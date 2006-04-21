Pot Roast in Foil

The best, no fail way to cook a roast. I give this recipe to all new brides, and they and their new husbands love it!! You can add cubed potatoes and sliced carrots to the roast before sealing it in foil, but I like to serve it over mashed potatoes and gravy. Also, you could substitute using a four pound bone-in roast.
Well, after reading all the reviews for this recipe, I decided to try this one for my first attempt at a roast...and it was well worth it! I did make a few changes...used a sirloin roast, used a oven bag instead of foil, used a spice rub for the meat, used 2 cans of soup, and spiked the soup/onion mix with a few healthy doses of Worcester sauce...threw in a few redskinned potatoes quartered, a couple small onions...baked at 325 for the full 4 hours, and it was a HUGE HIT! The meat was so tender, juicy and flavorful...and the gravy was out of this world, use 2 cans soup for extra gravy, you wont be sorry! Thanks for a great recipe Lynn!
Well, after reading all the reviews for this recipe, I decided to try this one for my first attempt at a roast...and it was well worth it! I did make a few changes...used a sirloin roast, used a oven bag instead of foil, used a spice rub for the meat, used 2 cans of soup, and spiked the soup/onion mix with a few healthy doses of Worcester sauce...threw in a few redskinned potatoes quartered, a couple small onions...baked at 325 for the full 4 hours, and it was a HUGE HIT! The meat was so tender, juicy and flavorful...and the gravy was out of this world, use 2 cans soup for extra gravy, you wont be sorry! Thanks for a great recipe Lynn!
This is EXCELLENT! I made some changes, though. Since I had a meeting and wouldn't be home at dinner time, I needed to make a meal in one...I used an oven bag inside a 9 X 13" pan, coated with 1 TBSP of flour. I set the roast inside the bag and topped it with about 1/4 cup of Lea & Perrins steak sauce. I mixed 2 cans of mushroom soup (instead of 1) with the dry onion soup mix and spooned and patted it over the roast. I then set 6 peeled and 1/4-ed potatoes and many baby carrots around the roast. I closed up the bag, following instructions included with bags. I baked it at 325 degrees for 2 3/4 hours. The vegies were perfect and the meat was tender. The gravy was AWESOME! My family LOVED it and I enjoyed it VERY MUCH, even though I had to eat it reheated! Thanks, Lynn, for a GREAT recipe to build on!
Oh, boy, was this good! It was also very, very easy to prepare. My husband loved it, and I ate the left overs for three days while he was out of town. I added sweet onions, potatoes, and carrots around the roast, inside of the foil, and also doubled the gravy recipe, as others recommended. Also, I did not cook it as long as was recommended, only until a meat thermometer registered an appropriate temperature for medium rare beef. It came out very tender! My foil was apparently not tight enough to hold all of the juices in, but it ended up being a good thing, as the thinner juices that ran out were a perfect complement to the beef (almost like 'au jus'), while we thought the thicker gravy was excellent to pour over the veggies. This is a DEFINITE keeper, and I can't wait to make it again!
Yum! My husband told me I can make this every Sunday! Only one thing I would note though - don't make the mistake of salting the meat. With the salt in the soup mix, you definitely won't need it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2005
To make this a 5 star recipe, use 2 cans of soup, add a 1/2 tablespoon of horseradish, a splash of worcester sauce, and a tablespoon of steak sauce to the mix. Follow the rest as indicated. Wow!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/13/2002
This was really good. I did not put it in the foil pack like the directions say, instead I just put it in my 9X13 pan and covered tightly with foil. I threw in pearl onions, carrots and mushrooms. I added about 3/4 of red wine to the soup mixture. I got lots of gravy, it was a bit thin, but thickened with some corn starch. I baked it for about 2 1/2 hours, it was very very tender.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2003
If I could give the recipe more than 5 stars I would. It is perfect. I have been looking for a good roast recipe for a while. My 7 year old gobbled this up and my husband said it was the best roast he ever had. I highly recommend this recipe, you will not regret it.
