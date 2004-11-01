Cheap Chicken Noodle Casserole
A mixture of chicken, soup, milk, peas and carrots baked with egg noodles, cheese and bread. My husband hates tuna, so I improvised my mom's tuna casserole recipe. Both he and my brother-in-law love it!
Yes this is my recipe...just to let you know allrecipes altered the way I sent it before they published the recipe. I always use American cheese, NOT Jack cheese.Read More
I'm guessing that if you like tuna noodle casserole that you'd probably like this. I added some sliced fresh mushrooms & mixed some cheddar with the jack cheese. Even with the addition of the chili powder called for in the recipe, we thought this was pretty bland. The bread cubes on top were a bit strange. I'd used whole wheat bread cubes. If you like this type of recipe, I'd think that crushed Ritz cracker crumbs or potato chips would make a tastier topping.Read More
I toyed with this recipe a bit. I didn't have cream of chicken soup, so I used cream of mushroom instead. I also threw in a small can of mushrooms and a cup of shredded cheddar cheese. I then topped it with crushed potato chips instead of the cheese/bread mixture. The end result? Fantastic. This recipe has many possibilities. Thanks Heather!
WOW! This was a great recipe to try and now I'm making it almost once a week. I prefer to use 12oz. of noodles instead of 8, but that's because I love pasta. Also great with tuna (one can, chunk lite) instead of chicken. I highly recommend this to all casserole lovers!
This recipe was so yummy and definetly a great Comfort food. I made it for my boyfriend and he gave me major kudos and high fives. We liked it better than the tuna noodle casserole I make. I did change a few things which I think made it even better. I boiled the chicken in water until it could be shredded. Then I sauted the chicken in butter just to brown it a little with red onion, chopped celery, salt, pepper and garlic powder. I also steamed fresh broccoli and chopped carrots to add as vegetables and I added corn and peas to the mixture. I didn't have chili powder or paprika so I used cayenne pepper to taste depending on how spicy you want it but it gave it a little kick but not too much. I also used white cheddar and mild cheddar block cheese and montery jack with jalapenos block cheese that I cut into little medium sized strips and stired some into the whole mixture to make it extra creamy and cheesy which tasted awesome. I used the rest of my cheese strips to put on top. I did not have any bread only club crackers, so I crushed them up and sprinkled over the cheese if I had ritz crackers I would have used those but the other was still great on top adding some crunch which I think sounds better than bread. It was all just so delicious and I will be making this over and over again!
This was quite tasty and fairly simple to make. The paprika and chile powder gave it a nice flavour. I used a frozen oriental veggie mix and the water chestnuts added a little something extra. I will make this again. Three cheers for Heather and her submission.
Great!!! It's a keeper. I only had co-jack block cheese so I sliced that up and used it. Also, I had no paprika or chili powder. I used a generous dash of oregano, cumin, and cheyenne pepper to substitute for the chili powder and just left the paprika out - AND IT STILL TASTED AMAZING! We also substituted a can of mixed vegetables instead of the peas and carrots. Very easy and my 2 year old son loved it.
This was really good. I had to substitute some ingredients - I used cream of mushroom soup, velveeta cheese and canned mushrooms. The chili powder gave this a nice flavor. I will make it again.
I am a man, like a what is frying pan? non-cooking man... and this came out great! P.S. the wife liked it to.
This turned out really good and was easy to make. I did add maybe 3 T. of minced onion and 1 clove of minced garlic. I wouldn't recommend putting the noodles in the bottom of the pan, set aside and then add and toss with Chicken mixture. I used half of a 398g package of medium egg noodles.
This is a great base, but I definitely made some changes. First, I use a full pound of chicken to and boil in chicken stock before cubing. Then I use the stock in place of milk. I also use 2 cans cream of chicken and leave off the cheese. I also found the cubed bread too fussy so I just sprinkle with Italian bread crumbs. This is a great recipe to make a double batch of. If you get a disposable casserole dish you can freeze it and have a ready-made casserole to just pop in the oven.
Really enjoyed this casserole. Made a few changes~ hubby brought home bigger bag of noodles and cream of chicken soup than the 4 servings I wanted to make called for so we had enough "stuff" for two batches. We added sour cream to the mix with the soup, etc. Threw in a can of corn we had on hand. Cooked the chicken with diced onion and garlic and added parsley and basil to the sauce as well. We enjoyed the first casserole and put the second in the freezer for a later date. Will definitely make again.
This was ok. I used more noodles and cajun seasoning instead of the chili powder. I also used leftover grilled chicken quarters that I deboned as my husband doesn't like chicken breast.
This was alright. Everyone ate it, but I probably will not make it again.
this recipe was easy & very tasy...I doubled it and added more cheese on the top. I'll even add more bread next time, the bread added to the dish.
really good & definitely comfort food! i added some frozen veggies & used buttered bread crumbs, since i didn't have any ritz crackers. I also used garlic salt for a lil more flavor. yummy! my fiance said it tasted similiar to a pot pie. *hint: if you mix in frozen veggies, your gonna have to bake for at least 45 mins or else the veggies will only be luke warm.
This recipe is easy and a sure crowd-pleaser. My husband and I like spicy food, so we added Sriracha sauce. Also, I added a bunch of broccoli for a little extra nutritional punch. will definitely make this comfort food again!
Good standby meal.
This was pretty good--we liked the bread on top and I made it with Monterey Jack because that is what I had on hand (I'll try the american next time, thanks for the tip!)--but we thought it could have used a little more flavor--I will make it again and add a bit more chilli powder and paprika.
Not bad, but just okay. My boys ate it, but didn't really care for it (they're not casserole people). Maybe more cheese inside the casserole might help. I may try again when in a bind, adding more cheese.
Very good. I made a few changes. I used American cheese, as recommended by others, but it wouldn't melt. I will probably use shredded chedder next time. I also didn't use onions. I used onion salt and Mrs. Dash to cook the chicken instead. Used sourdough bread for the topping and that was very good. Will definitely make again.
So easy! My husband loved it. I loved it. Only thing I added was a little can of mushroom stems and pieces because we love mushrooms!
Awesome dish! I made some changes to suit my taste. I added a can of diced green chiles which added a nice flavor to it. I also did about 12 oz. noodles and 3 chicken breasts, and I used cream of mushroom soup instead of chream of chicken. No chili powder, or minced onion. Was sure to put in plenty of salt, fresh ground pepper and a little garlic salt. I sprinkled it with shredded cheddar cheese and then crushed corn flakes over it. Corn flakes make for a real nice crunchy layer and you don't have to coat them in butter. I will definitely make this receipe over and over.
I made this pretty much as written, with the exception of adding a full bag of egg noodles (12oz). The whole family ate it up (including the picky ones), and I liked it too. The only issue was that it was too dry - I should have doubled the sauce since I added so much more noodles. Next time I will do that!
This was really easy to make, especially because I was in a hurry and had some left over chicken breasts that I needed to use. I thought a little Miracle Whip or mustard would add a nice zingy flavor, I'll do that next I make this.
Easy to make since it was with ingredients I usually have on hand in the house. I substituted mini penne pasta since I didn't have the egg noodles. Husband seemed to like it and it was still good the next day for leftovers (not dried out at all).
This was my first casserole ever and I was quite happy with it as a base recipe. I made a few changes based on my convenience and my tastes: I used leftover rotisserie chicken from the grocery store, I sauteed 1/2 an onion (minced)and a clove of minced garlic, I used cream of mushroom soup, I added Trader Joe's vegetable medley for the vegetable (it's frozen - I hate canned veggies, and I used salt and pepper and Emeril's Original Essence (11/2tsp) for spice. The spice blend was perfect - it really gave it a nice kick. I also topped with cheddar and crushed Ritz crackers. My husband and I loved it. Will defintely make again.
I have made this recipe twice now. I generally use different vegetables depending on how quickly we need to eat. The first time I used fresh broccoli and carrots. Steamed them first then added to the pan with the soup mixture. Today I used a can of peas and carrots and a can of corn. Turned out great both times!
A good way to use that left over chicken! I used 1 teaspoon of dried onion flakes, a small can of corn in place of the peas & carrots (yuck!), added a dash of Frank's Red Hot Sauce for 'zing', Cheddar cheese instead of Jack, and topped all of it off with a small can of French Fried Onions for crunch! Scaled it down to serve 4...made enough for at least 6 ample servings. I think this is a good base for any left over poultry, meat or fish. By the way, using 1/2 can soup and 1/2 can sour cream will reduce the sodium in this recipe.
This was a good blue print to tasty meal! I added one more chicken breast, added additional seasonings to them (seasoned salt, garlic powder, and some rotisserie), used about a half of an onion, used an addtl can of soup, a little extra milk and peas/carrots. Topped with crushed Ritz crackers/butter instead of bread. Boyfriend loved it! will definitely make again!
wonderful casserole... it was really easy to make and it was very good. I didnt use monterey jack cheese since I did not have it at home but even without it is was great. I also skipped the soft white bread cubed and just used bread crumbs. Another change I made was instead of using egg noodles I used elbow noodles which worked just as good.
Got rave reviews all around. I used chicken tenderloins (what I had) and for some reason I put them in a baggie with 1/4 of melted margarine and onion flakes for a few hours. When I sautéed, I didn't need to add anything to the pan. I think bread on the bottom would make a nice change and maybe breadcrumbs on top would be better.
Good base recipe. Made some adjustments based on reviews. Sauteed chicken with diced onion, red pepper, and celery, and added a can of mushrooms. Used a can of cream of chicken, and one of cream of mushroom, upped the milk (wanted it really creamy), and added a few more spices... Mrs. Dash, granulated garlic, fresh cracked pepper. Used crushed whole wheat ritz with medium cheddar for the topping, with a bit of melted butter drizzled over top. Yum...great comfort food for a miserable rainy day.
Very Good!! I used 4 small chicken breasts, sauteed with garlic powder and about 1/4 cup chopped shallots. Also used 1 can of peas and a small can of chopped mushrooms. Monterey Jack cheese with jalapanos gave it a little kick. No bread cubes. Delish---Good Comfort Food.
Great recipe. I did have to do some changes. I didn't have any milk so I used whipping cream. I made my own chicken soup. I skipped the onions because my husband is allergic to them. Unfortunately we didn't have any cheese. I also didn't have any bread crumbs. It tasted great without the cheese and bread crumbs. But next time I think it would taste even better with it.
I will make it again! I used garlic salt & Mrs. Dash original in it to taste.
It works in a pinch, but I found it very dry. The ingredients were spread very thin in the pan so the noodles dried out by the end. Overall the flavor was good though.
I used a can of peas (no carrots)and substituted shredded mozzarella and cheddar that I had on hand for the Jack cheese. I also sprayed the top of the bread cubes with a little spray margarine before baking. It turned out quite well, and was even better left over the next day. Thanks!
It was OK - kind of bland. I'm not sure what it needed - maybe brocolli instead of peas and carrots . . . I don't know.
Very Good. My picky eater loved it, which is saying a lot, but my husband said it was bland. I thought it was really good. It was even better as leftovers. I do think next time I'll spice up the spices a bit and add more chili powder and perhaps Jalapeno cheese on top. I'll let you know how it comes out.
Great recipe! Like many I tried this because my partner doesn't like tuna. Very good with Cheddar cheese and cream of mushroom soup as well.
ugh, this is one of my hubby's favorite dinners and i cannot for the life of me figure out why! i think 3 stars at best, he says 5, so it gets four. i find it dry and bland, but he thinks it's excellent. one good aspect is it's versatility - you can add whatever veggies you chose. i sometimes will skip the bread topping for plain bread crumbs or cracker crumbs.
This was okay, if you like bland then this is perfect for you.
This is a good recipe! I did adapt to what I had on hand. I used cream of mushroom soup, a can of peas, 4 tbsp cream cheese, 1 cup milk, minced onion and mixed in with the noodles. I used some mozzarella cheese throughout the casserole, then put american slices on top, topped with french fried onions on top. YUMMY!
The ideas are endless on changing up this recipe. You can use pretty much any veggie and meat you like for this cassarole, but in my case, I used 2 cans of cream of chicken to make sure the noodles and the chicken stayed creamy and moist. I used canned corn instead of peas and carrots...the corn gave it more texture. And finally, I didn't have bread crumbs so I used crushed up Ritz crackers for the topping instead...it gave it more of a crunchy and buttery taste. Overall, the recipe was very good, simple and cheap to make :)
I made this casserole yesterday and found it to be dry and didn't have too much flavour. In fairness I used 1% milk and perhaps should have used 2% instead. I also used 1/2 tsp of chili powder and should have used more. I'll try this recipe again as it was easy to prepare but will use 2% milk and more chili powder.
This recipe was wonderful. I didn't use any vegetables because I prefer them on the side. I also used shredded monterey jack instead of slices. I will definitely make this one again! Add garlic for amazing flavor.
This was a excellant recipe. My husband loved it and actually had a second helping, he usually never does that. I did however add a few ingredents. Not only did I use Cream of Chicken Soup, but I also used Cream of Mushroom. Instead of Monterey Jack Cheese I used Pepper Jack Cheese. I also added Tobasco Sauce and Garlic Salt to it as well. It was pretty spicey, but turned out great!!
Very good. I used tysons diced roasted chicken. Sqaush vs. peas.
My husband and I thought this was terrific..I like others altered the recipe..there's so many variations with it...but it was great!!!
I was in a pinch and looking for a simple chicken dish to put off going grocery shopping on a busy night. I used canned chicken breast to save time. Then I used a cup of sour cream and 1/2 cup milk. I used american cheese slices. And then I cubed up hamburger buns for the bread cubes. Then I baked at 350 for 25 minutes. It turned out great, even my picky eaters ate it all. And it was ready in 30 minutes.
I changed a few things. I used cheddar cheese on top, and crushed cheez-its crackers. Instead of peas and carrots I used chopped broccoli. It was ok. Honestly the sauce is very similar to what I use for chicken enchiladas. So, next time I'll use rice instead of the noodles, and add corn and black beans, then it'll be a chicken enchillada casserole! Overall, not bad, especially when you are low on gorceries, because these are the ingredients that we seem to always have around!
I thought this recipe was very easy,and good. my husband didnt care for it, but my father-in-law loved it.I would probably make again.
This is easy to prepare with great results. I chopped up some fresh carrots and a small amount of celery. I cooked this in water and at the last minute added some fresh peas. I don't care for canned vegetables. I used a whole onion in the recipe and added 1 T. of chopped garlic. I also used a large can of the cream of chicken soup.
This was not a bad recipe. It would have been better if I had remembered the milk. My husband and father in law ate it up. I will make again, thanks for the recipe.
This was a quick & easy meal. I followed someone elses suggestion & boiled chicken breast is some seasoning-I used mrs dash garlic. Then added peas & mushrooms. My husband loved it, so I made a second the next day for my grandma- a hit again.
Two stars cooked as written.
A little bland but we were fighting over it for some reason.
I made this for my husband & I yesterday and I made a few changes - I used pre-cooked pieces of southwest chicken, I used heavy cream instead of milk, I used just peas (14.5 ozs),I added approx 6 oz of cream cheese, I sprinkled sharp cheddar on top instead of american, and I crumbled ritz crackers on top instead of bread crumbs. We both liked it but it was still lacking a little more flavor - next time I will add about 1/4 cup of sweet baby ray's vidalia onion sauce for a little more kick. Thanks for posting this recipe!
I am very pleasantly surprised! I am eating this as I type this and it is so delicious! My husband hasn't tried it yet, but if I love it, I know he will, too! :) I didn't use the bread, I used Ritz Crackers as the toping and used shredded cheddar cheese. It is a little dryer than I anticipated and will probably double up on the cream of chicken the next time.
EXCELLENT! My husband doesn't care for cheese, I supply omitted it. I also seasoned the chicken, before cooking it. I do believe I will toast more bread cubes, for the next go around! Thanks so much for this wonderful, and quick, recipe!
This was wonderful. My husband and I made it few nights back. We didn't have any cream of chicken soup, only cream of mushroom. We also did not have Monterey Jack cheese nor did we use the bread topping (to make it a little healthier). Next time I will use different soup for the sauce (probably use the cream of chicken as listen in the recipe). We have had leftovers for lunch the past 3 days. Great recipe to make an inexpensive meal with great leftovers! Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was very yummy! My husband, who is a very picky eater loved it! I did stray from the original recipe just a little bit- I used frozen egg noodles, and instead of bread I used crushed lays potato chips. I also skipped out on the veggies b/c my husband doesn't like them. I will dfinately make this dish again :)
i added a lot of things to this and it came out sooooo tasty! first i added miracle whip - about 2 spoonfulls - instead of the bread i used xtra crispy shake n bake for the topping - i added shredded Cheddar to the mixture as well as underneath the topping - also used a little less than a cup of milk - when i was adding what was called for i thought it looked like way too much...didn't add any veggies either..ok, so i guess maybe it's not even the same recipe!! but i am now stuffed!! so full and satisfied!!
Delicious as written, and really easy as well. My family raved about it.
This is a great recipe as is. But of course, it's also an awesome start as there is lots of room to add extra flavor to it. I'm rating it as is instead of with what I did different after the first time I made it.
I made this yesterday with leftover chicken. It was Italian style so I added the tomatoes into it. I am a weight watcher member so I lightened it up by using light sour cream, light butter, 50% ff cheddar cheese & OMG, it was out of this world. Makes a lot so good meal for company or a big family...
I made this for dinner this evening and quite honestly, I thought it was going to be great...but it was just okay, alittle boring and bland and I did even add fresh garlic and extra pepper. Even my 10 yr old thought it was bland.
Very good, my 9 year old loved it, he even went back for seconds! I did add more chile powder and paprika. I also used 12 oz. of pasta. All in all a good recipe. I will be making this again.
Had to drastically change this, since it was dry. The bread cubes were replaced with panko breadcrumbs and then drizzled with butter. Replaced the peas with corn. Not an out of the ordinary casserole. Plain as day.... A huge dissapointment......
This was simple to make and my three year old son loved it!!!I didnt put chilli powder in it and i added a little minced garlic.I would recomend this to everyone!!
I added garlic powder and a little extra salt to it, and it was great! Used wheat bread and it was still fantastic!
Tried this recipe today with a student in our Home EC room. We did change a few things such as spices and used Italian bread crumbs instead of bread. Did add an extra can of soup which was cream of mushroom w/roasted garlic. Used some Cajun seasoning on the chicken while cooking it. It came out awesome!!
We substituted chopped broccoli florets (about one crown worth) for the peas and carrots, and used fusilli pasta and cheddar cheese (about 1 1/2 cups grated). It was delicious!
This was a great base recipe. I didn't have the exact ingredients so I winged it a bit. I didn't cream of chicken soup, so I used cream of mushroom and added a little chicken bouillon for a deeper flavor. I didn't have canned peas and canned carrots. I had fresh carrots so I sliced them up and sauteed them in a little butter. I also had some diced red bell pepper. I sauteed the diced onion and a little bell pepper. I threw in frozen peas. I put them in frozen, they thaw really quick in the hot liquid. I also used almond milk instead of cow milk. I didn't have croutons, so I did seasoned bread crumbs on top. It was really good and it is a great base recipe to work from. You can easily add different stuff in to this to change it up some.
Easy and yummy!! I had made a roasted chicken the night before and I used the rest of the roasted chicken meat. I also used one cup of chicken broth to the soup mix and added a little cheese. Used Ritz crackers on top with 1/4 melted butter. Everyone loved it!!
I followed some of the suggestions of other reviewers and added garlic, onion, and broccoli (parboiled) and a medium shower of shredded cheddar cheese under the crackers. It was very well received!nYes, I will make it again.
Great recipe! I saute the chicken in a little bit of garlic with the onion, and I use 1 1/2 cans of cream of chicken soup. Those are the only changes I made. My daughter and my husband both love it. We will add this to our weekly dinner "rotation". :)
Loved it, but would use cracker crumbs maybe. The bread got mushy when warmed up.
Was easy to make and delicious. All of my picky eaters were satisfied!!!
WOW!!!! A+ Can't say enough. My family just loves this. Even my 13 year old daughter that won't eat anything other than mac and cheese! This meal is a family staple in our home. We have it every Friday night. ( Saturday left overs are even better) I did however used french fried onions in place of the bread cubes. Amazing!!
This recipe is great. I leave out the peas and carrots though because I am not a vegetable person. My family loves it. I make it in big batches because I have yet to have any left overs.
This casserole was fun to make, but sadly came out pretty bland. I would be more liberal with the chili powder and paprika next time, and maybe add cayenne pepper. I split the cheese between monterey jack and american (velveeta), but cheeder or even some pepperjack would have been better. For the bread topping, I actually cubed 2 slices of bread and then filled in the remainder with cracker crumbs and thought that was a great mix--but definitely don't completely nix the bread cubes! Overall, not bad
Was easy to make, I modified though bc I didn't have all the ingredients, but was good. I used American cheese slices, and cream of celery instead of cream of chicken (was what I had in the pantry), and I used bread crumbs with pieces of butter. Was a quick, easy meal to make my family, turned out well!
My family and I really enjoyed this. Used Jack cheese (not American) and topped with crushed Ritz crackers. We thought the Ritz added a lot.
Very, very yummy comfort food! I boiled two chicken breasts and shredded them before hand. Added everything to a bowl to mix together, added to the casserole dish, topped with a mixture of shredded mozzarella and swiss cheese. Then topped with Panko bread crumbs and baked for about 25 minutes. The only thing I'd change was add a little more soup or milk. It was just a tad dry, but other than that, it tasted awesome!
I thought this was an excellent recipe. However, I did make some substitutions. I did not use Monterey Jack Cheese, I used 2-3 Cups of Sharp Cheddar. I also did not use the bread slices. I used 2-3 individual packets of Ritz crackers (crushed). SUPER EASY AND GREAT!!! My husband and son love this!
We found this just ok. I feel that it was lacking flavor somewhere. I also didn't like the consistency of the liquid. I feel it should have been thicker. Maybe I just didn't get it quite right but we probably won't make again.
Yuck! I wouldn't put my family through that again!
Easy dinner and delicious food.
Great recipe to work off of. My changes: used 1/4 cup of chopped onion, mixed frozen vegetables, cheddar cheese and Ritz crackers for a topping.
Whole family liked it. I only changed some things because others felt it would help the dish. I added a can of cream of celery soup because the milk/soup mixture looked thin. I used ritz crackers instead of bread. And cheddar cheese shredded. It was good. I will make again and send recipe to family members. I test them out and if they turn out good I send to others
Excellent. The whole family loved it. I made some changes. I already had cooked shredded chicken, so instead of onion I used 1/2 tsp onion powder. Also, 1/2 tsp garlic powder. I left out the bread. Finally, I diced fresh carrots, boiled them for 6 minutes, and added frozen peas.