Cordon Bleu Chicken Rolls
This is the best Chicken Cordon Bleu recipe! Chicken stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have.
Updated review: I made this recipe again tonight. This time I used a combination of crushed corn flakes and italian bread crumbs. I again used munster cheese instead of swiss. I decided to try the gravy and it was good, but I don't think it's necessary as the chicken tastes great alone. Original review: My husband says this is the best new recipe that I've ever made, and he's hard to please. I did things slightly different for personal preferences. First of all, I used Italian bread crumbs instead of Corn Flake crumbs because that's all I had in the house. I used munster cheese instead of swiss becuase neither of us like Swiss. And I didn't make the gravy, because my husband isn't a gravy person. These were so simple to make, took little time and turned out wonderfully. The first time I made this it came out too dry, so I adjusted my cooking temperature the next time to 350, for 30 minutes, and it worked fine. I will definately make this again!Read More
I did not care for the cornflake coating and the inside was dry.Read More
Really great!... liked the creamy sauce. Used mozzarella cheese instead of swiss. The cheese will run out if you don't tack up the sides of the chicken breast. One thing that helps is if you fold the ham around the cheese, and then wrap the ham/cheese square in the chicken. Less cheese oozes out! Will definately make again!
Delicious! I used bread crumbs to coat the chicken and then sauteed in a pan with a little butter and olive oil. Once browned, I made the sauce, adding my usual seasonings and some white wine. I then poured the sauce over the chicken to heat through. Thank you Michelle!
Every time I make this my family loves it. I melt the butter in the 13x9 pan in the micro and then roll the chicken in it and then roll it in bread crumbs and return it to the pan. Very easy. I use whatever kind of cheese I have on hand in the fridge. Be sure to put a little water in the bottom of the pan so they don't stick. Also, the sauce it the best!
We really enjoyed this recipe. I dipped the chicken breasts in a beaten egg, then rolled in seasoned bread crumbs and drizzled melted butter over them. We didn't like the sauce at all and felt the chicken was delicious without it. I also made two of the rolls with Swiss cheese and two with Provolone, and my husband and I liked the Provolone better (our son preferred the Swiss). I'll be making this recipe this weekend when my daughter's fiance and his parents come for dinner.
This was fabulous, especially the sauce, we loved it.. I asked my Husband if I should make it again? He said definetly. have about 3 times since. It is something I have to make now regularly. I served this with Chicken Flavored rice. It was great... not to difficult either..
Thanks for this recipe! It gives a twist to chicken hardly any effort. I've made it twice now. Neither time did I bread it or make the sauce, actually. After rolling the chicken up, I sprinkled paprika on the top, surrounded it with wedges of butter, and let it bake. The second time I made it, I was running low on time, so I pan seered some seasoning into the chicken first, and then rolled it all up and let bake for 25 minutes. The nice thing about not breading the chicken is that I didn't need toothpicks, so no worries of the little sticks breaking in the food. When first seering the chicken, it made for less flexible meat to roll-up, but it worked anyway and my guests loved it!
Very good. Took a little longer to cook than the recipe said.
Wow... Yummy. I actually used sliced turkey bacon instead of ham and sharp cheddar cheese. Italian bread crumbs mixed with parmesan cheese gave the chicken rolls an extra kick. Only cooked for 35 min. Oh... The chicken taste great without the sauce
This recipe is easy and it tastes great. I tried it for new years and it came out delicious. The sauce was incredible too. I will definitely recommend this to my friends and will probably cook more often than just special occasions. Thanks for sharing. =)
Followed someone else's suggestion and mixed some Italian bread crumbs in with the corn flakes. Also added a couple of huge dollops of dijon mustard on the chicken (I love that flavor in this dish). Also followed whoever's absolutely brilliant suggestion of wrapping the cheese in the ham first, then rolling it in the chicken to prevent less cheese loss. And added another teaspoon or so of lemon juice to the sauce. This is SO GOOD!!!!
this is the best.. thank you for sharing. a great simple recipe with tremendous flavor. A pleaser for all. I tweaked the recipe a little, but it does not matter, it always will come out fantastic. use any cheese, just use toothpicks to keep it in the chicken, and the sauce is great, i used low sodium cream soup I have used onion, chicken, mushroom), and low fat sour cream. great lite sauce. (the flavor stays the same) I made so many, I rolled about 15 extra in tin foil and froze them. (preheat oven to 350 and cook for 35 minutes from frozen) did not use toothpicks when rolling in tin foil, while cooking, make sauce and rice or noodles.. FAN TAS TIC.
