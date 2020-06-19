The Best Relish I've Ever Had

This relish recipe is from my childhood. Light green in color and unbelievably good on hot dogs, this relish will not disappoint. It's an easy recipe for beginners, even if you have never canned a thing in your life.

Recipe by Tammylou

Directions

  • Use the large holes of a box grater to grate cucumbers and onions into a large bowl. Sprinkle pickling salt over the top. Cover tightly; allow to rest at room temperature overnight.

  • Squeeze out as much liquid as possible from cucumber mixture; set aside.

  • Whisk together sugar, flour, turmeric, ginger, and celery seed in a bowl. Heat vinegar and water in a large, heavy pot over medium-high heat. Whisk in sugar mixture until smooth. Stir in cucumber mixture. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 15 minutes.

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Pack relish into the hot, sterilized jars, filling the jars to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a knife or a thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with the lids; screw on the rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then carefully lower the jars into the pot using a holder. Leave a 2-inch space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary until water level is at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring water to a full boil, cover the pot, and process the jars for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place them onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool. Once cool, press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight (the lid does not move up or down at all). Store in a cool, dark area.

