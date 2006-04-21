Pot Roast in Foil

Ok so I didn't follow the recipe exactly... I decided my husband after many weeks of eating recipes made for toddlers (who only like things smothered in cheese or on bread if you get my drift...LOL)deserved something a little more adult. Frankly I was in the mood to do something else too. This recipe looked simple and perfect. I didn't have the right meat so I pulled out three boneless eye round steak to thaw. Then when I was putting it together I found my husband had used the last can of cream of anything soup in yesterdays casserole and had not told me so I used regular condensed tomato soup. I figured with the change in taste it probably could use a bit of spicing so I added probably 2 t. worcestershire sauce and a small can of chopped mushrooms (drained) over the top. The onion soup mix and foil I actually had! Go figure. Anyway I ran short on time so I put the heat at 375F and cut the time to 2 hours although 1.5 hours probably would have been enough. It tasted great! It was firm to cut but actually very soft in your mouth. Next time I would add more W. sauce and cut the cooking time. I would also suggest trying this in a crock pot/slow cooker to keep some of the juice, mine leaked out everywhere. My husband's comment was that it tasted very "professional".