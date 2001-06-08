Swiss Vegetable Medley
Great dish when you are tired of the same old thing. I always get asked for the recipe if I bring it to a potluck. I usually use the frozen bag of mixed broccoli, cauliflower and carrots.
I, too, have made this for years. I like cheddar cheese better than Swiss and I use a small can (2.8 oz) of fried onion rings (not 6 oz. as listed). Also, I add about 1/4 cup milk with sour cream to keep casserole from getting too sticky. Also, always make sure veggies are thawed or they don't get done.Read More
Not worth the calories.Read More
I, too, have made this for years. I like cheddar cheese better than Swiss and I use a small can (2.8 oz) of fried onion rings (not 6 oz. as listed). Also, I add about 1/4 cup milk with sour cream to keep casserole from getting too sticky. Also, always make sure veggies are thawed or they don't get done.
This is really fast if you remember to thaw the veggies out ahead of time (first time I forgot!). Another thing that I found handy was to mix everything together in the crock pot, and put it on low. It frees me up to do other things around the house, or run a few small errands, and still have a wonderful veggie dish for supper.
I took everyone's advice.. waited to veggies to defrost and added 1/4 cup milk. I used pre-shredded mexican style cheese rather than swiss or cheddar. Everyone loves it! It's easy too. I can make it the night before and refrigerate it then put in in the oven for 30 while I'm making other dishes.
Good stuff. I got asked for the recipe when I took this to the Christmas party. I used Monterary Jack and Cheddar cheese and added a 1/4 C of milk to the sour cream like suggested. It turned out great. I also bought the Cheddar Cheese French-fried onions, and I think that made it extra good.
I have been making this for years. You can also make it with cheddar cheese soup, sharp cheddar cheese and omit the fried onions - kids seem to like it better. On the orginial version I also add a can of sliced mushrooms, drained. Low fat soups and sour cream work just as well as the high fat kind - just not as rich tasting.
I use this recipe for almost every family gathering. It has become more popular than the Green Bean Casserole Recipe. Also, try this with Monterey Jack Cheese instead of Swiss or Cheddar. It is much more milder and the flavors of the vegetables really come thru.
I made this to bring to Easter dinner at my in-laws. I used a pre-shredded mix of Monterey Jack and chedder cheeses instead of swiss. I don't cook very often..this was very easy for me..the in-laws were impressed and loved it..there were no leftovers.
Very good. I used frozen veggies and steamed first, made the sauce and refrigerated until just before time to go to a potluck. As others, used shredded colby-Jack cheese. Before adding the sauce sprinkled steamed, drained veggies with Mrs. Dash seasoning for extra flavor. Did not have the onion rings and just sprinkled extra cheese on top. No doubt the onion rings would add even more flavor and texture. Will try that next time. Thanks for an easy, quick and different vegetable dish.
I've made this recipe for a lot of people, and have only had one person not care for it. It is a favorite of mine though. I use a different bag of mixed veggies each time.
I made the recipe "as is." I didn't think it had much of a taste. My family thought it was good, so I gave it 3 stars. I wasn't very impressed with it. Sorry to give a disappointing review. I'm sure if I make it again it can be altered to be fantastic. It has a lot of potential.
My family thought this dish was great. It is hard to get everyone to eat vegetables and this one definitely does that. I can't wait to bring it to a potluck as I am sure it will go over well. The only thing I did differently was put buttery crushed crackers on top instead of the onions - since I didn't have the onions on hand.
Great way to fix veggies! I made this for Thanksgiving as a change from green bean casserole. Love the swiss cheese.
My family loved this recipe!! I added Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions and Sour Cream like the other lady and it was awesome. The vegetables we liked the best were broccoli, green beans, cauliflower, mushrooms and onions. But you can use anything. Thanks for sharing!!
I've made this recipe many times, its really easy for a good veg. dish that isn't just plain vegies. I also add some onions and fresh mushrooms to the california blend of frozen vegies I use and I double the recipe and bake it in a 13x9x2 so there are leftovers for another night.
