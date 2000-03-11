Easy Crab Casserole

Creative, and to my tastebuds, delicious.

By Sara

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente. Drain, and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Add mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, and onion to the noodles; mix well. Stir in green pepper, crab, shrimp and celery. Salt and pepper to taste. Spoon mixture into an 8x8 inch casserole dish. Sprinkle bread crumbs to taste over the casserole.

  • Bake 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until brown and bubbly.

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 99.7mg; sodium 511.8mg. Full Nutrition
