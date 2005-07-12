Cordon Bleu Chicken Rolls

This was excellent. However, I didn't have regular cooked ham---it was honey baked, and ah no, SO I used canadian bacon(YUM!) Couldn't find my thyme, SO I used Italian Seasoning blend(Excellent) and I used 1/2 cup of butter and double coated. Worked great for me. Plus here a tip learned from working in a meat market, when you pound out your chicken and layer your meat and cheese, then roll the chicken up, you don't have to put a tooth pick in it to secure it, so long as you squeeze it closed, lay the chicken on the seam on a cookie sheet pan, place in the freezer for 20-30 minutes prior to breading, your chicken will remain closed during the coating and baking process, yes some cheese escapes but not much, it's still very cheesy in middle, and this recipe was quite nice. I did use the sauce after I plated dinner and over steamed red potatoes...which was an excellent idea, I might add. My husband raved and raved about the chicken all evening. And the kids all gave me kisses to tell me it was delicious. So I'm thinking I won't change anything I did any different. It pleased my family.