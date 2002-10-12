Crabbies
My mom gave me this recipe. It was a childhood favorite! Crabby, cheesy, tasty! You can freeze the mixture if you want, and then thaw and use as needed.
WONDERFUL! I make these ahead of time, cut them into quarters, and keep them in a Ziploc bag in the freezer for quick appetizers anytime. Just pop from the freezer to under the broiler - - Viola! 3 minutes later, delicious crab munchies. I use two cans of crabmeat, and only one Tbs. mayo. People will gobble these up.Read More
I expected to be blown away by this recipe, so maybe my expectations were too high. This was good and super-easy, so I'm going to keep tinkering. I used the 5 oz. jar of Old English cheese but next time I may try WisPride cheese product, as well as adding a bit of Worcestershire sauce. I love the idea of being able to make these ahead and freeze for the Christmas season!Read More
Old English cheese spread (that little glass jar from Kraft) is the way to go with this recipe (and all it's other variations). I always use canned crabmeat, squeezing out the liquid. To freeze: prepare through step 2, lay on cookie sheet in freezer to set, then pop individual pieces in a bag or container for later use.
Very good and also easy. I made them ahead, spread on muffins and froze. Just had to defrost, bake and cut.
I did not follow the recipe...my mom gave me an alternate recipe using 1 can crab meat, 1 stick butter, 1 T. mayo, 1 jar of the cheese spread, 1/2 t. seasoned salt, & 12 english muffins--but prepared the same way. They are wonderful served as an appetizer. They are excellent stored in the freezer until ready for use...very convenient!
My mom made this for parties and now I do. It has always received rave reviews. When cut into triangles, no one has any idea it is an english muffin. It looks elegant. I use half the mayo and the parsley is optional. I never like to show up empty handed when invited to a friend's house but am usually short on time when going out, so this is what I do. I tripple (or quadruple) the recipe and freeze the rest for a great appetizer in a pinch. I put them in the freezer on metal baking sheet for about 15 mins or until frozen then pop them into a bag. This way they don't stick together. Then just heat as usual. When going somewhere arrange them on a heatproof plate then pop them under the broiler for a few mins at your friends house. Easy. And when you take them out of the oven you will have everyone's attention, they look and smell great!
This recipe is always a big hit with young and old alike. I have to tell my kids not to fill up their plate and save some for the grown ups. As to the recipe itself, not that this is healthy, but I don't use margarine becuase of trans fat, butter has much better flavor, mouthfeel and browns up nicer.
Awesome! I had leftover snow crab meat and thought I'd try this. It's very easy to prepare and freezeable. Freeze in separate container..some for you on Friday nights and some to keep on hand for unexpected company. I am a very picky person when it comes to food and this recipe is a GREAT appetizer or snack!
Super easy guests thought they were yummy. They asked "where" I bought them! I did add a dash of hot sauce.
These are so incredibly good. They are so easy, better to cut, freeze and bake. No waiting for defrost.
Very easy and good!! It would be good on cocktail bread also. A must try!
Family favorite! We actually use shrimp and call these 'Shrimpies'--this recipe is the closest I could find to re-create my step-mom's recipe. They are VERY good with shrimp. I use two cans of tiny shrimp--sounds gross, I know. I also add fresh garlic(1 clove) and a little bit of parmesan for a little "ooh la lah" I would definately never use anything other than old english or real english muffins(don't get store brand they just aren't as good). It makes tons of shrimpies and its really hard not to stop eating them!
Really, really good. I toasted the english muffins a little first and sprinkled on some fresh ground pepper on top after it came out of the oven. If you want a slightly less sweet bread, cut French bread into thick slices and toast a little.
I haven't made these in ages, and I had forgotten how good they are! All I could find at the store today was garlic cheese in the 6 oz tube, so I used 5 oz of that, and I subbed butter for the margarine. Before broiling them, I baked for about 5 minutes in a 425 oven on the lowest rack, just to crisp up the bottom. I think it would be even better with the sharp cheese as stated in the recipe, but we couldn't stop eating them!
This recipe get many rave reviews. I am asked for this every party I have. I just use tub cheddar cheese with jalapenos already in it. I make a big batch and freeze.
This was the worst thing I have ever tasted...Not sure if I did something wrong but I followed the recipe to the letter..Will never make again!!!
Crabbies are the best! I as well have made them for years with a few minor changes, 5 oz jar old english cheese is the best, 3/4 stick butter, claw crabmeat, 2 T mayo and 1/2 t garlic and lowry's salt. I spread on the split muffins, cut in triangles, freeze and store in ziploc bags. Broil for 5 minutes. Great to keep in the freezer over the holidays!
I've been making these for over 30 years & they're still a favorite! I use Cheese Whiz & imitation crab meat, and no one knows the difference. I gave the recipe to a friend who bought a jar of Cheese Whiz Jalepeno without realizing it and almost burned her guest's throats! We used this to our advantage and since then have sometimes mixed in a small amount of the Jalepeno Whiz with the regular! Delish!
I've tried this recipe. I altered it a bit because I do not like pepper, but it was to die for. Everyone absolutely loved it. The great part about it was how simple the preparation was.
These are super quick and easy to make, but no one who gobbles them up will believe how little effort went into the making. One tip that made my life easier - spread the cheese mixture onto the English muffin halves, and then use a pizza wheel to cut those halves into nibble-sized wedges. It's much easier than trying to spread the mixture onto little wedges. ;-)
My MIL makes these and I made them for my family for Christmas "dinner". I ended up using a little more cheese and they turned out super cheesy and so yummy. One of my brother's favorite breakfast dishes is English muffins with sharp cheese, so these were right up his alley!
These were gone in seconds. Even my non-crab eaters gobbled them up. So easy to make. It makes a lot so I froze 1/2 of them for an easy appetizer or snack.
This recipe is almost exactly the same as what my family has been eating for years at our Christmas Eve gathering. Just coming across this brings back all the holiday memories. I can't wait to make it this year even though I can't get home for the holidays.
Quick and easy!!! The whole family like them.
My Mother in law makes these every time we visit her from out of State. My kids LOVE them!! I was going to post the recipe but I thought I would check to see if the recipe was already posted and sure enough it was!! These are very quick and easy to make. They are great to make and freeze. Just pull them out of the freezer and warm them for a quick and yummy lunch!! Thank you for sharing!!
Not bad. My hubs is out of town (for business), so I'm cooking for myself this week. Not only was this a SNAP to prepare, it's easily adaptable too - eat what you want now and save the remaining crab filling / mixture for another time or use. Since I was only feeding myself, I halved everything. I refrigerated what I didn't need initially for a quick meal later on (NOTE: This makes a nice spread for crackers and makes for a quick midnight snack). I was able to make 3 lunches out of half a batch of this (the rest I noshed on late last night...). All in all, this was yummy, but not something I'd likely make often (or again). While good, this just didn't WOW me. Thanks Tracy! :-)
Wonderful!!! Cut them bite size and they are fabulous appetizers!!
I received a nearly identical recipe from my Mom's neighbor, who brought these over as a Christmas gift. My Mom despises seafood, and she had no idea there was crab in the recipe, eating several wedges and raving about them. She wouldn't eat any more after we told her...which was just fine with me and my hubby! Spread the topping on, freeze the muffins for about 30 minutes on a baking sheet, then cut into triangles...they don't last in our house. Thank you for posting this, Tracy!
I have a very picky 5 year old and she suprised me last week when she asked for the "round crab things". So I will definatly make this again!
This is a wonderful recipe. It works both with muffins, and with black bread or french bagette. I made it over and over again and its wonderful. When I used the black bread bagette, I dipped it into egg wash first then put crab mixture on top, then froze it. The thing is, if you do the egg wash as well you have to put them on non-stick baking paper afterwards when you want to put them in the oven. I fell so in love with the recipe, that I now always have a frozen batch in my freezer for unexpected guests, or for when I get a craving. And, trust me, this is so good I get those a lot.
My aunt gave me this recipe years ago and I make them often. They are wonderful and easy to throw together. I always splurge and use real crabmeat and Old English cheese spread. Yummers!
Absolutely love these! Used to make them for all the parties years ago, but haven't had them in quite a while. So glad when I found the recipe, it's exactly as I used to make them. I'll be making these for Christmas Eve.... Thank you!!!!
