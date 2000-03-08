Cocktail Wieners I
Tasty little smoked cocktail wieners get simmered in a tangy cranberry and chile sauce.
I was going to add my recipe for cocktail wieners but found this one that is very similar. The only difference in my recipe is that I add 2 Tbsp. of brown sugar and 1 Tbsp. lemon juice to the sauce. I have been making this for our church Christmas Cantata for years and I always take copies of the recipe with me because I am always asked for it. I was shocked at the low rating of this recipe because it is really a hit in my community. I also have a recipe that uses the grape jelly but we all agree that the cranberry sauce is much, much better!Read More
I'm sorry, but this was nasty (atleast to my family and the 2 other families at the party.) I had seen that everyone put them on their plates but noticed that noone was eating them. I tried one myself and I didn't even get it down before I spit it back out. I had to bring them all back home and in the trash they went. Normally, we all like these lil' weinies...but I think it might have been the chili sauce. Yuk!Read More
Maybe it's a regional thing, but this is a favorite appetizer in Wisconsin. I wouldn't use any other sauce for little weenies - Barbeque sauce is too thick...little weenies in a cranberry and chili sauce mix is always at a party and is always gone by the end of the night.
Don't let these cook longer than needed.
Everyone enjoyed these! Kids and adults. I followed the recipe as is adding 2 T brown sugar and 1 T lemon juice as suggested by another reviewer. The ingredients sound a little strange, but they meld together perfectly!
Instead of cranberry sauce, try adding grape jelly...about 4 to 5 tablespoons, or to suit taste. Much better!
These were very good. I usually just use BBQ sauce, I like this better. I heated on the stove, then transfered to a small crock pot,Thanks.
Yum! You gotta love this recipe! It's tasty and easy!
Made these over the holidays and they were a hit. I like to read other reviews for additional suggestions so i also added 2 tbsp brown sugar and 1 tbsp lemon juice. Think it gave them an extra kick. Will try them again.
holy moley, these were DELICIOUS. a great combo of sweet and spicey! needs no changes!!
Great tangy flavored sauce. We served them over rice to made a main dish. I imagine they would be great over noodles too. I could easily use them as appetizer dish at a party too. I had 4 pounds of little smokies(from a warehouse store) and there was more than enough sauce for them.
This was so, so good! I did what one other user suggested and added 1 T lemon juice and 2 T brown sugar. I was not really familiar with Chili Sauce. It was beside the ketchup at the grocery store. I wonder if the person who gave a poor review used some other ingredient. I did find that some hot dog chili was labeled "chili sauce"
Tasty and easy. Will make again.
Nice simple recipe. I was looking for one that didn't call for currant or grape jelly, which I don't keep on hand. Cranberry sauce I keep on hand, so this filled the bill perfectly. We even like the cold sauce as a dipper with other things like crackers or fresh veggies.
THIS WAS SO EASY AND GOOD MY CHILDREN LOVED THE SAUCE, THE ATE EVERY BIT OF IT AND POUED THE SAUCE ON THIER BRISKET!! A MUST TRY!!
I was out of chili sauce, so I replaced it with cocktail sauce, and gave the mixture a squeeze of lemon juice, and a sprinkling of brown sugar. The cranberry sauce made a really nice thick sauce that coated the wieners well! My husband couldn't stop eating them the first time and requests them often.
Have been making these for years except instead of the cranberry sauce, I've used grape jelly. This is very good too!
I made exactly as recipe is and it was too tangy for us. So I took someones suggestion and added 2 tbl. brown sugar and 1 tbl. lemon juice and it was PERFECT! Made these for New Years party and everyone LOVED them! Even got asked for the sauce recipe! Will definitely make this again!
my family has made this for years, its just an easy well loved recipe. thanks!
excellont.My family love it,I have a picky family Thanks for sharing this recipe
Would not make this again with the cranberry sauce, grape jam is much better with the chili sauce.
I had never even heard of chili sauce! One reviewer said you find it in the ketchup aisle and that's true. I needed something to bring to a potluck at work and decided to try this. These little things are delicious and very addicting. I made a double batch and already it looks like I won't be taking any home!! I'd like them to be a little spicier next time.
These are O.K. but the recipe listed with sunshine's cocktail wieners are much better.
This recipe couldn't get any simpler. They were a huge hit with kids and adults. Just be sure not to cook them too long. Will definetely make these again.
My husband's family loves this recipe and requests it for every family function!
Great little appetisers!
The cranberry sauce is really nice. I always use it instead of jelly now :)
Ok, but really too spicy.
I must have gotten the wrong chili sauce because these were way too spicy, they were not a hit at my party. Even those people who claim the spicier the better thought they weren't good.
this is a great appetizer for the holidays!!! it is so simple and the sauce comes out so nice and thick. i have previously always made the recipes with cocktail sauce and grape jelly, the flavor is good but the sauce is always runny! this is a much better and easier sauce!
My sister makes this in the crock pot all the time (on low and keep an eye on it)and I just LOVE it. She adds the lemon juice and brown sugar that another reviewer mentioned. Can't stop eating it!
Made for a pot luck, was o.k but had left overs to bring back.
Love this! Making it for the second time tonight. Made it at Halloween and it was a huge hit with everyone. Great leftovers as well.
YUM! Just made these for my hubby and he loved them. Me, too! I took the suggestion of several reviewers and added 2 tablespoons brown sugar and about 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. I'm southern and we LOVE that sweet and sour business. I use the grape jelly, chili sauce recipe for meatballs and this with the cranberry sauce was just different enough to make the two very distinct. PLUS I used up the cranberry jelly that wasn't eaten at Christmas. Giving this 4 stars since I changed the printed recipe but it's very easy, very fast and very good.
