Cheap Chicken Noodle Casserole

This recipe was so yummy and definetly a great Comfort food. I made it for my boyfriend and he gave me major kudos and high fives. We liked it better than the tuna noodle casserole I make. I did change a few things which I think made it even better. I boiled the chicken in water until it could be shredded. Then I sauted the chicken in butter just to brown it a little with red onion, chopped celery, salt, pepper and garlic powder. I also steamed fresh broccoli and chopped carrots to add as vegetables and I added corn and peas to the mixture. I didn't have chili powder or paprika so I used cayenne pepper to taste depending on how spicy you want it but it gave it a little kick but not too much. I also used white cheddar and mild cheddar block cheese and montery jack with jalapenos block cheese that I cut into little medium sized strips and stired some into the whole mixture to make it extra creamy and cheesy which tasted awesome. I used the rest of my cheese strips to put on top. I did not have any bread only club crackers, so I crushed them up and sprinkled over the cheese if I had ritz crackers I would have used those but the other was still great on top adding some crunch which I think sounds better than bread. It was all just so delicious and I will be making this over and over again!