn't one of my top 10 favorites, I was looking for a change to the standard. This is a good recipe and I agree with others who mentioned that it could use more flavor. I used only sweet potatoes. I peeled and cubed them before cooking so cooking time was only about 10 minutes (even with a larger cut I think 30 minutes would give you mush), plus I cooked them in chicken broth instead of water. Immediately after draining I spread them on a cookie sheet, and drizzled with a mixture of 2 Tbsp mustard and 2 Tbsp cider vinegar. I tossed the potatoes in this (The hot potatoes soak up a great deal of flavor this way) and then refrigerated them for about 30 minutes. Then I added them to the celery, egg and onion (I used a medium sized Vidalia and used the whole thing). I used half mayo and half sour cream and cut the mayo mixture with some milk to make it thinner. Even with the flavorful potatoes and the whole onion, it is still pretty bland. Next time I think I'll go with a stronger onion and maybe consider a Dijon mustard or one with horseradish. It's a good start but not quite a 5 star for us.
Like several other reviewers suggested I used 2 sweet potatoes and green onion. I actually found it made the salad a bit too sweet. If I make this again I'll use less mayo and maybe a smidge of wine or white vinegar. The best part of this salad, though, is how pretty it looked with the surprising colours. Looks very impressive.
Just found this recipe a couple weeks ago and have already made it twice. The kids, hubby, and neighbors all love it! Made it once with yams and once with sweet potatos - great either way.
I loved this potato salad! I had it along-side baked honey mustard chicken, and the honey mustard from the chicken tasted AMAZING with the slight sweetness of the sweet potatoes. The next time I make this, I am going to add a bit of honey mustard to it as well, or possibly just replace most of the yellow mustard with it. Delicious!
We've made this recipe at least twice recently & it still comes up a winner. Incredibly addictive taste - once you start you can't stop. It is a definite recipe to keep esp for picnics & hot summers.
really good taste but the sweet potatoes cook alot quicker than the potatoes.they were mush. cook them seperately!!
Great potato salad! It's getting me in the mood for summer. I wonder if the amounts of pepper and salt are errors, though. You only need 1/2 t salt and 1/4 t pepper, otherwise it overwhelms the dish (especially the pepper). I used Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard and it was soooo yummy. I'm saving this one.
This is so good. I added some sweet relish, and I roasted sweet potatoes and tossed it in. A dash of paprika gave it a tiny bit of a kick. Otherwise I followed the recipe. Even though it's not aesthetic, it's a tasty keeper!
Very good! Like the apple to add crispness and light dressing!
Love this recipe!
Just made this for tonight. YUM! I made equivalent of sweet potato to regular potato (just so I could use up my sweet potatoes). Again YUM! I never would have thought to incorporate sweet potatoes into my potato salad. Thanks a YUMMY BUNCH for sharing this recipe!!! It's a keeper!!!! :)
Needs more flavor. Kinda bland.
This recipe is soooo good. I am making a 2nd batch as we speak. Every raved about it. Delicious.
I'm not a sweet potato person, but gave this a shot for my SO. You really couldn't even taste the sweet potatoes, which was fine by me. Thanks for sharing!!
So GOOD! I've made this a few times now and didn't change a thing. This recipe is so good that I even made it for my Inlaws!
This was excellent. I used yukon gold, russett, and red potatoes in addition to sweet potatoes. Also added sour cream. Everyone loved it!
I am someone who spends every spring looking for new summer salads. This is the best that I have ever found. I do find that if you use the ammount of salt recommended its better to sit and not eat immediatly. I might actually reduce that salt and I dont think it would matter. Wonderful! My new favorite potato salad!!!
Not only a yummy recipe, but so visually appealing also. Be careful not to overcook the potatoes or the potato salad will look like pinkish mashed potatoes rather than having the pretty distinctive variations in color. I used red potatoes and yams and added sweet pickles and it was gorgeous. white, orange, and green - a very colorful salad. Everybody raved about it at our family picnic.
One of the best potato salad recipes ever! So easy to make and healthier then the store bought salad. I did reduce the amount of mayonnaise by 1/4 cup and used a sweet onion which didn't give it that onion taste. Also, I pulled the sweet potatoes out about 5-10 mins early because they cooked much faster then the regular brown potatoes. All in all, a wonderful recipe!
Went over really well. Even with guests that claimed to not like sweet potatoes. Will definitely make again.
This was very yummy and easy to make. We are going to have the leftovers with cheeseburgers that we are grilling. My husband is not really a "left over" guy, but he said he would eat it again in a couple of days!
I actually loved this. It was very good and everyone liked it. It is a little bit different than the norm. Next time I will use less pepper.
12-7-11: Made this for what I thought were sweet potatoes; turned out pretty good even though they were really bakers.
This was very good! I used sweet onion and made sure to chop it VERY finely. No one (my kids!) could tell the onions were there but the flavor was wonderful with them. I also used Red potatoes and left the skin on. Wonderful. Was a hit with everyone, even my kids who dislike sweet potatoes in anything else!
