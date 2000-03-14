Hot German Potato Salad I
My Grandparents used to make this for us when we were children. The addition of escarole adds a great flavor to the bacon, potatoes and eggs.
My Grandparents used to make this for us when we were children. The addition of escarole adds a great flavor to the bacon, potatoes and eggs.
This recipe is very tasty. A very good potato salad to try away from the normal version.Read More
I like the idea of adding escarole (as in wilted green salads) but this recipe seems to have several ingredients missing- onion, sugar. It was very vinegary. I ended up making a more tradtional dressing and tossed with the bacon-potato-vinegar mixture to salvage the dish.Read More
This recipe is very tasty. A very good potato salad to try away from the normal version.
I like the idea of adding escarole (as in wilted green salads) but this recipe seems to have several ingredients missing- onion, sugar. It was very vinegary. I ended up making a more tradtional dressing and tossed with the bacon-potato-vinegar mixture to salvage the dish.
Awesome!.. I didn't have a lb of bacon, although I probably would have cut that in half... I used what I had which was about 3 slices,next time I'll use more. I also didn't have escarole, so I sliced up celery and added it to the hot bacon to cook a little towards the end. I also added salt, pepper and a little paprika for the top.. The flavors of egg, bacon, celery combined with the vinegar were delicious!.. The vinegar mellowed as it sat for a while... I will make this again!
Fantastic! I added Kalamata olives, celery, and onion to the recipe - and it was a knock-out!
Yum....This is Authentic. Great combination of flavors.I think the escarole adds a good balance to the vinegar. Thanks for posting Karen!!
no changes love the resapy
Without the eggs, this is a recipe my Grandmother made quite often when I would visit her. Brings back a huge amount of nostalgia and I'll be trying it with eggs tomorrow!
I like the idea of no sweetener and with all that bacon I know why no salt was used. But for health reasons, I had to replace the drippings (with all the saturated fats) with olive (or other healthy) oil I had on hand. I might try to swap the low sodium bacon for low sodium ham or turkey in the future.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections