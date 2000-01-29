Creamy Canned Chicken Spread
Melt-in-the-mouth creamy chicken spread great for parties or receptions. Once you taste it, you'll want to eat the whole bowl!
Melt-in-the-mouth creamy chicken spread great for parties or receptions. Once you taste it, you'll want to eat the whole bowl!
I made this once for a pot luck at work and I am now required to make it for birthdays, holidays and any other occasion. Definitely need at least 2 cans of chicken (or 1 big can). I prefer to add some seasonings. Adding some black pepper, garlic powder and/or season-all adds some kick. Old Bay is a good add in as well.Read More
This was a good dip, but not the best I've ever had. It was a little too close to tuna, but certainly spread well and was delicious altogether with crackers. We didn't eat the whole bowl, but the party enjoyed it.Read More
I made this once for a pot luck at work and I am now required to make it for birthdays, holidays and any other occasion. Definitely need at least 2 cans of chicken (or 1 big can). I prefer to add some seasonings. Adding some black pepper, garlic powder and/or season-all adds some kick. Old Bay is a good add in as well.
This is the BEST chicken dip I have ever tasted. I've used this recipe several times since I found it.
Since every review kept on saying it needed more chicken- well I added tons more: 3- 12.5oz cans of chicken chunks 2 cups of celery 1 cup of onion (I luv onions but my friends & family don't!) These changes made it awesome! Very, very creamy and tasty!! I used it as a spread for canape type sandwiches and everyone loved it!
I have used this recipe for years, but always used it with canned crab meat and cream of mushroom or celery soup. It's delicious that way too. Also my recipe calls for it to be refrigerated in a jello mold. The gelatin makes it possible to unmold on to a plate for a really nice presentation. Always gets raves.
I tried this recipes at a potluck at work and now I have to bring it every time we have a special occasion at work and everyone wanted the recipes
This recipe was very easy and quick to make. I was a little worried about all of the onions and celery in the recipe, but you couldn't even taste them, the flavors blended so great together. This makes a lot of dip, and is great served with crackers or fritos. Very good and inexpensive to make, put in a nice bowl and people will devour!
Spectacular! Just needs more chicken. I added two cans and will add even more next time.
This was a good dip, but not the best I've ever had. It was a little too close to tuna, but certainly spread well and was delicious altogether with crackers. We didn't eat the whole bowl, but the party enjoyed it.
I've been making this recipe for about 3 years. Every time I've made it, I've gotten compliments. The only thing I do differently is... after I make the soup mixture, I mix everything together with a mixer so the chicken chunks aren't so big, it sort-of shreds the chicken. It's a big hit with my family and co-workers!
This is so good! I did as others suggested and left in the large amount of onion and celery, I promise you it's ok in the end. And I used three times as much chicken as called for in the recipe, it still wasn't too much. The soup makes it so incredibly chickeny.
A bit different. Pretty good -- made a sandwich out of some, which was OK, and ate the rest on crackers, which was much better. Actually, I liked it better when it was first made before I refrigerated overnight. Also, to keep the onion and celery crispy, I added them very last after all the cream cheese had softened and everything blended well.
Loved this recipe! I will definitely be making this again and again. I substituted cream of chicken soup with cream of mushroom soup as well as added one more can of chicken. Amazing!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections