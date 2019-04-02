Juicy Thanksgiving Turkey
My grandmother and mother passed this recipe on to me. It changes just a little every year, because we've never written it down before. But it is always incredibly juicy and succulent!
We used this recipe this Thanksgiving and the turkey came out EXCELLENT! We marinaded the turkey in the champagne and broth for 24 hours before and rubbed the seasonings in the turkey cavity and under the skin and stuffed with carrots, onions, celery and orange as directed. The result was a juicy turkey (even the white meat) that was full of flavor!! Thanks so much!!!Read More
It tasted like I didn't add all those ingredients. Nothing spectacular...not worth the effort or cost of the ingredients :(Read More
This was the best turkey we've ever had! I substituted Ginger Ale for the wine. It was Juicy and delicious even when cold the next day!!! It was so good, I'm making it for Christmas too!! Thanks
I used this recipe last night and it was truly the most moist (perfect) turkey I have ever done. I cooked a 20 pound Norbest turkey and I used a cooking bag, in which I put everything as this recipe says , including the whole bottle of champagne(Blanc Noir variety).It was perfect, Kirsten! Other notes: I didn't add the carrots because I don't like carrots :-) I rubbed the outside with Olive Oil and some salt and pepper after pouring in the champagne. Although the included temperature gauge popped out at 3 hours, I cooked it another half hour. The white meat was delicious, and not dry at all.
Great recipe, It was very moist, but I did change up a couple things! The night before, I coated the turkey with Kosher salt and let it sit over night in the fridge in a pan of water. The next day I rinsed the turkey off and followed the recipe but I also coated the turkey with margerine and Instead of using foil, I used an oven bag! Everything I changed up also enhances how moist the turkey will be! It was so moist that the meat fell off the bone!! So good! mmmm
I've never made a turkey before, mostly because I never had to for Thanksgiving and I was always afraid to mess up something so big and expensive. Well, my husband brought a free turkey home from work for Christmas, and I found this recipe. Today, we both got together to make this 15lb. turkey. I have to say, it's probably the best turkey I've ever had!!! We were a great team, (I prepared everything, but he got to clean out the turkey and stuff it). The turkey was in the oven about 3 hrs., then I opened the foil up for 30 mins. as directed. After it came out and sat for 15 minutes, the electric knife cut that turkey like it was meant for display; better than my Mom's on any Thanksgiving day. I called and told her we would make it this year. Thankyou for a wonderful recipe even I can follow!
Well, seriously, I love to try new ways of doing turkey and this is, so far, the BEST! It's hard to overcook this turkey because the meat is SO moist and FULL of proper flavor. I mixed up all and lots of the herbs and rubbed the cavity AND 'under' the skin and over the skin. In pouring the ginger ale or Champagne over the turkey be careful and don't pour much over because it washes the herbs off. Maybe rubbing butter on first will help the herbs 'stick' so they won't wash off. I think the champagne is better than the ginger ale only because we found the gravy ended up a 'bit' sweet from the pop and needed to be compensated by more salt and pepper. Some people actually liked the slight sweet taste for a change. No more brining the turkey. No more turning turkey upside down. This is simple, and the white meat is as moist as the dark and NOT dry. We've cooked a lot of turkeys but this is a keeper. That's not to say we won't try another recipe. It's fun to experiment. Enjoy.
I made this today. It was absolutely the best turkey I've ever done. The only thing I did differently was to cook it outside on my gas grill which has a temperature gauge, so it basically worked like an oven. Will definitely do this again. Everyone raved about the turkey.
I have a question. I have never made this recipe. My roaster has a little half inch rack that goes in it. Do I use the rack or let everything sit in the foil? BTW, super excited about trying this.
Ok, I'm a lil late on reviewing this recipe but better late than never right? As a Newlywed, Thanksgiving was the first family holiday meal I was put to the test to make (my mother in-law was so worried she sent us pre-cut turkey slices and all the fixings). Needless to say we didn't need the "emergency care package". I followed this recipe to a T and it came out AMAZING!! My husband and family are raving about it still! The only thing that could have made it better would be if my in-laws were in town to experience it also!! :)
Absolutley the best oven baked turkey I have ever made. It was a perfect mix of spice and flavor... and the juice!!!...There wasn't a dry piece of meat in the bunch. Don't even think about needing gravy!! Even warming it up the day after, the flavors and juices were there. My relatives couldn't stop commenting on how good the turkey was. Fantastic!! Thanks so much!
