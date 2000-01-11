Chicken Giardino

Chicken tenders, veggies, pasta and a creamy wine sauce all sauteed and stirred together will bring a smile and these words to your lips: 'Gee, I love Chicken Giardino!'

By MARBALET

40 mins
20 mins
1 hr
4
4 servings
  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; rinse under cold water, drain and set aside.

  • Saute chicken pieces in a large skillet over medium high heat until cooked through (juices run clear and meat is no longer pink inside); set aside. Add vegetables to same skillet and saute until cooked and crisp but not soggy; set aside.

  • To Make Giardino Sauce: Heat butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add garlic, thyme, wine, pepper flakes and lemon juice. Saute for a few minutes over medium heat, making sure that you cook to reduce the acidity of the lemon juice (otherwise, when you add the cream, it will curdle). Stir in the water, then combine the sauce mix with a little cream and stir together until mixture is not lumpy; add mixture to skillet, then add the remaining cream and stir all together until slightly thickened. Set aside.

  • Combine cooked pasta, chicken and vegetables in a large skillet over medium heat and heat through. Add sauce, stir all together and cook until heated through and thickened. Serve hot.

Per Serving:
622 calories; protein 38.1g; carbohydrates 59.1g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 121mg; sodium 208mg. Full Nutrition
