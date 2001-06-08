Swiss Vegetable Medley

I have made this recipe for years and the crowd loves it. Making it as presented creates a VERY RICH recipe. In fact, most people feel guilty about eating it and while they love the blend of flavors they think they may have a heart attack. Seriously, it is that rich! Here's the remedy for a wonderful side dish that folks can relax and enjoy. It's so simple too! Double the veggies! The sauce is so rich, there's plenty to go around and you can even feel good about eating your veggies. Everyone can relax :D Oh and by the way, I often use a blend of fresh and frozen veggies. The bags of frozen are super convenient but the quality can vary and I tend to buy store brands which are not always great so I go with some fresh as well.