This is a terrific recipe- I would add more step- before cooking, I always brine the turkey -Frozen or not, it comes out really yummy-here's what I do- in a bucket I put one can of orange juice concentrate, 1/3 cup of coarse pickling or kosher salt, 1/3 cup brown sugar and enough water to cover most of the turkey.If you have the space, put this into a cold space, a fridge is best if it has room for about 12 hours before cooking. Then do the recipe as suggested adding 10 garlic cloves into the cavity.
Thank you for the awesome turkey recipe!! I normally make a ham as the fam love ham:) But decided to be traditional this year. It was so juicy!! The cooking time was longer for me, it actually took 5 hrs for a 13 lb bird {could be my oven)but not a dry piece of meat and the flavor was awesome!! I don't even really care for turkey all that much and I can't stop eating the leftovers!! I just had a cold turkey wrap with home made dill dip, lettuce and cheese! (I'm in love with home made dill dip and dip everything in it from veggies to ham!) Thank you so much for sharing your recipe, it made our thanksgiving dinner great!
This recipe is amazing! The turkey was the juiciest I've ever had. The only change I made was to take the dried herbs and mix them in one stick of butter. I then rubbed half the butter/herb mixture under the skin and the other half on top of the skin. The champagne and broth did not remove any of this mixture when I poured it on top. Thanks for this recipe!
This was the first turkey i've ever made, and it was AWESOME. The gravy from this champagne recipe is to die for. MmmMmm.
I've been making turkeys for 20 years, and this one was the BEST! I've tried slow-roasting, the bags, basting every 1/2 hour... this was the easiest and moistest bird of the lot. I followed the directions exactly. I did prepare the bird the night before and put it in the fridge overnight. Pretty sure that didn't alter the results either way. The 17 lb. bird I cooked took a total of 5 hours, 15 mins, which was longer than I expected, but it was worth it. Golden brown skin, moist breast meat, and succulent dark meat were worth the wait. My family loved it so much, that they've requested it in place of the Christmas ham!
This is by far the BEST turkey I have ever had - even more moist than a fried turkey. The first time, however, I substituted sparkling cider for the champagne. The 2nd time I used the champagne. It was very moist and delicious, but next time I use the cider. It added an extra layer of flavor. There was no need for cranberry sauce because of the moist and flavorful meat! Thanks for a recipe that allows me to be proud of the beautiful golden turkey that tastes as good as it looks!
This was absolutely the best turkey I have ever had! It will definitely be my holiday turkey recipe from now on. My son loves it so much we make it once or twice a month. It it extremely easy and so tender. I didn't even need cranberry. I did make some adjustments to it though. I brined the turkey the night before (rub with salt and place in water overnight in the fridge). I also used pink champagne which gave it a wonderfully sweet taste. I didn't have oranges so I squirted the inside with lemon juice for the citrus taste and added chopped carrots and apples in the cavity. The apples absorbed the wonderful champagne flavor! So good! The gravy is fantastic! I also cooked it in the roaster oven (15-17 per pound) so that the house wouldn't get hot and left the oven free for other things. I would like to add that I do not like champagne as a drink because of the flavor and I still LOVED this!
Thank you so much for posting this Kirsten! It was absolutely the best turkey I ever had and everyone agreed too. It was my first year cooking, and since everyone liked it so much I am going to make it a part of my Thanksgiving tradition! I followed the recipe exactly, except I had to cook a little longer for a 15 pound bird, but there are lots of leftovers and I am looking forward to them!
I only made the recipe up to the Salt (I stuffed my bird), but my husband and I really enjoyed this. I did modify this a bit though. I didn't have lemon pepper, so I used a smoked pepper that we got from a Tea and Spice company instead. I mixed all this together first. Since I didn't want a dry rub, I took a stick of butter (softened) and 3 Tbsp of Lemon Juice and mixed everything together. It was easy to rub under the turkey's skin; and when it was done the skin (which I don't usually eat) was so crisp and flavorful. The aroma in my home was so seasonal and my neighbors came and asked me what smelled so good. When I let them try a piece the instantly wanted the recipe. I will absolutely use this again.
