Chicken in a Pot
This dish uses just one skillet to prepare. Quick, easy and delicious. Tomato paste and chicken broth combine to make a tasty sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley.
This is a fantastic dish! My husband ate his over rice and I had mine over whole grain pasta. Served with a green bean and carrot mixture (French blend of Haricot Vert Green Beans, Wax Beans, and Baby Carrots), it was a complete meal. I DEFINATELY agree with the other reviewers in that there is not enough sauce. I would use more like the following: 5 cups chicken broth 6oz. can tomato paste 1 2/3 teaspoon ground black pepper 3 1/3 teaspoon dried oregano 1 teaspoon salt 6-7 cloves garlic, minced 4-6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves 3/4 cup dry bread crumbs 2-4 teaspoons olive oil 16oz. fresh mushrooms (sliced)Read More
Pretty good, I'll make again, but I suggest increasing the portion in the sauce, there was barely enough once I was done.Read More
I was confused by whether the ingredient is tomato paste or tomato sauce - if you read closely, you'll see both are mentioned. I decided to use paste, and it seemed to work. I pounded the breasts thin to ensure even cooking, and I used Italian herb-flavored chicken broth as well as Italian seasoned bread crumbs. The sauce was just enough for two breasts, so I agree with the other reviewers that you would need to increase all of the sauce ingredients if you were serving this for more than two. With all of that nitpickiness out of the way, I must say that this recipe is very good. The breasts were moist, the flavor was satisfying. It is going into my regular repertoire.
This was VERY tasty. My husband LOVED it as well. I do agree with the other reviewer that it was not enough, and also put this on top of rice. I would also recommend doubling the sauce recipe if you are going to add rice...this way there is extra sauce for the rice.
At home alone one night and did not want to make a big fuss over dinner. This was great. It was super quick! Next time I will omit the bread crumbs due to they really did nothing for the dish. When you simmer with sauce and cover they get soggy. The chicken however was excellent, very tender. The sauce was one of the best I have had with chicken. Served with white rice and steamed summer squash. Leftovers were even better! Thanx again!
While I was making this, all of a sudden, I had a memory of my mother making this same dish when I was little. So this gets 5 stars for not only tasting great, but bringing back memories! I used bone in chicken breasts, and used zucchini instead of mushrooms for my husbands tastes. I also didn't remove the chicken to let the sauce thicken, I just let it all cook together for about 40 minutes covered on medium low, and served the sauce over the chicken and rice. A delicious and easy meal! Thanks!
Yummmm-Yummmm. Only critique I have of this dish is that it may not be enough-I have tried it on both beds of pasta (angel hair) and rice with great success. The sause rocks.
Well, the next day I had half a can of tomato paste left, so I made this again, with some variation. I just used water instead of the chicken broth (the broth made it too salty), I added onion instead of mushrooms, and I also added a couple tablespoons of cream cheese to the sauce mixture (heat it up to melt the cheese in the microwave). The cream cheese gave it a really creamy texture and flavor, and my boyfriend loved it! And I usually suck at cooking!
I enjoyed this recipe very much. i added a 1/4 cup of red wine and used cornstarch at the end to thicken the sauce. served with rice... a keeper!
Delicious! Quick and easy, too. I more than doubled the sauce, as well as the garlic. Having an abundance of potatoes from our summer garden, I served with mashed potatoes (with lots of sauce) and sauteed spinach (with lots of garlic). Yum - the family loved it!
Delicious ! This is a nice change from other typical chicken recipes. Like another reviewer I used 1 1/4 cup chicken broth, a 6oz can tomato paste, 1 tsp of oregano and 2 garlic cloves. It came out perfect. I like a good amount of sauce with any recipe I make & these changes made it just right. I served mine over orzo. Looking forward to making it again ! Thanks for the recipe.
I doubled the sauce as suggested and I was glad I did. It was a good recipe, but the sauce was a little thin. I think I will add diced tomatoes next time. My hubby said it's a "make again".
My roommate and I really enjoyed this dish. The flavors all worked together really well. I did reduce the sauce a bit with white wine and it added quite a lot to the flavors - I definitely recommend it! The cooking time didn't quite take 20 minutes, so be sure to keep an eye on it. Served it over an italian polenta - delicious!
I also sauteed a bit of onion and some diced green pepper to add to the sauce. Served on egg noodles. Tasty!
Tastes exactly like chicken cacciatore. The kids enjoyed it so I'll definitely make it again.
I was skeptical at first but after making a few changes this was a home run! I know other people suggested not breading the chicken but I think it does make a difference. I added chili flakes to the sauce for an extra kick. I also doubled the sauce as others suggested. I didn't have oregano on its own so I used Italian seasoning and it was fine. I also added a bit of balsamic vinegar while it was cooking which I think made the dish. Over all a great recipe that you can play around with. I served it over rice with a side of veggies.
This was good, needed more seasonings.
i used my crock pot for this. It was great
Whole family LOVED it!!! I doubled the broth, added a little more tomato paste and skipped the salt. I sprinkled some cayenne pepper on my plate, I didn't want to make it spicy because my daughter wouldn't eat it, but I loved the heat from the cayenne. My husband said he'd like shrimp in it next time. Great recipe, thank you Jo Ann!! Definitely a keeper.
This was great! I did take the advice of other cooks and make more sauce. I will be making this again...
I thought it was just okay but my boyfriend liked it. I probably wouldnt make this again; felt like it was missing something. Doubled the sauce as other stated.
My husband and I just made this tonight, and it tasted great!! It's a very simple dish, but you'd never know it by the complex flavor. We will make this again.
Excellent chicken dish! I used 5 bone-in, skinless chicken thighs, 1 container of mushrooms, 1 onion, 3 cups of chicken broth, 12 oz of tomato paste and adjusted the spices to taste. Dredged the chicken in a mixture of flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder before sauteing for 2 minutes per side. Added chopped mushrooms and onions halfway through to saute with the chicken pieces and yummy juices. Then added the tomato and broth mixture and simmered altogether for 15 minutes. Topped the chicken with mozzarella cheese and finished in the oven (350F) for 5 minutes. These measurements yielded plenty of sauce; great accompaniment to plain white rice or pasta. Will make again for an easy, tasty, satisfying one-skillet meal!
I loved this recipe! I did double the sauce like others did, but I also added more garlic(minced from a jar) and used 2 cans of mushrooms instead of fresh, which I didn't have. One teaspoon of flour at the end thickened it just a little. I would probably add onion next time, but that's all.
This recipe is almost exact to the recipe I have tried from dLife, but that they use low sodium chicken broth and 2 tbsp fresh oregano, or you can use 1/2 tsp. dried as mentioned in this recipe. Instead of skinless chicken breasts I used skinless chicken thighs with bone in as I find them alot more tastier. I would double up on the recipe because there is never enough as it is really good.
Very good & very easy weeknight dish. No complaints and didn't change a thing.
This chicken is the best chicken I have every eaten. I have given this recipe to many of my friends and they all love it. I use tomato paste instead of tomato sauce and I use portabella mushrrom. Delicious. Thanks
It turned out how I thought it would taste. It was good but I had to add some cornstarch and water and cooked it way longer trying to thicken it. I followed the advise to make much more sauce using 5 cups chicken broth etc.
This was very good. I used a spaghetti sauce that I had in the freezer from the last of our garden tomatoes. I served it with brown rice. Even my husband enjoyed it. Simple recipe to make when you don't have a lot of time.
This was pretty yummy. We had to double the broth mixture though to make sure we had enough to cover the chicken. All together though it was pretty good. Thanks!
This was very tasty. It actually reminded me of pizza for some odd reason. The only thing that was a little weird was the breading on the chicken. By leaving the chicken in with the sauce, it just getts soggy like other reviewers said. I think next time I may take it out when it is crispy and then do the sauce and pour over the chicken just before serving. Still a very good recipe!
I doubled the sauce ingredients, including the mushrooms (thank you, reviewers!). This was a nice, simple, delicious dish. I served with roasted garlic cauliflower from this site, and French cut green beans with almonds. Easy and very good!
This recipe is so easy, I put brown rice in a rice cooker at the same time I started the chicken, served with roasted red beets (leftover from Sun). Also served siuffed jalapeno peppers. DELECIOUS
I left out the bread crumbs and other than that, stuck pretty close to the recipe. It is a tasty dish and is extremely easy to prepare! Because it is so easy, I will definitely be making it again!
Very good I've made this recipe a few times and I will most definitely continue to make this recipe. Very Easy to make.
Excellent! The hubby LOVED it! Will def. make again!
I made this and it had no taste at all. Maybe I didn't put in enough spices? The only thing I left out was the clove of garlic. Maybe that's essential to the recipe? I don't know but I didn't like it at all and threw it away.
Yummy!
I made this tonight because I was looking for something new and not too complicated. I must say this was very good! I doubled the sauce ingredients because I wanted to put it over mashed potatoes. I was glad I did. I added a little flour to the sauce when I boiled it at the end, to thicken it. FYI I used jarred minced garlic, tomato paste double concentrated in a tube, Italian seasoned bread crumbs, and vegetable oil instead of olive oil. This will probably be something we come back to! Thank you for this recipe!
We eat a lot of chicken in our house, and this recipe was one of the best! Mh husband loved this and even my youngest son who is our pickiest eater was happy! We do love sauces in our house, so the only change I made was doubling the sauce and mushrooms. Served it over hot jasmine rice. Delish!
We really enjoyed this dish. The chicken was very moist and I love recipes that create a tender, moist chicken breast. I love fresh cooked mushrooms, but for some reason they just didn't work for me in this recipe and I'm not sure why. If I make again, I will omit the mushrooms.
Good...but it's missing something...I upped the garlic and added crushed red pepper flakes.
definately need to double the sauce!
OH, I LOVED THIS! I have never cooked with tomato paste because it gives my dad heart burn, so I was afraid that it would cause us to suffer, but no. This is so good and so easy. I added tomato puree since everyone said it needed more sauce. I served it over rice. The only bad thing I can say is that my husband dumped the sauce so none for left-overs. :( Made some really quick with the left-over ingredients I had and then there were no left-overs. :)
This is very delicious. I used the sauce ingredients as listed, but only used two large chicken breasts. The amount of sauce was just right. I did pound the chicken breasts to make them cook more evenly and used crushed garlic melba toasts in place of the bread crumbs. Sprinkled a little parmesan cheese over the top. Excellent recipe!
This was wonderful. The only change I made was to double the sauce for 4 breast and it was plenty. I also left out the garlic and used seasoned bread crumbs. Will definitely add to our regular menu. It was easy too.
Excellent! But definitely make more sauce. I scaled it for 12 servings and served over brown rice, husband loved it! Thanks for sharing
This has fabulous taste! I took other posters' advice and doubled the sauce, however, I felt it was a little too runny. Next time, I'll add a couple more tablespoons of tomato paste and a little less broth. I used Italian seasoning instead of just oregano & it turned out great! New family favorite! Thanks!
This was really good. The first time I made it according to the recipe, but I kind of didn't like breading the chicken then adding the liquid in the pan, the breading came off and made the sauce weird because there was breadcrumbs in it. So I omitted the breadcrumbs the next time around and just seasoned the chicken regularly. I liked that a bit more. I also added carrots because I had some.
Very good and very easy. My kind of meal.
I didn't have tomato paste on hand so I used a can of regular crushed tomatoes and pureed them in the blender. I was able to get more "sauce" this way and I could control the salt a little better. It was AMAZING!
