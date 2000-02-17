Cheesecake Brownies

4.4
780 Ratings
  • 5 505
  • 4 191
  • 3 49
  • 2 20
  • 1 15

Jazz up an out-of-the-box brownie mix with an easy cheesecake topping.

Recipe by Nat

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
144 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the brownie mix as directed by manufacturer. Preheat oven to temperature indicated on box. Grease a 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • Spread the brownie batter evenly into the prepared pan. Using an electric mixer, beat together the cream cheese, egg and sugar until smooth. Dollop the cream cheese mixture on top of the brownie batter. Swirl together using a knife or skewer.

  • Bake according to manufacturer's instructions. Brownies will be done when a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool in the pan, then cut into bars and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 100.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022