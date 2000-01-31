Southern Moon Pies
Now you can make this Southern favorite at home. Full of chocolate and marshmallow goodness! Vanilla extract may be substituted with coconut or mint extract.
HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: If you do only use 1C of marshmallow creme, make your kids a pb&marshmallow sandwich with the leftover creme as they wait for the pies to cool to apply the filling. This ensures you don't eat all the same hour you made them! However, you really should use the entire 7oz jar of creme but keep the other amounts for the filling the same. I didn't even put thick amounts of filling in-between nor can I imagine it because it's very rich, BUT my husband who hates SWEETS says this is the best dessert ever! Brags to his coworkers. hehehe Some complained about a "butter" taste to it, but I think that's from not blending well & using room temp butter. As far as the crust/pie part, I used a mixer for the butter and sugar then dumped the rest of the ingredients on top. Doesn't effect taste & you save yourself a bowl! HOWEVER, DO NOT OVER MIX!! This is why I mix everything AFTER all the ingredients have been added. Too much = liquid dough & you will have pancakes instead of beautiful puffed cakes. Speaking from experience! Stick in the fridge between batches or even before baking. For best results, don't flatten or touch the rounded medium scoop (what I use) after it hits the cookie sheet. Then you'll have perfect puffy pies like you see in everyones picture! After I take it out, I use my spatula to cut around any pies that didn't come out perfectly round. Works great instead of trying to do it w/your hand (which makes it obvious)!Read More
it was ok...the filling was too buttery and pies were BIG. its something more for kids than adults.Read More
These turned out excellent. Having said that, I must also say that they are not moon pies as I know them. A moon pie is two flat cakes that sandwich a layer of marshmallow and is coated in chocolate like coating. Also delicious.And when you bite it the marshmallow is tough and strings a little. This is more like a Whoopie pie. Tender and cake-like and the filling is tender too. I'll be adding this to my collection and using it. I don't see any reason why you couldn't use cool whip as a filling or maybe even strawberry jam or whatever you like with chocolate that would spread easily. Delicious!
I loved the dreamy marshmallow concoction that went between these cookies. These tasted a lot like "Joe Louis"! If you've ever visited Canada you'd know what I mean. I recomend making the cookies smaller and flatter next time and doubling the frosting. mmm...
Kids loved these! I did make some modifications. I halved the cookie part of the recipe, used a mini cookie scoop sprayed with pam to make snack sized pies. My cookies measured about 1" before baking and 2" after baking. Baking time was 5-6 minutes on a silpat. As for the filling I used the whole jar of marshmallow creme, a small amount of butter and 1/4 cup of shortening for a stiffer filling. I sprinkled some of filling with jimmies. These were a great snack size.
I was looking everywhere for a recipe. I used regular milk instead of the buttermilk and it came out great! The kids helped and everyone loved them. I even wrapped them individually and froze them, the still tastedm great!
I sold these cookies at a bake sale and EVERYONE wanted the recipe. They all said they were better then what you can buy. I doubled the filling and it was just enough. Also the cookie dough looked really "soupy" (I thought I did something wrong) but they were great. Thanks
I've made these many times and everyone always raves. I've tried doubling the filling but it makes them too sweet for my taste. To make them picture perfect, I put the filling in a zip lock bag, cut off a corner and pipe a circle on each half being careful not to get too close to the edge. This way you can see the filling without it getting everywhere. This also cuts down on the amount of filling helping to keep the sweetness in check.
These were very good, much more like Suzie Q's than moon pies but still very tasty. I made them exactly as stated and as with previous reviewers mine did not flatten out that much, but I did not think they needed to. Also I thought the amount of frosting as written was just perfect.
I usually bake at least once a week, usually 3 or 4 things at a time. These are my all time favorites! They are so easy to mix up and bake. They are pretty quick to put together and taste so good. The chocolate cake part is not very sweet, but the filling is, so each bite is heavenly. They taste just like a Devil Dog to me. I use parchment paper, so I can remove them when done cooking, and then use the baking sheet again. I always plan on trying a variation, but then I remember how good they are with the original recipe, that I just keep making them that why. My only problem with them is that when I know they are there, I want to eat them!