I have made this turkey for the past 2 Thanksgivings. It is DELICIOUS. Turns out moist and nicely-flavored. Plus the champagne drippings make a wonderful gravy. Highly recommend!
I just used this recipe in a test run for thanksgiving recipes and it was fantastic! I did brine the turkey overnight using water, champagne, apple cider vinegar and salt, and added apples to the cavity along with the carrot onion and celery. Absolutely delicious!
THIS WAS BY FAR THE BEST TASTING TURKEY EVER!!! I changed a few things to it though. I melted half a cup of butter and mixed it in with the spices and then rubbed it all over the turkey, including the inner cavitey and under the skin. Then I put the turkey in an oven bag and let it sit over night. The next morning I injected melted salted butter into the turnkey (about 1 cup). I changed orange in the recipe to 1 can of pinapple chunks. I also changed the champagne for ginger ale as other people had tried. The turkey came out perfect and the skin browned beautifully. The meat was practicaly falling off the bone. I had so much turkey juice for the gravey. The gravey turned out great as well. It had a sort of a semi sweet taste but it went perfect with everything. I will be doing this recipe for years to come. Thanks Kirsten for sharing this with everyone. MY FAMILY LOVED THIS RECIPE : )
This recipe is outstanding! Not only did we use it for Thanksgiving, but we used the marinade to roast a whole chicken. Everytime I make a poultry dish with this marinade, I recieve rave reviews. Also, for the turkey, I couldn't convince my husband to part with the expensive bottle of champagne so I used 2 bottles of beer instead. :) I also prepped the Turkey the night before and let it sit in the marinade. Again, this was outstanding. I will never make a Turkey without this marinade ever again!
HANDS DOWN THE BEST! I made this turkey for my company thanksgiving party. everyone declared it was the best they've ever had. Some tried it that don't even like turkey and also said the same. Came out perfectly juicy and the meat didn't have that STRONG turkeyness to it. Super delicious. Don't change a thing!
This will lead to a dried out turkey. Turkey dries when the internal temperature reaches over 150 degrees. I would suggest taking it out at 145 degrees and letting it rest - otherwise, horribly dry turkey and the need for gravy. Let it rest for 20 minutes.
My 1st turkey. was beautiful. Very Moist. only problem was my vegetables didn't roast well, so they weren't as tasty as I thought they would be & I ended up tossing them. I used fresh herbs & about tripled but can't taste them (or anything else so much really... the flavoring was really subtle. my turkey was 20 lbs though. so maybe that affected things) I probably should have used dried or rubbed them under the skin. (but I tend to like my food spicy or strongly flavored. not the recipe's fault) plus I didn't follow it to a T. the 5 stars were because it was SO easy, almost no maintenance and it was still really wonderful. Prettiest one I've seen in person, like out of a magazine.
The BEST turkey I have ever made. Juicy, and oh, my goodness, the gravy...so much flavor. It's worth making just for the gravy! After it finished cooking we added the veggies from inside the turkey to our stuffing, and made it the best stuffing, too!
I have made this recipe three times now - the past two Thanksgivings and last Christmas. I'm a grad student, and until then I had never made a turkey by myself before. It has turned out perfectly every time - even when I lacked a couple of the ingredients at one point. My fiance, brothers, aunt, and even parents and friends said it was the juiciest and most flavorful turkey they had ever had! Thank you so much for sharing and making holidays less stressful with this delicious and easy turkey recipe!
My first turkey! Our 10 person Thanksgiving dinner loved it and agreed that it was in their top 3 turkeys ever. Was easy to prep the ingredients the night before and assemble once the oven was hot on the day.
This was amazing! Best turkey I have ever made. So tender and Juicy!!
Tried to find the perfect turkey recipe over a lot of years and finally I found it! This will be my go to every Thanksgiving. I used a turkey roasting bag and also rubbed some of the seasoning under the skin. I used a dry champagne because I didn't want a sweet gravy. These drippings made a wonderful gravy. The following is how I made my gravy if you are interested. I make my turkey the day before Thanksgiving. Take all the meat off the bone and place in a zip lock bag with enough drippings to keep the turkey moist and then refrigerate. Place the remaining drippings in a zip lock bag and refrigerate overnight. The Next Day: Warm the turkey in a crock pot with just enough added chicken stock to keep moist. The fat in the drippings bag will gel and come to the top of the bag. I skim the fat off the top and warm the remaining drippings in a pan with 8 cups of chicken stock and a couple sprigs of rosemary. Meanwhile in a large pan make a roux by melting 4 tablespoons of butter and then sprinkle ½ cup of flour into butter. (I double this so I have extra roux if I need more thickener) Cook on medium heat for 4 minutes. Gradually add the warmed broth to roux stirring with a wisk. Heat on medium high heat until desired thickness. Salt and pepper to taste. Pour through sifter to remove rosemary and any clumps of roux. Keep warm in pan or crockpot.
Twas the first time I baked a turkey, and my friends resembled vultures on the african sahara picking at any scrap they could find. BTW, I tried making gravy out of the champagne drippings and let's just say my whole digestive track went into reverse for about 5 seconds. Look up Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy for a easy and delicious gravy.
This will be my Thanksgiving turkey recipe from now on. I've used the spices with pork roasts too and had excellent results.
Even though I changed a few things, I am writing a review because I think the process in this recipe matters more than anything. I wanted to follow the recipe exactly, but I found it Thanksgiving morning, so I had to go with what was on hand. The turkey was perfect (super juicy) and the gravy was phenomenal. Part of that was by accident... and I sure hope I can repeat it in the future! I placed a few rings of oranges and apples on the bottom of a roasting pan, which I had drizzled with olive oil. I didn't do this for any other reason than to raise the turkey a bit off the bottom of the pan. Since the turkey was wrapped in foil so well for the first few hours, the fruit cooked (burned a bit) and then when I opened the foil to cook the turkey for the last hour, some of the juices went into the bottom and "merged" with the overcooked fruit. I had enough liquid from the pan to make a ton of gravy and it was AMAZING. It was very dark and flavorful. A couple other changes - I didn't have champagne on hand (though I will try that next time), so I used Martinelli's Sparkling Cider. It worked well... not too sweet, like you might think. Also, I didn't have all of the spices in the recipe, so I decided to use Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute. I'm sure the original recipe is also delicious, but the changes I had to make worked out really well (especially the accidental burning of the fruit in the pan!). Thank you for posting this -- I was getting bored the same turkey taste every year!
This turkey was phenomenal. The only thing that I did differently was to substitue the champagne for Ginger Ale like another review suggested. Really had a wonderful flavor, very juicy and the meat was so tender is was falling off the bone. I did all the prep for the turkey the night before and let it sit, covered, in the fridge overnight and put in the oven first thing in the morning. I made a 15 pound turkey and I actually had a hard time getting all the ingredients stuffed into the cavity so I just did about half. I also used baby carrots rather than regular carrots but I don't think that mattered. My whole family loved it and if you are looking for a traditional 'carve at the table' turkey then this is it. It really looks as great as it tastes.
If you're using a baking bag, don"t forget to vent it (poke it, cut it, whatever) or your turkey might explode. This was SOOOO moist and juicy, my family raved and asked for the recipe!
This turkey was the best turkey I have ever made. And I have tried to roast turkeys for 30 years. I tried numerous ways to cook it so that it would be moist: upside down, totally wrapped in foil, in an electric roaster,fried etc. My search is over and I will always cook it this way. Thank you so much. Oh, by the way, I used ginger ale instead of champagne.
i have not tried this recipe yet but this will be the first time. i am very excited to taste it after reading all the reviews!!! i am very curious though on what kind of champagne to use??? what did you all use??
I gave this recipe to my mom who ended up having to make the Thanksgiving turkey without me. We were both so worried (neither of us had tried this recipe and she was so used to cooking the turkey her own way for many years). But it turned out SOOOO juicy! It was also gorgeous! The leftovers also didn't last long as they stayed juicy. Great turkey -- will be making this again next Thanksgiving!
My turkey NEVER comes out moist but this recipe was wonderful. I will use this again!
