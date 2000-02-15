Mediterranean Potato Salad

91 Ratings
  • 5 59
  • 4 21
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

This is a nice change from a traditional potato salad. It's very light and goes over great at potlucks!

By hockeymom

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool and chop.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, red onion and cheese.

  • Whisk together the lemon juice, salad dressing, salt and pepper. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Serve with pita bread wedges if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 344.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022