Spaghetti with Broccoli and Mushrooms

This spaghetti dish is very easy to prepare and you can also substitute other types of pasta for a change. I have also used half broccoli and half spinach for a nice change. Crusty French bread and a garden salad make this a delicious meal.
This is a good recipe for a fast meal. I used fresh vegetables in this recipe: (broccoli, mushrooms & garlic). I added 1 chopped onion and 7 chopped roma tomatoes. I sauteed the onion, garlic and mushrooms for about 5 - 7 minutes. I then added the broccoli and sauteed for an additional 5 to 7 minutes. Finally, I added the sliced tomatoes and half a cup of water and sprinkled on some Italian seasoning. I brought the mixture to a boil, reduced the heat, covered the dish and simmered everything for about 10 minutes. I will definitely make this again.
Faboulous- With these adaptions: Use fresh garlic and fresh basil instead of dried, and add 5 fresh chopped tomatoes. In terms of cooking, mix in the parmesan when serving rather than cooking it with the vegetables. Fantastic, thanks for my yummy lunch x
My family modifies the recipe by preparing the spaghetti, the broccoli, and saute'ing the mushrooms in the butter with the salt and pepper. This way we can heat and combine at our convience and the dish is even easier to prepare for those extra hectic days.
This ended up being a pretty good meal. I had started by following the recipe perfectly, but then didn't like the taste results. Very bland. There just didn't seem to be enough seasoning so I needed to add quite a bit more. I also used half spinach and half broccoli, with the spinach adding a bit more taste. I did as others mentioned and put in the parmesean cheese last, which created a creamy mixture. All my vegetables were fresh except for the broccoli. I'd suggest this recipe to anyone who doesn't mind swaying from the recipe in order to make a really tasty dish. My boyfriend loved it, especially with the extra garlic powder I added.
This is a great combination of flavors. I did have to make some adjustments due to using fresh ingredients. I chopped fresh broccoli, mushrooms, and garlic and sauteed those in a combination of butter and olive oil. I added the cheese and other ingredients, but this still needed liquid to pull it together. I threw in some chicken broth, but white wine or vegetable broth would work (to keep it vegetarian - I was serving chicken with it.)
I rated this 5 and my husband rated it 3 - so I decided to compromise on 4. I thought it was delicious, easy to prepare (even with fresh vegetables - we just simmered it a little longer) and quick. I used fresh broccoli, mushrooms and two tomatoes, chopped up. I waited and added the cheese right at the end. He thought it was just okay - nothing really special. I disagree. :) Great recipe - thanks!
I just got done having this for dinner tonight. I followed the recipe, except I used fresh broccoli, mushrooms, garlic, and basil. It was very good, the only thing keeping it from being a Five Star was the salt. I don't typically use salt and I thought 1 tablespoon seemed like a lot so I cut it in half -- this still tasted extremely salty to us. On the plus side, the dish was so good that I will make it again with no salt. Excellent vegetarian dish!
Excellent. I replaced spaghetti with fettucini. I did use fresh broccoli and mushrooms, and sauted with some homemade vegetable stock I happened to have on hand. I made as a side dish serving with Easy Mozzarella Chicken by SARAHBEA. I threw both together when we had unexpected company.. so simple to throw together and impressive on the table!
This needs tweaking! Use FRESH shrooms, (canned are so disgusting) fresh basil & garlic, and FRESH broccoli!!!! Too much black pepper, add 1/2-1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes instead. I like more lemon, too and increased the amount of juice to my liking and microplaned a bit of zest in there, as well. If you use salted butter, you may not need an entire TB of salt. A splash of half & half was a great addition, too. Next time will add chicken or shrimp for the meat lovers in my family. I give it 1 star as written, but a 4 with the tweaks. :-)
I made this for my daughter and I and we both loved it! The only things I did change was to use fresh mushrooms, fresh lemon juice and as another reviewer stated, added the cheese at the end. This dish tasted even better the next day! Next time I plan to add beans and maybe some additional vegies.
Tweaked it a little bit -- as follows: put broccoli in steamer over pasta while it was cooking - less pots to clean up. Added a few ingredients; onion powder, basil paste (available in produce section) 1/4 cup of white wine, also used sea salt (half of what the recipe called for. My husband raved - such a simple dish to prepare - so much taste!
I loved the idea of the recipe, but used all fresh ingredients instead of frozen, canned, or dried. Also sprinkled the parmesan after cooking and used olive oil instead of butter, with a little sauteed onions thrown in, and salt and pepper to taste. :)
Even though I used fresh broccoli, mushrooms and garlic and added cubed chicken this was still just ordinary. The parmesan turned into lumps of stringy melted cheese. I would sprinkle it on top and not put it in the sauce next time. The salt and pepper quantities are way out of whack. Maybe fresh basil would make it better. Might try again and add some wine and cream to the sauce.
This wasn't bad, just kind of bland. Perhaps I added too many vegetables but I also included chopped tomatoes, onion, and fresh garlic. I thought that would give it more flavor but it was still lacking. Definitely a quick and easy meal if that's what you're going for, though.
Just okay. The sauce is quite grainy if you use the parmesan in the can. I made it with fresh broccoli, mushrooms and garlic like many of the other reviewers. It doesn't really make a "sauce" -- it's just tons of butter and grainy parmesan. You can make a luscious alfredo sauce with no more work and next time I'll do that like usual, since the butter and parmesan in this is so much that it's crazy fattening. I don't mind making an occasional super high calorie and high fat meal, but then I prefer it be so good your eyes roll back in your head. :)
good dish, but i found that the cheese made all the veggies clump together. i would suggest putting the cheese in towards the end. fresh basil, mushies, zucchini, broccoli, and spinach are good together. i don't buy much frozen or canned food. thanks
It absolutely surprised me with its nice flavor but with the following adaptions: I used fresh broccoli and mushroom and garlic, I added a little white onion in it too. It turned out to be really good.
My husband LOVES this recipe! I used cavatappi noodles instead, and the texture with the steamed broccoli was perfect. I also used fresh, sliced baby bella mushrooms and sautéed them with a splash of olive oil before combining with the rest of the sauce ingredients. Next time, I would only add 1 tsp of black pepper, because 2 tsp was a bit too peppery for me. Overall, excellent recipe.
Quite yummy! I added some rotisserie chicken to part of it...for my guy...but I did fine with reg mushrooms and I had some portabella too. I used fresh garlic, mushrooms, broccoli (steamed it a bit first) and didn't have any basil. Added cheese at the end..and used a bit less butter. All in all would make again..and maybe use fresh spinach next time. Thanks Denise for quick go to meal!
If you are trying to cut down on salt, you can actually omit it because the parmesean is salty. This also good with fresh spinach - I had that and not broccoli on hand, you just have to use a lot since it shrinks, and wilt it in the microwave first so the recipe doesn't get watery.
4 stars because of modifications. Used fresh lemon juice and fresh mushroom. The broccoli was frozen and clumped when cooked with the cheese and other ingredients (should have defrosted first). Ended up mixing everything together, adding more lemon juice to taste and putting in baking dish. Topped with left over Parmesan cheese.. DELICIOUS!!!!
Easy and delicious! I made with olive oil, veggie broth, fresh garlic, onion, broccoli, baby bella mushrooms (cut in half), kalamata olives, crushed reds and a can of diced tomatoes. So much flavor. The husband loved it.
