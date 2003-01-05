Crab Delights

Have these as appetizers or a light lunch. Using English muffins and canned crab meat. You can store in freezer until ready to use, then cook them. This is also good with Clam Chowder for lunch or dinner. Enjoy!

Recipe by Ellen Chirichella

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine crabmeat, cheese spread, butter or margarine, mayonnaise, garlic salt, and parsley. Mix well, and spread on English muffins. Cut the muffins into quarters and arrange them on a cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 minutes. Broil the muffins for the last minute to get them toasted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 39.9mg; sodium 567.3mg. Full Nutrition
