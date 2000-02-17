Cheesecake Brownies
Jazz up an out-of-the-box brownie mix with an easy cheesecake topping.
Awesome idea and pretty too. I usually put 2/3 of the brownie batter into the pan first, then ALL of the cream cheese on top, then add remaining brownie batter. This way, it makes a nice swirl, and not too white on top. I sometimes use a 9-inch springform pan to make this then cut into pie wedges and garnish with fresh strawberry slices for an easy, attractive, elegant dessert.Read More
I made this just as written, no modifications, additions, or otherwise messing around with the recipe. It's easy to mix together, turns out perfectly with no issues or problems whatsoever, and looks pretty. Having said that, however, the brownie part wasn't chocolatey enough and, because the cheesecake filling was swirled in, the flavor of that kind of got lost too. Unfortunately, this is only an average cheesecake brownie that I think would be worth trying again with a "from scratch" brownie batter.Read More
OMG! These were sooo good! I used 2 pkgs of supreme brownie mix, because i love thick brownies. I added 1 tsp of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture, and 3 tbs of butter, and 1 tbs of flour, it really helps with the texture. Definately use parchement paper to line the pan to prevent sticking or tough edges. soo delicious, much easier this way and just as good as the "from scratch" method! thx!
Fabulous. And so easy! I made them in a 8x8" glass pan since we like our brownies thick. It did take quite a bit of extra time to cook them through, but they were well worth the wait! Definitely pour 2/3 of the brownie batter in the pan first, then the cheesecake, then drizzle the remaining batter on top before swirling with a knife. It makes for a much better marbled effect.
This recipe is so easy and tasty. It really looks elegant too. I used a basic brownie mix and prepared it on the box per "cakelike" instructions. I added a tsp of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture for some extra flavor. I had no problem mixing it up even with the cream cheese right from the fridge. It's important to cook this in a preheated oven (I did it in a glass pan 350 degrees.) It was done when the toothpick came out clean and the top started to brown a bit. As an added touch I put chocolate chips on the top while it cooled. Don't try to cut it up until it is completely cooled. Wonderful quick easy recipe. Thanks Nat!
This was really good, and I am a from scratch type of person. I'm not sure what happened with the other people who said it was too runny. I cooked it 10 mins longer than the regular box directions, and I could have cooked it a little less than that. Two things: 1) Make sure and mix the cream cheese mixture until smooth and thick. I didn't soften the cream cheese before mixing. 2) I added 1/2t of vanilla to add a little more flavor.
Tasty! Very quick and easy, goes on top of homemade brownies as easily as a mix. I find it actually tastes even better after you've let it refrigerate overnight--the topping tastes even more "cheesecakey." It can also be made into a fancy treat if you make it in two round pans, cut into wedges, and top with raspberries.
Very easy and good! I love how the brownie texture does change to more like a cheesecake, very moist! I would definitely pour 2/3 of brownie mix, then cream cheese mixture (using small dollops all over, even corners) then place remaining brownie mix on top before swirling with knife. Easy!!
HELPFUL TIPS: Unless you double the brownie mix, you really will have a flat/extremely thin brownie. I posted 2 pictures showing the thickness of the entire batch (2 boxes) to give some an idea. With two, they turn out the correct thickness for a brownie IMO. Just make 1 box, put it ALL in pan, then put cream cheese mixture, and top with another brownie box mix. Fits a 9X13 perfectly w/o even reaching near the top! Definitely line your 9X13 with parchment or foil (w/pam), so you can easily pull out the entire brownie w/o any crumbles. Also a must to wait for it to completely cool before doing or you will not have nice squares. I baked mine for 50-55 minutes (until toothpick came out clear), and it came out perfect. I also took the advice of adding 1T of flour, 3T of butter to the cream cheese (which I took straight out of the fridge before mixing). If you're a frosting person, adding frosting and then crumbled oreos really makes it the perfect dessert! I only gave the recipe 3 stars b/c even with changes the users here gave (and w/o), the cream cheese part is not spectacular tasting. I thought "Brownie Caramel Cheesecake" from this site had a better rating AND tasted spectacular! This is good enough for something quick though when you have to bring something to a potluck or kid's school.
I needed something quick and easy to take to my friends house for her two little boys. This fit the bill. The kids loved it and quite frankly so did we. It was too easy.
These were easy and delicious! Adding homemade cheesecake filling is so much tastier than the boxed version of cheesecake brownies. I also lined my pan with foil sprayed with Pam. When I cut them into squares, they looked (and tasted) like something from a bakery.
