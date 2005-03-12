Ham and Cheese Picnic Bread
This is a great picnic bread, filled with ham, cheese, pimento and olives. Everyone loves it!
The loaf shaping is easy: mound the filling in the middle third of the dough, then make cuts from the filling to the edges of the doug, making 3/4 inch wide strips. Alternating sides, fold the strips at an angle across the filling. The top of the loaf will look like a braid.Read More
I subsituted the flour with a little wholemeal, otherwise followed exactly. But found the recipe bland..did not taste as good as it sounds.Read More
This bread was good. I served it at a graduation party and even though I did something wrong and the bread didn't rise, it was still very good. I will try again.
I love this recipe!!! It turns out great every time, and I make it when I have a party or luncheon to go to. I like to just use meat and cheese, and I vary the kinds I use. Lunchmeat from the deli cut in strips works great.
The bread itself is excellent. I made this recipe with my bread maker and took it out after the dough cycle. I used cheddar because that was what I had on hand. The time preparation is longer than what is listed.
Oh, wow! What more can I say. This was so delicious and very popular. I added a few finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes, and it was a huge success. I also did the dough up in my bread machine on dough cycle, before putting the filling on and baking in the oven. It worked very well, and made preparation extremely easy.
What a great recipe! I make it with sliced pepperoni instead of ham, and it's very good. It doesn't last a day in my house.
This bread is excellent. I have added roasted chopped garlic and dried herbs to the mix folded in the centre...that added a completely new dimension to it. My friends and family love it and I bake it almost every other week.
For the kids, I left out the pimentos and olive, and simply put in chopped ham and cheddar cheese slices. My husband was impressed. I will make this again.
The bread is awesome! Next time I will use this recipe minus the filling for an exquisite loaf of bread. Thanks for sharing!
This was one of the best ham and cheese mix ups i have ever tried! My compliments to the creator, beacause it was GREAT!
This is so surprisingly easy and the finished product looks beautiful. I used ham, turkey, baby swiss, and sauted 2 large shallots, 1 clove of garlic and 3 roasted red peppers in olive oil and spread that on the dough before I layered the meat and cheese. Be sure to brush the top with butter after it's done baking. AMAZING!
GREAT recipe! I put one tbs. italian seasoning in the dough and used just ham and mozzarella for the filling. I also added fresh ground pepper to the filling. For the top, I brushed with melted butter and sprinkled a combo of parmasean cheese, italian seasoning and kosher salt. It made the house smell wonderful, and the herbs made the bread so rich! The braid and toppings made this look like true artisan bread! I've also made this with chopped kalamata olives and parmasean cheese added to the dough. REALLY good recipe! Thanks!
This bread tastes great and looks terrific. I usually add more cheese (maybe 2 cups total) to the filling. Roasted red peppers, sliced green olives, diced chilis, sundried tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts are all good substitutes if you're out of black olives or pimentos. This has become a staple of my family's summer picnics at the lake--in fact, I suspect my kids like the bread better than the outing!
I made this for m ex-boyfriend to bring along on a cold winter camping trip. It's very filling and kept him going in the cold. And it's delicious! We're not together anymore but he still asks me to make it for him when he goes backpack hiking :)
I was in a hurry so I used frozen bread dough. The filling is tasty, though I think I'd change the pimentos to sun dried tomatoes packed in oil.
I make this with roasted red peppers, ham, turkey, and cheese for the filling. It turns out great and makes a very nice presentation! I also made a "cinnamon roll" version with brown sugar, nuts, butter, etc for the filling. This is a definite keeper recipe that I will use often.
This is a great recipe! This time I fried hamburger with diced onions, crushed garlic and seasoning salt and filled the center with that and sharp cheddar cheese. I also cut the sides of the dough with kitchen shears and it is a ton easier! Very GOOD!
Absolutely wonderful. Very quick and easy and my fiance couldn't stop talking about it. Please try this, you won't regret making this fun dish!
I made this for our family picnic and it was a huge hit. After baking, I wrapped it in foil and it stayed warm for the whole trip to the park. Next time I will try it with pepperoni, mozzarella and pizza sauce...per my teenager's great idea and request.
Read the instructions. It might take longer than shown.
Fantastic, though I'm still a bit unclear about how the folding is supposed to be done.
Being an accomplished baker, I appreciate the ease in making this bread. It has a defined rib and I appreciate you sharing it. I used Bread Flour and 2 teaspoons of baking powder to give the bread a proper swell. I also chose to stuff it with Colby, Jalapeno slices, and honey ham. Just before moving it into the brick oven, I placed grated cheddar on top of each side of the braid and melted 1 tablespoon of butter; brushing it onto the rib and braid. What resulted was a beautiful carmalization of the dough. Will use again.
This was a hit at our picnic today. Next time I will try to roll the dough thinner and use more filling. I used ham, mozzarella, chopped sun-dried tomatoes and roasted garlic. Yum!
Instead of making it into 1 big loaf, I shaped them into mini buns, and filled them with different fillings like tomate paste and mozzarella, hot dogs, etc. Really easy to make. Thank you for posting.
this is my first time reviewing a recipe here and it definitely gets 5 stars! Don't let the idea of bread-from-scratch scare you; this recipe is straight forward and comes out beautifully. My children didn't believe that *I* made this, and my husband had 2 huge helpings. The dough itself is so versatile that I'm going to use it as my base recipe. The concept is brilliant and the stuffing can be any combo of things you want (from a calzone to a danish filling). Thanks so much for this recipe, and my family thanks you too!
very good, and easy to carry! My husband and I often meet for lunch in a park near his office. This stays warm on the way over and is delicious with a tossed salad.
We don't like pimentos or olives, and I used cheddar cheese (cause that's what I had). The whole family loved it. Some dipped the slices in mustard, but no one thought it was bland...would love to try with lots of different filling options! Very quick and easy ... I kneaded the bread with my mixer attachment.
This recipe is not only easy, but it was a pleaser. I was a little nervous about the bread considering I never used yeast before, but it turned out perfect!
Easy and fun to make, just a bit time-consuming due to the time needed for dough rising. I plan to make it again with some different fillings (bacon, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese, etc.)
This is a great picnic snack! I used a pre-made flaky dough that I bought from the grocery store and it was perfect. Because it was round, it made it more difficult to wrap the filling. If you can, reshape it to have square edges but don't feel you have to. Mine still looked and tasted great!
It was alright, just very bland. I left out the olives and peppers because no-one in my family likes them. The dough was awfully hard to knead by hand... Very tacky and sticky. The bread was also pretty tasteless. Perhaps I added too much flour in the kneading process... I had no idea what the instructions were talking about when it came to shaping the dough, so I simply spread the filling in the middle of it and folded the ends over the filling. I'll try making this again, adding maybe another 1/2 tsp of sugar to the dough and omitting the egg. Probably will add oregano and finely chopping onion to the filling as well.
This is a fantastic recipe! I will definitely have fun playing with the fillings. I want to try it with precooked meatballs and a little red sauce; or salami, provolone and muffuletta olive salad! The possiblities are endless. I followed other reviewers' advice and added Italian seasoning to the dough (and a little garlic powder)then brushed the top with butter and a little parmesan cheese. Mmmmm!! It smelled so good baking, and was beautiful! It was the perfect thing for a picnic but I had to cut it in half to fit it in my basket!lol Thanks Holly for a great recipe. I'll be making this again and again!
Love it! I've made it with and without the olives (b/c I didn't have any the last time), and I think next time, I'll saute some red peppers and onions instead of using the jarred red peppers. Oh, and I use swiss or swiss and mozzarella combined instead of all mozzarella. It's in my book under "Favorite Ham Leftover Recipe".
I made this for a group lunch that I volunteered to cater. I added some Romano cheese for extra flavor and served with marinara sauce on the side. Everyone loved this lunch because it is easy to eat and fun too.
Quick, easy, tasty, next time instead of rolling out dough and overlapping ends I will make it jelly roll style so that filling is more evenly distributed
Wish I had read all the reviews. My dough was sticky and difficult to work with. I added extra flour early on because it was sticky, then needed to add a lot before "braiding." That why I gave it four stars. I'd give it five for taste, though. **update**Ate my words! We make this all the time in summer and it's perfect with 1/8c more flour.
Very nice, I made mine more like a pizza bread, with a little bit of tomato paste and substituted pepperoni for the ham. I folded the long edges over to enclose the filling because I could not make sense of the instructions for the cuts and then pulling diagonal ??? Thanks for a very nice recipe.
this is pretty yummmy. i used more of a sausage and onion filling and my dough got all crazy big for some reason-maybe to much filling? to much yeast? but its a great recipe and i cant wait to play around with it!
This is a fantastic bread recipe. It is so simple to make. I simply used the dough mixer on my kitchen aid and let it mix for about 5 minutes and then let it rise. Then I let it mix again for a few more minutes and then let it sit for about 15 minutes. I did not make one large loaf, but instead I made four small loaves so we could each have our own. I only added ham and one cheese stick (it was the only mozzarella cheese I had) per loaf and it turned out wonderful. My family thought the bread was delish! One note, make sure to pinch the sides of the bread together completely. I did on all but one and had cheese leak out the sides. Very, very good.
I really loved this bread fortunately so did my family or I might have eaten the whole loaf. Didn't use pimentos or olives I used sun dried tomatoes instead. Will be making this often. Thanks.
Delicious!
I made it last night and it came out very good, in spite of all the mistakes I made. My yeast was expired(I only noticed afterwards) and I forgot to put butter, when making the dough!!!! The lack of butter made it kind of dry after a couple of hours, but it was delicious when it came out of the oven. I brushed with egg yolk before baking and followed some other reviewers advices. Thanks everybody for your input. I'll make it again.
I'm 14 and love to cook! My mother has buisness meetings at our house, I've made this more than once for them and everyone loved it. It is very easy to make, you can add onions and peppers if you want and be sure to try different meats and cheeses.
Very tasty!!! My only change would be a bit of garlic or garlic powder to your liking and to roll the dough out a bit thinner - perhaps an inch wider on length and width. The bread/filling ratio was more in the favor of bread for my liking.
Absolutely great! I added some garlic, basil and parsley to the dough and mushrooms to the filling. If you saute the onion, etc., make sure to drain well before spreading over dough.
Very good. Added some cayenne pepper to the mustard + mayonnaise sauce.
This was absolutely terrific!! As a cook who hasn't quite got her bread-making down yet, this recipe came out beautifully for me, and my family was very impressed. I followed the directions exactly and made one ham, olive, pimento and cheese loaf, and one pepperoni and cheese loaf (which we dipped in pizza sauce). You could put any combination of your favorite meats, veggies, and cheeses inside, and it would still turn out delicious. Thank you, thank you, thank you for the great recipe!
took this dish to two different parties and was a hit
Delicious bread! I used Jack and cheddar and was good. Had to refrigerate because it contains meat, and was especially delicious toasted (ham warm, cheese melted). I added 1 Tb more of margarine and sugar. Next time, I am going to try rolling it out and making a roll so the filling appears spiraled. Husband loved it.
Delicious and easy to make! I followed the recipe exactly besides putting a little cheddar cheese in. I might experiment with other fillings next time. The braided top is quite attractive and a cinch to make. Thanks for sharing. I will certainly make this again!
Great recipes. I have made this with various stuffing (pepperoni and cheese). My kids love it.
I thought this was ok - I just think it was bland but I dont know what it needed. I tried to add more cheese and it turned into mush inside. I really like the black olives in there and I used ready made diced ham.
This bread is wonderful! I changed up the filling a bit, but the bread and the idea are perfect! I took this to a day-long sports tournament and everyone was happy to get a warm sandwich slice to power their day. I even made it the night before (through assembly) then refrigerated it and baked it in the morning. I loved the bread, and you can do so many things with the filling. Perfect.