I switched out the mushroom soup for celery and the swiss cheese for cheddar - it was awesome! My husband hates mushrooms and swiss, but this recipe adapted well. I served it at Chirstmas dinner - it was a huge hit!
We all enjoyed this recipe. A nice change from the standard veggies. I also used a stronger cheese and substituted chopped onion for the frenchfried onions.
Very good but to much sour cream for us with the cheese and cream to rich, I think i will try again with half as much. My husband loves the greenbean casserol that is on the fried onion container we have that often so this is something new, thank you for the recipe.
I thought this was okay, but nobody else liked it. It was pretty bland. I added the 1/4 cup milk per other suggestions and used mexican blend cheddar. It needs something else to give it a little more flavor and it would be really good.
Wonderful recipe. Didn't have the french onion rings or mushroom soup on hand so I substituted bread crumbs and condensed chicken soup and it still turned out fantastic.
My family loved this so much at last year's New Year's dinner, they requested it again this year!
Awsome! Great recipe. Fantastic flavor of the swiss cheese. Would be great if you added chicken. Great side dish with any meat!
Excellent recipe although I forgot to reserve some cheese for the top. And I reduced the sour cream by half only because that's all I had. However, in future I will keep to the reduced amount as I don't see the need for more. The flavor was great. It makes serves a lot more than the 5 the recipe states. Will be using this recipe again.
LOVE this recipe. I always use cream of chicken soup, a mix of velveeta and mild cheddar and a little milk and it's always a huge hit. I don't even like broccoli or cauliflower but I always go back for seconds on this!
A friend made this for Christmas dinner, and EVERYONE loved it. It provides that "homey" flavor that you look for at family gatherings. I highly recommend it. It is easy to make for any size gathering.
Love this stuff. Have been making it for 20+ years I always get asked for the recipe. They used to print it on the Durkee / now French's fried onion containers. They really need to go back to listing it along with the famous Green Bean Casserole recipe. Well worth it =)
easy and tasty! Followed the recipe exact and it turned out great!
I have made this recipe for Christmas dinner twice now and everyone in my family loves it. Thanks for a great recipe!
I always have rave reviews for this. I use the frozen mix of carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower. I also add a small jar of pimientos, drained, and a small can of diced water chestnuts. I think these add a lot--color and crunch. I always get asked for the recipe!!
i really enjoyed this recipe. i think the swiss cheese really makes it.
So simple and so good. This is the dish I've been 'assinged' to bring for every family gathering (Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas). I usually use mozzarella cheese instead of swiss, as that's what my family prefers. This is a big hit at our house!!!!
This is a great pot-luck dish. We will definetely use this again.
I make this every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Whenever I suggest something different I get a lot of protest!
Yummy !! I used the California mix veggies with cauliflower, broccoli and carrots and I used reduced fat Swiss cheese (put in a little extra, couldn't resist ;) and low fat sour cream. I only used about half the 6 oz can of onions. I made it for New Years Day dinner and everyone loved it! I definitely plan on making it again. Oh and it's easy! That makes it even better :)
Delicious!!
This was really good...I used one 16-oz. package of cauliflower and the same size package of broccoli florets. I think I used more cheese too, because we love Swiss cheese. It turned out awesome! Thanks!!! Erin
Huge hit at the party. The only thing that was changed was the amount of onion rings used - I reduced the amount required.
i made 2x the amount. started off just making it as a side but it smelled so good cooking that I ate it for the main dish! I used one bag of mixed veg (corn, baby carrots, and asparagus tips) and another bag of broc, cauliflower, and carrots... DELISH!
Have been making this for years and have been asked many times for the recipe. This pairs well with meat.
Have made this several times now. Have always followed the recipe. My family LOVES it. Even my 24 year old that won't eat vegetables.
Excellent, a bit heavy, so I wouldn't serve it with potatoes or anything.
The whole family was unimpressed with this one.
This was a hit with my family. Even the fussy eaters liked it.
Good Holiday dish!