Yep, thats right my butt isn't going to get any smaller with these around. I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese, added some vanilla & made them in muffin tins, which was a little tricky due to the fact that space was limited to "swirl". MMMM. Try strawberry cream cheese WOW! Thanks Nat!
These are the best brownies I have ever had! The prep time was minimal and it was cheap to make. They did take longer to cook than the box recipe called for, as other people have said as well. I used fat free cream cheese and it still had a lot of flavor.
I altered the recipe a tad, adding half a jar of caramel between the brownie layer and the cheesecake, still swirling it together. OMG... it is so delicious, I have had people beg me for the recipe and tell me they were going to make them right away!
I have made these three times already and my husband & colleagues think that they are awesome. My only tip is to add a little bit more vanilla extract to the cheesecake mixture and not to over-swirl the cheesecake topping as I did the first time.
*laughs* These are from an evil, evil place... They're SO good that I am afraid that I'm gonna eat the whole darn pan of 'em. (Added a tbs of butter / splash of vanilla / and tbs of flour to cream cheese mix) DH claims he doesn't like Cheesecake, but he was packin' these in his cheeks like a squirrel preparing for winter! *For fun, I colored the cream cheese in Packer green & gold, and swirled that in*
This recipe is good, but seriously, be careful. When the recipe says "9x13 inch pan," Listen to it. No, it doesn't matter whether the box calls for an 8x8 or 9x9 pan. You want a 9x13 pan because if you don't, the brownies will not cook, because if you follow the recipe for the cheesecake portion, you will have a LOT of cheesecake topping. Which is great, but this thick layer will absolutely prevent the brownies underneath from cooking properly, especially if you're using a recipe that calls for an egg. Yes, the mixture will come out incredibly runny, unless you use a shallow pan. Messed this up one, got it right a second time when I realized my mistake. Don't do what I did, follow the instructions!
I used Betty Crocker reduced fat brownie mix and fat-free cream cheese, which made these treats extremely low-fat. I lined the baking dish with foil so they could be lifted out when done baking, which helped a lot (be sure to use lots of cooking spray). But I had to bake them for 50 minutes, and they were still completely impossible to slice. Next time I'll try cupcake-style to avoid both problems! Also, make sure the cream cheese mixture is completely smooth before adding to pan.
This a delicious and very easy recipe!!! I added more cream cheese and instead of adding sugar I used a can of sweetened condensed milk... it turned out great!!!
This is a great recipe - and with such wonderful results no one will think you cheated with a brownie base mix. I baked mine in individual muffin tins and didn't swirl the cheesecake mixture, instead it acted as its own layer on top of the brownie. Then drizzled with melted dark chocolate - came out amazing!
These were very easy and simply delicious. I swirled the cream cheese mixture in with a fork like I was finger painting. Everyone loved them. Definitely a keeper!
A+ on presentation. B- on taste. Not worth the extra work as written. Everyone agreed that they just tasted like regular brownies. Next time I think I'll increase the cream cheese mixture.
Oh yeah! These are as scrumptious as they are simple to make. My one and only change was to add 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture (would be great with almond flavoring too!). Oh so very, very yummy!! And oh yeah, don't forget the old trick of cutting perfect brownies - cool completely then use a plastic knife. :-)
One of my favorite recipes! People always request these when there's a potluck. I usually add 1/2 a package of chocolate chips to the batter as well. Edit: made these again and tried another variation - used cinnamon hazlenut coffee instead of the water and added about 2 tablespoons into the cheesecake batter as well and I think this was the best they've ever tasted. Be sure to not bake these too long...I think they're best when the toothpick just barely comes out clean.
Wow! You just cannot beat this recipe for time, ease or taste! I love (semi) homemade baking recipes and this is one of my go-to faves. I've made them a few times now using different brands & types of mixes and they are wonderful EVERY time. Today I added mini choc chips to the brownie batter and, again, got rave reviews. Thanx for the recipe :)
There seems to be some confusion as to whether this recipe is meant for an 8x8 pan or a 9x13 pan... I used a 9x13 pan and doubled the cheesecake portion, because I really like cheesecake! I also used a double recipe of "Deep Dish Brownies" from this site [my favorite brownies ever - but I only use 4 eggs for a double recipe and no baking powder so they're really fudgy]. Yes, they take longer to bake - mine were in for about 45-50 minutes in a glass pan. They were the perfect blend of cheesy richness and chocolatey goodness!!
These came out amazing! I first I was worried when I sneaked a piece about half an hour after pulling them out of the oven and they weren't very sweet at all, kind of bland actually. After letting them cool for a few hours, they were great, and the next day they were even better. I used an 8x8 pan and cooked them for just over the recommended time, and added the vanilla to the cream cheese mixture per other reviewers.
