Creamy Cordon Bleu Bake

This is a quick and simple way to make a family favorite. Ham and Swiss cheese over chicken. Serve over rice. You could also try adding some fresh mushrooms or other vegetables.

Recipe by Donna

6
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour soups over the chicken. Then spread the ham around and over the soups. Top all with the cheese and cracker crumbs.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 50 minutes, making sure chicken is fully cooked.

438 calories; protein 44.1g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 126.5mg; sodium 1477.1mg. Full Nutrition