This was a perfect side dish to take to any sort of family function or buffet style get together. My whole family loved it (young and old) and I was so glad I left an extra dish at home! Definitely a crowd-pleaser. One little suggestion - I added a bit of mayo and 1 egg.
Yum. Very creamy and rich, and the swiss cheese is the PERFECT cheese to complement this side dish. Everyone enjoyed it at Thanksgiving!
Quick and easy to make. I'd not use Swiss cheese again...doesn't lend a good aroma to the dish when heated. Maybe mozzarella or something mild like that. Use a mild sour cream as well. Great idea and combination...just needs some personal adjustments to suit one's individual preferences.
This turned out to be just ok. Nothing to rave about even after following suggestions. Too much saucy stuff. For a really good casserole I much prefer Aunt Millie's broccoli casserole on the site.
My family and I found this dish to "sticky". I might try again with less sour cream and thinning out the mushroom soup I couldn't get my kids to try it.
I'm sorry but I did not care for this recipe. It was easy to put together. Some family members enjoyed it , but my husband and I agreed it was not a keeper.
Maybe it was because I used low fat sour cream and low fat/low sodium cream of mushroom soup? I found this tasted not much like anything. Oh well...won't be making this again.
This was REALLY GOOD. I used a frozen bag of broccoli, corn, and red peppers as the veggies (I'm not big on cooked carrots). Next time I think I will add a little crushed garlic. This was so good that my two roommates and I ATE IT ALL in one sitting. You've got to try this, it's really good.
Made according to recipe but it was just too cheesy for our taste(the cheese totally disguised the veggies) and yes, I was aware that I was using Swiss cheese. lol Will make again sans the cheese and I believe it will taste better.
Another winner! The critics loved it! This one I'll definitely have to work into my rotation.
Great way to eat your veggies! I doubled the recipe and it served a dozen people. My little 7-year niece loved it. I used one can each of mushroom and broccoli soup but probably won't use the can of broccoli again as it overpowered the flavour of the other veggies. I used mozzarella instead of the swiss. Couldn't find the French-fried onions but will look harder for them next time I make this dish.
I love this recipe! I make it almost every week for my roommates and boyfriend. As a student, this recipe is quick and easy to prepare. You can pop it in the oven and have a meal or side dish. Even though it has no meat, my boyfriend and his friends rave about it!
Great recipe and easy to make. I brought it to a potluck and it was the first pan empty!
I made this for a cookout we had over the weekend. Everyone loved it. They are all big veggie eaters. I had to make a couple of subs because of what i had on hand. I only had a few slices of swiss, so when I mixed it up I used some grated parmesian in the mix with a little garlic powder. Then I layed the swiss slices on top to melt down over the vegetables. It was very good. I plan on making it for a Mothers Day gathering this weekend. It's a nice change for a veggie dish. Thanks for posting!
I made this for a dinner party last night and got rave reviews, plus it is quick and easy!
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving using Swiss cheese and frozen Mediterranean style vegetables, and it came out great. It tasted even better left over. Definitely a keeper!!
This is a yummy sidedish that goes with almost anything. Very easy to make.
This was absolutely delicious. I substituted red bell pepper for carrots. The broccoli and cauliflower was not overpowering either.
This is a family favorite! I use the California medley of broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. If you cannot find shredded Swiss cheese, I have substitued mozzarella. It is a milder flavor. I brought this to my best friend's house for Easter a few years ago and everyone loved it so much that I'm asked to bring it every year now!
I used this recipe and it came out great! It came out really good, I kept picking on the vegetable mix, the only problem, my family didn’t come until several hours after I finished the dish and it was not as great as it was right out of the oven, but it was still good.
For me this constitutes a main dish, but I think it'd go great with baked chicken. I liked how easy it was to put together, but cook time was a little longer. This is nice enough to try on people that aren't your family.
Did not care for this at all.
The casserole looks nice, smells good and bakes firmly, but it's a lot of sauce and the vegetables are overwhelmed by it.
I love Monterey Jack cheese, it melts so good, so I use that instead of swiss. Other than that everyone LOVES this casserole! I bring it everywhere.