This recipe has been in our family for years. We use imatation crab meat, it mixes with the butter better. We suggest toasting english muffins lightly, the putting mixture on them, then freezing them for at least 1 hour. Then you can take them out and cut them in to quarters.
Easy and quick. Buy good crabmeat. Not the most expensive but good. Recipe used all but 1/2 of 1 of English muffins.
Been making these for years and love them. Old English cheese in a jar (Kraft) is the best cheese spread, in my opinion. I also sprinkle a little paprika over the top before heating.
I've loved this recipe for years -- great make-ahead appetizer. However, I add some green onion and some finely minced celery, as well as a dash of garlic powder.
I cut out a lot of the mayonnaise as well. I served them on New Year's Eve and every single one was gobbled up. So easy to pull out of the freezer, broil, and serve.
I use to make something like these years ago, but had forgotten about them. Thanks for posting. Canned tuna or chicken would be good in these too.
My friend makes this same recipe (passed along from her family) and has always used canned crab instead of fresh. I love hers because they are salty, cheesy, rich decadence. When I made them I used fresh crab instead of canned. The outcome was totally different. The use of fresh crab produces a crabby that is has a heavy crab taste - loses the taste of the cheese almost entirely, but still very tasty. When you use canned crab you almost have no crab taste, but more cheese taste. Both taste so great - choose what you're in the mood for. People love these! Freeze uncooked crabbies & pull out of the freezer& broil for a quick appetizer or snack.
My family came over for game night and these were a big hit,they've already voted them to be made every game night.
I had 2 oz of crabmeat leftover from another recipe and needed something to use it up. I scaled this down to 2 servings, used whipped cream cheese as my cheese spread, and sprinkled with paprika to give it a little color. It turned out to be a delicious, quick and easy "appetizer" to a normal mid-week meal. I now have added these to the menu of a gathering I'm hosting in a few
Huge hit on Thanksgiving and the extra that stayed frozen were perfect in an OMG I need to take something to a party moment.
My roomie in college used to always make these, she used Old English cheese. I've been searching for years for the recipe since I lost it after college and am so happy I found one that is pretty close. These are pretty good, my kids loved them. Only thing I did differently was to add garlic powder instead of the onion powder and I added a splash of worchestershire sauce.
Even my 1 1/2 year old nephew gobbled these up at the Super Bowl party I had. Thanks!
I make these often because they are so good and easy to make. I freeze them and take out for lunch or an appetizer.
My mom has been making this as an "Ole New England" appetizer for at least 30 years! Love it and I agree, you can freeze the whole muffin in the freezer which makes for an easy appetizer when guest arrive last minute! Must try this! A favorite for us all!
My mom used to make these when I was a kid, but she stopped because of accidentally feeding it to someone who was allergic to shellfish. I was so happy when I came across the recipe. They're just as I remembered them. I think it would have been better with a better cheese spread. I remember them being tangy-er. But they froze and reheated well.
This is almost just like an old family recipe! my 2 and 3 year olds love this. Hubby likes it as an app during football games! goes great with chicken wings
I remember my mom making these as a kid...loved them, love them still. However, instead of English muffins, I use a sliced up baguette. I do toast them in the oven first. Very good!! And yes, they are great to freeze and save for later!
I used port wine cheese spread and Old English and instead of fresh crab I used imitation crab, then threw in about 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Was still a yummy treat.
Made this yesterday for a girls gathering. Just blah!!! Won't make this recipe again! Followed recipe as written.
My husband also likes these using canned ham. They are great!
We host a lot of parties throughout the year- and I am asked to make this for all of them! Easy, cheesy, deliciousness. I usually make a double batch and freeze so that I can I pop them out as needed. No changes to the recipe, it’s great as is.
The adults were swarming while the kids turned their noses away, not a kid friendly recipe.
I use butter instead of margarine because I like the flavor better. I used canned crab for convenience, and I think I used about three-quarters of the suggested amount. I use the Old English cheese that comes in a jar. Everyone loves these.
My mother in law makes these every New Year's eve. I hate seafood but I love these! Very easy and makes a lot. Fool proof!