I'm going to try this recipe today but was wondering after they've baked and cooled do they need to be stored in the refrigerator?
These disappear so fast! Make 2 batches or polish up on your sprinting skills.
we used 2 boxes of betty crocker supreme mix with the hershey's syrup. i had my son add 1 vanilla to the brownie mix. to the cream cheese mix we added 1t almond extract and the 1T flour and 3T butter as other reviewers suggested. also added 1/2 c chopped almonds to the top layer of brownie mix and made cakelike recipe. we layered 1/2 brownie mix, cream cheese mix and remaining brownie mix in 9x13 pan and baked for about 1 hr 15 mins. also in the last 1/2 hr we turned up the temp to 350 from 325 and added 5 chopped ghirardelli dark chocolate/sea salt/chopped almond medallions scattered over top. i loved it
extra creamy rich brownies. i had to limit myself on how many i could eat a day. . or they would have been gone in the first hour.
I frequently change up how I make my basic brownie mix to save on calories, but not sacrifice taste. I made the brownie mix with mostly applesauce for moisture, and a little oil for the fat. I used light cream cheese and a dab of vanilla extract, then layered my two mixtures to have a upper middle layer of cream cheese instead of on top. My in-laws were visiting and could not stop eating them. I'm sure they had no clue that they were reduced fat because they tasted so great! Thanks for the post.
i've made these a couple of times now, and they are absolutely the easiest cheesecake brownie to make ever. the quality of the "boxed" brownie mix is key to how good they are. so far, the best brownie mix is ghiradelli double fudge! they taste better when they sit overnight in the fridge! definitely will continue to make over and over again... except when using a 9X9 baking pan there is too much cheesecake mixture.
Our family loves these and makes them a few times a year! We follow the directions exactly, except I put 3/4 of the brownie batter in the pan, followed by the cream cheese mixture, and then the rest of the brownie batter. Swirl and they turn out really pretty!
one of the easiest most delicious brownies ever!!
Followed the recipe almost exactly (used 1/3 unsweetened applesauce and 1 tbsp oil in the brownies) and they turned out delicious. Thanks! What an easy and yummy recipe! Hubby, co-workers, everyone loved these brownies.
So easy and very tasty. I would not change a thing!!!
These brownies are simple but delicious! I have used this recipe several times (I've given them to a friend for their birthday, my internship mentor, my in-laws, my family, and I have enjoyed them myself) and I always get compliments. I usually save a little bit of the brownie batter to pour on top of the cheesecake mixture which helped it swirl better. Other than that I followed this recipe exactly. One of my favorites!
I don't know why, but I made these last night and they came out horrible...it may have been due to my addition of butter, flour and vanilla to the cream cheese (another reviewer suggested this) or because I used a spray instead of grease on the pan.
Delicious! I put the brownie mixture down, layered in a good deal of caramel (squeezable bottle) then put the cream cheese mixture on top. Swirled all together. Mmm Mmm Mmm. So good!
Simple and wonderful! One note: though the recipe says that you should follow the brownie mix's instructions for baking time, your best bet is to begin to check the brownies around that time. Some mixes are perfect then, others need 15 or 20 minutes more.
so, so good! made exactly as written. people said they were the best brownies they've ever had ;)
Made as last minute potluck. First dessert to go. SO easy. SO good. I followed directions for cake-like brownies and based in a 9x9 pan. Not sure how long I baked them. Will definitely make again. OH - also added vanilla extract to the cheesecake.
The first time I made these I followed the recipe exactly, and they turned out pretty good, but not cheesecake-y enough for my liking. So, the second time I made them I doubled the cream cheese part and added a couple of spoonfulls of peanut butter. The other change I made was in the assembly of the two mixtures. I put down a thin layer of the brownie mix in the pan and then spooned on a couple of dollops of the cheesecake mix and swirled. I repeated this until all the batter was used up. I found that this method gave me a much more swirled brownie with a better distribution of both flavors. I had enough batter to make two 8 by 8 pans, and everyone absolutely loved them!
This recipe is fantastic and best of all EASY! In my family, I've gained the reputation as being the one who brings the sweets to family gatherings. But, this time, I was too tired to make the usual multi-step bars and brownies, so looking for something easy and quick, I decided to give this one a try! I made these for a Memorial Day get together in May and again for the annual 4th of July barbecue. Holy cow were they fantastic! These were sooo moist and they couldn't get any easier to make. These got lots of A++ reviews from my family and friends. I'm going to let them keep thinking I slave all day in the kitchen to make these wonderful brownies - but really I'll know the truth! ;-)
My folks LOVE these! I added this to the top of my normal brownies and swirled in a little of the brownie mix on top as per others' recommendations. WOW. These really make the brownies something else!
These were really good!
Super easy and super delicious! My hubby took them to work and they didn't last a day! We'll definitely be making these again.
YUM!
I used a family size brownie mix and doubled the cream cheese mixture, it was delicious! I would definitely make it again. I also dyed the cream cheese mixture orange for Halloween, it was fun.
Easy and good. I would recommend this recipe for a nice change from a normal brownie.
Good, but they really weren't that much better than just the boxed brownies. They definitely needed another 10-15 minutes on top of the cooking time on the box.
I made this recipe with the following changes. 2 8oz pkgs of cream cheese 1 egg 2 tbl sour cream (to give it that real cheescake flavor/bite) 1/2c sugar I also added a tablespoon of vanilla to the brownie batter as well. My boyfriend loved it. I will be making this again. I think the brownie would've overwhelmed the cream cheese if I hadn't added more cream cheese, so this only gets a 4 star.
Delicious!!! Used a package of Ghiradelli Dark Chocolate Brownies (I refuse to use any other brownie mix), and sprinkled some ghiradelli semi sweet chocolate chips over the cream cheese mixture after swirling a bit. I did add two tbs of flour to the cream cheese mix for better texture. Doubled the batch and it was still gone in two days. Thank you!
First of all, I must say how easy and delicious these were! I used Duncan Hines chewy brownie mix and used a 9x9 pan. I recoMmend putting down 2/3 pf the brownie mix, adding the cream cheese mix, and then adding the rest of the brownie mix and swirling with a knife. They turned out perfectly and it was the most amazing combo. Thank you Nat!!!
This was super yummy! I took the advice of others and added the cream cheese mixture in the middle, then more brownie mix on top before swirling. They were very moist and delish! The only thing I would change next time would be to add more cream cheese. But that's just my personal taste :)
This recipe was very easy and very delicious. I received many compliments from friends for the recipe. I enjoyed making these so much that I plan on making them for the holidays and I have even emailed the recipe to friends.
These are very pretty and delicious! Not too sweet cheesecake and simple to prepare. I followed the recipe and am getting rave reviews from my friends. Thanks for such a good recipe : )
I made this recipe but used the Chewy Cocoa Brownies recipe on here instead of a box mix and it was delicious! Will definately be doing this again soon, thanks for sharing!
perfect! I used duncan hines chewy fudge brownie mix. No need to change a thing.
Quick and simple recipe if you don't want to have to make brownie's from scratch. I like Ghirardelli brand brownie mix, adding the cream cheese mixture makes for a delicious dessert or snack!
Soooo good! I used another recipe for brownie instead of the mix though.
Great recipe, a quick easy way to turn regular brownie mix into a home-y creation. I mixed the cheese batter to much and they turned out rather a beige color than marble-y, next time I will be more careful when mixing.
Easy and Yummy! I poured 2/3 of batter in and then dropped the cream cheese and then drizzled the rest of batter over before I swirled together, like others had suggested. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla to my cream cheese mixture and had to cook about 10 minutes longer than the box stated.
Not only was this an easy, quick fix, but it also looked like I had slaved for much longer than it actually took!
These brownies are delicious and the moist/chewy combination is perfect.
These were pretty good. Nothing spectacular, but still tasty. Might try adding some espresso powder to the cheesecake filling next time.
My boyfriend loved these. Followed the recipe exactly and everything turned out great
Just adding the cream cheese topping makes regular brownies gourmet! I should have covered the top with foil towards the end, as the cream cheese browned a bit to much and looked burnt
I rarely make anything that isn't from scratch, but I sure am happy that I went out on a limb and made these! I followed the recipe exactly and when they came out of the oven I topped them with a little bit of blueberry pie filling. Yum!
EXCELLENT!!
Soooooo sinfully delicious!! I used a brownie recipe from this site instead of a boxed mix. This recipe is a keeper!!
I was looking for a way to make the box mix taste way better.I had gotten a couple box mixes at the store for .25 cent's.Today was a perfect day to make them in honor of the first snow day!These were very good!I will be useing the cheesecake mixture with my homade brownies which will be awesome! thnx :)
This was so easy and delicious! I added a little vanilla to the cream cheese and baked it in a 9 1/2 springform pan.
Really liked these.. Very yummy.. wish that they had a little bit more cream cheese in them, but i'm sure that would be easy to fix.. Thanks for sharing.
