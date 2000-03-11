Easy Crab Casserole
Creative, and to my tastebuds, delicious.
I modified this recipe quite a bit and it turned out wonderful. No noodles. Instead of mayo, 1/2 cup of non fat sour cream and 1/4 cup of non fat mayo. Instead of bell peppers, I put asparagus (asparagus and shrimp are a no-miss combination). Yummy and extra low cal, witout the noodles.Read More
Very good - easy to make. My husband loved it. The kids weren't thrilled however.....but they're hard to please. Next time I'll try crabmeat from the deli vs the canned.Read More
Taste more wild if replace bread crumb topping with a layer of Swiss cheese and sprinkle the top with raw green onion after baking.
I was disappointed when I tasted it. It was very bland. A friend suggested putting some melted butter and lemon on it, and with quite a bit of salt and pepper it was good. I would make it again, but modify it more, maybe some lemon pepper seasoning and some non fat sour cream.
I very rarely have casseroles ( once in the last decade ). After reading the various critiques I doctored up the recipe to include more noodles, mayo, worchestershire sauce, ketchup, and onions. I added four times the amount of shrimp and cut back on the crab meat ( didn't have as much on hand ). I added a liberal amounts of hot sauce and paprika and one cup of sour cream. Contrary to some other opinions I didn't find this dry at all. It was moist, tasty and flavorful as far as casseroles go. The green peppers were fine and not crunchy. I crumbled croutons from a dressing box over the top. A good recipe !!
I agree that it was a little dry even though I added more mayo and some mustard. I put some horseradish in too. My family all agreed there was too much celery. I added some cheddar on top. I think it needs some sour cream or something to kind of bring everything together and make it more moist.
I found casserole to be very dry and bland. Not much flavor although I like all the things that are in it. This would not be one of my favorites
Didn't like this at all. I notice most reviews had doctored it up greatly.
This recipe is fabulous with a little more oomph. I added a tsp. of Old Bay and a dash of paprika and hot sauce, and added about a cup or so of blanched asparagus. I also used some larger cocktail shrimp instead of canned because I had them at hand. I can't wait to make this for company!
This just didn't do it for us. Per others' suggestions, I added sour cream, and hot sauce. Not a lot of flavor for us, and I found the green pepper to be just a little too crunchy.
Sorry to be honest, but it was an unpleasant dish to my family. Too rich, too much celery.
I modified this recipe, and added california blend vegetbles and shredded colby-jack cheese. It went really well with (Villa Mt. Edan Pinot Noir), Crusty Italian bread with honey butter, and a salad of mixed greens tossed with fresh berries (strawberries, raspberries and blueberries) with a rasberry vingerette. My girlfriend loved it!
I thought that this recipe was very tasty. I followed someone elses idea and did add some sour cream to it. Very easy to make and my family enjoyed it.
This was a three when I first made it but the next day I had spoonful from the fridge as an after-work snack. This recipe is really good cold the next day. I have to be honest and say its not on my main course rotation any longer but it is on my cold pasta salad sides list.
Definitely needs more mayo & next time I'll leave off the bread crumbs.
It was delicious!!! i put more crab meat and 2 cans of tiny shrimp.Also i added table spoons of sour cream. Very good!
I made it as instructed except for the shrimp because I'm allergic and I sautéed the pepper, onion beforehand and it was a little bland. I will make it again and add something (maybe Old Bay).Thank you for sharing though!
I absolutely loved this recipe (and, to my surprise, my husband did, too!) I made just a few changes, but nothing major - used part mayo and part sour cream (and probably more than called for, but I wasn't measuring.) I didn't have any shrimp, so I used all crab. Finally, no bread crumbs so I used shredded cheese on top. I left out the celery because the hubby isn't a fan, but the Worcestershire sauce and ketchup gave it plenty of flavor. I will certainly be making this again!
I made this dish for a buffet and did change it a bit. I used a dash of hotpepper, used red bell pepper instead of green, and used imitation crab meat. It needed a little spicing up so I also added cheese and crushed crackers for a topper. It went over well!
We enjoyed this recipe. Only deviated very slightly from the recipe, added about 1/3 cup light sour cream in addition to the mayo and also some old bay seasoning and an extra teaspoon of worcestershire sauce. It was pretty yummy, everyone here liked it and had seconds. We didn't have canned shrimp so just used some frozen shrimp instead. For the bread crumbs we used seasoned panko bread crumbs - very yummy!
