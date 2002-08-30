Creamy Cordon Bleu Bake
This is a quick and simple way to make a family favorite. Ham and Swiss cheese over chicken. Serve over rice. You could also try adding some fresh mushrooms or other vegetables.
While this is very good (and easy), it makes a tremendous amount of sauce. I made pasta to put under the chicken. I think rice might be good as well.Read More
I wasn't pleased with this I found it very salty with canned soup. I will stick to my own recipe. I like traditional Cordon BleuRead More
This is a fabulous recipe! I made a few changes. Instead of cream of celery, I used sour cream and mixed with the cream of chicken soup. This cut down on salt and added a little zip. I also added frozen peas and carrots and served it over rotini! The whole crowd raved!
My family loved this dish (even the kids!). My husband was especially thrilled. I did add a bit of mustard to the sauce (sounds strange, but worked well). It's a definate keeper!
This recipe was very easy to make, and it was delicious! I would recommend this recipe for anyone who is looking for a way to warm up your tummy on a fall or winter day. I used sliced American cheese instead of Swiss and it was a wonderful substitute!
Not bad. I didn't care for the cracker crumbs on top of the cheese, but it didn't bother anybody else. When I make this again (I've already had requests) I'll be leaving them off. Hubby loved the flavor of the cream of celery soup. To be honest, to make enough to have leftovers for a second dinner, I added more of both the ham and the chicken. I left the remaining ingredients as written. Second night we used it as a baked potato topper, and was really well received.
This was very rich.
Try this with Alfredo, or garlic cream sauce.... Very good!
Very good recipe! I substituted sour cream for the celery soup and served it over rice...delicious!
This sounded so good and comforting, but the result was rather bland. I'll try this again, but use the sour cream as suggested and kick it up w/ some type of spicy or perhaps jalapenos.
Awesome recipe for leftover ham! Add some veggies and make it a meal!
4.5 Easy and fast. Next time would use the lower sodium versions of the soups. Added about 3/4 cup of sour cream (mixed in a bowl with the soups prior to adding) and didn't find there to be an overabundance of sauce and it cut the salt. Plain bread crumbs on top with a few dots of butter so it wouldn't get all caked on the Swish Cheese. Served with white rice, broccoli, carrots and cauliflour, everybody happy!
THIS WAS PRETTY GOOD AND EASY TO MAKE. I WOULD USE UNSALTED CRACKERS INSTEAD BECASUE IT WAS TO SALTY WITH THE HAM.
I just made this and it was a huge success. I did find it a bit salty and will probably make it with reduced sodium products the next time, but my kids inhaled it and told me I had to make this more often.
I used panko instead of Saltines and next time I wouldn't use the cream of celery gave it a weird sweetness. It needs starch rice or noodles; overall not bad and very easy to make.
My Husband & Kids loved it! Was a little on the salty side. Next time I will try it with reduced sodium soup. But other than that..it was yummy!
This tasted good, however the cheese didn't melt it just crusted over on top. It didn't look very pretty.
I enjoyed this meal with rice and green beans thoroughly. Very good! I'm not one for Cream of Celery so I used Cream of mushroom and it was great.
Quick and easy..My favorite!
The recipe tasted okay, but not spectacular. It turned out a bit salty with the salted crackers on top.
Easy and good, which add up to be a handy dinner recipe. Could use a little zip, maybe add salsa or something similar to the soup next time.
Even after altering this recipe I still found it too salty. I used regular bread crumbs instead of saltines. I think it might be ok if I had used low sodium soups. Regardless my kids did like it- I doubt I will ever make this recipe again.
My family really enjoyed this one. I liked that it was simple and I pieced it together with ingredients I already had in the kitchen (I do make my own cream of something soups because of allergies) and I tossed shredded cheddar instead of swiss because it was what I had. But, the kids ate it, and I'm looking forward to the leftovers.
Excellent recipe! My husband loved it, and requests it all the time. I did modify it by making it more like a casserole by cubing the chicken and serving over rice.
I made it exactly as written and it was quite tasty, but the green gobs of celery from the cream of celery soup gave me the heeby-jeebies. Next time I think I would replace the cream of celery soup with either sour cream or perhaps a brick of cream cheese and see how it goes. It was definitely worth making again!!
This is pretty good and so filling. I scaled it down for just two people and we had 2 meals out of it. I used parmasean cheese it crackers instead of saltines and some cream cheese too. I only had the mushroom soup but it all came out very tasty. I will make this again.
Did not use the celery soup but used sour cream instead. Added diced carrots and peas . Dusted the chicken breasts with garlic and oregano to give some flavor. Guests loved it!!
A little to saucy. The smaller the peices of ham the better.
Good and quick! My two favorite words in cooking--my kids and husband loved it. Good over rice and excellent heated up for leftovers!
I thought this was OK. I did not find it salty as others did, but more on the blah side. Hubby LOVED it though, hence the 4 stars.
Nothing like I expected. It was ok, but probably won't make it again.
Tasted nothing like cordon bleu...really salty. Boyfriend liked it, of course he'll eat anything. I was not thrilled...
Very good and very easy!
Tried this recipe - really good. I only used 3/4s of cream of celery and I was sure to season the chicken before dumping the soup mixture on it. I also added some regular pepper and red pepper for kick. I used sharp american and sharp cheddar instead of Swiss and mixed panko bread crumbs with the saltine mixture. It is salty but when mixed in with white rice it was perfect- may be too saucy/salty to eat alone. Will def make again!!
