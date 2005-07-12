Cordon Bleu Chicken Rolls

This is the best Chicken Cordon Bleu recipe! Chicken stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have.

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place each chicken breast half between sheets of plastic wrap and pound with a meat mallet to about 1/8 inch thickness. Place a finger of cheese on each ham slice and sprinkle lightly with thyme and salt and pepper to taste. Roll up seasoned ham and cheese 'jellyroll-style', then roll each chicken breast with ham and cheese inside. Tuck in ends and fasten with toothpicks.

  • Place melted butter in a small bowl and place cereal crumbs in a shallow dish or bowl. Dip each chicken roll in butter or margarine, then roll in crumbs, turning to coat thoroughly. Place coated rolls in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for about 40 minutes or until chicken is golden brown and juices run clear. Serve with cordon bleu sauce, if desired.

  • To Make Cordon Bleu Sauce: In a small saucepan mix together the soup, sour cream and lemon juice. Heat over low heat, stirring occasionally, and serve hot over chicken rolls. Makes about 2 cups; 8 servings of 1/4 cup each.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 50g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 162.8mg; sodium 1079.8mg. Full Nutrition