These are good, but WOW -they are super sweet! Those who said to double the icing...there is no way I could eat them like that..I'd be a diabetic by evening! LOL The cakes are a nice balance to the sweet filling. Good stuff.
Pure yumminess. Really surprised me with how incredible they are. I gulped down 3 of these without even blinking! I did an experimental test of the marshmallow filling. Try #1: I tried the marshmallow filling recipe with the suggested 1/2 c. butter. Try #2: Made the recipe again with 1/2 c. shortening instead of the suggested butter. Try #3: Made the recipe once more with 1/4 c. butter + 1/4c. shortening in place of the suggested 1/2 c. butter. That 3rd try turned out the best. The 1st try's filling was pure heaven in our mouth. However try #1 did ooze out of the moonpies as my daughter ate it, making it a sticky mess for her. My son however, who had selected filling from try #3 had a much easier time eating it, without the oozing filling factor. Also, for the cookies that did not get eaten, the try #1 filling oozed out quite substantially when the moonpies were left on the plate. It does need some shortening in there to keep the necessary firmness. Try #2 was totally gross. Not worth making filling with only shortening. Butter has got to be in there! Surprising cake-like texture of the cookie part. Truly heavenly. Will definitely be making these again and again!!! Oh one more thing....I didn't find it necessary to wait the suggested hour before filling the cookies. We could hardly stand waiting that long. Just waited long enough for the cookies to cool off. :)
Used the cake recipe and then made my own creme. Seemed to have the right texture. Tasted wonderful too.
Just made this recipe for a function for 100 people... They were a huge hit!!!
I only made the chocolate cake part of this recipe as I have another icing recipe I have been wanting to try and this was perfect for it. The cake cookies are perfect. 6 minutes at 380 was perfect for mine. When I had it at 400, they burned just a tad, but my oven runs a bit hot.
Don't let the other reviews scare you off. This recipe is simple to make and no need to change anything- just follow the directions. That being said I did just use the whole 7 oz jar of marshmallow creme instead of measuring out 1 cup. Very tasty- everyone loved them.
fabulous recipe! I have made this 3 times in 2 weeks. My boys love them and I made them really big for my son's 25th birthday, as his birthday cake. It was a hit! I have made them for work twice and everyone wanted the recipe so they could go home and make some. Great recipe!
I made these for small dinner party that I went to tonight. I used a #24 scoop for putting the batter on the parchment. That size scoop made 24 cookie halves that were about 4-41/2" in diameter, about the size of a real moon pie. They turned out OK but next time I think I'll made a filling that won't run as bad as the one in the recipe. Maybe a little less sweet too. Over all the people that ate them seamed pleased with them.
Easy to make. Did not modify the recipe - very good as is!
I loved this recipe! The only thing I changed was the amount of marshmallow in the filling- I doubled it so that the ratio of marshmallow to butter was a little higher. Great recipe!
I loved these - what a yummy treat! I have to figure out a way to store them, though. When I put them in tupperware, they stuck to the bottom and to each other. Other than that, they were great!
Excellent! Nice soft cookie, fluffy filling, easy to make - I loved these! They are just as popular with adults as they are with kids. I substituted coconut milk for the evaporated milk, which I knew was taking a big chance, but it worked great. One of my favorite moon pie (or whoopie pie if you're a northerner!) recipes.
Didn't need to change a thing. Baked the cookies on parchment paper. Perfection.
This was my first taste of a southern moon pie. We have made whoopie pies faithfully in my family and the whoopie pie is much more moist than the moon pies; which didn't bother me but my hubby didn't care for them. I also followed the advice of another reviewer who said to use the full 7oz jar of marshmallow creme but use the recipe stated ingredients for the filling--personally I think it was like eating fluff that had been sugared up--I wasn't impressed at all. Next time I will follow the recipe for the filling exactly as stated and see how that comes out. If I would have had more fluff on hand, I would have made another batch. All and all, not a bad little treat!
Fantastic! The cookies are light and puffy & the frosting is buttery & delicious. Do make a double batch of frosting for a single batch of cookies. These would go over really well with kids.
these were awesome. I beat the batter too much but the cakes cake out ok. The just were'nt as puffy as I'd hoped. these were so moist the fell apart when trying to eat them. I could have eaten the whole batch by myself!
These are so good! They are fast and easy to make. I also added more marshmallow cream. I added lots of yellow and red food coloring to the filling to make it a bright orange. It looks like the perfect Halloween treat and tastes like one too!
this was very easy to make and really good!!
These were great! My kids loved them. I used a cookie scoop so they would be a more uniform shape. I will definitely make these again! I think next time I'll experiment with the filling and make a cheesecake filling, but this filling is great too. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious! I used a pampered chef small scoop to get uniform cookies. I found this size to be perfect. I got a little over 30 sandwiches so I needed to make an additional 1/2 batch of frosting--which is a good way to use up the whole jar of marshmallow creme. I will say I initially thought like other reviews that the filling was buttery, but I added a tad more powdered sugar and when put between the two cookies it tastes great, just not the kind of frosting you want to eat all by itself. Make sure your butter is nice and soft. I will make these again.
Cookie itself kind of dry.
Good, but not enough frosting. Also, the frosting could have been better. Next time I'll use cool whip instead of frosting.
Very good recipe! My family really liked these. I personally thought the marshmellow mixture tasted like there was too much butter in it for my taste, so may add less next time. But others in my family didn't seem to notice that. This made a lot of cookies for me, so make sure you are ready to eat them!
I made these for my class and they loved them! When creaming together the butter, evaporated milk and sugar; I was a little worried because things were so chunky. But as I added the other ingredients, that chunkiness went away. Overall, a great recipe. Loved the flavor!
These are very easy to make, and taste really good
These pies exceeded my expectations! They are good!! I did reduce my spoon size to a teaspoon since a tablespoon made the cookies to big.
Sinful! Hard not to eat every last one of them! Helpful Hint #1 ..Do not over mix batter and cool in fridge before baking..do not flatten an let them cool completely. #2 Used 3/4 C of confection sugar for filling ..is very rich!
These are AMAZING! I printed the recipe out, but it took me weeks to finally make them,and now I have made them over and over! Only alteration I make is I cut back on the amount of sugar in the cookie crust. Between the confectioners' sugar and marshmallow cream, they are wonderful and sweet enough. I bake a lot, but my 10 year old daughter has never requested I make anything until these. Cannot thank you enough for this recipe.
These are awesome! In Pennsylvania, near Amish country, we call these "whoopie pies" and boy are they yummy! They remind me of the whoopie pies my Pennsylvania Dutch Nana used to make for us, thanks alot!
The cookies were delicious and got many rave reviews from guests. Not having grown up with these cookies I can't say how "authentic" they are, but they're certainly not anything like the packaged sort. And maybe that's a good thing. The cookies were more cakey than I was expecting, and were not flattened by the baking process much. No need for 3 inches between cookies. My only problem with the recipe was that the filling was more liquid than I had hoped, and perhaps a bit too buttery. This made the cookies a little messy to eat, and stored at room temperature the filling tended to ooze out the sides. Some adjustments could be made to the recipe to make the filling more solid - perhaps working with marshmallows rather than fluff?
mmmmm, I made these for a summer barbeque and they were a huge hit. I followed the recipe exactly. Although I agree with other reviewers that the filling did taste a bit buttery. Next time I may use 3/4 of a stick instead of a whole stick (1/2 cup). Yum!
My daughter & I made these. We thought they turned out good. We would make these again.
