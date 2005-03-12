Ham and Cheese Picnic Bread

This is a fantastic bread recipe. It is so simple to make. I simply used the dough mixer on my kitchen aid and let it mix for about 5 minutes and then let it rise. Then I let it mix again for a few more minutes and then let it sit for about 15 minutes. I did not make one large loaf, but instead I made four small loaves so we could each have our own. I only added ham and one cheese stick (it was the only mozzarella cheese I had) per loaf and it turned out wonderful. My family thought the bread was delish! One note, make sure to pinch the sides of the bread together completely. I did on all but one and had cheese leak out the sides. Very, very good.