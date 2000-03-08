Cocktail Wieners I

Tasty little smoked cocktail wieners get simmered in a tangy cranberry and chile sauce.

Recipe by Kim Fitch-Wilson

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat, combine cranberry sauce and chili sauce. Break the cranberry sauce into smaller pieces with wooden spoon to speed up the melting process. Stir and heat until the cranberry sauce is melted. Add the cocktail wieners and cook until the wieners are heated. Use toothpicks for serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 56.3mg; sodium 1230.2mg. Full Nutrition