Easy to make - tasted great. I used mozzerella instead of swiss because we don't care for swiss cheese. I like the use of the cornflake crumbs which stayed crispy instead of getting soggy. I made the sauce, but most of the family just ate the chicken plain, so I probably wouldn't make that part again. Overall, a great meal.
Good recipe! We really enjoyed these but I wasn't so sure if I liked the taste of the sauce...my husband on the other hand LOVED it!
This was excellent. However, I didn't have regular cooked ham---it was honey baked, and ah no, SO I used canadian bacon(YUM!) Couldn't find my thyme, SO I used Italian Seasoning blend(Excellent) and I used 1/2 cup of butter and double coated. Worked great for me. Plus here a tip learned from working in a meat market, when you pound out your chicken and layer your meat and cheese, then roll the chicken up, you don't have to put a tooth pick in it to secure it, so long as you squeeze it closed, lay the chicken on the seam on a cookie sheet pan, place in the freezer for 20-30 minutes prior to breading, your chicken will remain closed during the coating and baking process, yes some cheese escapes but not much, it's still very cheesy in middle, and this recipe was quite nice. I did use the sauce after I plated dinner and over steamed red potatoes...which was an excellent idea, I might add. My husband raved and raved about the chicken all evening. And the kids all gave me kisses to tell me it was delicious. So I'm thinking I won't change anything I did any different. It pleased my family.
They were tasty, but had a hard time getting the cheese to stay inside (even though I rolled the ends under as well)
My one suggestion is to use dry spaghetti instead of toothpicks. They cook right along with the roll and you don't have to go looking for toothpicks to remove.
OK. Made this last night with a few changes and it ws simply the best Cordon Bleu I have ever had! I took salad croutons and crushed them since they are already seasoned it was perfect. Rolled them in it and browned them in just a pad of butter. The sauce I did the same except I deglazed the pan with some white wine. Outstanding!! I will servethis for a dinner party cut into circles with sauce dizzled over. If I could give this a 10 I would!
Made this for a dinner party and it was a hit. I especially loved the sauce. I didn't have any cornflakes cereal so I used regular bread crumbs. I served it with mashed potatoes and corn. Was not difficult to assemble, but looks like it was when served. Crowd will think you are an aweome cook!
Very good recipe. I used provolone instead of swiss just for personal preference
Wow!! this is an excellent recipe. I made it exactly as directed and it was a hit for the whole family. Thank you Michelle.
I make these all the time. I use a hollandaise sause instead of cream soup mixture. Yummy!
Very good and easy! I added a little white cooking wine to the sauce. I also used italian bread crumbs.
Made this for dinner last night. Was very good, although I didn't make the sauce. Didn't think it needed it. Thanks
I haven't tried different recipes with Cordon Bleu yet, but this was delicious. For the breading I added about half a cup of bread crumbs to the corn flakes, and also added Thyme and about a teaspoon of Emeril's essence for an extra kick. I substituted plain yogurt for the sour cream in the sauce, and added some milk and water because it thickened up pretty fast. This is very easy and a great option if you are feeding a lot of people. Thanks!
I have to say using the thyme made the chicken have excellent flavor, and all in all this was an ok dish. I found it extremely hard to pound out chicken breasts that thin, and then rolling everything up to be even more of a challenge. Even after using toothpicks to secure the sides and hold everything together, the presentation was pretty awful, and the insides still oozed out. I used provolone cheese(do not like swiss) and only italian bread crumbs and butter for the coating (which turned out very soggy and mushy-even after the recipe took 20 minutes longer than stated in the directions) I thought it would be sort of crispy. The over all flavor of the chicken and ingredients was pretty good, but the time consuming prep and ugly presentation is a deal breaker for me. =(
Just made this tonight. It was very good. But should the ham and cheese be a little thicker? The sauce was good for dipping the chicken, not for covering the chicken. Will make again.