Delish! My husband doesn't like potato salad, but he gobbled this one up! I made a few changes that I would recommend: I used ONLY sweet potatoes, added a chopped apple (left the skin on all...it's good for you!), cut down on the mayo, added a bit more mustard and a couple heaping spoonfulls of sweet relish. very good, will make over and over!
One word: Excellent!
Delicious....I used about a bag plus of red potatoes, 3 large sweet potatoes and a red onion (cause that's what I like). The guys at the firehouse loved it.
I bring this potato salad to all get togethers...everyone loves it.
There is nothing setting this recipe apart as a 5 star taste.The addition of a sweet potato is unique but the dressing is the same as many other recipes I have tried, okay but not special. I won't make this again...sorry
Loved this. I added a little rice vinegar to the potatoes before adding the dressing and used Dijon mustard and smoked paprika. Yum!
This salad was good but I think I will cut back the pepper next time.
Awesome recipes! I made as written with one exception...I ran out of yellow mustard and used dijon. This will be my new potato salad recipe. It is the perfect blend of flavors. Thank you for sharing!
This is my favorite potato salad! It has just the right amount of mayo (I hate when there's too much), and I love that you can taste the mustard. The celery adds a nice crunch to it. Best salad!
This turned out very nicely. It wasn't terribly different than regular potato salad, but we all enjoyed it and it was nice to have something a little different.
YUM! I used blue potatoes - because I happened to get them from my CSA - and garnet yams for the sweet potatoes. This was really pretty and very tasty. It was a little too much pepper for us though, so next time I'll use a little less. Otherwise, fantastic!
This is simply amazing. I did make some alterations - I used about 2 1/2 tablespoons of brown mustard with horseradish and didn't use any black pepper. I also used light mayo without any flavor being sacrificed. Next time I might try substituting a little sour cream for some of the mayo to impart even more creaminess. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing, Dee!
Made this recipe exactly as stated. Excellent! Eaten by even the picky people! Oh, the only change I made was that I used honey mustard instead of regular. Definitely a keeper.
I was skeptical at first, but decided to go for it and take this to a 4th of July party. It was a hit. I was glad I had doubled the recipe. My only changes (after doubling) were that I used 4 sweet potatoes and 4 white potatoes, making it half and half. I didn't have any eggs on hand (and was not about to go to the grocery store on the eve of a holiday!) so I had to leave those out. Next time, I'll be sure to add them. I also used leeks and chives from the garden for a milder onion flavor. Luscious and colorful! Thanks for the recipe!
Absolutely Fantastic!!!This was the best potatoe salad I think Ive ever had. I used a shallot instead of onion but left everything else the same. Ill be making this many many more times Thanks.
VERY yummy!! I used 2 sweet potatoes and 3 white. also do recommend cooking the sweet potatoes for less time than the white ones b/c they cook faster. Will definatley make again, received all good compliments when I took this to a cookout dinner party.
Simply delicious, really simple, yet effective. Served this at a barbeque and it went FAST! I added some radishes in there as well, and a little extra mayonaise, and served it in a hollowed out cabbage. Very good.
WOW, this was fantastic and that is not a comment I throw around lightly. The only thought I have is to watch the sweet potato closely while they're cooking. My big old sweet tater was done about ten minutes before the white ones and I had to fish it out of the water to keep it from getting mushy. Wonderful recipe, thanks for sharing!
Very good recipe... I think next time I will put in another sweet potato.
Not bad. I like that it used sweet potato, which adds more nutrients, but it basically just tastes like a typical potato salad. Nothing spectacular about the taste.
This was phenomenal--really yummy! I was trying to see how I could make potato salad a little more "healthy", and this did it! My husband despises sweet potato, and so I didn't tell him what was in it before he took a bite. He even ate it after I told him what was in it. I also added a small bag of Hormel bacon bits to the salad. To keep it even healthier, I used red potatoes and kept the skins on. VERY GOOD! I will definately make this again! Thanks for the great idea!
I added a very small amount of horseradish for a kick (about a teaspoon). Very good!
I HATE potato salad. I don't care who makes it. Well I tried this on the 4th and I must say it was fabulous. This is the ONLY potato salad I'll eat. And yes use 2 sweet potatos.
Very good, just stuck with recipe some what and came out great. Wasn't sure on the cooking of the potatoes but I peeled them first then cooked till I could stick a fork in them a little ways. The sweet potato I cut into chunks as big as the regular potatoes because it was pretty big.
I enjoyed it! I love this twist on potato salad, I just halved the onion because I don't like a lot of onions in my potato salad. WILL MAKE IT AGAIN and again.
I have made this recipe at least 5 times now and it really is very good. I had never attempted making potato salad before, but this sounded so good with the combination of sweet and white potatoes. Even my picky family liked it. It is definately a keeper. Thank you Dee for sharing this recipe.
