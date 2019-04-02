Juicy Thanksgiving Turkey

Even though I changed a few things, I am writing a review because I think the process in this recipe matters more than anything. I wanted to follow the recipe exactly, but I found it Thanksgiving morning, so I had to go with what was on hand. The turkey was perfect (super juicy) and the gravy was phenomenal. Part of that was by accident... and I sure hope I can repeat it in the future! I placed a few rings of oranges and apples on the bottom of a roasting pan, which I had drizzled with olive oil. I didn't do this for any other reason than to raise the turkey a bit off the bottom of the pan. Since the turkey was wrapped in foil so well for the first few hours, the fruit cooked (burned a bit) and then when I opened the foil to cook the turkey for the last hour, some of the juices went into the bottom and "merged" with the overcooked fruit. I had enough liquid from the pan to make a ton of gravy and it was AMAZING. It was very dark and flavorful. A couple other changes - I didn't have champagne on hand (though I will try that next time), so I used Martinelli's Sparkling Cider. It worked well... not too sweet, like you might think. Also, I didn't have all of the spices in the recipe, so I decided to use Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute. I'm sure the original recipe is also delicious, but the changes I had to make worked out really well (especially the accidental burning of the fruit in the pan!). Thank you for posting this -- I was getting bored the same turkey taste every year!