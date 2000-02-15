Mediterranean Potato Salad
This is a nice change from a traditional potato salad. It's very light and goes over great at potlucks!
This is a nice change from a traditional potato salad. It's very light and goes over great at potlucks!
This is delicious! I doubled the recipe and used 1/4 cup of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of vinegar in place of the italian-style salad dressing. I used 1/4 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice. I added 2 cloves of garlic minced and 1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano and 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley. I even left out the green pepper, cucumber and feta cheese and this was great. It tastes just like the Greek potato salad my mother-in-law always makes. This is great for picnics because it tastes best served at room temperature and you can leave it setting out and you don't have to worry about it spoiling because there is no mayo. Everyone loved this and my husband is always looking for leftovers. We make this all the time, over and over again and everyone asks for this now instead of the potato salad with mayonnaise. Great recipe!Read More
the lemon in this dressing is overpowering. Take it out, and you're really left with cold potatoes in italian dressing.Read More
This is delicious! I doubled the recipe and used 1/4 cup of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of vinegar in place of the italian-style salad dressing. I used 1/4 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice. I added 2 cloves of garlic minced and 1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano and 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley. I even left out the green pepper, cucumber and feta cheese and this was great. It tastes just like the Greek potato salad my mother-in-law always makes. This is great for picnics because it tastes best served at room temperature and you can leave it setting out and you don't have to worry about it spoiling because there is no mayo. Everyone loved this and my husband is always looking for leftovers. We make this all the time, over and over again and everyone asks for this now instead of the potato salad with mayonnaise. Great recipe!
This salad is wonderful. It's light but filling and the leftovers are great and don't go soggy. I added kalamata olives and used the Kraft Greek w/Feta Cheese Salad Dressing instead of Italian. It's nice to have a change from the creamy potato salad.
I made this FABULOUS salad for a barbecue. Everyone enjoyed it! I did substitute the lemon juice & Italian dressing for store bought Oregano & Feta Cheese dressing, and I also used an English cucumber. Thanks for sharing this great recipe Pam.
This was very good, but I made some significant changes. I cannot believe that you would really want to use this amount of feta; it must completely overwhelm the other ingredients. I used about 2 ounces of feta with the other proportions being the same. The other changes I made were as follows: used light italian dressing, added fresh parsley, and dried oregano.
I hate the traditional style potato salad, ran across this recipe and decided to try it. I LOVED it. As another reviewer mentioned I would use the lemon juice to taste. I actually only added a couple splashes of lemon juice and that was enough for me. I used half the amount of feta the recipe called for and I think that was perfect! Not too tangy for those that don't like tangy cheese. Otherwise I used the recipe as stated. Oh, I also used tri color bell peppers. This salad has a wonderful mix of textures! I cut up my potaoes and veggies very chunky. My whole family thought it was great. Thanks.
The first time I recreated this recipe was for my Godchild's High School Graduation open house. We served at least 200 people 4 different salads along with Italian Beef on hard crusty rolls. A number of the guests came up to my sister (mother of the graduate) and I proclaiming that we had the "best ever" open house fare. This potato salad was incredibly colorful and beautiful,(we used red, yellow, and orange peppers along with red onions). The flavor is tangy and sassy. FIVE STARS!!!!!
Very light and refreshing, A nice change from traditionally heavy potato salads.
the lemon in this dressing is overpowering. Take it out, and you're really left with cold potatoes in italian dressing.
This was a big hit at the potluck at work. I onlh added 4oz of feta cheese & I did not serve pita bread either.
Very good. I used low-fat dressing and extra feta cheese. I let it sit overnight before I served it at a barbecue. Went over very well with the crowd.
great stuff! i added some hard-boiled eggs...great summer dish thx for posting.
This recipe has received rave reviews every time I make it. I've made it about 6 times now, and it always comes out great. I like to use Kraft's Light Done Right Italian in it, and can tweak the amount of feta cheese depending on what I have. I use reduced fat feta cheese to lighten it up a bit more. No-one ever guesses it is a "light" version, and it's down-right addictive. If the ingredients sound good to you, definitely try this one! It's a keeper for me!
This is a great potato salad; it is light, crunchy and very fresh tasting. I disagree with the comments on the lemon and feta. Although I used a fresh lemon as called for, not bottled. I used the recommended amounts and found it spot on to my taste. I was searching for a non mayo based cold potato salad and this was it. I made it a couple of weeks ago for myself and am now preparing it again to bring to a bbq. Thanks for a great recipe!
Interesting recipe with a great mix of ingredients. May want to scale down the amount of lemon juice and feta...this salad had a little too much "pizazz" for most of my guests.
I made this to serve as a side dish with gyros. I found it to be a pleasant change from traditional potato salad. I wasn't sure I was going to like it, but the Italian dressing gives it a nice tangy/zesty flavor. It reminded me of spaghetti salad only made with potatoes. It's best served cold, but loses appeal if you let it sit too long, such as overnight or if you over mix it.
Jess, Mike and I loved this salad. It was light, fresh, and healthy tasting. Easy to make.
Nice, fresh summer salad!
Ok, I'll admit it, I honeslty didn't measure anything, so I can't comment on the amounts as others did; I know that's not much of a help. Anyway, everyone enjoyed this different take on potato salad. Loved the feta addition. Thank you hockeymom!
not a big hit. I think my potatoes got a bit mushy. My family did not like the flavor combo.
This recipe provides a great foundation for many alterations...I, like some of the previous reviewers, used a little less of the fresh lemon. also i bumped up the "mediterrainean" feel of this by adding a fistfull of mixed green and black olives that had been thinly sliced. Also a sprinkle of mixed herbs and small drizzle of olive oil, to compensate for the reduced use of lemon juice! great on its own and also with the pittas....if you do serve with pittas....serve them warm with a dollop of hoummous smeared on the inside!
Giving this 4 stars for the modifications I made. Threw in sliced black olives, only about 2-3oz of feta, and just a few squeezes of lemon. I also didn't use Italian dressing, but whipped up a small batch of the Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing from this site and used that instead for a truly Greek treat! I let it sit overnight, then splashed in some more dressing right before I took this to a BBQ. Very awesome! I think it's the dressing that really makes this dish because the combination of ingredients really isn't anything special, so make sure you use a really good, robust dressing to set off the veggies and cheese.
Delicious! Added banana peppers and green onions (we don't like red). Will make again. For the comments about the feta, I think it's a personal choice, taste before you add a bunch.
The lemon flavor was too strong.
Everytime I make this people ask me for the recipe. Soemtimes I include the cucumber and sometimes I don't - depends on if I have a good one lying around. You can use either a prepared italian dressing or whip up one of your own with what you have on hand - this is what I typically do because we don't usually keep dressing in the fridge. Again - GREAT recipe for get togethers with friends.
This is absolutely delicious! I tried this out at a graduation party for my son...I never test drive recipes at things like that. But, I have to say I did and it was a complete hit! Many asked for the recipe. Hockeymom you are a star! I used GOOD SEASONS ITALIAN DRESSING and toasted a whole small pkg. of pita bread (ripped up) and threw them in. It is very similar to a Lebanese Bread Salad. (Fattoush) We loved it thanks!
This recipe is so good! Added a few shakes of oregano, parsley, dill and one shake of salt and let sit over night. So much better the next day!
Yumm. Tasty, colorful, and light. I made a few changes/additions. I added slices of green zucchini, yellow squash,and red, yellow and orange peppers. I cut up all the vegetables, including slices of red onion and let them sit in the salad dressing while the potatoes were boiling. After I cut up the potatoes I put all the vegetables on top and let the dressing drip through, then stirrred. Added fresh parsley. Used my own vinaigrette dressing. The Best.
Very good! Basically the pasta salad I'm used to but replace the pasta with potatoes. A refreshing change!
I made this with the "Absolutely Fabulous Greek Dressing." The basalmic vinegar gave the potatoes a very strange color, so I think I will not use it again. But it tasted REALLY good! My BIL didn't like it, but he's so picky that I didn't expect him to. Everyone else loved it. I also added kalamata olives for an extra mediterranean flare.
Everyone at a team lunch/cookout LOVED this...it was gone in minutes!
Very bland to me
Perfect no dairy side
Like everyone at allrecipes does, I heavily modified this recipe for my tastes and pantry. I used green peppers versus bell peppers, & made dressing with dijon mustard, olive oil, and apple cider in equal parts. I added dill, taragon, and lemon pepper to taste. I omitted lemon juice and feta as I didn't have any and added marinated artichoke hearts. I love this recipe because it has a cold vinegar base instead of mayo. Thanks for the great idea!!!
I'd give this a 10 Plus. I could not stop eating it/half of it was gone before dinner! I followed the reviewers advice (so many agreed to the changes) - I only used a splash or two of lemon juice, I cut way back on the feta cheese and I used only 1/2 the amount of cucumber. The cucumber has a very strong taste in this salad. It was a hit - the next time though I am going to serve the Feta cheese on the side. Thank you so much submitter!
Tastes AND looks great. I made this with red and yellow peppers for color appeal added some Kalamata olives to the mix. Like previous reviewers I only added lemon juice to taste and the result was a unique potato salad perfect for summer. My husband hates typical mayo intense potato salad so he was hesitant when I said I was making potato salad but this was big hit!
We love this salad! It is much lighter and more interesting than traditional potato salad.
I made this for a family gathering and everyone loved it! I especially liked how this potato salad recipe uses no mayo and has lots of veggies. This is a recipe that I will certainly add to my recipe box!
This was great with just a few small changes to suit our tastes. I used really flavorful salad dressing which I think made the difference for us – Paul Newman’s Italian. I doubled the potatoes, dressing (not the lemon) and feta. Skipped the cucumber and did both red and orange peppers for color and crunch. This one tastes better at room temp - it was delicious tasting it when I first made it, and even better the next day! Thanks for a great recipe!
Wonderful! I like potato salad, but I usually find it has too much mayonaisse (or mustard eww!). This was amazing!
A perfect potato salad for the non mayo lovers! So light and perfect for the summer. I left out the feta (because I was preparing it for feta-haters) and it definitely lost something. Next time, I will put the feta on the side at least.
Fabulous recipe! A keeper!! Great to take on picnics as there's no mayonnaise to spoil. Also, it doesn't get soggy. Very fresh and healthy. The only change I made was using my own Balsamic vinaigrette instead of the Italian called for and new potatoes instead of Idaho. We loved it. I will keep this in mind for summer meals. I didn't use as much feta cheese as the recipe called for. Seems that much would have been overkill.
This was a pretty nice dish. I made it for a potluck, and a number of people had small portions, and I received a number of compliments for it. There was a little left over and I had it myself, and I agree. I made it exactly as written, using red potatoes, except I boiled them for 23 minutes until a fork test indicated they were done enough. For the dressing, I used some made with an Italian Dressing Mix (also on this site), so I served up two recipes in one. I had thought that 1/2 cup of dressing wouldn't be enough, but as it turned out I thought it might even have been a little too much. I did serve it with the optional pita wedges, so they served for mopping up extra dressing.
Delicious salad. I used half the amount of feta and it was really good. I especially like the flavour of the lemon...I will used more next time.
was not a hit, did not like it. sorry.
Truly tasty!!! Subbed yellow onion for red and red pepper for green. Added 1/2 tsp dried oregano, 1.5 tsp dried parsley & 2 tsp minced garlic. Very tasty...next time might cut back on Feta to reduce calories and fat, but wonderfully delicious as written! Thanks Hockeymom!
I really enjoyed this salad. After reading the other reviews, I decided to use homemade Greek dressing instead of the Italian-style dressing. I also left out the feta to make the salad cholesterol-free.
Outstanding. Feta flavor was real strong. My kids liked it also, but it was because they love olives. I used kalamata and green olives. I didnt have a green pepper.
This was delicious! We used Girard's Greek Feta Vinegarette, and it was the perfect top off, to an awesome greek spin on potato salad. Cut the recipe in half. This is the perfect side to a Greek Dinner.
Hello all, I'm doing a wedding for 50 people. I've looked for a few salads. This one looks easy to make as I don't have a lot of time "Mediterranean Potato Salad" One question I have is sliced and quartered cucumber? Is the cucumber peeled? Sorry sliced and then quartered means diced? I'll let you know how the dinner went. Thanks and have a great day! Chef Jaime
This is a fantastic twist on traditional potato salad! I love the addition of feta cheese and its easy switch out other ingredients depending on tastes/what's in the fridge. For example, I often use a homemade red wine vinaigrette in place of the Italian dressing. The salad holds up very well in the fridge (easily could be made a day or two ahead) and is always a hit! Thanks for the recipe :)
My husband hates traditional potato salad because of the mayo, so I thought I would try this and see if we could compromise. Both of us ended up loving this recipe. I followed it exactly and it turned out great. A nice variation of a traditional potato salad.
This was excellent...perfect for a summer BBQ. My mother in law was very impressed, she likes differnt meal ideas. Will be making this again.
Made for Memorial Day meal and everyone loved it! I did add sliced grape tomatoes and made my dressing from the dry package of Zesty Italian. I want to next time add some real bacon bits and perhaps sliced black olives. This is definitely a keeper.
I made this for dinner, working with what I had on hand. I used half the cucumber, half the Feta, a couple splashes of lemon juice. I added 1/2 cup thinly sliced celery. As suggested by others, I added 1 tsp sugar (I think it is very necessary). I used store brand Zesty Italian dressing. All the flavors melded and it was amazing. I'm looking forward to leftovers tomorrow , IF it lasts thru the night. Wonderful alternative to a Mayo based salad. What a great recipe, THANK YOU !!
I love this recipe. Also good with celery and grape sized tomatoes.
I made this over the weekend for a cookout! It was a hit! I did replace the italian-style dressing with OPA by Lighthouse Feta and Dill Yogurt dressing. I wanted something with a more creamy texture! I also used a hawaiian style seasoned salt! I will absolutely make this again!
I had Persian cucumber in red raspberry vingerett so boiled potatoes fried a orange pepper and 2 carrots. Mixed together. Added cheese cubes.
This recipe was amazing, I added cherry tomatoes... loved it!!
yes I did. I added a pinch of Saffron to it. Try it with a pinch of Saffron added to the mix.
It was good. Adjusted the amount for my smaller family. Never saw anyone add potatoes to boiling water though. They should be started in cold water or you risk having them too soft on the outside and crunchy on the inside. This isn't pasta. Also added kalamata olives.
Delicious! Used red potatoes. Added fresh tomatoes and used green onions instead of red. Also did not use the Italian dressing, instead used olive oil, oregano, and basil along with the lemon juice.
Great recipe. Easy to make & best of all tasty
This is a good “alternative” potato salad recipe, which is what I was looking for. I didn’t have shallots, so I added a tiny bit of onion and garlic powders to the dressing. The potatoes take longer to cook. Everyone liked it!
This was a great recipe for a summer salad. Instead of using potatoes, I used bow tie pasta. It turned out great!!! I also added cilantro and kalamata olives. Will make again soon.
I think this is delicious potato salad and not just because no one in my house eats traditional potato salad. I used the fantastic Greek dressing from this site, per another user and think it’s wonderfully tart and flavorful. I used equal parts red wine vinegar and olive oil per other user’s advice and think it needed more OO for a Dallas but it mellowed out in the potato salad and turned out great.
Nice. I made this as written but toned down the feta by quite a bit and used red peppers instead of green. The recipe calls for 8oz - which is TWO of the regular-size containers of crumbled feta. I used 1 and had plenty. The results of this recipe depend greatly on what bottled dressing you use, so choose wisely. I used my favorite tuscan basil dressing and added oregano. Thanks for the recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections