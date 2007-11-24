Chicken in a Pot

4.2
611 Ratings
  • 5 301
  • 4 204
  • 3 82
  • 2 19
  • 1 5

This dish uses just one skillet to prepare. Quick, easy and delicious. Tomato paste and chicken broth combine to make a tasty sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley.

Recipe by Jo Ann

Gallery
52 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the broth, tomato paste, ground black pepper, oregano, salt and garlic. Mix well and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Dredge the chicken in the bread crumbs, coating well. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Saute the chicken in the oil for 2 minutes per side, or until lightly browned.

  • Add the reserved broth mixture and the mushrooms to the skillet and bring to a boil. Then cover, reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove chicken and set aside, covering to keep it warm.

  • Bring broth mixture to a boil and cook for 4 minutes, or until reduced to desired thickness. Spoon sauce over the chicken and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 72.8mg; sodium 401.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022