Delicious. There is one thing I should've done. I should've soaked chopped onions in water or chopped them smaller pieces before mixing them in the potato mixture. We tasted the onion a bit too strong in the salad.
This was soooooooooooooooooooooooooo Delish!!!! I made it last night for a family gathering, and everybody loved it thankyou. It was so easy to make, i read the reviews on it first so i held back on the pepper, and i added fresh chives to the mayo, apart from that i made it as is.
This is a really great recipe. We used the small red potatoes with the skin on and added black olives to give it more color and flavor. Also added a tsp of white vinegar and a tsp of lemon pepper to give it a little extra kick. The sweet potatoes give a sweet twist to traditional potato salad. Went really well with our 4th of July bbq dinner!
I liked this a lot. I do think it's a bit too peppery. I reduced it to about a tsp. and think it'd be better with even less. It got rave reviews by our dinner guests as well! We did use 2 sweet potatoes and 1 red potato. I also used 1/3 T yellow mustard, 1/3 T coarse ground mustard and 1/3 T spicy brown mustard. Thanks for the recipe!
Very nice potato salad...my sweet potatoes ended up just mixing in with the mayo and it gave it a reddish tint. Very good still. I like the crunch of the celery and onion as well.
I come from one of the homes of sweet potato and would just like to say that in actual fact there are at least 3 different types of sweet potatoes. Yes, the original ones are flesh coloured but nowdays there are also gold and red coloured ones. These are quite different to yams but are definitely sweet potato or kumara as we call them in NZ. They are also prolific here where i live in China and they too have the 3 colours. I hope this helps.
So AWESOME!! I love the taste of the sweet potatoes in there!! I'm not a big fan of potato salad, but I'm sure I'll be making this all summer.
Took this to dinner at my parents, and everyone loved it!! they all wanted the recipe!!
This is a good recipe, but since yams are not a big favorite in my household, I think I'll just stick to using russets and red potatoes when I make potato salad. Adding sour cream to any mayonnaise dressing is, IMHO, always a good idea. Tossing in other vegetables (e.g., fresh green or red peppers, radishes, zucchini, frozen peas and/or canned corn) and meats (e.g., bacon or bacon bits, ham, cooked chicken or turkey, etc.) also serves to "boost" the salad, transforming it into a genuinely good luncheon meal. A bit more spice (perhaps a sprinking of paprika and/or a 1/2 teaspoon of horseradish) and some herbs (e.g., parsley, cilantro, basil or dill) and this recipe -- with or without the yams -- becomes simply GREAT!
This is a good twist to plain old potato salad. I love the added nutrition with the sweet potatoes!
I used all sweet potatoes - yum! Very easy to make.
Followed the recipe exactly as it was written. But I added the mayo according to taste, and the salt, I sprinkled just a little, so it wouldn't have too much salt. It ended up tasting delicious, and my husband and I could have finished the whole bowl! The only thing I will change next time, is to add more salt, and to chop the celery more fine. Great taste!
I just finished making this potato salad. It is wonderful. I'm always looking for ways to make a recipe more healthy so using sweet potatoes was a great idea. I used 2 sweet potatoes and 2 white potates and added a little red pepper and dollop of sour cream for a more creamy taste. Thanks so much for the recipe. This has now become my #1 recipe for potato salad.
My husband loved it. I felt half an onion is too much. I used a yellow onion and it just over powered the whole salad. I felt it was missing something so next time I will experiment by adding something I'm not sure what. I think it is easier or faster to peal the potatoes and chop them how you like like them, before you boil them.
Amazingly good and fun!
nice change from white potato salad
OMG this is sooooo good. I've made it twice now & the 2nd time I omitted the mustard. I used vidalia onion also instead of regular onion. What a hit! Hubby loves it & he's hard to please. My older son who gags on sweet potatoes loves it and my younger son who refuses to eat baked potatoes also loves it. I will never make regular potato salad again. Thank you for a killer dish.
This was great!!! Took it to family dinner at inlaws and everyone loved it!! My new recipe for potato salad. Thanks!!
I thought this was really good, and a nice change of pace from regular potato salad. But I made a bunch of it for a family gathering and hardly anyone ate it or commented on it (while other dishes I prepared got rave reviews). So while I might make it again for my family, I won't make this again for a crowd.
Suprisingly good! I did add just a small amount of chopped yellow and orange bell peppers. I also added some parsley at the end. It was very delicious! I never mixed sweet and regular potatos before -but will definitely make again! I doubled it to serve 6 people and it was all gone! Served it with roasted turkey breast and green beans. Paired well! Can't wait to make it again!
We all loved this salad! We used more potatoes than suggested.
I made this as written the first couple of times...and it's GREAT! However, adding a couple of splashes of vinegar (I use rice wine) to the hot potatoes really enhances and sharpens the flavor. Try this recipe...it's better and more interesting with the sweet potatoes...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections