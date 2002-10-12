My mom made this for parties and now I do. It has always received rave reviews. When cut into triangles, no one has any idea it is an english muffin. It looks elegant. I use half the mayo and the parsley is optional. I never like to show up empty handed when invited to a friend's house but am usually short on time when going out, so this is what I do. I tripple (or quadruple) the recipe and freeze the rest for a great appetizer in a pinch. I put them in the freezer on metal baking sheet for about 15 mins or until frozen then pop them into a bag. This way they don't stick together. Then just heat as usual. When going somewhere arrange them on a heatproof plate then pop them under the broiler for a few mins at your friends house. Easy. And when you take them out of the oven you will have everyone's attention, they look and smell great!