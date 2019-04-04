Indonesian Fried Rice (Nasi Goreng)
This recipe for Nasi Goreng, Indonesian fried rice, is very easy to make and won't take more than 20 minutes to prepare. The dish can be enjoyed by itself or as the basis of a larger meal like a rijsttafel.
This recipe for Nasi Goreng, Indonesian fried rice, is very easy to make and won't take more than 20 minutes to prepare. The dish can be enjoyed by itself or as the basis of a larger meal like a rijsttafel.
Nasi Goreng is a staple in our home. My hubby's maternal side of the family are dutch...however they spent a good deal of time in Indonesia. I have learned many wonderful recipes that are Dutch/Indonesian. This particular one we make a little different. We use leftover (cold) rice from a previous meal and saute in bacon grease. We then add in chopped green onion, regular onion, spam cut up (or bacon if we have some cooked) and enough soy sauce to coat the rice nicely. You could very easily use any meat of your choosing. We also add in scrambled eggs. Very simple and a very good way to use up leftover rice. Just make sure your using COLD rice! Enjoy!!Read More
As a base recipe this is good but you can sub out any of the veggies or meat.Read More
Nasi Goreng is a staple in our home. My hubby's maternal side of the family are dutch...however they spent a good deal of time in Indonesia. I have learned many wonderful recipes that are Dutch/Indonesian. This particular one we make a little different. We use leftover (cold) rice from a previous meal and saute in bacon grease. We then add in chopped green onion, regular onion, spam cut up (or bacon if we have some cooked) and enough soy sauce to coat the rice nicely. You could very easily use any meat of your choosing. We also add in scrambled eggs. Very simple and a very good way to use up leftover rice. Just make sure your using COLD rice! Enjoy!!
This is a great recipe! I lived in Indonesia and its very authentic. I omitted the leeks but added frozen (cooked) green peas and a grated carrot for color and white pepper and salt to taste. Then served with cilantro sprinkled on top. Wonderful!!
I made it with no meat as a side and it was great. I didn't have chile peppers so I used some red and green bell peppers. Also only used 2 eggs.
I thought this recipe was very good. A Dutch coworker of mine recommended that I cook the onions in bacon grease first and I'm so glad I did! The flavor was wonderful. I added some musherooms that I had on hand and chile paste. I didn't have any shrimp so I just used a full pound of chicken. I also didn't have a leek so I added green onion. Everything else I kept the same. I can't wait to make this again.
This was very good. I had to use regular light soy sauce, didn't have the sweet. I also added a little fish sauce since I have seen other recipes that did, and our family is a fan of it. Rest of the recipe I followed exact and everyone enjoyed it. Thnx.
Very tasty. Added some veggies in.
We omitted the prawns & used more chicken. Using regular soy sauce made it so salty, so we just doubled the rice. Leeks are SO good for you and milder than onions, so we added an extra due to a small onion. The coriander & cumin made great flavor that sits on your tongue! My kids loved it, but appreciated minced veggies. Will add a red pepper for cool color next time.
I grew up on Nasi and my mom always bought the seasoning packet from the local Dutch shop so I was very happy to find this recipe. I made it the other day and it was AMAZING!!! I made a few changes; I used coconut oil instead of cooking spray and sumbal instead if the chillies and I did not make my rice ahead of time just rinced it in cold water in a colander. I also used Braggs Soy Dressing as I didn't have Indonesian Ketjap and it all turned out great!!! Tasted even better than the pre-packaged seasoning mix!!
Iya, this recipe is enak! Only I didn't have any cumin, but next time okay lah. Also, I used the fancy molasses to mix with my soy sauce to make the perfect Kecup Manis. For the shrimp, I only had the dried ones from the Chinese market but I boiled for ten minutes to make soft. The leftover rice from the night before was already in the fridge but after it had let off a little steam. I think it was splendid except my Indonesian wife suggested we should have some terasi. Well, we will have to make a trip to Calgary to find that. num num
A really good recipe I added a few more veggies just because I had them on hand and they needed to be used.
Loved it !!! We will make this one a family staple Thanks :)I didn't use the chili's so I put a good squirt of sriracha sauce in with the soya sauce.
I made this last night. I omitted the shrimp and used only chicken. I tripled the amount of garlic and I used canned diced green chiles (the whole 4 oz can). I julienned baby carrots and added some snap peas because the Indonesian Rice that I had previously was filled with veggies. I used 2 eggs and 5 TBSP's of Soy Sauce because with the addition of veggies -- it didn't seem to have enough sauce. I LOVED it and chose to make it our meal, my husband felt it was more of a side dish.
This was a great dish to satisfy everyone that was at the table...not too spicy for the kids but had enough flavour to be enjoyed by the adults. We would make this one again.
I am not familiar with Indonesian cuisine, so I kind of didn't notice when I first read the recipe that it calls for a different kind of Soy sauce. So I had to substitute regular low sodium soy sauce. Also didn't have any green Chile peppers , so I used 1 tea spoon of Sambal chili paste. But, the recipe still produced a delicious, fried rice. I am, really curious now about the Indonesian soy sauce and can't wait to get some and remake this recipe with it.
I followed the recipe to a "T". It was very good,
This recipe was delicious and a big hit in my house! I didn't use any of the meat as I was using this for a side, but the taste was so good, it didn't matter.
As a base recipe this is good but you can sub out any of the veggies or meat.
I made it spicy for Desi taste! It turned out to be great! I used Basmati rice , added some salt and cayenne pepper to omelette, used 2 serrano green peppers and 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. By the way could not find kecap manis so prepared it myself.A must try for food lovers.
Easy to make. Will make it again. Kick it up some by using sambal. I did not use prawns but added more chucken
Delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections