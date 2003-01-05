Crab Delights
Have these as appetizers or a light lunch. Using English muffins and canned crab meat. You can store in freezer until ready to use, then cook them. This is also good with Clam Chowder for lunch or dinner. Enjoy!
Have these as appetizers or a light lunch. Using English muffins and canned crab meat. You can store in freezer until ready to use, then cook them. This is also good with Clam Chowder for lunch or dinner. Enjoy!
I have made this yummy appetizer for at least 10-15 yrs. The only difference with my recipe is I use 1 can tiny shrimp. One 6 oz. jar Kraft olde english cheese in jar, 1 1/2 tsp. mayo, 1/2 tsp garlic salt and 1/2 cup butter melted.(must be butter). Blend all and stir in shrimp at end so they don't mushed. Top split english muffins and broil until golden then slice in quarters. Some times I use 1 less muffin to get a thicker topping. These are such a big hit, I always end up with an empty platter! Fabulous!! Thanks Ellen for sharing!Read More
I changed this recipe, because I didn't have an oven to warm this. I served it on a french baguette, which I warmed in the microwave for 15 seconds. Then I spread the crab mixture over the bread and warmed everything in the microwave for 2 minutes on the low setting. I took this to work and it was a hit. The crab mixture was outstanding.Read More
I have made this yummy appetizer for at least 10-15 yrs. The only difference with my recipe is I use 1 can tiny shrimp. One 6 oz. jar Kraft olde english cheese in jar, 1 1/2 tsp. mayo, 1/2 tsp garlic salt and 1/2 cup butter melted.(must be butter). Blend all and stir in shrimp at end so they don't mushed. Top split english muffins and broil until golden then slice in quarters. Some times I use 1 less muffin to get a thicker topping. These are such a big hit, I always end up with an empty platter! Fabulous!! Thanks Ellen for sharing!
This is a good treat to make up and then freeze. I shredded 'real' cheese and used 'real' crab meat from the legs. My 18 month old just loves these.
This dish delivered! I had to make another batch to meet demand.
I had these the other night at a Christmas buffet. They were just great! I asked the hostess for the recipe and I made a bunch today to serve for Christmas tomorrow. I hope mine taste as good as hers. So tasty and so easy to prepare..
I changed this recipe, because I didn't have an oven to warm this. I served it on a french baguette, which I warmed in the microwave for 15 seconds. Then I spread the crab mixture over the bread and warmed everything in the microwave for 2 minutes on the low setting. I took this to work and it was a hit. The crab mixture was outstanding.
This was so easy, and so good, that I will definitely make it again. I gave a few to a coworker at dinner and he wolfed them down. Thanks for a great recipe!
My mom used to make these, tastes just like hers! Works with tuna instead of crabmeat too. I make these as a starter if friends are coming for dinner - gives them something to nibble while I finish up in the kitchen. Always gone faster than I need them to be! A big hit with my seven year old also.
A great appetizer and so easy. I use shredded cheese rather then processed, and they turn out great!
They ended up tasting all right. However, I think I may throw in some horseradish to pep this one up a bit. Easy, and it looks lovely
This was an easy and inexpensive recipe to make. Perfect to have onhand to heat up in the oven for "drop-in" guests. Goes Fast!
I have used a version of this recipe for years. The only thing I would suggest for those looking for just a little something more is to add some cayenne pepper to the mix.
Just made a double batch and of course had to sample one before freezing. It was delicious. I plan on making more for my New Year's Eve party. I did not have garlic salt so I crushed 2 small cloves of garlic, adding a little worcestershire sauce and about 1/4 tsp. Lawry seasoning salt. I did toast the english muffins first. I used white for the party but am going to make some more on Thomas Whole Wheat muffins since I have diabetes and anything with white flour makes my sugars soar. Definitely a keeper Thanks for a great recipe.
My mom has been making these for years, and I used this recipe to base mine off of. The major difference is that we use one can of tuna (8oz) instead of crab since not everyone in the family likes crab. I used the Old English jar of sharp cheddar cheese that mom always used, 6 tablespoons of butter, 1 tsp of minced garlic from those little jars, and about 1/4 tsp seasoned salt, leaving off the parsley. I left the mayo amount the same. These are about what my mom used to make and are perfect for freezing and taking out as a snack, small lunch, etc. Delicious!
So easy and good. Always a huge hit!!
I made this recipe for Christmas eve and it was a big hit. K Brown
I've made these for years and they areALWAYS a huge hit!! I recommend toasting the muffins first so they don't get soggy. I also use 1/4 tsp. seasoned salt and I've found the best cheese to use is Old English in the jar. Word of caution... Extremely addictive!!!!
Easy recipe and a bit hit at a recent party I went to. I like to keep these frozen and make them as needed.
Love these things! Perfect appetizer to keep in ziplock freezer bags for unexpected company!!
My "Go To" Hors d'oeuvre for all dinner parties. I beef up the garlic a little more.
