Ham and Cheese Picnic Bread

88 Ratings
  • 5 62
  • 4 19
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is a great picnic bread, filled with ham, cheese, pimento and olives. Everyone loves it!

By MARBALET

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the yeast mixture with the flour, egg, butter, sugar and salt; mix well. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead until smooth, about 8 minutes.

  • Lightly oil a large mixing, place the dough in the bowl, and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Combine the ham, cheese, pimento, and olive in a medium mixing bowl; set aside.

  • Deflate the dough, and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll or pat the dough into a 10x14 inch rectangle. Make parallel cuts 3/4 inch wide and 2 inches long on the two long edges of the rectangle. Evenly spread the filling mixture over the center of the rectangle. Fold the short ends of the rectangle over the filling. Starting from one of these ends, alternately stretch strips from the two sides across the filling so that the strips overlap diagonally. Transfer the loaf to a lightly greased baking sheet, cover with a damp cloth, and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 20 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 685.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022