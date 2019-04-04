Indonesian Fried Rice (Nasi Goreng)

This recipe for Nasi Goreng, Indonesian fried rice, is very easy to make and won't take more than 20 minutes to prepare. The dish can be enjoyed by itself or as the basis of a larger meal like a rijsttafel.

Recipe by frida

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring water and rice to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes. Spread onto a baking sheet, then refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours.

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Pour eggs into the hot skillet and cook until the edges begin to set. Lift the edges to allow any uncooked egg to flow onto the hot pan, about 1 minute. Flip omelet in one piece and cook until fully set, about 30 seconds. Transfer omelet to a cutting board and slice into 1/2-inch strips. Set aside.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large frying pan over high heat. Stir in onion, leek, chile peppers, and garlic. Cook and stir until onion is soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in chicken, prawns, coriander, and cumin; mix well. Cook and stir for about 5 minutes.

  • Mix in cold rice, sweet soy sauce, and omelet strips; cook until shrimp are bright pink and chicken is no longer pink in the center, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 258.1mg; sodium 872.4mg. Full Nutrition