I used 4 muffins instead of 6. Also used real cheese (Colby/Jack) as others had suggested. Put in freezer and had them for New Year's Eve. Easy and delicious! Will add to recipes to keep in freezer for "case of emergency" food!!
These were great. I halfed the mayo and butter (trying to be a little healthier) and you couldnt tell. I got lots of compliments and came home with an empty tray.
these were awesome. omitted the butter.
My family serves these at almost every family get together and they always get gobbled up! I definately reccomend using the old english cheese.
my mom has been making these for years. they are a staple in our family. one thing my mom does which makes a huge difference is use THOMAS' english muffins. with all the "nooks and crannies" the topping becomes one with the muffin and it actually gets a lot crispier. she also cooks them on the bottom rack for awhile, and then brings it up to the broiler at the end so they get cripsy all around. so happy other people are making this fabulous dish.
I give this a 5 for simplicity and a 4.5 for taste. I suggest doubling the batch so you have enough on hand for unexpected fun!
Very good and easy. Would suggest going a little heavy on topping the muffins. It seemed the heavier topped ones were better. Really good!
Don't hesitate to make these. Talk about quick and delicious! I made a batch on New Year's Eve and they went quickly.
This was awesome! I've been trying to figure out my Super Bowl menu by trying out recipes at other games, and this was a smash hit! My family devoured this - next time, I'll probably need to double the recipe!
These are great! I have made them many times and they always deliver. Make them in a big batch, flash freeze on a cookie sheet, and store in freezer bags for unannounced guests. Pop a few in the toaster oven, slice with a pizza cutter into four triangle to serve. YUM
Everyone's favorite appetizer!
YUMMY YUMMY!! I used shredded cheddar, b/c I didn't have the other, and it was WONDERFUL! The whole family loved them! I think it's a good idea to toast the muffins before you put the crab on. It makes it crunchier.
The reason I gave it 4 stars was because I am not a fan of processed cheese. I used the sharp chedder cheese spread from rondele, which may be the problem. I felt like it needed more seasoning, so I added some Worcestershire as well, which I got as a recommendation on a similar dish. All in all, not too bad.....they were a hit!
Delicious and easy. Bunco group loved. To make it a little fancier for a special gathering, I baked philsbury dough french bread in the pampered chef star and flower bread tubes sliced when cooled, added the mixture and baked just before company arrived.
my family has made these for years at not only family gatherings, but gatherings with friends and others. they have always been an amazing hit! i suggest instead of just some old processed cheese spread, to use a jar of Kraft Old English Cheddar Cheese Spread per can of crab meat. also old bay seasoning is also great in the mix! hope you love them as much as i do!
Mega tasty! Doesnt taste fishy at all. I used shredded cheese instead of processed and used wayy too much by accident but now i know for next time. Also, put it on whole wheat bread cuz i dont buy english muffins
YUMMY! I used sharp cheddar cheese and substituted miracle whip for mayo, these went fast! Will be making these as often as I can, thanks for a great recipe!
These were a hit at our last party. So simple to make. You can't go wrong with this tasty finger food.
The best. I had to make two batches the last time because my husband and kids ate them before the company got here. I use old english cheese and add 1/2 tsp seasoned salt. I also cut them into 4 pieces to they are easier to handle as a finger food. Always a favorite.
This was a quick, easy recipe. We had it for a New Year's Day brunch. I substituted 1 T. dried parsley for the fresh (all I had on hand) and it turned out fine. No issues at all with mixing up the topping the night before either.
More butter, use real crab (not imitation)
these were so good and so easy. My husband loves these as an alternative to chips on Sundays watching football! even my picky 15 months old loved them:)
This was quick and yummy, but both my hubby and I felt it was missing something. It was a tadbit bland, though still good (it is crab afterall!) I was disappointed though that my toddlers didn't like it at all.
Easy and flavorful. Definitely a keeper.
Made it exactly as directed and they were hard and flavorless! I didn't use all of the mixture, so I baked again the next day. Flavor of the spread was much better 2nd day. I could actually taste the crab, initially only tasted the cheese. 2nd day I baked for 1/2 the time so the muffins stayed semi-soft. Better but I would not make these again.
These were super easy and went great with clam chowder!
Have been naming these appetizers for years. Always my go to recipe. So easy and everyone always loves them.
My family has been making these for years. A must have over the holidays. I always use the Old English spread that comes in small jars. This year I could not find it. So I substituted another sharp cheddar cheese spread. The only other thing I do differently is add a tsp of Old Bay seasoning and use a pound of back fin crab meat. Really makes these MUCH better. A real treat. Just put 100 in the freezer for our New Years eve party. Love that they can be made ahead and frozen. Just pop out what you want and put in oven. Simple.
Always made this with the cheese in a small glass jar. I think Kraft made it, but not sure. Still yummy, either way.
Thank you for this great recipe! I made it exactly as posted and was very pleased. Quick & easy to make! I have made a double recipe and have them in the freezer for easy preparation when needed. The ultimate test was when my "picky eater" husband raved over them!
Outstanding! Easy and soooo tasty. The English muffins were nice and crispy on the bottom and the crab/cheese mixture soft and melty. Used only 4 muffins and didn't have enough room on baking sheet for all of them, so I put 3 halves in freezer. Dinner guests were impressed. Yum!
I have made these several times for family and friends. It is always a big hit. Easy to make and delicious.
I had this can of crabmeat in my cupboard for literally months and needed something to do with it, so I figured I would give this a try. Very simple recipe. But, after reading a few reviews, and taking stock of what was is my kitchen, I altered things to my taste and what I had on hand. First, I used more butter (6 tablespoons) and less mayo (1 large tablespoon), partly based on how much I had of each, and partly based on a couple of reviews using more butter. I had a good portion of a loaf of French bread left over, so I sliced that and toasted it in the oven while I mixed the topping. We like to cook with fresh or minced garlic as opposed to the dry spices, so I used about 2 teaspoons of minced garlic from a jar (we like it garlic-y). I added about 1/8 teaspoon sea salt (approximated from a grinder). I know quite a few people recommend Old English in the jar as the cheese spread, but being a Western New Yorker, I am very fond of the Helluva Good brand. Either way that's what I had, so that's what I went with. Used dried parsley. And finally I added a few shakes of Old Bay seasoning for a bit of flavor and good measure. It is crab after all. I topped the french bread slices, baked it for 13 minutes and broiled it for the last 2. Wow! That was an easy and amazing result. My husband, who is not fond of crab, even said he liked it when he was given a slice. That is really saying something. It has good flavor with my alterations, but the crab flavor still comes through.
These were wonderful. Gone in a flash. I might try serving it casserole style and use crackers for dipping. Fabulous recipe, thank you so much.
good and easy
Added a touch of hot sauce.
Love these! Advance prep & "freezer to oven" ease is a big plus if you're hosting. Substitute lump crab meat instead of canned for an special occasion. Pairs well with semi-sweet sparkling wine like Freixenet Extra Dry.
These are simple and delicious. I use 1/4 tsp each of seasoned salt and garlic salt. I cute the English muffins in quarters, dollop some spread on top and freeze the batch. I bake them for about 10 minutes to get them crispy, then run them under the broiler. Yummy!
I"ve been making this for years. My Ex loved it as the recipe stated...my boyfriend likes things a little spicy so I added a dash of Franks Red Hot Sauce and some pepper flakes. I have rated this recipe as the recipe states.
This was awesome. I used crushed garlic instead of the garlic salt and it was excellent!!!
Only change was to use real cheese and omit parsley (don't like). Tasted just like my favorite birthday appetizer my mom would make me growing up.
I make this recipe often and it always gets rave reviews. I use Kraft Old English Cheese in the small jar for the cheese. That's what my original recipe called for and it works out great, though a little pricey.
Every year we go crabbing at the Oregon coast and we have a bounty of crabs. We have been using a crab recipe similar to this one using Old English cheese and fresh crab. The thing we do different is we freeze the prepared muffins on a pan for a few hours and they bake or refreeze them by putting them in zip lock bags for later use. This year instead of using Old English, I used Velveta cheese and used a mixer to mix the cheese, butter, garlic salt until blended. Then I add the fresh crab and parsley (optional). I also added some grated taco cheese blend to the mixture. You need to BAKE & BROIL these in the oven or else they will not taste right as you can read from the bad comments for this recipe. It's a great way to use crab and everyone loves these!
Well of course after reading the book and watching the movie The Silver Linings Playbook, I had to try the Crabby Snacks recipe that was talked about so much in the book. Great recipe and great book! Want to try adding crumbled bacon to the top of these. Deceptively easy and simplistic, but some of the ingredients are spendy.
These are fantastic! I've made them a few times, once as just a lunchtime snack. and then as an appetizer for a party- just cut each English muffin into quarters.
I am glad I found this because I lost my old recipe for this. I used green onions instead of parsley and I add tabasco sauce to make it spicy. It was delicious. Thanks for having this out there.
Awesome! Thank you for sharing!
I remember something like this from my childhood, but this didn't quite do it for me. It's lacking flavor. I did use shredded cheese instead of the jarred stuff and maybe that makes a huge difference. I kind of want to try again, with jarred cheese and maybe some horseradish or something for depth and a kick.
My family loved this recipe! I served it as a special, easy lunch. I'm going to make this and deliver it with English muffins in a nice basket ext time I want to take food to a friend or family member who is going through a difficult time. So much better than a casserole!
I've been making these for years, and they are a BIG hit with everybody. I use 2 cans of crabmeat and add a bit of dried parsley when mixing. I use no name English muffins that don't have the famous nooks and crannys of Thomas' brand, which take too much of the spread. I make these ahead; cut the spread muffins into quarters, spread them on the cookie sheets and stick them in the freezer until they're frozen, then bag them in a zip lock freezer bag. When needed, just pour them out and cook them. Allow a little extra time to cook if frozen, or thaw them before cooking.
Very bland will not make again.
I made the crab delights just as the recipe directed. I would give them a three star and won’t make them again. The crab/artichoke appetizer was far better.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections