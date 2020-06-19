Moo Goo Gai Pan
This Chinese dish translates to chicken with sliced mushrooms. This dish is great, light and very flavorful.
I Hope that people read this review before running out and buying ingredients. NOTE: There is NO rice wine vinegar...IT IS JUST RICE WINE OR SAKE...NOT VINEGAR! I have been making this recipe for a while now and it is great. I just wanted to mention that the "rice wine" should NOT be rice wine vinegar. In case anyone got confused. You can also substitute sake for the rice wine. My family loves Chinese food and this is one of our favorites.Read More
This was okay. I just felt there was something missing. I think it needed way more garlic. Don't think I will make it again though.Read More
It was very good - but I "velveted" the chicken which made it most excellent. Most Chinese restaurants use this technique for their Moo-Goo's & other meat dishes. 1 Egg white & 1 TBsp corn starch mixed into a slurry. Add meat and refrigerate 1/2 hour - then cook as instructed. This will give you the restaurant quality you want. It tenderizes the meat and gives added flavor.
This recipe is fantastic. I also use it to make Beef and Broccoli. Just substitute thinly sliced steak for the chicken; worcestershire sauce for the oyster sauce; beef broth for the chicken broth. I omit rice wine from both recipes because it is hard to find and the recipe is great without it. Thanks for posting this recipe, Deven!
This was wonderful! Very light and flavorful. The only change I made was to sub another tbs of soy for the oyster sauce. We had this with fried rice and store-bought egg rolls. Excellent! Will certainly make again. Thanks Deven!!
This is a good recipe, but I agree with reviewer missdrea, that something seems to be missing. Chinese is my favorite cuisine and through the years I've dined in countless Chinese restaurants and this recipe is a slight notch below most. Next time I make this, I will increase the liquid mixture; the dish came out a little dry for lack of liquid. Too, the liquid mixture just didn't infuse enough flavor. More garlic, ginger, or something needs to be added for punch. I did not have rice wine, so used white wine and did not even detect it in the mix.
I was craving chinese and came upon this recipe. It was outstanding! It was so quick and easy. I used more broccoli than the recipe called for and added more soy sauce to taste and more broth to get the consistency I wanted. We'll make this again, and try other vegetables and meats too.
This is a great recipe... the instructions are clear and precise and the end result was very tasty. I was a little hesitant to put the garlic in the oil at that high of a temperature, but I did as the recipe instructed and all was well. I would probably only use a 1/2 can of straw mushrooms next time, as there are just a ton of those little buggers in a can. Also, I would really say that this recipe would serve more like 6, not 3 as written. Thank you!
This is exactly what Moo Goo Gai Pan is supposed to taste like. It's not meant to be spicy but that's probably what's "lacking" for some of us. I didn't have water chestnuts so I peeled and sliced broccoli stems instead. That added the crunch and I did add some heat but only AFTER tasting the original recipe. I liked both so I'm happy. Thanks Deven. :o)
3 stars because the amount of time it took me to chop everything up didn't necessarily equal a whole lot of taste, which (in my humble opinion) is something not worth making again. While this was definitely edible, it's lacking something. I doubled the garlic, and it still wasn't enough. maybe I'll come back to this in a few months when I feel like experimenting a bit. Thank you for sharing, though!
This recipe was great. I wouldn't change a thing. My husband is not a big fan of asian food, and even he loved this dish. The leftovers we're even better the next day. I bought wonton soup from the chinese restaurant as an appetizer, served white rice on the side and made homemade fortune cookies for dessert. Lots of fun without alot time.
This was really good. I skipped all of the canned ingredients and subbed fresh carrots, onion, and mushrooms.
I made this for my entire family and they all loved it! I plan on making it again! I used dried shiitake mushrooms and I used the water they soaked in to make chicken broth for the recipe! delicious!