I tried changing it up a bit by using cream of mushroom with roasted garlic soup. We have been trying to find a pot roast recipe that we all loved and this is the first! Delicious and easy! I have also used this recipe to make a pork roast, but used cream of chicken and mushroom soup and herb dry soup mix. Only note for making it with pork is I would recommend using a low sodium soup because it can be rather salty.
This was the very first pot roast I ever made. I remember calling a friend and she suggested I braise the roast before adding it to the roasting pan and using red wine instead of water. This is a go-to comfort food for me now--it always varies how I make it but the base ingredients are always there. Mashed potatoes are a must have with this roast.
This turned out really well! I made this last night for my parents, boyfriend, and two dinner guests and they all liked it. My boyfriend, who doesn't like pot roast, actually enjoyed it and said it was better than what he's had in the past. It came out moist and tender. I used an extra can of soup, a little red wine, and some worcestershire sauce to the soup mixture, and also added some garlic cloves, mushrooms and onions to the foil packet. Served this with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli. SO GOOD!
I wish I had this recipe when I was a "blushing bride" nine years ago. I have never had much luck with pot roasts until I tried this recipe. Even my children had seconds and hubby said "wrap up the leftovers, they will make a great sandwich later." This is one I will definitely cook again. Thanks! ------------------------------------------------ I have been making this recipes for years and it has never failed me. It is the only roast recipe that I have ever had any success with! We just had it for dinner again tonight and there is not a scrap left! 5/17/2010
Used a chuck roast--because that's what was on sale! And added 2 Tablespoons steak sauce and 2 T. Worcestershire and dotted with butter (smart balance blend). Sealed in foil-as recipe states-very tightly. (Cooks, you have got to quit cooking in those deathly plastic bags--cancer, cancer; I wouldn't dare.) Anyway, the roast came out great very flavorful, delicious, and moist, and most of all it was simple.
The PERFECT roast! What we did was to brown a completly frozen 3.5 LB. roast top and bottom in a little olive oil. Place carrots, celery, onions and potato chunks in with the browned roast in the foil. Tripple wrap it in foil and bake for the specified time. Perfect every time, we love it and it could not be more simple, starting with a frozen roast straight from our freezer. Thanks!!
This was delicious and easy! I followed the recipe exactly except I ended up buying the wrong cut of beef (I don't know all about cuts of meat and ended up getting a rump roast of some sort), but it turned out great anyway. Definitely how I'll prepare this from now on, next time I'll probably add some carrots and potatoes to the little foil pouch. Oh and speaking of foil, I did what some others did and first lined the pan itself in foil just in case there was overflow, and there was. But the extra foil kept the pan nice and clean! Thanks, Lynn!
This is the most simple, yet perfect roast I have ever made. Also - because it's so simple, it's easy to memorize and therefore a great main course to throw together. The gravy that it "made" was also delicious! I served it with mashed potatoes (cooked seperately) and carrots in a butter sauce! EXCELLENT!
Simply delicious!! Except mine was overdone.....should have checked it with a meat thermometer. Cooked a 2.87 pound bottom round for 3 1/2 hours, turned off the oven and let it rest in the oven for another 15 min. The flavor was delicious and made the " gravy" exactly as written. Will definitely make again!
This was very good. However, I did have to make some alterations because I didn't have the onion soup mix. I used 1/2 packet of dried italian dressing packet and 1/2 packet of brown gravy mix. My husband LOVED it the altered way! I will try the recipe next time with the soup mix to see if he likes it any better.
I have been married for almost 1 year and I wanted to try mu luck at my very first roast. I saw this one and was a little iffy when I saw the ingredients, but decided to give it a shot. My husband loves it!!!! He asked me when he was finished eating if we could have it again tomorrow night lol. Thank you for sharing your recipe with this new bride, with very little cooking experience.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2001
This is so simple and gratifying. I highly recommend doubling the soup mixtures and adding potatoes and onions. Make sure to seal the foil! The second time I made it I used a larger casserole and wasn't as careful about folding the foil. Alot of the gravy leaked out and burned on the bottom of the pan. Sadly the overall flavor was affected.
