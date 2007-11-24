Chicken in a Pot

I was confused by whether the ingredient is tomato paste or tomato sauce - if you read closely, you'll see both are mentioned. I decided to use paste, and it seemed to work. I pounded the breasts thin to ensure even cooking, and I used Italian herb-flavored chicken broth as well as Italian seasoned bread crumbs. The sauce was just enough for two breasts, so I agree with the other reviewers that you would need to increase all of the sauce ingredients if you were serving this for more than two. With all of that nitpickiness out of the way, I must say that this recipe is very good. The breasts were moist, the flavor was satisfying. It is going into my regular repertoire.