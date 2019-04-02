Cheesy Jalapeno Crab Dip

Rating: 4.59 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This simple dip is always a crowd pleaser!

By alli

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir together the crabmeat, Monterey Jack cheese, mayonnaise, garlic, jalapeno peppers, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, and salt in a bowl. Scrape into an 8x8 inch, glass baking dish, and smooth the top with a spatula. Sprinkle evenly with croutons and Parmesan cheese. Dust with the paprika.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the dip is bubbly and the top is golden brown, about 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 79.1mg; sodium 718.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Most helpful positive review

lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2008
This was delightfully yummy and super easy to make as well. I followed the recipe pretty much as is but I did sub ff sour cream for part of the light mayo per personal taste. I also realized I'd forgotten the croutons so I topped w/bread crumbs and parm instead. I baked in a large Fiestaware bowl instead of an 8X8 for better presentation. This was very well received at a birthday dinner I made it for. I will make this regularly; thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

1PICKLELOVER
Rating: 2 stars
05/17/2010
Too crabby; not creamy enough. Try adding some cream cheese maybe? Sorry....we just didn't care for it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
CooL WIP
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2008
Don't add croutons. Serve with crackers. Other than that this recipe is outstanding!!! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Aunt Bee
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2010
This is great stuff!!! I used 2 cans of Bumble Bee Fancy White Crabmeat instead of the lump crabmeat and did not use croutons. Everything else I was exactly as recipe stated. Goes great with Sociables (crackers). By the way 6 oz. of cheese equals about 1-1/2 cups of shredded. Will definitely make again!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Steph J
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2009
I used this recipe with an addition of capers for 1/2 the jalapeno as stuffing for phyllo cups instead of as a dip. I also omitted the croutons and mixed the parmesan into the mixture. Every place I've taken this it has disappeared too quickly and gotten rave reviews. It's easy except for a little mess filling the phyllo cups but oh so worth it. Bake at 350 for about 10 minutes then sprinkle with the paprika. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Jen in VB
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2008
Made this for XMAS eve. Was very tasty. Pretty much followed recipe. Could not find sourdough croutons so I skipped them altogether. They werent even missed. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2009
This dish was fabulous. I made it to bring to a party and it was a huge hit. The only ingredient I didn't have on hand were the croutons but it didn't seem to matter. I served it with crackers. Thank you for a recipe I know I will look forward to sharing with friends and family again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
1PICKLELOVER
Rating: 2 stars
05/17/2010
Too crabby; not creamy enough. Try adding some cream cheese maybe? Sorry....we just didn't care for it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
rednec03
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2009
All I could find the first time was crab meat in a can and it was way too fishy got the crab from the freezer section in the little bags the second time much better! Read More
Helpful
(5)
taliac
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2010
A nice dish. Next time I will use less crab meat and more mayo so it's creamier. Canned crab meat works well as long as you buy the higher quality stuff. I used four 6-ounce cans of Bumblebee lump crab meat. I think next time I'll only use two of those & double the mayo. Read More
Helpful
(4)
