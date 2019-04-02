Spicy Albondigas

I grew up eating spicy albondigas soup. After trying dozens of recipes, I have combined them to come up with this dish. The flavors are rich, the meatballs are tender, and the broth is good enough to drink by itself. Serve with warm flour tortillas.

Recipe by Punky

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meatballs:
Soup:

Directions

  • Make the meatballs: Mix ground beef, uncooked rice, bread crumbs, egg, cumin, garlic powder, and salt together in a large bowl until well combined.

  • Start the soup: Bring chicken broth to a boil in a large stockpot over medium heat.

  • Meanwhile, form 1 1/2-tablespoon portions of the beef mixture into 1-inch meatballs.

  • When chicken broth is boiling, reduce the heat to a simmer. Drop in meatballs and simmer until cooked through, about 20 minutes.

  • Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and diced chiles; stir in carrots, celery, onion, cilantro, cumin, oregano, and garlic powder. Simmer soup until vegetables are cooked and flavors are blended, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 75.4mg; sodium 1394.4mg. Full Nutrition
