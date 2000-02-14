No Bake Cookies V

I followed the ingredients list exactly, and made sure that I boiled the cocoa mixture ( a full rolling boil) for about 1 and 1/2 minutes. I guess I'll have to try again, because the final result was so dry and crumbly that there was no way to spoon these out - I had to squeeze teaspoon- full amounts of the mixture together with my hands, and pray that the mixture will hold together in some sort of shape. They're cooling now, so I'm hoping the end result will not be too crumbly to eat. Very disappointed, because the ones I remember from my childhood could be spooned out onto waxed paper. I rated 4 stars because it must have been something I did wrong ! UPDATE: I made this exact recipe again, except I used 2 and 1/2 cups of oats....turned out perfect. I'm certain that I mixed the first batch according to the recipe, so my advice to others would be to start with less oats and add more if needed. I have noticed other reviews here where other people actually used MORE oats; I have no explanation for that. It's true that you don't want them runny when you spoon them out, but my first batch was too dry !