Chicken Giardino
Chicken tenders, veggies, pasta and a creamy wine sauce all sauteed and stirred together will bring a smile and these words to your lips: 'Gee, I love Chicken Giardino!'
After smelling the sauce, I had to throw it away and use the chicken, veggies, and pasta with other spices and cheeses.Read More
After smelling the sauce, I had to throw it away and use the chicken, veggies, and pasta with other spices and cheeses.
I tried this recipe in hopes of it tasting like a favorite restaurant entree. I, too, threw out the sauce and used the chicken and vegetables to make a separate dish. The sauce was really bad. Maybe the 1 T of thyme was wrong. Revisions necessary!
The recipe wasn't that bad, but I reduced the Thyme to 1 tsp. and I used chicken broth instead of wine. After the sauce heated through I thickened it with a little more of the dry sauce mix.
Recipe calls for way too much wine. Try it with about 1/4 of the wine indicated and I think it would taste all right.
Too bland, no flavor.
This recipe was a disaster. I was a little wary after reading the reviews but love this dish from olive garden and really wanted to try it. First off I was skeptical of the amount of liquid used in the sauce; it seemed like alot. And when I added the white mix it didn't thicken at all! I ended up with a weird smelling water/wine soup. I don't know what went wrong but I was left with just chicken and vegetables and no edible sauce to be found.
Really strange recipe! Weird flavour, and way to liquidy. Didn't like this at all. Most of it ended up in the garbage. Sorry :(
GO TO THE OLIVE GARDEN!!! DO NOT ATTEMPT @ HOME W/ THIS RECIPE.