This turkey was sooo juicy. Everyone kept commenting how juicy it was. I tested this recipe prior to Thanksgiving because I had never made a turkey and it turned out great!
We used this recipe last night and it was amazing. The turkey came out delicious and moist. All our guests commented on this being the best turkey they have ever had. We did make a few modifications:We added 1 tablespoon of chicken bouillon to the spices. We doubled the carrots and celery and added one lemon. Everything that didnt fit inside the turkey, we put around it. We also rubbed the outside of the turkey with butters and herbs in order to get the golden brown look. It was great. This will be our go to recipe from now on. =)
Just amazing! Over the years I look for ways to make holiday turkey juicy and memorable. I now have the recipe that I was looking for!
DELICIOUS!! OMG...the best turkey I have ever made, no kidding. I followed the directions exactly and the bird came out moist, tender and perfectly cooked. The meat was literally dripping. I just let the turkey cook for about 3 hours then uncovered and basted for about an hour...perfect. (17lb. bird) I don't know what it is, maybe the champagne? But, a keeper recipe for sure!!
An outstanding recipe. I used a covered roaster instead of the foil. The two chefs shared a glass of the champagne. The herb mixture is great and all the better when slipped under the skin. Suggest using only a very dry champagne so the gravy does not become sweet. Thanks Kirsten for a great Thanksgiving.
With the exceptions of ising a roasting bag instead of foil & using a cut lemon instead of lemon pepper, I have used this recipe for years. My turkey is not just moist, it is juicy & remains so for the duration of any leftovers. I still use whatever is leftover in my turkey gumbo.
I have made this at least 3 times and it always gets rave reviews! Never add the lemon pepper becasue I just never use and don't want to buy it for one dinner a year. Makes excellent gravey and there is plenty of drippings to make it with. Just be very careful when removing the foil! It will let a lot of steam out and I have gotten a pretty good burn on my hands from it once or twice.
This was my first time ever making a turkey and it was THE BEST! So easy...will definitely make this every year...
This was my first year cooking for thanksgiving. I have to say this is probably the best Turkey I have ever had, and I am not a fan of turkey. I got so many compliments on it. It is so moist, and everyone could taste the flavors!! Amazing! This recipe will be yearly tradition with my family! My brother who always makes the turkey wants this recipe! Thank you! Loved it!
I make this turkey every Thanksgiving. I use a bottle of cheap white wine instead of the Champagne. It's always juicy and flavorful. My family loves it.
I made this last year and I'm making it again this year. It was the first time cooking a Thanksgiving dinner and this turkey was a hit. I did change it just a little bit by injecting Tony Chachere's butter and rubbed the outside with olive oil and Goya seasoning. I might have gone overboard but everyone had seconds and I had nothing left over. This year I'm thinking about making two birds.
Was really intrigued by this recipe and decided to risk a fresh turkey and fix it. All I had for a sparkling wine was an Asti spomonte that smelled very sweet when it was opened. Went for broke and used it anyway. It even didn't smell that great while it was cooking, so I was worried the whole time. I used a cooking bag and it was done In a little over two hours for a 14 pound turkey. The turkey had a pop up button it it was right on for the doneness. The results.....FABULOUS!!!!!! The skin was perfectly browned(from the sugar in the wine I am sure), the meat was juicy and tender and the gravy from the juices was outstanding. What I would do differently next time is pour the sparkling wine over and in the bird, then rub with olive oil and then the spices. Pouring the wine over the bird after rubbing with the spices just rinsed all the spices off the top. I think any sparkling white wine would do, tho would not use such a sweet wine the next time.
I was so excited after all the great comments here. The gravy from the champagne was incredible, but the turkey wasn't to die for. It wasn't as moist as I had hoped for, pretty ordinary. It is possible that I did something wrong, or cooked it too long for the size. I may try again sometime with a much larger turkey.
This was pretty good stuff. I used: 2 tbs dried parsley; 6 tbs poultry seasoning; 1 tbs salt; 1 tbs lemon pepper. Veggies: half an extra large onion; 2 stalks celery, 2 carrots, and the orange. And lastly, used ginger ale, too, instead of champagne. It really was the moistest, best turkey I've tasted thus far. My hubby really raved about it. I have a new turkey recipe! Thank you so much for sharing!!!
Made this turkey today for my first ever 10+ people family dinner!! It was also my very first turkey and let me just say that I am SO glad I used this recipe!!!!! Like everybody said, it was super juicy and I think it was really flavorful. I did the same as a lot of other reviewers and prepped the turkey the night before. Subbed the champagne for ginger ale, and used fresh herbs instead of dry ones (also rubbed them and butter on and under skin AFTER pouring the broth and ginger ale on the turkey). My turkey was 14 Lbs and it took about 3.5 hours and it was delicious. Juice was literally running out everywhere when we were carving it. Please don't be scared to use this recipe, I was so nervous, but this really is fool proof and you will for sure be the star turkey maker in your family!!
I have been experimenting with different turkey recipes for the last 5 years. This has been the best tasting turkey I have ever had in my life. I received so many compliments on it thank you sooooo much!!.With so many recipes available here choosing one can get overwhelming. For anyone looking to impress guest with the perfect turkey look no further this recipe will do the job. Thanks Kirsten for sharing this family recipe. Thanks to you my Thanksgiving day turned out perfect.
very juicy- enveloped turkey in foil tent rub butter and herbs under breast
The turkey came out just ok, but the worst part was the gravy made from the turkey juices. Because of the champagne, the gravy was very sour and tart. So sour it gave me the "bitter beer face" every time I tasted it. The gravy completely ruined my entire thanksgiving dinner because I pour gravy over everything! Thank goodness it was only made for immediate family. If I had made this for more guests, I would have been embarrassed! I actually had to make my own homemade chicken gravy the day after thanksgiving so we could use that with leftovers. I think the turkey had great flavor from the spices but the gravy would be a million times better without the champagne. I will never make turkey this way again!
i have used this recipe for the past 3 years and every time it has came out AMAZING!!! i get compliments from everyone and requests to do it again every holiday it fits into!! hehe i have been told that i top even grandmas homemade turkey recipe and thats hard to do!!! its the juiciest turkey ever!! so tender that u dont even have to heat it up the next day to eat it! YES ITS JUST THAT GOOD!! this recipe inspires me to do thanksgiving dinner for my family time and time again!! i will never try another turkey!! lol
THis recipe was really good. I had no lemon pepper, I don't believe we missed it at all. I had no champagne, so I used ginger ale and wine mix. The only other revision was I used less salt.. I had 12 people for this meal, and they all loved the turkey. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was my very first attempt in cooking turkey and it turned out so well! I did do some modification. I have a small chopper where I combined all of the herbs, salt, pepper, a whole lemon juice and rind with a cup of olive oil (depends on how big your turkey, I had a 22lbs) I rubbed it all over the turkey and under the skin and coated the chopped veges before stuffing in the turkey. I poured a can of ginger ale (didn't have champagne) and chicken broth into the cavity and cooked it in a bag. It was very juicy and the herbs really shine through the turkey. After it was done, I used the stuffed veges as the gravy by fully processing it and cooking it with some drippings and a bit more broth from the turkey bag. It was easy and very delicious!
This is the BEST turkey recipe!! I've made 4 turkeys using this recipe (with a couple mods) and it always turns out wonderful! The flavor is great and its soo juicy! The mods I've made are: mixing the herbs with butter or olive oil and smothering the turkey under and over the skin as well as inside the cavity(the butter or oil helps the herbs stick to the bird), can of ginger ale instead of champagne, I also remove the legs and wings and bake separately. This reduces the cooktime to about 2 hours + broil time to make the skin golden brown and crunchy. I also pull it out when the internal temp is 165* because. I'm not cooking the dark meat. My turkeys are sooo tender cooking them thus way!!
Juiciest, most delicious turkey ever! Mmmmm!
I made this for our family easter dinner and everyone loved it. Even better was the left overs. They had so much flavor and still very moist after reheating. Thanks for sharing will definitely use again!
I used this recipe last thanksgiving and am excited to do it again this year. My husband is a picky eater and it is the first thanksgiving I had to make the turkey; for 40 of my inlaws at that. Needless to say he went to work bragging about my turkey. Thank you Kirsten for this recipe you made me look like a hero.
First time ever making turkey n I made this recipe.. Wow this was amazing!!!my family totally loved it.even my dad who doesn't like turkey loved it.i made a few changes tho to the veggies I added lemon wedges n I stuffed it with stuffing .n I marinated the turkey for 24 hours with champagne n chicken broth.my turkey was 21 lbs so I used 2 bottles of champagne n about 5 cans of chicken both..
Perfection!!! My entire family LOVED it. Super juicy on the inside, crispy skin on the outside, and oh so flavorful!
I started using this recipe after I found it on here a few years ago. I have been the official turkey roaster ever since! I use ginger ale. I scale it down when I bake a chicken! Always perfect!
I used this recipe to make my first turkey EVER. I made it for several friends in my apt complex. Several said it was the best they had ever had.
Last year I found this reciped as I panicked about cooking my first turkey ever, with little cooking experience. It was WONDERFUL! It gave me the confidence to become a decent cook and actually learn to enjoy it! Highly recommended for "newbies" looking for a surefire turkey.
Awesome!! Left out the rosemary and lemon pepper and used sage instead. Best turkey I've ever eaten, and I'm not a turkey fan. Family loved it
Ummm, basically the best turkey recipe ever! I used ginger ale instead of champagne since I live in a dry county and you cant buy champagne. I didnt use carrots or celery since I dont like either. I stuffed with orange, apples, onion and all the seasonings then cooked in a baking bag. It was a 24 pound turkey and was done in 3 and a half hours. Super juicy and falling off the bone. The gravy made with the juice was awesome too! All around a great recipe that I will be using year after year! Thank ou for sharing!!
This was so moist and tender...even the dark meat got eaten! I will make this MY recipe from now on! I followed directions exactly, and came out perfectly.
Made this tonight and it turned out perfectly. I subed an apple for the orange. And used an oven bag. It was the best turkey I have ever had! It was falling off the bone. I will def. be making this again!
This became my favorite Christmas turkey in 2009 when I made it for the first time. Never was there a turkey so moist and succulent as this. A wonderful recipe that is a keeper.
Juiciest Turkey ever! My brother and I had a turkey off, he deep fried his. The end result..lets just say he had a lot of left overs! LOL
I added 2 tablespoons of garlic powder, and punctured the seasoning mix in the turkey. Instead of using champagne, I used ginerale. I seasoned, and marinaded it over night. Cooking time was more like an 1 1/2 longer. Turkey was, juicy and delicious. Though it was my first time making turkey, it was not my fist time tasting it. Mine was tastier than most. I will use this recipe next year.
OMG! I screwed up and didn't even screw it up! :-) I bet it would have been juicer if I hadn't accidentally turned off the oven when checking the bird temp. :-) Followed recipe exactly. Awesome.
The champagne is the kicker! I buy the cheapest brut. It gives a wonderful aroma and and amazing flavor to the gravy. (FYI: for the gravy, all you need to do is make a roux w 1/4 c flour and 1/4 c butter and 4 c of the juice. Its delicious!!) I made it as instructed but nixed the carrots and I peeled the orange first (I didn't the 1st time and the peelings made everything kind of bitter). I also added olive oil to the seasonings mixture to make it a paste consistency so it adhered to the cavity better and I smeared it under the skin as well. I used an oven bag and it worked great. No need to baste or anything. Baked at 350 for 2 1/2 to 3 hrs for about a 20 lb turkey.
EASY and YUMMY!That was the best turkey I`ve ever ate or made. Thank you very much! It was the easiest recipe ever. The turkey comes out juicy and beautiful! My turkey was huge so it took me much longer: about 3 hours covered in foil and 1.5 without it. Next year I will use half of recommended dose of champagne.
I will keep this recipe FOREVER! Juicy,falling off the bone 4REAL!. I could not believe it!
This is the Tastiest, Juiciest, Easiest Turkey EVER!!! The drippings make an amazing, flavorful gravy! Everyone was super impressed when I cooked it for thanksgiving.... This was the first turkey i've ever cooked!!!
Everyone loved the turkey. It was very moist and tasty. This recipe is now a Thanksgiving tradition.
I made this for last Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Fabulous recipe, but TIPS! I made this last night, just as directed though I substituted sparkling cider for the champagne (trying to save a stop at the liquor store and it sounded good, shame on me). I do NOT recommend this. I will in the future go for a white wine or dry champagne, as I was not a fan of the sweetness from using the cider. Also, the orange in the cavity sounded so fancy and like it would have this nice light aroma of oranges. Nope, tastes like sweet orange turkey. However, I can see where this recipe is going, and I am giving it 5 stars because never in my life have I had turkey this moist. With the exception of my personal taste preferences, this is a fantastic recipe! I'll still eat the turkey, just have to find the right recipes for the meat :) As far as cooking the turkey, I used a roaster on 350 for about 2.5 hours (the turkey was in a bag), and this was for a 12# bird.
I have been brining my turkey for the last 8 years but it is such a hassle that on a whim on Tuesday, I decided to look for a new recipe. I lucked out, in that I had all of the ingredients for this one, including the champagne, so decided to go ahead and give it a try. The changes I made - mixed all the dry ingredients into a 1/2 cup of softened butter & rubbed all over, inside & out, then stuffed the bird with an onion & apples. Normally I cook the morning of thanksgiving but I always run behind because it ends taking an extra hour or 90 minutes to get the temp up to 180 so I also changed things up by cooking the bird on Wednesday. The house smelled so good on Wednesday that I was a little bummed that I had not waited. Even though I cooked on Wednesday, then refrigerated over night and reheated on Thursday, the bird was not at all dried out. I wish that the instructions for making gravy with the drippings would have been included. After searching the internet, I found a really good one (http://www.thekitchn.com/how-to-make-quick-turkey-gravy-thanksgiving-cooking-lessons-from-the-kitchn-161016). I thought the dippings made excellent gravy. When I brine, the drippings are way too salty. One other comment, my brine included 2 cups of bourbon and I loved the flavor it gave the turkey and was really hoping to find a recipe that used bourbon but no such luck when I searched by ingredients. I will use this recipe again next year unless I find one that has bourbon.
I usually don't like turkey. This turkey was nice and juicy. I ate it and thought it was a great recipe. I didn't get real champagne since it was too pricey so I got sparkling wine which was nice too.
Best Turkey ever! The Champagne made it. The gravy with the Champagne was decadent. Will use this recipe from now on.
The turkey stock has never tasted so good... EVER. I don't know what it is about this recipe... but just like the title states - our turkey was juicy as ever!!! We made a 25 lb. turkey, so doubled all the spices that we rubbed inside, and added a can and 1/2 of chicken broth. Great!
The turkey did turn out pretty juicy, but my family was not crazy about the flavor. It had some sort of twang to it and I wish I had tried the recipe before using it on Thanksgiving. I followed the recipe exactly except for using an oven bag.
I never review anything but I must say, this recipe saved thanksgiving! I changed it a little bit but everyone was amazed how juicy this turkey was. It was my first turkey and I am so happy that this worked out so well. I plan to use it from now on.
Kind of like the OP, this recipe changes for us every year because we rarely measure. But for the most part, this is the recipe I used for my first turkey 8 years ago and I've been using it ever since. I often substitute ginger ale just to save$ and don't notice a difference.
An amazing recipe! Everyone raved about the turkey!
Yes!!!! My boyfriend & I used this recipe last yr for Thanksgiving. I must say it was amazing!!! I've never been a huge fan of eating turkey, but with this recipe, it kept me/ us coming back for more. That was my first time cooking a turkey actually. None of the meat, went to waste... It's almost that time again & I will be using this recipe this Nov 2014 Thanksgiving for him!!!!???? Excited & looking forward Thanks
This was my first turkey and it turned out really good. I did use a bag as well and it worked great!!!
This will be my second year making this recipe. I loved it last year and have it saved so I can use it whenever needed :) I see some questions on the champagne I bought Brut but any dry/extra dry will be great. Avoid any sweet/pink champagne for cooking. Also for parents using champagne its fine with cooking as it burns the alcohol and is used more for moisture and flavor :)
Great taste and super moist!
Made this turkey recipe many times!! Turned out wonderful- juicy and tasty