Hot German Potato Salad I

13 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

My Grandparents used to make this for us when we were children. The addition of escarole adds a great flavor to the bacon, potatoes and eggs.

By Karen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool and chop.

    Advertisement

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside. Reserve bacon drippings.

  • Place potatoes in skillet with reserved bacon dripping, fry until heated through. Add escarole, bacon, eggs and vinegar. Cook until escarole becomes wilted and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
575 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 37.8g; cholesterol 175.5mg; sodium 709.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022