Really good. To up the flavor, I added ginger and tripled the amount of sauce ingredients. Also used boneless, skinless chicken thighs (not as healthy, but really good)
This was a really simple easy -to-make recipe. I will never buy this at the restaurant again! I doubled the sauce as others suggested and the result was perfect. I actually used enoki mushrooms instead of the straw mushrooms and it tasted just as fabulous . Definitely a keeper!
I have made this a few times and will make it quite a few more I'm sure. Doesn't really taste like the resturants but it has an amazing addictive flavor. I double the liquids to make sure I have extra sauce to seep into the rice. LOVE this recipe!
Not what I was expecting but not bad.
I doubled the sauce as I think I ended up with more veggies and chicken as the recipe called for. Easy dish to prepare that tastes like what you would expect.
We really liked this recipe! Was very much like what you get in chinese restaurants around our area. Will definitely be making this again!
This recipe is SO close. Like another reviewer mentioned, velveting the chicken helps. The traditional method is egg white and corn starch, let sit 15 minutes then oil or water poach until just barely cooked through (it finishes cooking in the pan). However, the easiest way to ensure tender chicken is 1 tbsp baking soda massaged into the sliced chicken. Let sit 15 minutes, rinse chicken and drain. No need to poach! Then use this following marinade: For approximately 1 pound of chicken use 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp rice wine (or sake, or dry Sherry) a few dashes of sesame oil, and 1 tbsp of cornstarch. Let sit 15 minutes The sauce should then be chicken stock, oyster sauce, sugar, and corn starch. Also the stir fry order is backward. Chicken first, remove then stir fry garlic, ginger and veggies. Add chicken back to pan, then sauce. This prevents veggies from overcooking and/or getting limp from carry over cooking. Simple, small things, really, but makes a difference!
I love fast, easy delicious Asian dishes that please my whole family and this one hit the mark big time! I doubled the sauce - in fact then I doubled the whole recipe to make sure it would be enough (2x all plus 4x the sauce). Glad I did because we will be fighting for leftovers tomorrow! Loved the mushrooms, glad I was generous with the broccoli, and really just followed the recipe as written re: the sauce. It's delicious! Rice wine is just Sake, and a bottle costs a few bucks, but lasts a long time in the fridge and can be used for so many Asian dishes. This is definitely going into the family rotation!
The kids and I were craving Chinese food like we used to get from our favorite Chinese fast food place. Since we are trying to save money my new mantra has been "Let's make it at home." This was a huge hit! All 12 children (well the baby didn't eat, he doesn't have teeth) raved about it. This may end up being a weekly meal!! Changes made: Omitted rice wine, we couldn't find it. Omitted the water chestnuts beause we don't like them. Omitted the canned mushrooms because hey, we live in the rural Ozarks and ethnic cuisine has not arrived here yet. Roasted a chicken and threw the pieces in at the end. Doubled the sauce. Next time I'll add more fresh veggies like snow peas or zucchini.
This recipe is really outstanding. I doubled the sauce and dish turned out perfect.
Delicious, easy, healthy, one-pan weeknight meal. Serve with your favorite rice and you're got a great dinner. I doubled the sauce which just made enough, and had no rice wine but still tasted fine. I may triple sauce next time. Thanks for sharing!
This was my first time making this dish. There was an initial cost right off the bat, due to having to buy all the ingredients. Right off the stove, it tasted great. Watch the garlic, as it browns extremely quickly. Other than that the recipe was pretty easy.
This was the only Chinese dish I have made at home that taste closest to "real" Chinese food. I didn't use any canned vegetables (shoots, canned mushrooms and water chestnuts) and it still turned out great. I also added cornstarch to the raw seasoned chicken. I had read that in other recipes. The sauce was great.
really good! I substituted the mushrooms for carrots and added snow peas and zucchini. I cooked the broccoli and carrots 1st since they take longer to cook. Really good!
Delicious, but I could have done without the bamboo shoots. They add more tough crunchy/chewiness than I desire. Also, make sure that you LOVE mushrooms before making this -- I do but my wife is only so-so about them and they overpowered her. Finally, you don't need to kill yourself finding oyster sauce: just use a bit more soy sauce and add in about a tablespoon of honey (to your taste). The rice wine is pretty essential, though.
