No Bake Cookies V

1399 Ratings
  • 5 1083
  • 4 223
  • 3 55
  • 2 22
  • 1 16

An easy cookie for kids to make. Cocoa, peanut butter, and oatmeal make a chewy delicious cookie with some nutritional value.

By bybet2

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
177 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 min
additional:
1 hr 4 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar, cocoa, milk and margarine. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Boil for 1 minute, then remove from heat and stir in the vanilla, salt, peanut butter and oats.

    Advertisement

  • Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto waxed paper. Allow cookies to cool for at least 1 hour. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 57.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022