Sweet Potato Potato Salad

4.4
300 Ratings
  • 5 190
  • 4 80
  • 3 20
  • 2 8
  • 1 2

Sweet potatoes and potatoes combine to make a different type of salad that will pleasantly surprise you.

Recipe by GRAMZ

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 30 minutes. Drain, cool, peel and chop.

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water; cool, peel and chop.

  • Combine the potatoes, eggs, celery and onion.

  • Whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper. Add to potato mixture, toss well to coat. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 19g; cholesterol 100.8mg; sodium 480.7mg. Full Nutrition
