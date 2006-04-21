Pot Roast in Foil

The best, no fail way to cook a roast. I give this recipe to all new brides, and they and their new husbands love it!! You can add cubed potatoes and sliced carrots to the roast before sealing it in foil, but I like to serve it over mashed potatoes and gravy. Also, you could substitute using a four pound bone-in roast.

By Lynn Beech

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Place a piece of foil, about 30 inches long, into the bottom of a 9x13 inch roasting pan. Place the roast on the foil in the pan.

  • In a separate small bowl, combine the mushroom soup with the onion soup mix. Mix well and pour over the roast. Sprinkle with the water. Fold foil over and seal all edges.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 108.9mg; sodium 410.8mg. Full Nutrition
