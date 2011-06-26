Spaghetti with Broccoli and Mushrooms

4
44 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 18
  • 3 8
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This spaghetti dish is very easy to prepare and you can also substitute other types of pasta for a change. I have also used half broccoli and half spinach for a nice change. Crusty French bread and a garden salad make this a delicious meal.

Recipe by Denise

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boil, add spaghetti and bring the water back to a rolling boil. Cook pasta until al dente; drain well.

  • Combine broccoli, mushrooms, butter, salt, pepper, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, garlic powder and basil in a large saucepan. Heat the mixture over a low heat, stirring often, until the mushrooms and broccoli are hot.

  • Place the spaghetti and the hot mixture in a large serving dish, toss lightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
633 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 77.9g; fat 26g; cholesterol 66.4mg; sodium 2079.4mg. Full Nutrition