I make this every holiday its a family favorite .. I make it just as written !!! :)
This was a five star recipe with a few additions....a little milk to thin out the sauce, fresh garlic, season salt, regular salt, pepper, 1 jar pimentos, cheddar cheese instead of swiss, and mixing some fried onions into the veggies as well as sprinkling them on top. I used a California blend for the veggies and 2 cans of green beans.
I always substitute sharp cheddar instead of swiss, and I use mayo instead of sour cream. Once in a while I'll top it with crunchy chow mein noodles to be different. This is my go to for a pot luck contribution.
I too have made this! my mother actually used to make this every year for family pot lucks exactly the same ingredients! love it!
This was TERRIBLE! Very rich and fattening.
I use cream of chicken soup instead mushroom soup. Delish!! I make this all the time...great for the holidays!!
Easy and yummy. Perfect for something fast. I think I will try to use Greek Yogurt next time to cut down on some of the cheese.
this is a great recipe,,, i used a chinese vegetable blend with carrots, water chestnuts, pea pods, etc..
very bland
I too have made this for years and it's a hit every year with no changes!
Made this for Thanksgiving, it was a big family hit! It's amazing.
I have made this recipe for years and the crowd loves it. Making it as presented creates a VERY RICH recipe. In fact, most people feel guilty about eating it and while they love the blend of flavors they think they may have a heart attack. Seriously, it is that rich! Here's the remedy for a wonderful side dish that folks can relax and enjoy. It's so simple too! Double the veggies! The sauce is so rich, there's plenty to go around and you can even feel good about eating your veggies. Everyone can relax :D Oh and by the way, I often use a blend of fresh and frozen veggies. The bags of frozen are super convenient but the quality can vary and I tend to buy store brands which are not always great so I go with some fresh as well.
The best ever
We all enjoyed the dish but i did not add the onions. I put buttered crackers on the top instead.
This is an easy and delicious recipe. I added 6 ounces of diced chicken and it turned out just wonderful. I am very pleased with the result . . . so yummy!
Good recipe added 1/4 milk to sour cream. Added small can of sliced mushrooms and used 1 cup of Cabot shredded seriously sharp cheese. Layered sliced Swiss on top of mixture and baked as directed. Added French’s onion after 30 minutes bake time for 5 minutes. Turned out very tasty. Replacing my previous recipe.
This has beena staple on our Thanksgiving table for years! Very good and versatile.
Loved it, family did not. They didn't like the textures of the vegetables (not veggie eaters anyway, but it was worth a try!)
I looked at this recipe and wondered how the heck it was going to work. But it was great!
Good recipe and so simple! I added some frozen soybeans to the vegetable mixture and used a combination of cheeses as well as cheesy onions: will definitely make again!
I made this recipe for our work Christmas potluck. I doubled the recipe, and added garlic and onion powder and cooked it in the crock pot on high for 3 1/2 hours. Delish!!! Next time I will add mushrooms just for something extra.
It was okay. Definitely needed more salt and cheese, as well as longer cooking time than stated. It was a little watery and bland.
made this for easter and it went over ok. Its pretty good right out of the oven but when it cools not so much. I kept it in the crockpot to keep warm. I may make it again but not for a gathering.
LOVE THIS, WILL MAKE AGAIN
I make it every Thanksgiving
Yummy! I followed the recipe exactly and found that the flavors of the Swiss cheese and onions complemented each other perfectly. Changing the cheese will completely change the flavor of the dish but cheddar would probably be great too.
This was very good however I think I'll use a combination of mozerella & cheddar cheese next time. Didn't care for the swiss.
GREAT RECIPE - LOVED IT
Used cheddar cheese and omitted the onions.. made for Easter dinner but wasn't a hit with our family.. which is sad because i was hoping for a winner :(
I added Carrots and some Brussel Sprouts and a little onion. Delish!
Quick, easy, but most of all, scrumptous! I used cheddar cheese, instead of swiss. Will definetly make again and again.