Only used the filling recipe and it does not make very much. I was trying to make 18 whoopies and had I continued to use this recipe I would have had to triple it. Tastes good, you just need to make more than it states.
While I like this, it reminds me of a recipe from a coffee shop in Oxford, Ohio. The difference is that the coffee shop filled the cookies with a thick raspberry filling. Fantastic combination and even better than Moon Pies
I don't think I did anything wrong but these did not flatten out. So before putting them into the oven I smashed them down. They were however very tasty. My kids loved them.
Excellent! I did not double the filling and thought it was a perfect amount. Also tried adding a drop of almond extract to the filling, which added a little something. These would be perfect for a bake sale, very cute yet not too time consuming to make. I only wish a single batch made more!
These are simply AWESOME! They are just like my Mum made when we were kids. In Pennsylvania we refer to them as Whoopie Pies or Gobs.
Usually I hate marshmallow...but I loved it in the middle of the the cookies! My whole family loved them, and my friend asked where I bought them!! :)
I agree, it's a Suzie Q, best darn one I ever had! My son loved'em...so did everyone else. The cake part would make excellent ice cream cakes too.
These baked up really well and the kids loved them.
These were a big hit at the pinewood derby, but just a little too sweet for me.
We love these Moon Pies. I made them when my son had a Neil Armstrong timeline to present to his 5th grade class. He has also requested that I make these for his birthday treat. These are simple and easy to make!
Overall, I really liked this recipe. Although the moon pies are very rich, I liked how the sweetness of the filling balanced out the mild sweetness of the cookie. I made a double batch of the filling as some people suggested and found it too sweet for my taste. I ate a half a moon pie and am still on my sugar high. I will definitely make this again but won't double the filling.
THIS. IS. AMAZING. Its like a giant soft oreo. amazing
I wasn't crazy about this recipe. It does come out very sweet and very rich and is quite similar to things you can buy at the store. For me, when I'm looking for a good recipe it should be absolutely delicious, or in some way healthier than what I can buy in the store. This one took a lot of work and I was not bowled over by the result.
These were okay, but kinda on the dry side. My husband didn't care for the filling so I then tried more of a cake frosting type from this site.
i didn't have enough marshmallow cream (¾ of a cup) so i added a ½ or so of nutella and everyone loved it! Definitely a keeper
I thought these were discussing! My boyfriend liked them but only cold. But still not his favorite. I give this recipe a thumbs down.
AWSOME and so yummy, thank you for a new addition to my recipe collection:) The ONLY issue I had was the first batch I cooked came out nice and fluffy and the rest seemed to spread thinner with crispier edges. I only had one baking sheet. Do the cookie parts need to be all baked at once, if so I will need to buy more baking sheets:) Thanks again.
So stinkin’ easy and good! We used peppermint instead of vanilla
Followed the recipe , used the whole jar of marshmallow fluff , soooooooo good ! Also decided to make a dark chocolate ganache for the top Cookie , the bitter of the dark chocolate takes away a little bit of the sweet from the filling , which I really liked the out come of :)
Very yummy! Everyone in my family loved these. I agree with the person who said they taste like SuzieQ's, but they weren't as disgustingly sweet as a SuzieQ.
These are the best! I've made them for years -- but we called them "Chocolate Bulldogs" They are certainly are a treat!
These were amazing!!! Thanks so much for the recipe!! Everyone loved it!! I didn't change anything went by the recipe to the letter.:)
a simple recipe that produced absolutly delicious moonpies! (I followed former advise and used ALL butter too) and yummy...
I made a silly mistake and thought i'd share just in case someone else doesn't think ahead like i didn't: if you use melted marshmellows b/c you don't have fluff, don't allow it to cool. what a mess when mixing with the other filling ingred.! otherwise, super delish cookie.
I only made the cookie and they are great. Used ice cream to make sanwiches. Eventually will make in its entirety. BlueTulips
Very good recipe...I followed previous reviewers' advice and used 1/4 cup shortening in the marshmallow filling - sets up real nice.
