Southern Moon Pies

HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: If you do only use 1C of marshmallow creme, make your kids a pb&marshmallow sandwich with the leftover creme as they wait for the pies to cool to apply the filling. This ensures you don't eat all the same hour you made them! However, you really should use the entire 7oz jar of creme but keep the other amounts for the filling the same. I didn't even put thick amounts of filling in-between nor can I imagine it because it's very rich, BUT my husband who hates SWEETS says this is the best dessert ever! Brags to his coworkers. hehehe Some complained about a "butter" taste to it, but I think that's from not blending well & using room temp butter. As far as the crust/pie part, I used a mixer for the butter and sugar then dumped the rest of the ingredients on top. Doesn't effect taste & you save yourself a bowl! HOWEVER, DO NOT OVER MIX!! This is why I mix everything AFTER all the ingredients have been added. Too much = liquid dough & you will have pancakes instead of beautiful puffed cakes. Speaking from experience! Stick in the fridge between batches or even before baking. For best results, don't flatten or touch the rounded medium scoop (what I use) after it hits the cookie sheet. Then you'll have perfect puffy pies like you see in everyones picture! After I take it out, I use my spatula to cut around any pies that didn't come out perfectly round. Works great instead of trying to do it w/your hand (which makes it obvious)!

