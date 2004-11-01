Cheap Chicken Noodle Casserole

124 Ratings
  • 5 47
  • 4 56
  • 3 15
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

A mixture of chicken, soup, milk, peas and carrots baked with egg noodles, cheese and bread. My husband hates tuna, so I improvised my mom's tuna casserole recipe. Both he and my brother-in-law love it!

By Caryn

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread cooked egg noodles in a 9x13 inch baking dish and set aside.

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute cubed chicken meat with onion for about 7 to 10 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside. Add the soup, milk, peas and carrots and stir together. Season with salt and pepper, paprika and chili powder to taste. Stir until just bubbly and remove from heat.

  • Stir chicken mixture into noodles in baking dish until well combined; top with cheese slices, then bread cubes.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 30 minutes or until bread is toasted; serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 87.9mg; sodium 1164.7mg. Full Nutrition
