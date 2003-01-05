Crab Delights

I had this can of crabmeat in my cupboard for literally months and needed something to do with it, so I figured I would give this a try. Very simple recipe. But, after reading a few reviews, and taking stock of what was is my kitchen, I altered things to my taste and what I had on hand. First, I used more butter (6 tablespoons) and less mayo (1 large tablespoon), partly based on how much I had of each, and partly based on a couple of reviews using more butter. I had a good portion of a loaf of French bread left over, so I sliced that and toasted it in the oven while I mixed the topping. We like to cook with fresh or minced garlic as opposed to the dry spices, so I used about 2 teaspoons of minced garlic from a jar (we like it garlic-y). I added about 1/8 teaspoon sea salt (approximated from a grinder). I know quite a few people recommend Old English in the jar as the cheese spread, but being a Western New Yorker, I am very fond of the Helluva Good brand. Either way that's what I had, so that's what I went with. Used dried parsley. And finally I added a few shakes of Old Bay seasoning for a bit of flavor and good measure. It is crab after all. I topped the french bread slices, baked it for 13 minutes and broiled it for the last 2. Wow! That was an easy and amazing result. My husband, who is not fond of crab, even said he liked it when he was given a slice. That is really saying something. It has good flavor with my alterations, but the crab flavor still comes through.