I had this growing up and it's been a while since I ate this tasty dish. I made this tonight and it was just juicy and tender and even better than I remember it. I used an egg to dip the chicken in and bread it with italian bread crumbs. I baked it at 400 degrees (gas oven) for 30 minutes. The chicken was releasing its juices and it held the hamd and swiss cheese. What was the star of this dish was the sauce! I read what other reviewers said about the sauce so I tried it. This sauce was soo awesome, creamy, tasty and complimented the chicken well. I served this over hot white rice. Yummo!
I'm not much of a cook, but this is the best dish i have made so far. Even with messing up the cornflakes(i measured them as whole instead of crumbs)
Fantastic. Added a touch of white wine to the sauce. Otherwise followed the recipe to the letter. Will definitely make this again.
fantabulous!!!
I loved everything about this! But most of all I loved the simplicity. I really enjoyed the hollandaise type sauce--so easy to prepare and tasty too. Perfect weeknight meal for my busy family. A great, kid-friendly dinner :)
Excellent! I tried this last Sat. for our X-mas dinner with friends. Everyone was so impressed. It tastes good. I will make this again as I have a lot of ham and swiss cheese left over. It's very easy to make too.
So good! I used Italian breadcrumbs instead of the cornflakes, but otherwise followed the recipe. They cooked in about 25 minutes. The sauce was super easy, and although it's not as good as a cordon bleu sauce made with heavy cream, it's an excellent lower-fat alternative if you use low-fat soup and sour cream. The sauce isn't great by itself but goes well on the chicken. Of course part of what made this so good was undoubtedly dipping the chicken rolls in the melted butter before the crumbs! Very easy and delicious, will make again.
This recipe was simply delicious and very easy to follow! The picky eaters in my house didn't even think twice when gobbling this down at dinnertime last night.
I followed the recipe to a T and it was very good. I used as many toothpicks as needed to hold the breasts together and keep the cheese from overly oozing out during baking. Don't be afraid to use alot. When the breasts are cooked simply remove all of them before serving. One important note: Do season the raw chicken breasts with some extra salt and black pepper because overall the chicken itself tasted under-seasoned. The only thing carrying the flavor was the cheese and the ham. Other than that, the recipe is a good one and a keeper.
With a little altering, these came out wonderful and were delicious! I took the advice of another reviewer and spread a little mayonnaise on the breasts before inserting the ham and cheese "fingers" and rolling them up, securing them with some wooden toothpicks that had been soaked in water for a bit. I also used panko bread crumbs seasoned with a little of Emeril's BAM, parley flakes, salt and pepper because I didn't have any cornflakes. The sauce was a nice complement to the chicken. I did, however, need to thin it a bit with water to get it to the preferred consistency. I served this with mushroom wild rice and baby Brussels sprouts in a butter sauce. Definitely an elegant and memorable meal. I'll be making this one again.
This was really very good. I pounded the first breast too hard, and it broke apart. After that, I used considerably less force, and took my time, and they flattened pretty well. I would also reccomend using panko, it really crisped up nicely. They were easy, and very impressive to serve!
I made this last night and my husband loved it!!!! Also a hit with my 3 year old so this recipe is going in the weekly routine...some notes cooked it at 350 for 30 min and no need for the sauce although my husband did like the sauce.
i used bread crums the first time i made this and no one ate it so i used cereal the next time and every body loved it so use cereal
So I made the actual chicken cordon bleu my way, (filleted but not the whole way through chicken breast with deli meat and panko crumbs) but i wanted to comment on the sauce. It's an interesting taste I will say. I added some white cooking wine to it because it was really thick and some other spices. By itself i really didn't like it but I tried it with the chicken and was surprised how good it came together! I don't think the chicken NEEDS it, but I had all the ingredients and wanted to try it and was pretty pleased.
I made this for dinner tonight! My husband and I loved it he said it was the best thing Ive ever made:-)
i only rated this 3 stars because the family agreed the sauce could be better.
I thought this was the best Chicken Cordon Bleu I've ever had, and my kids loved it! They can't wait to have it again!
This recipe was awesome :) We used to get those prepackaged stuffed chicken things but this was so much better! Take caution with the sauce though, I thought it was pretty gross...the chicken is better off on its own!
Made just as directed for my son's in-laws and friends. Got RAVES for it! Did follow another's suggestion and set oven temp at 350 instead of 400. It did take a little longer that way but finished product was done and juicy enough to not use gravy - which would be a mistake! Thank you Michelle for a great and simple recipe.
There were only two of us eating it and it was still all gone in under 24 hours. We LOVED it. The sauce was a nice touch, but certainly not necessary. I also used bread crumbs instead of the cereal because I had them on hand. It had my roommates wishing they knew how to cook =]
This was my first attempt at making Chicken Cordon Bleu because I had always been intimidated by the recipe. But this one was easy and I actually took it the very first time I made it to a Sorority Potluck and everyone loved it. I made extra for my husband and daughter and they loved it--the sauce was very good (and easy).
Loved it!!!!!!!!! I dipped my chicken in butter then in the bread crumbs. Then I poured the remaining butter over the chicken, it wasn't dry at all. Even my kids loved it.
This is such a simple, VERY delicious way to make cordon bleu. The most time consuming part was pounding the chicken! The sauce really makes a difference to. If you haven't tried this recipe yet, I suggest you use the sauce. (Also, I used store-bought breadcrumbs because I was in a time crunch, and everyone loved it.)
Chicken cordon bleu is one of my favorite dishes. I've never tried to cook it until tonight. It turned out so delicious. I used provolone cheese in three of them and seaside cheddar in one. Instead of cornflakes, I used garlic and herb breadcrumbs. That added a really nice flavor. I also used applewood smoked ham. I made the sauce and added milk to it. The sauce was ok but I'll probably skip it next time or find another for it.
I would like to give this recipe 5 stars but didn't because the cooking time was a little too long...30 minutes should have done the trick.This seemed intimidating but it was very easy to prepare although I did make some slight changes. I dipped the rolled chicken/ham/cheese in an egg wash and then into a bread crumb mixture of bread crumbs (of course), garlic powder and seasoned salt, placed into a casserole dish and dotted with butter. Bake 30 minutes in a 400 degree oven. Make the sauce! I added 1/2 cup of white cooking wine to the sauce and it was delicious! I served with steamed broccoli and some pasta(which goes great with the sauce!) Easy and impressive dinner.
Fabulous, absolutely fabulous!! Everyone in my family loved this! I used cheap deli ham and that worked out just fine:) This does not have to be an expensive meal! I loved the corn flakes idea, how wonderful! I cut out the thyme and added parsley. I omitted the salt because the ham was salty enough. I used egg whites instead of butter. The meal tastes great without the sauce:) Serve with butter potatoes and veggies. Yum, enjoy;)
My family tried this tonight and it was great. I will definitely do it again. DO NOT skip the sauce. It is very easy and it deliciously adds to the great flavor. I also served peas and fresh, sliced tomatoes.
We loved this recipe. My husband loves chicken cordon bleu and would eat it every day if I let him. He claims this is the best he has ever had, and I've been trying different recipes for years!! I didn't make the sauce, so I can't comment on that, but the chicken was great! I made half of them with swiss cheese, and half with mozzarella (because I hate swiss) and both turned out wonderful!! We'll definitely have this again!!
This recipe is so good and easy to make except I use light mayonaisse & Catalina Dressing mix together and dip chicken instead of butter.This is for a lighter version. Kids love this recipe.
I made this last night and it was fantastic!!! The only thing I did different was I added fresh garlic to the butter and added salt, pepper, fresh garlic and a little seasoning into the chicken before I added the ham and swiss cheese.
Yummy. I didn't have Swiss Cheese, so used Provalone instead. Also didn't have cornflakes, so just used dried bread crumbs and added a bit of Parmesan cheese to them, also added thyme and garlic powder to the crumbs. I'd read other comments about the sauce not having enough flavour, so I added Onion powder, thyme, pepper and garlic powder. The overall result was terrific.
Thanks for the recipe! Really good and easy. I baked for 35 minutes at 350 and it came out perfect!
This was really easy and tasted great. I did't have cream of chicken soup, so I used cream of mushroom which worked well. I will make this again!
I loved it! It was fairly easy to make and it tasted wonderful. I can't wait until I make it again. :)
Great recipe Michelle! I used Kassari cheese because I had no swiss (Kassari has more flavor). My family loves savory dishes like this. I, too, used white wine and a bit of sherry in the sauce. Thanks so much for sharing.
