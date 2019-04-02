Cheesy Jalapeno Crab Dip

This was delightfully yummy and super easy to make as well. I followed the recipe pretty much as is but I did sub ff sour cream for part of the light mayo per personal taste. I also realized I'd forgotten the croutons so I topped w/bread crumbs and parm instead. I baked in a large Fiestaware bowl instead of an 8X8 for better presentation. This was very well received at a birthday dinner I made it for. I will make this regularly; thanks for a great recipe!
Don't add croutons. Serve with crackers. Other than that this recipe is outstanding!!!
This is great stuff!!! I used 2 cans of Bumble Bee Fancy White Crabmeat instead of the lump crabmeat and did not use croutons. Everything else I was exactly as recipe stated. Goes great with Sociables (crackers). By the way 6 oz. of cheese equals about 1-1/2 cups of shredded. Will definitely make again!!
I used this recipe with an addition of capers for 1/2 the jalapeno as stuffing for phyllo cups instead of as a dip. I also omitted the croutons and mixed the parmesan into the mixture. Every place I've taken this it has disappeared too quickly and gotten rave reviews. It's easy except for a little mess filling the phyllo cups but oh so worth it. Bake at 350 for about 10 minutes then sprinkle with the paprika.
Made this for XMAS eve. Was very tasty. Pretty much followed recipe. Could not find sourdough croutons so I skipped them altogether. They werent even missed.
This dish was fabulous. I made it to bring to a party and it was a huge hit. The only ingredient I didn't have on hand were the croutons but it didn't seem to matter. I served it with crackers. Thank you for a recipe I know I will look forward to sharing with friends and family again.
Too crabby; not creamy enough. Try adding some cream cheese maybe? Sorry....we just didn't care for it.
All I could find the first time was crab meat in a can and it was way too fishy got the crab from the freezer section in the little bags the second time much better!
A nice dish. Next time I will use less crab meat and more mayo so it's creamier. Canned crab meat works well as long as you buy the higher quality stuff. I used four 6-ounce cans of Bumblebee lump crab meat. I think next time I'll only use two of those & double the mayo.