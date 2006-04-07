Sweet Potato Potato Salad

Since potato salad isn't one of my top 10 favorites, I was looking for a change to the standard. This is a good recipe and I agree with others who mentioned that it could use more flavor. I used only sweet potatoes. I peeled and cubed them before cooking so cooking time was only about 10 minutes (even with a larger cut I think 30 minutes would give you mush), plus I cooked them in chicken broth instead of water. Immediately after draining I spread them on a cookie sheet, and drizzled with a mixture of 2 Tbsp mustard and 2 Tbsp cider vinegar. I tossed the potatoes in this (The hot potatoes soak up a great deal of flavor this way) and then refrigerated them for about 30 minutes. Then I added them to the celery, egg and onion (I used a medium sized Vidalia and used the whole thing). I used half mayo and half sour cream and cut the mayo mixture with some milk to make it thinner. Even with the flavorful potatoes and the whole onion, it is still pretty bland. Next time I think I'll go with a stronger onion and maybe consider a Dijon mustard or one with horseradish. It's a good start but not quite a 5 star for us.