I followed this recipe except I tripled the sauce as I had more chicken. The chicken was very bland. The chicken clearly needed to marinate in salt and pepper 1st. Maybe I shouldn't have used the reduced sodium broth...? In order to make this palitable I added a chicken boullion cube, lots of fresh thyme and some kitchen bouquet browning for color. I thickend the sauce with a flour/water rue. Loved the mushrooms. Chicken, not so much. I might try this again with well seasoned chicken 1st.
My husband and I Loved this! It was great!
I was very happy with the result but do think that it is necessary to double the sauce. I would also add more garlic (3-4 cloves) and a little bit more salt. Otherwise, great texture and flavor.
This got mixed reviews at our house. I didn't think it was too bad but hubby did not like it. I followed the recipe as written other then I didn't add the bread crumbs to the chicken. I do agree with the others that it doesn't make enough sauce
Great recipe as quick and easy, though I left out the mushrooms and added honey, knowing my kids tastes.
My boyfriend liked this a lot, but I thought it needed a little extra flavor. I added crushed red pepper, garlic salt and pepper to the bread crumb mixture before dredging the chicken through it, and I also doubled the sauce so there would be plenty to go over pasta for a side dish. In the future, I'll add a little more garlic and seasonings to the sauce as well, and maybe some red wine, per other reviewers comments. Overall, it was very good!
Seriously, I don't get it. This wasn't flavorful and the chicken came out kind of dry. I doubled the sauce, added extra garlic and Italian seasoning and fresh basil-- still bland!
This is a great dish!! It's been awhile since I tried a new recipe, and this did not disappointment. I did not change a thing except for that fact that I doubled the sauce ingredients, per others' recommendations. I let the chicken simmer for exactly 20 minutes, and the chicken was perfectly cooked, moist, juicy, and flavorful. The mushrooms were delectable after soaking in the sauce, and the spices were just right. Will definitely be making this again.
Jo Ann, thank you so much for such an awesome base recipe!! ...I added onions and ground cinnamon to the recipe just to add my own touch to it ...and I omitted the bread crumbs cause they aren't necessary ...I will definitely make this again, can't wait!!!
This was excellent! My husband and I loved it. I did double the sauce, I saw that a few people recommended that in the past. And there was plenty to go over some noodles we had to go along with it. I also did not take chicken out when finishing sauce, I had some thick breasts and they could use the extra cook time. I just upped the heat to med for about 5 more minutes and PERFECT!
doubled the sauce, and i also added a teaspoon or so of sugar because the tomato paste made the sauce really sour. also i sauteed the chicken with the garlic. yum!
This is really good, especially considering that it is very inexpensive to make. I saute the mushrooms and garlic while I brown the chicken to add a little extra flavor.
I liked this my three boys and husband did not
very good,Im glad I read the reviews prior to cooking so I already doubled the sauce and also added some red wine, Chicken was very juicy, a keeper!
This was way better than we were expecting.
My husband really enjoyed this recipe, but I thought it was too ordinary. The bread crumbs did nothing for the dish and there wasn't enough sauce left over.
This was easy and delicious-would be great for entertaining.
This was a good dish. Easy to make and good flavor. I would make it again.
I made this recipe as directed and my teenager and I thought it was good. My husband however wasn't impressed as he thought it lacked flavor. It was easy to make.
I made this dish for dinner and thought that it was quite tasty! I did make some adjustments though...added salt, pepper, and garlic powder to the chicken before dredging it with breadcrumbs. I didn't have any tomato paste, so I just used 1/2 can of tomato sauce and doubled the amounts of the herbs and spices for the sauce. I also used a jar of mushrooms instead of fresh and cooked the sauce for 40 minutes. Thought it came out great!
This dish tasted good; it's basically chicken parmesan without the cheese. I liked it but for some reason I thought it was going to be something different. Maybe I didn't read the ingredients carefully. I served it with noodles and parmesan cheese.
The chicken was tender and the flavour was great. I tried this dish even though I was doubtful, but I am so glad I did. I did, however, add additional broth as well as basil.
We loved this!!! I did double the sauce recipe, added 1/8 tsp of cayenne and extra garlic. So easy and SO good. Thanks for sharing.
Double this recipe for the sauce! Very easy to make and fast! Would make this again! Freezes nicely without the pasta and can be frozen with the rice!
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was easy and tasty. I did add a pinch of red pepper flake and about 1/2 cup more broth. I served with steamed broccoli for a healthy meal.
Fantastic! I added about 3-4 cups sauteed spinach. My boyfriend ate his while standing and within minutes.. it was gone before he even sat down.
Excellent! Sort of like a healthier beef stroganoff when served over egg noodles
Very good! I doubled the sauce as others suggested, but next time I will add some more seasonings to liven it up a little.
This was just ok. Hubby liked it, tho. I found the sauce very runny and the flavor on the blander side.
Wow! This was a great dish!Easy and quick to make. Save on calories and go without the breading.
I replaced oregano with dried basil and added sliced red peppers for more veggies. Everything else was kept as is. It still felt like it was missing something so I added a little cayenne for extra kick. Even still, I found the recipe to be just about average. I served it over white rice. It was easy and quick to make however.
My family really loved this recipe. I was cooking for 5...so I actually tripled the sauce and just barely had enough for the rice. I thought that the mushrooms would be better sauted and I also added onions, which I thought gave it more flavor. I'm not sure why others thought that the sauce was not thick enough unless they used tomato sauce instead of paste, because I used paste and it was plenty thick enough. This is a recipe that we will definitely make again.
This was good, but I recommend using less mushrooms. I served this over noodles. Next time, I will double the sauce as there was not enough left to go over the noodles.
The sauce needs to be quadrupled, but good flavor and tender chicken.
I would have given this 5 stars except I had to double sauce as others commented. Otherwise this was excellent & definitely will add to our meal rotation!
This was pretty good. I followed the other suggestions and doubled the sauce ingredients. Would make again.
I really loved this dish. Tasty and so easy to make. I also added green bell peppers. You could really add almost any vegs. I did double the sauce recipe so it was perfect. Made it with rice.
Very easy to make, however, we all agreed that the flavor is rather bland.
I was hoping this was going to be great but the BF and I agreed it was average, not something that I would make the next night because I just loved it so. BF actually gave it a 3.5 stars. I doubled the sauce as recommended by others, followed everything else as written except I used canned mushrooms instead of fresh. Served over rice. Thanks for the recipe.
Doubled the sauce and loved this.So good and so easy. Definitely a keeper!! Thanks very much.
I used Sarah Stephan's recipe for Parmesan Sesame Chicken instead of the directions in this recipe, just because it's my favorite for breaded chicken. I made the sauce in a sauce pan and poured it over the chicken when it came out of the oven... fantastic!! The sauce has wonderful flavor considering the amount of ingredients! I did increase the amount of broth & tomato paste until I had a decent amount of sauce but other than that I made no changes. The next day I put the breaded chicken breast on a bun with some mozzarella cheese and had a chicken sandwich- yum!
Very tasty! I only changed one thing. After the chicken was cooked, I added the mushrooms to the skillet with a little more oil and salt and browned them. I then added the chicken back and continued with the recipe.
I used tomato paste in this recipe, it was confusing at first cause one place said tomato sauce then the directions said tomato paste. I just thought that the paste would help as a thickener. I also doubled the sauce. My family loved this! My son, the picky eater, really liked it.
Easy, quick, and minimal cleanup. Oh, and absolutely delicious! It was so good we had to break out a bottle of wine to go with it. This one got printed and stuck in my "frequent use" box.
Will make again and again. I too added cornstarch to thicken and doubled the sauce.
This one is a keeper and nice enough to serve to dinner guests! I made this gluten free by putting a couple of slices of gluten free bread in the food processer and worked great for the breading. The chicken was so tender and full of flavor! Hard to believe it was this simple to make in such a short amount of time.
It was just ok. Very easy. I made it just like it said. Husband liked it. Seems like it needed something.
Followed the easy recipe exactly. The sauce didn't reduce, it stayed as chicken soup.