I made these brownies a little different and came out with a fabulous cheesecake! I made a box of brownies according to package directions,then I mixed 2 packages of cream cheese, 1\4 cup sugar, 3 teaspoons vanilla, 1 egg, and 1 tblspoon butter. I half melted all cream cheese ingredients in microwave and mixed them well. then i dolloped a very generous amount in brownie mixture. i swirled just a little and baked at 350 for 30 minutes. it was perfect! and very pretty.
These came out great! They taste great and look really pretty as well. I also added a splash of vanilla extract. Make sure to let your cream cheese warm up a bit on the counter before using it, you will not have lumps that way.
I have made these before with Orange food coloring in my cream cheese for Halloween, I forget now what I called them. Tonight I made them green, and called them Leprechaun Brownies. They were yummy, but I really needed to mix my cream cheese a little more or layer it. I think my brownine was a little too moist in the center but it hasnt seemed to bother anyone :-)
Eh, not bad but not great. I used a thick chunky brownie mix and I think that hurt it. I had to stir it a ton for the cheesecake mix to not be all at the top. Maybe if I try again I'll use a lower quality not chunky mix.
SO EASY and tasty! Perfect for a lazy day when I don't feel like making goodies from scratch. The cheesecake topping adds nice presentation and flavour to the brownies. I added some espresso powder (read from other recipe) for kick. I also baked them in cupcake pan. Not too bad but I regret not making them in bars.
Easy to prepare, but not as good as the brownie mix that already comes this way.
Great and quick recipe!!! For a little added decadence, mix in a few tablespoons of cherry pie filling or orange marmalade (if doing the marmalade, warm over gentle heat and add a splash of Grand Mariner!) YUM!
I took these to work today for Halloween and they were a huge hit! I used food coloring to turn the cheesecake batter orange. I took the advice of other reviewers and reserved 1 cup of the brownie batter, and placed it on top of the cheesecake batter, pulling a knife through to swirl it. I'll definitely make these again (next time with walnuts). Thanks for the great recipe!
Not bad, not stellar. Tasted as expected.
These were really good and really rich!! They smelled so good in the oven, and everyone who had one loved them. Yum!!
Really good. Added chocolate chips too!
I could not believe something so easy could be so good. I used Duncan Hines Chocolate Brownies and followed the recipe. I took them to a Red Hat buffet today and they gobbled them up. The other poster was right they taste twice as good the second day.
These are awesome, I used 3 eggs in the mix for a thicker brownie. and they came out perfect.
So awesome and so easy. Great way to kick up box brownies. And look really good.
Couldn't give this 5 stars because there just wasn't enough of the cheesecake taste. May try one more time and double the filling recipe.
I made these brownies for a dinner party and they were sooooo good! I added a little butter and vanilla to the "cheesecake" part and they tasted great :) I will be making these again.
as much as i love to make things from scratch, it was nice to find a yummy recipe to "cheat". the only difference was that i took the recommendation of the 1/2 tsp of vanilla and i also reserved a small amount of the brownie mixture. after topping the brownies with the cheesecake mixture i dolloped the brownie mix and then swirled so that the whole thing doesn't get entirely combined.
I love this idea. Brownie + cream cheese?!? Yum! I combined this recipe with Brooke's Brownies from this website instead of box brownies. Next time, I'll try this with a more cake-like brownie, although the fudgy quality of Brooke's did combine well with the cream cheese mixture. Another thing I'll do next time is not follow the advice of other reviews. The cheese layer does need to truly be a top layer, as opposed to 2/3 brownie, then cheese, and then final brownie layer. My brownies have a stronger chocolate flavor, and I was really looking for the cheese to shine through. I can wait to make these again!
I made these for my husband's Christmas party last year, and now all of his co-workers request all the time! It is delicious. I think I'll try doing a bit more cheesecake topping the next time.
REALLY delicious and so easy! Perfect to take to pot-luck type function. Followed recipe exactly, but put 2/3 of brownie batter in pan, followed by cream cheese mixture, followed by remaining brownie batter, and then swirled together.
Very rich, very good! A little sweet for my taste but my family LOVED them!!
This topping was EXACTLY what i was looking for and can embelish any good brownie recipe! THANK YOU!
It was just ok...for me I think it was missing something will remake again.
This is very similar to a recipe my roommate got on a Lord of the Rings site. The only difference is the CINNAMON. I added two teaspoons to the brownie mix (but you can do one if you don't want it that strong). IT IS SO GOOD!!! This cheesecake topping can also be used on chocolate cake or cupcakes.
