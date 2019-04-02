Cheesy Jalapeno Crab Dip

1 of 19

Rating: 5 stars This was delightfully yummy and super easy to make as well. I followed the recipe pretty much as is but I did sub ff sour cream for part of the light mayo per personal taste. I also realized I'd forgotten the croutons so I topped w/bread crumbs and parm instead. I baked in a large Fiestaware bowl instead of an 8X8 for better presentation. This was very well received at a birthday dinner I made it for. I will make this regularly; thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Don't add croutons. Serve with crackers. Other than that this recipe is outstanding!!! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This is great stuff!!! I used 2 cans of Bumble Bee Fancy White Crabmeat instead of the lump crabmeat and did not use croutons. Everything else I was exactly as recipe stated. Goes great with Sociables (crackers). By the way 6 oz. of cheese equals about 1-1/2 cups of shredded. Will definitely make again!! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I used this recipe with an addition of capers for 1/2 the jalapeno as stuffing for phyllo cups instead of as a dip. I also omitted the croutons and mixed the parmesan into the mixture. Every place I've taken this it has disappeared too quickly and gotten rave reviews. It's easy except for a little mess filling the phyllo cups but oh so worth it. Bake at 350 for about 10 minutes then sprinkle with the paprika. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for XMAS eve. Was very tasty. Pretty much followed recipe. Could not find sourdough croutons so I skipped them altogether. They werent even missed. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This dish was fabulous. I made it to bring to a party and it was a huge hit. The only ingredient I didn't have on hand were the croutons but it didn't seem to matter. I served it with crackers. Thank you for a recipe I know I will look forward to sharing with friends and family again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars Too crabby; not creamy enough. Try adding some cream cheese maybe? Sorry....we just didn't care for it. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars All I could find the first time was crab meat in a can and it was way too fishy got the crab from the freezer section in the little bags the second time much better! Helpful (5)