Wonderful recipe!! I added carrots, onions and potatoes before sealing foil. It's important to put meat and soup on bottom of pan and put veggies on top of meat so the meat is able to sit in the soup sauce...this is key. I've made it 3 times so far, twice for my family and once for a friend who just had a baby...rave reviews from all. I told another friend about it and the next day she had to call and say they just finished it and wanted to thank me for the recipe AND for turning her on to allrecipes.com. She used lowfat cream of mushroom soup and still said it was great!!
This is the best use of bottom round I've ever tried. I used 2 cans of soup as suggested, but didn't make any other changes. The meat came out perfect and I overate. Will make this again and again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2003
Yum! I thought the gravy might be a little strange, but it was delicious. It was nice not to have to actually make the gravy since it was already done. I didn't change anything in the recipe. Both of my little girls loved it and we're keeping this one.
This is such a great, easy recipe! The only changes I made were that I did my roast in the slow cooker, and added potatoes to the bottom. It turned out so tender and delicious. Will definitely make again and again!
I thought the flavor was ordinary. I suggest Alton Brown's pot roast recipe with onion garlic raisins olives and balsamic vinegar.Google it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2004
Excellent recipe! Juicy and delicious. I browned the roast first in olive oil and red wine vinegar for about 10 minutes. I increased oven temperature to 325 and it took about 2.5 hours for a 2.8lb roast. After 1 hour, I added baby yukon gold potatoes and baby carrots around the roast (after dipping in vegetable oil) and they came out perfect. Easy recipe that I'll definitely make again.
This turned out delicious! I did however follow the advice to use 2 cans of soup. I also added 1/4 c. Worcestershire, 1/4 c. water, & 8oz carton of beef stock and bombarded it with baby carrots, quartered potatoes and quartered onions. I love using oven bags, so I can guarantee my meat to be moist and also so I can control the drippings easier. I cooked it for the full 4 hrs. I bought a cheap 2.17 lb. sirloin tip, and it was really moist and delish! Everyone loved it and quickly scarfed it down. Did a little personal tweaking, but for the most part this recipe was a real keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2002
This was fabulous! I doubled the mushroom soup and added two Tbsps of water, so I had lots of yummy gravy for the meat, as well as the potatoes, carrots and videlias I cooked along with it in foil. I used a couple of cloves of garlic too...it was great. Even my husband, who isn't a big fan of pot roast, loved it!!!
This is the best!!! I have been looking for an easy, tasty, moist roast and I struck gold on the first try!! I added 3 tsp. of garlic powder to the roast as a quick rub and seared the roast with a bit of olive oil before cooking. I also added an extra half can of mushroom soup and followed other suggestions of doubling up on the foil and no juices/gravy leaked out. My husband follows a low-carb diet and this fitted great within his restrictions (an added bonus!!) I suggest that everyone tries this!! Goes great with mashed potatoes (much to hubby's envy)! Thank you so much for sharing Lynn!!
I've been using this recipe since I made my first roast--probably almost 8 years ago. It is always a hit. Even my mother now makes it this way. It's just too easy and tastes too good to make it any more complicated. I started out making it just like it says, although I now usually add a dash of worcestershire or wine. I have also made it in a crockpot with good results--although all day cooking is not necessary with that method and time depends on the roast size. To extend time, you can start with a frozen roast. Served with veggies, and mashed potatoes or oven fries, this is an excellent staple recipe for any family.
This roast was very good, and really tender. I used 1 can cream of mushroom soup and 1 can cream of celery (didn't have another can of mushroom). My husband and 4 year old son loved it. This is the best roast recipe that I have tried.
I follow the recipe exactly and always come out with a tender, moist, tasty roast. Pouring the juices from the foil to a sauce pan is easy, and clean up is super easy too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2003
My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this recipe ::but:: be careful to keep the foil packet well-sealed; mine came apart a little bit and some of the juices leaked out. As a result, the meat tasted a little dry. Other than this little drawback, the recipe was yummy and the leftovers lasted for days!
