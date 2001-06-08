Swiss Vegetable Medley

Great dish when you are tired of the same old thing. I always get asked for the recipe if I bring it to a potluck. I usually use the frozen bag of mixed broccoli, cauliflower and carrots.

Recipe by Tammy Taylor

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Set aside 1/4 cup of cheese, and 1/4 cup of onions.

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine thawed vegetables, mushroom soup, 3/4 cup Swiss cheese, sour cream, remaining fried onions, and pepper. Pour ingredients into a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Sprinkle reserved cheese and onions on top of the casserole and bake additional 5 minutes, or until the cheese has melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
507 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 36.5g; cholesterol 40.1mg; sodium 790mg. Full Nutrition
