Cheesecake Brownies

HELPFUL TIPS: Unless you double the brownie mix, you really will have a flat/extremely thin brownie. I posted 2 pictures showing the thickness of the entire batch (2 boxes) to give some an idea. With two, they turn out the correct thickness for a brownie IMO. Just make 1 box, put it ALL in pan, then put cream cheese mixture, and top with another brownie box mix. Fits a 9X13 perfectly w/o even reaching near the top! Definitely line your 9X13 with parchment or foil (w/pam), so you can easily pull out the entire brownie w/o any crumbles. Also a must to wait for it to completely cool before doing or you will not have nice squares. I baked mine for 50-55 minutes (until toothpick came out clear), and it came out perfect. I also took the advice of adding 1T of flour, 3T of butter to the cream cheese (which I took straight out of the fridge before mixing). If you're a frosting person, adding frosting and then crumbled oreos really makes it the perfect dessert! I only gave the recipe 3 stars b/c even with changes the users here gave (and w/o), the cream cheese part is not spectacular tasting. I thought "Brownie Caramel Cheesecake" from this site had a better rating AND tasted spectacular! This is good enough for something quick though when you have to bring something to a potluck or kid's school.