I made this recipe last night...it came out perfect. I added some olive oil and dried herb mix inside the chicken and served with asparagus and seasoned potatoes. The sauce was perfect.
My family just loved this recipe! I added a little garlic powder, white pepper, and a couple of sprinkles of cayenne pepper and smoked paprika to the cornflake mixture. For the sauce I also added a little white wine to thin it out a bit. It was really, really good...no leftovers, the kids went back for seconds!
This was easy to make, and handled substitutions well. I used a provalone rather than swiss, my 9-year-old liked it a lot, as did my husband. The sauce was better if doctored up with a little white wine and a little drop of lemon juice to cut the "cream soup" flavor... Will make this again and again, I'm sure...
This was delicious. Only change I made was that I used italian bread crumbs instead of cereal for the coating. Be sure to seal the ends really tight so the cheese doesnt leak out.
THIS RECIPE WAS OKAY. I USED SHAKE AND BAKE BREADING INSTEAD OF THE CORNFLAKES. AS USUAL WITH A RECIPE LIKE THIS THE CHEESE CAME OUT OF THE CHICKEN. WOULD BE BETTER JUST TO MELT IT ON TOP THE LAST FEW MINUTES. I WILL PROBABLY MAKE THIS AGAIN SINCE THE OVERALL TASTE WAS GOOD. I WAS NOT IMPRESSED WITH THE SAUCE OVER THE CHICKEN. IT WAS OKAY MIXED WITH PASTA.
This was amazing! I used Panko Bread crumbs and I also used some mayo to help hold the cheese and ham inside the chicken. This was my first stab at making Chicken Cordon Bleu from scratch and I was not disappointed! I did not make the sauce, however, because we tend to be a non-sauce family. Thank you!
An Instant favorite! I went with thin cut chicken breast instead of pounding them, and American cheese because it was on hand. I could take or leave the sauce, but the chicken really didn't need it anyway. It was fantastic on it's own. I may make some modifications to the sauce or scrap it entirely. This is going in my book. Thanks so much for such a great dinner.
my first time making this and it came out really good!!!served it with mac n cheese,corn and mashed potatoes!awesome!thanks for the recipe
great tasting. i breaded and laid the ham and cheese on top and baked, this made it easier to make.
Really Good, Easy and Simple! I added Italian Bread crumbs on the ham to add a little extra crunch and it turned out terrific! The sauce was simple, and amazing!
Good recipe, but I cooked it about 10 minutes less than called for. The sauce wasn't bad once I added 1/2 of white wine to it. It wasn't the gourmet type sauce you would get in a restaurant, but it was VERY easy.
My husband just told me that dinner was scrumptious. I think it was a first. I was out of some of the ingredients so I used rosemary instead of thyme, plain potato chips instead of corn flakes, and velveeta instead of swiss. Don't pass this one up!
Great recipe except this sauce. You can't make such a great dish and then top it off with canned soup! It is like putting ketchup on a porterhouse steak. Impossible to get away from cream soup glob and sour cream. Search another recipe for a better sauce. One that at least you can pour. Basic cordon bleu is good.
YUMMY! A great way to use the left over lunch meat before it goes bad! :) Throughly enjoyed this one.
This was great! Didn't make the sauce, used pepper jack cheese instead of swiss, and used breadcrumbs instead of corn flakes. Fiance really enjoyed it. Will definitely make again!
Except for the pounding out the chicken breasts, this was surprisingly simple. After rolling up the chicken, I browned seam-side down without toothpicks. I didn't really bread, just sprinkled some Panko crumbs over rolls then baked for 30 minutes at 350°F to reach 165° interior temperature. Made the sauce as directed and it was all delicious. Thanks for a very nice recipe.
this recipe is good but i'm not a huge fan of swiss cheese! would there be anyway i could substitute the swiss for a similar cheese? and if what type?
I've made this a couple of times now and it's very good. My suggestion is to add some garlic and dry sherry to the sauce mixture for flavor. Use fresh lemon juice if you've got it. Also, I added a bit of lowfat milk to the sauce as it was cooking. I thought it was a bit thick and needed to be thinned a little. I substituted muenster cheese for the swiss. Yummy! The leftovers were good too!
