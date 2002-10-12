Crabbies

4.4
70 Ratings
  • 5 47
  • 4 13
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

My mom gave me this recipe. It was a childhood favorite! Crabby, cheesy, tasty! You can freeze the mixture if you want, and then thaw and use as needed.

Recipe by Tracy Clark

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven on broiler setting.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix together margarine and cheese spread. Stir in crabmeat, mayonnaise, garlic powder, and parsley. Spread the mixture on the split English muffins. Arrange on a cookie sheet.

  • Broil until the cheese mixture is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 30.3mg; sodium 593.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022