This is comfort food at its best. Mashed potatoes are obligatory with this since it makes a terrific gravy. My husband raved about it and the leftovers were just as tender warmed up. Any new bride is sure to impress the in-laws with this. Definitely a keeper. Thanks Lynn
My family loved this recipe. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and put some potatoes and carrots around the meat. I thought it might be too salty so I used low sodium, low fat cream of mushroom soup. It was really great!
I had never made pot roast in the oven, so I wanted to try this recipe. I have made almost this same recipe in the crock pot, and prefer it that way. The only difference with the crock pot, is to increase the water to 1/2 cup and cook on low 8 hours, or high 4 hours. The gravy is thicker in the crock pot and is all contained, rather than all over. I will make it this in the oven on a cold winter day to warm up the house though.
This pot roast was fantastic. I cooked it with carrots, potatoes, onions, and a little bit of garlic and it came out fantastic. The soup made a great gravy and I was a little worried that it wouldn't be enough to cover it, but it turned out perfect. The mushroom flavor in the soup wasn't overpowering so even my husband who hates mushrooms ate it! My roast was also a little bigger than what was called for but it worked out just fine. Very easy for anyone who doesn't have a slow cooker and wants a great roast!
My husband and I made this for the family today and it turned out great! I doubled the portion for mushroom soup and the gravy turned out just enough. Added potatoes, carrots and mushrooms to the gravy. Chopped up 1 1/2 onions, crushed like the whole garlic to mix in the gravy too. Will definitely make this again, it's easy, convenient and tasty! My 1st time cooking beef and it is now a family's fav! Thank you so much for the recipe!
This is a bit different from slow cooked pot roast...the flavor is really in the gravy, not the meat itself, but it was really tasty and so easy! I used two cans of mushroom soup. This gave me plenty of gravy for leftovers as well...the next night I shredded the pot roast and warmed it up in a pan with the leftover gravy to serve over egg noodles. I also took reviewers' suggestions to brown the meat first, use an oven bag, shorten the cooking time to avoid a tough roast, and added the vegetables. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This is super easy to make, and delicious even if you don't have the onion soup available (just omit). I have made this several times, it always gets eaten quickly. Prior to this recipe, my attempts at roasts always failed, this one is a winner. Eash time I have added sliced onion, carrots, potatoes, celery and garlic before sealing the foil (use the large foil). My family really loves the vegetables, so can't leave those out.
Next time I would pour the sauce over the roast every hour to keep it moist. First time making a roast and it was incredible. Added red potatoes and baby carrots and onion for the entire time. Cooked beautifully and not too mushy.
At this point it seems worthless to add my comments to this recipe but I just have to say that it was absolutely great. I opened the bag and added fresh mushrooms for the last hour and my wife and some just raved about it. So easy and really tasty. Thanks to Lynn Beach
This is a great pot roast recipe. I followed the recipe exactly. It was very tender.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2002
This was my first try w/ pot roast. It was so wonderful. So easy, too. I read the reviews and used an extra can of cream of mushroom soup. It made the best gravy. The meat was very tender and tasted great. Even my husband loved it! No easy task! Thank you very much.
oh this recipe for pot roast is so easy and yummy. The instruction is easy. The only thing I added was a 1/4 can of water into the condense soup and onion soup mix to have extra gravy. The meat was so tender. I will definitely make it again. My family really enjoyed it.
Ok so I didn't follow the recipe exactly... I decided my husband after many weeks of eating recipes made for toddlers (who only like things smothered in cheese or on bread if you get my drift...LOL)deserved something a little more adult. Frankly I was in the mood to do something else too. This recipe looked simple and perfect. I didn't have the right meat so I pulled out three boneless eye round steak to thaw. Then when I was putting it together I found my husband had used the last can of cream of anything soup in yesterdays casserole and had not told me so I used regular condensed tomato soup. I figured with the change in taste it probably could use a bit of spicing so I added probably 2 t. worcestershire sauce and a small can of chopped mushrooms (drained) over the top. The onion soup mix and foil I actually had! Go figure. Anyway I ran short on time so I put the heat at 375F and cut the time to 2 hours although 1.5 hours probably would have been enough. It tasted great! It was firm to cut but actually very soft in your mouth. Next time I would add more W. sauce and cut the cooking time. I would also suggest trying this in a crock pot/slow cooker to keep some of the juice, mine leaked out everywhere. My husband's comment was that it tasted very "professional".