This is a really good recipe. We liked the sauce. I served it with asparagus and red potatoes and the sauce went great on the asparagus! It wasn't bad on the potatoes either. By reading the other reviews, some saying it was dry. I cooked mine at 400 degrees for 30 minutes and it was done!
Nice, quick, semi-fancy dinner. I pounded out my chicken, but not quite thin enough. Used Virginia ham from my local deli and some swiss. Instead of rolling the bundles in the breadcrumbs, I brushed melted butter on top and sprinkled them with bread crumbs. I also thinned down the sauce with milk. Very good dish.
I changed it and liked my version better. I spread each chicken breast, after pounding with brown mustard. After rolling, I used the butter-flour-egg-crumbs method to bread them and I used Panko bread crumbs. Delicious. Even my father, the extreme picky eater, liked them!
This was absolutely heavenly! I modified as follows: I used provolone cheese instead of swiss, and flavored with sundried-tomato, basil, and garlic. I also surrounded the chicken rolls with red pepper strips and onions and basted with a little margarine. Fabulous!!
The sauce puts this over the top. I also mixed some parm cheese in with the bread crumbs, since there is no such thing as too much cheese in my house!! Tossed about a Tablespoon of butter in the bottom of the pan, to keep things from burning.
Prefer to have a sauce that is not made from canned soup. Suggest applying seasoning directly to chicken breast and not ham and cheese so as to not have all spice clumped in the middle.
I liked this recipe w/a few modifications of my own. Instead of thyme I made use of oregano and paprika, seared the ham with chunks of bacon in garlic oil, used french bread mixed w/light parmesan for the breading and substituted lemon extract for the lemonjuice and topped it with lemon zest and peppercorn. 375 degrees for 35 min seemed to work really well also. Love the recipe, thanks again.
Just made this and we both loved it! So good, and it seemed so much easier than the chicken cordon bleu my mom used to make. (Don't tell my mom, but it was every bit as good as hers, if not better!) Really easy, tasty dinner I know I'll be making again soon.
This was really good and simple. I didn't really care for the sauce, but my husband didn't mind it....
THis was a really good meal. I did change a couple of things. I did make the sauce. It was good. It was a little too thick so I added some milk. I used more than a teaspoon of lemon juice. I just squeezed half a lemon in there. THe chicken was a pain to roll in the corn flakes, it made a mess and they didnt stay on too well while cooking, but it was worth it. The extra bit of crunch really worked well. Some have complained about the chicken being dry. Some peices of mine were too but those were the ones that didnt have sauce on them. I recommend making the sauce.
I made this last night for dinner and my family loved it! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect. Everyone is already talking about having it again:)
My husband requested this for dinner and I begrudgingly agreed. That was before I knew both how easy they would be to make and how absolutely delicious they would be! Even my Mother-in-law, who made a surprise visit, commented on how impressed she was...who can ask for better than that?!
Wonderful taste and easy to make. The sauce was a little thick, but had a great taste. I will be making this again, my husband and boys loved it.
Make this tonight. I already have the chicken ready to go, just wondering- I don't have any cream of chicken on hand, only cream of mushroom & celery. Does anyone know if I could still make the sauce with either of those soups? Or should I just forget about the sauce?
I was amazed at how easy this was. I rolled the chicken in butter and then italian breadcrumbs. Also, I did not have any swiss cheese so I used Monterey Jack and it came out wonderful. I will make it again soon.
i tried this recipe but used italian bread crumbs and omitted the sauce it was fantastic
This was fabulous!!! I made a few changes like using Monterey Jack instead of Swiss (I don't care for Swiss), dried basil instead of thyme (and added a bit of garlic and onion powder and coated the chicken with crushed Ritz cracker crumbs. I also sprinked on a bit of mozarella over them during the last 5 min of cooking time. Wonderful!!! Very nice presentation as well. My family loved it and it would easy be good enough for a dinner party as well.
Amazing! I've made this for a dinner party and they loved it! I skip the sauce, and use bread crumbs seasoned with thyme, oregano, basil, garlic salt and Parmesan cheese instead of the cereal. Absolutely perfect, every time (and I make it often :D )