Fantastic concept, easy recipe, beautiful product. I spread a mixture of Dijon mustard and mayonnaise over the middle of the dough, then piled it up with chopped ham, pepperoni slices, chipped roast beef and sliced swiss cheese, braided it up then brushed it with egg wash and sprinkled it with sesame seeds before baking.
I've made this recipe as written and it's fabulously popular at pot lucks! Today however I had to change it up a bit due to lack of olives and pimentos (neither of which I'm crazy about anyway), but I did have a small jar of basic pesto. Let me tell you, this was just as yummy as any appetizer I've ever had in Italian restaurants. As it bakes, the olive oil from the pesto soaks the bottom of the loaf and let's it become a little crisp...Yumm! I do let my stand mixer do all of the kneading...not a big fan of the manual labor, lol.
I am giving this 5 stars. I didn't even get to try it, took it to a picnic, and it was gone before I got near it Everyone loved it! I will make it again. I also used jack and chedder, and couldn't find pimentos, so left them out. But everyone said it was wondeful!
A wonderful recipe. Didn't get soggy with the fillings. A great recipe for creative, winterized sandwiches.
I got the sticky dough problem as did some of the other reviewers. I'm guessing the egg and water was just a bit too much for the dough to come together. Ended up adding a lot more flour but the dough just kept eating it all up and my loaf ended up sticking all the way till it was removed from the oven. I gotta have to agree that the bread didn't have much taste either. But all in all, this is an interesting recipe and I would definitely want to try it again once I learn how to control my bread dough properly and might use a different bread recipe instead.
Awesome! I now want to try it with marinara, pepperoni and mozzarella.
Love this. Easy to make. I use pepperoni instead. I am thinking the next one will be with mushrooms too.
Lovely!
I also used the bread machine dough cycle in lieu of mixing and kneading. I added a jar mix of poppy, sunflower, sesame seeds, minced onion and sea salt along with some dried herbs to the bread mixture. This time (I'm making it now), I'm adding fresh oregano and will chop up onion a garlic clove to add to the filling. My husband who is not a bread fan, really enjoyed this. He was the one who helped me figure out how to put it together. Thank you bunches...
Thought this was fantastic. I made it using my KitchenAid mixer, and it turned out great and I used less dishes. I agree with another reviewer and found that the total prep time and cook time was closer to 3 - 3 1/2 hours. I will definately make this again.
Very yummy! I will be trying other fillings as options as well. All you have to do is take it to the party and slice it! I am not a big olive fan so I only put them on half of the loaf.
I loved it. I bake a lot and this was great. It will replace my Stromboli respite for sure. I did add 2 tsp of backing powder to lighten it. I also brushed butter and salted pepper the crust prior to baking. Stuff with what ever you like. There are a few variances so know to add a bit more water if you need it. Love it its a winner. Thanks...
Huge hit with my daycare kids!!
Very good! I did leave out the pimento peppers and the olives because of my picky husband, and also used swiss cheese instead of mozerrella. I was impressed with how it looked! I am looking forward when I can use this recipe for guests, and I will try it with the olives and pimento peppers then!
Great recipes,so easy to make. Made it half with mozzarella and half with cheddar. Both are delicious.
Left out the peppers and olives for a more kid-friendly version. Kids LOVED it! I may have to double the recipe next time.
Have made with this bread recipe and have used my own. Have made it with bought refrigerated pizza dough. Like this with whatever I have on hand, plus a little pizza sauce on the side. People seem to like it.
Unique combination. Perfect for picnic. Good, but think I might experiment with filling next time.
Delicious! The dough is very tasty, but sticky and elastic (much like a ciabatta bread dough), so a bit of extra flour is needed in handling. I used the bread maker on the dough cycle for that part of the process, which worked fine. I had pimiento-stuffed green olives on hand, so that is what I used instead of black olives, and I also added some sautéed mushrooms. This basic recipe can easily lend itself to a variety of combinations, according to personal taste. We absolutely loved it, and I will definitely make this again!
I let the dough rise for 2 hours and then for about an hour and 15 minutes after I braided it. It rose a lot higher this time than the last time I made it. It's delicious no matter what you put inside of it. Yum!