This recipe was passed down from mom many years ago. I always double the gravy, adding a bit more water and throw it in the crock pot. Sometimes I put baby carrots and quartered potatoes in the bottom, while other times I omit the potatoes and make mashed for that wonderful gravy. I takes about 7 hours on high but it's great to do it in the morning and know you are going to have a fantastic meal that evening!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2005
I am 72 years old and this was the best and tastiest roast I ever cooked! I did add a couple of tablespoons of Beau Monde patted all over the roast, which always enriches beef. My grandchildren who can be picky, ate the entire roast!
This is the ultimate in easy and delicous! I did modify a few things: I seasoned my roast with salt, pepper and garlic powder, then browned on all sides before wrapping it in foil. I doubled the gravy as many others have suggested and grateful for! I added carrots, onions, red potatoes, and whole garlic cloves. Clean up was a snap and the leftovers got better tasting with each day! The leftovers also made a fantastic base for beef hash.
This was my first attempt at a pot roast and it was absolutely amazing. One of our friends (and his girlfriend) just polished off all the leftovers an hour ago, issuing compliments that would make even the vainest person blush. I took others' advice from here - I doubled the soup, used a rub (in my case, peppercorn, which made the meat spicy and hot and absolutely incredible, and it complemented the soup way better than I dared to hope), used a bag instead of foil, threw in red pearl onions and quartered red potatoes (along with carrots and celery). The meat reached 180 degrees within 2 hours, so I took it out at 3. I probably should've left it longer, as the flavor was excellent but it wasn't as tender as I was hoping. I plan to try it again using a savory herb rub and a longer cook time; we'll see what happens! This website is making me appear to be a much better cook than I am. :)
This flavor was fantastic! My roast was smaller than the recipe calls for, and so I kept a close eye on the time and still overcooked it slightly. The gravy made up for it though. I will make this many more times!
This turned out great! I too added some cubed potatoes and carrots and in addition to the water - I added a couple TBLS of red wine. Per "LuckyChilds'" advice - I also added some parsley and dried rosemary. It did leak in a couple of spots but clean up was still a breeze. Easy prep, tasty, and a well-rounded & filling meal in one dish makes this a winner in our book! Thanks Lynn!
This turned out great! I too added some cubed potatoes and carrots and in addition to the water - I added a couple TBLS of red wine. Per "LuckyChilds'" advice - I also added some parsley and dried rosemary. It did leak in a couple of spots but clean up was still a breeze. Easy prep, tasty, and a well-rounded & filling meal in one dish makes this a winner in our book! Thanks Lynn!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2004
I almost want to say that this tasted better than previous pot roast that I've had that was cooked in a crock pot - although I've haven't made any myself with that method. I must say that that my first try with this I overloaded it with carrots, mushrooms, and potatoes b/c I didn't want to have leftover veggies. The meat lady at the market also sold me the wrong kind of roast and it was horrible. After trying a 2nd time and not adding veggies at all b/c of my downfall the first time, this is an absolutely perfect home-cooked meal. Tastes so good with mashed potatoes and green beans! This is definitely a 3...er...2 thumbs up! Flavor is absolutely wonderful. MAke sure to wrap it very tight with lots of tin foil so gravy doesn't leak out and burn onto your pan.
I can't remember how many times I have made this. It is my favorite pot roast recipe. I've never had a problem with it being dry. I use fresh onions instead of the soup mix and adding misc. veggies works great. I've made this for company too to rave reviews. I LOVE this recipe!
just wonderful!!!Even my husband enjoyed it and he doesn't like red meat very much...he even had a cold pot roast sandwich the next day....gravy was unbelievably tasty....gravy leaked a little. even though I was careful to seal well though.
WOW, This was so easy and tasted wonderfull. because the first couple of times I made this, the gravy leaked out so now I just put the tin foil over the top of the pan and the gravy never dries out and I also add two cans of mushroom soup just so we have extra for our mashed potatoes. thanks for the great recpie
This is so easy....I love it! Instead of placing in baking dish and foil I put this in a regular pot and cover it and its super moist and tasty. I usually cut up potatoes, onions, and carrots and put them around the edges of the pot roast. The natural juices and mushroom mixture makes them taste delicious.
This is the best recipe... I have made this 4 times now... I didnt add the dry onion mix though. First, I rubbedd the meat with seasoning then used a couple of tsps of olive oil and rubbed the meat on both sides. Then I placed it in a oven bag... I used 2 cloves of garlic(using my garlic press)which I put on top of the roast(used Sirloin instead). Then poured 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup on top... 2 tbsp of worcester sauce, I quartered a medium onlon, quartered 4 medium red skinned potatoes, a handful of the small baby carrots, instead of the water(I used beef broth for the flavor). Amazing! This was the best meal ever.... My husband wants this meal once a week and my kids loved it... I makes tones of gravy.. By the way I made mashed potatoes with the red potatoes unskinned... you just add butter and canned cream with salt and pepper talk about wonderful! I tell everyone about this recipe.....
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/05/2002
Great recipie! Using foil beats the Nesco for taste and ease of cleanup. I was sceptical of the 4 hour baking time and took the roast out at 3 1/2 hours. It was just right. The meat, potatoes and carrots were just right. Next time I may add some celery and a couple cloves of garlic to enhance the flavor a little. Great job!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2001
This roast is so easy to make. You can throw everything together and have it in the oven in under 5 minutes. I made gravy with the sauce that was left over, both the roast and the gravy disappeared. My family loved it so much I made it twice in one week.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2002
"This pot roast rules!" I heard from my extremely picky husband. Believe me - that is high praise. Thanks, Lynn
This is the best pot roast recipe EVER! It tastes just like mom's, and this method is easier! The soup makes a wonderful gravy that is more than enough for the meat and potatoes. At first bite my boyfriend said "Yup, add this to the dinner rotation!" THANKS!!
This was my first time cooking a pot roast and it turned out to be the best one I've ever had! After reading the other reviews I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup and added some crushed garlic and a little bit of red wine to the sauce. My roast was larger than the recipe recomended so I had to cook it longer, but basted it every 30 minutes or so. I also used a roasting pan with the lid instead of tin foil since I did not have enough on hand. The gravy was delicious, I fried some mushrooms and onions and mixed them into some of the gravy, and also served some gravy just plain. When it came time to carve the roast, there was no need it just fell apart. This was by far the most tender and moist roast I've ever had. I will be making it again soon!
I am a "new bride," and while I have used my slow cooker to do pot roast before, I didn't know how to do one in the oven. This recipe really helped and was easy enough that I could do it! I also did some turnips, potatoes, carrots, and parsnips on the side and added some thyme, parsley, oregano, rosemary, and black pepper. Yum!
I found this recipe after breaking my crock pot on the day I intended to put a roast in it and it was a lifesaver for an easy oven roast. I doubled the mushroom soup as suggested and put in an extra 1/2 packet of onion soup, but I won't add extra onion soup mix again, as I made it too salty. (Everyone else thought it was great) This is a great and easy recipe and unless you want extra gravy, the original recipe is perfect as it is posted.
i poked holes in the roast and sprinkled with garlic powder, salt and pepper, and a little wosterschire. i also added some veggies and an extra can of cream of mushroom soup. in order to get the fall apart tender and the veggies done i cooked it on 325 for about 5.5 hours. turned out delicious!!!
Delicious. Simple to make and the end product is wonderful. I was worried it would be too salty but it wasn't at all. I made no adjustments to this recipe though I'm sure adding some veggies would be good too. Served this over rice. For the minimal amount of work this takes, you get great flavor.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.