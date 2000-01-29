Creamy Canned Chicken Spread

4.6
14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Melt-in-the-mouth creamy chicken spread great for parties or receptions. Once you taste it, you'll want to eat the whole bowl!

Recipe by Charlotte Patterson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
8 hrs 10 mins
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small pot, heat chicken soup.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, combine gelatin and water and stir it into the heated soup. Blend mayonnaise, cream cheese, onion, and celery into the soup mixture. Add chicken and continue mixing. Refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 47.7g; cholesterol 84.3mg; sodium 885.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022