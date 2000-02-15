Mediterranean Potato Salad

This is delicious! I doubled the recipe and used 1/4 cup of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of vinegar in place of the italian-style salad dressing. I used 1/4 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice. I added 2 cloves of garlic minced and 1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano and 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley. I even left out the green pepper, cucumber and feta cheese and this was great. It tastes just like the Greek potato salad my mother-in-law always makes. This is great for picnics because it tastes best served at room temperature and you can leave it setting out and you don't have to worry about it spoiling because there is no mayo. Everyone loved this and my husband is always looking for leftovers. We make this all the time, over and over again and everyone asks for this now instead of the potato salad with mayonnaise. Great recipe!

