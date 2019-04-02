Juicy Thanksgiving Turkey

834 Ratings
  • 5 760
  • 4 39
  • 3 16
  • 2 13
  • 1 6

My grandmother and mother passed this recipe on to me. It changes just a little every year, because we've never written it down before. But it is always incredibly juicy and succulent!

By Kirsten

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
130 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 - 15 pound turkey
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a turkey roaster with long sheets of aluminum foil that will be long enough to wrap over the turkey.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together the parsley, rosemary, sage, thyme, lemon pepper, and salt in a small bowl. Rub the herb mixture into the cavity of the turkey, then stuff with the celery, orange, onion, and carrot. Truss if desired, and place the turkey into the roasting pan. Pour the chicken broth and champagne over the turkey, making sure to get some champagne in the cavity. Bring the aluminum foil over the top of the turkey, and seal. Try to keep the foil from touching the skin of the turkey breast or legs.

  • Bake the turkey in the preheated oven for 2 1/2 to 3 hours until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear. Uncover the turkey, and continue baking until the skin turns golden brown, 30 minutes to 1 hour longer. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone should read 180 degrees F (82 degrees C). Remove the turkey from the oven, cover with a doubled sheet of aluminum foil, and allow to rest in a warm area 10 to 15 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
556 calories; protein 69.3g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 24g; cholesterol 201.2mg; sodium 680.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/10/2022