Came out great. Easy to follow recipe.
My husband begged me to make these. I have to admit I had my reservations, but after tasting my first one, I don't regret it! The cookie part was very easy to make, but I followed some others' suggestions. I used a level tbsp versus the rounded one and flattened it a bit before baking. My cookies still turned out quite rounded (I can only imagine what they would have looked like had I used the full rounded tbsp!) And based on the "too buttery" comments on the frosting, I only used a third cup butter. These were absolutely fantastic! Reminded me of a smaller Suzy Q but not as sweet. Definitely a keeper. Thanks!
Extremely delicious, especially the filling. I used hard red wheat flour; it added a nice texture. Be sure to spread them FAR apart while baking, as mine totally pancaked (probably my fault). Will use this recipe again!
Sooo good. Made them exactly as written (except for halving everything due to a Fluff-shortage). I used rounded tablespoon-fulls as stated, but my cookies came out really big. Will use even tablespoon-fulls next time. And will run to the store for more Fluff next time, too. These were awesome.
These are very good! I do agree that the dough should be refrigerated. I made half of them right after I used and they spread and were hard to get off the trays. While they were baking put the remainder of the dough in the refrigerator, they turned out puffy and much easier to get off the tray! I did use 7 ounces of marshmallow cream, it was a good thing, I had just enough filling for the 21 Southern Moon Pies the recipe made!
Soooo good! I'm glad to hear I wasn't the only one who doubled the filling, LOL! ;-) Great recipe. This is gonna be passed down to my grandkids! ;-)
I made the cookie part of the recipe to go with some leftover frosting, so my rating is for the cookies, only. They had a light cake-like texture, which I enjoyed. I used a store-brand cocoa, though, which did not mix well with the dry ingredients and had a pretty lackluster taste. Next time I will upgrade. Definitely will make these again.
Aren't these suppose to be Whoopie Pies? Don't get me wrong, they are good! I changed up the filling a bit. I swapped 1/4 C of the butter for shortening to make it more stable and I ended up not having enough marshmallow creme so I added in some melted marshmallow. That made it more creamy/gooey instead of fluffy. Will make again!
THIS. WAS. A. MISTAKE. I followed the recipe TO A T. The filling pours out. I tried using just a small dollop and it still happened. My mom even tried making more filling and even that happened! I tried the fridge right away, still happened. The cakes were completely cooled for over an hour and a half and it was an absolute disaster. How does this have such good reviews?
DELICIOUS!! I made these following the recipe exactly. They turned out delicious! The only thing I would change in the future is to double the icing recipe. I love icing and this icing was delicious, I just would have loved more per moon pie. I took the extras into work and everyone started calling me Rachael Ray, which speaks for itself!! :)
best pies ever
Delicious! I will definitely be making these again.
This recipe was so easy & good! I agree, you will have to double the filling portion of the recipe. These are sure to be a hit with my son's 3rd grade class. He has to do an oral presentation on Neil Armstrong. What a fitting snack to send in!!
these were absolutely amazing...so easy to make and i followed the recipe exactly. I did not need to make extra filling...you do not need to glob on so much filling for them to taste delicious!! A friend told me that it might be one of the best things I ever made!!!
Wonderful! It was Delish and fun to make! Totally recommended .
Wow, home-made devil dogs!! These are so sweet and sticky and wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly, baked them for 8 mins and let them cool for at least an hour. The filling was really easy to make, just threw it all into my kitchen-aide mixer. There was enough to fill the entire dozen that came out. I ate a couple right away and put some on the fridge..I always like these kind of treats cold or even frozen. I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and froze a few too. I'd love to experiment with the filling..maybe make some of them chocolate or mix in a little coffee or kahlua. These little cakes would be great with ice cream or chocolate mousse and a big hot cappucino! Yum, can't wait to try a frozen one!
Im sure this recipe is great, however this is a whoopie pie, not a moon pie. A moon pie consists of graham crackers, marshmallow filling and coated in chocolate...