This was so easy to make.. lots of flavor, healthy and delicious!!! I will make this again.
It was good, but not great. Needed more sauce and was kind of bland.
This was a great recipe. I only had the straw and regular mushrooms and broccoli, no water chestnuts and no bamboo. It tasted delicious. The sauce was different from other Chinese dishes I've made because of the rice wine (sake). I'd eat this any day, very easy to make too.
I really enjoyed this dish...it was really quick and tasted yummy. Only changes made were I used olive oil instead of veretable and I didn't have oyster sauce or the can of mushrooms but I didn't notice them missing. I found that there wasn't quite enough sauce though. Thanks for a nice recipe
I have been trying my hand at making my own Chinese food recently and most of the dishes I have made have turned out pretty well. This is not one of them. I followed the recipe exactly except for the rice wine which I didn't have. The textures were good but it was very lacking in flavor. And the amount of sauce it made was not nearly enough to cover all the chicken and vegetables. I will not be trying this particular recipe again.
I thought this was okay... not BAD, but I didn't much want the leftovers. I'm probably just used to the bright white stuff I get from the chinese restaurant. I probably won't make it again but if anyone is looking for a nice light stir-fry type dish, then they should try it!
This recipe was delicious.... Only, not at all like the moo goo gai pan (with an almost clear sauce) I am accustomed to from any Chinese restaurant I've ever visited. My family enjoyed it. Even my very picky 6 and 3 yr-old daughters gobbled it up. I rated this with 3 stars only because it did not resemble the dish I intended to cook. But we all still liked it and will probably even make again. It's just more of a brown sauce and might be great as a start to maybe garlic chicken or almond chicken.
Awesome Chines recipe for first timers! I was trying Chinese food out for a themed family movie night (The Joy Luck Club) except for I had to make it for 6, so I made like 5 batches and mixed it all together, but now we have leftovers! I loved how it had the sweet and salty taste, but I did cut out the oyster sauce and rice wine entirely. Partially cuz we didn't have it at the time. And since I had to cook for 6, I used 3 packages of button mushrooms, 3 crowns of broccoli, and cut out the straw mushrooms. Then I added 3 stalks of celery, a whole yellow onion, a red bell pepper, and a can of baby corn. Just for a little healthier option. Still very good!
With us living over sea's it is hard getting good chinese food but this recipe worked. I added carrots and peas.
I made this for dinner last night and it was VERY good! I have no complaints!! I saw my brother in law and father putting seasoning on it and couldnt figure out why! I am a young chef (18!) and i have no clue what bamboo shoots are!! I didnt use broccoli either. Instead i used sliced carrots, canned mushrooms, water chestnuts, bean sprouts(yum!!), celery and onions cut in quarters, like a restaurant. I also didnt use oyster sauce, but didnt notice the difference!! This was YumMyYY!!!!! =)
You have no idea how much money you just saved me on takeout!
I had half a bag of Japanese stir fry in the freezer, so decided to fry that up, and basically follow the rest of the recipe for the chicken and sauce. I have to say I'm very impressed. When I tasted the sauce by itself I thought it wasn't going to be very good. Boy was I wrong. Thank you so much for sharing this. now I KNOW I don't need to go to a Chinese restaurant for this dish.
Very good,but needed some cabbage. Soy sauce is also a must.
I added ginger, a sliced carrot, a bit of bok choy and doubled the sauce. Love this recipe! I'll try it with shrimp next. I steamed the broccoli and carrot a couple minutes in the microwave then added it in last with the sauce.
my picky picky husband loves this! wooo
This was ok--not as good as some I've had in Chinese restaurants. The flavor was bland. Not exactly what I was hoping it would be. I served it with Filipino lumpia (egg rolls) and fried rice. It was ok but I don't think I'll go to the trouble of making it again.
I've never eaten this or made this before. It was easy to prepare and tasted delicious.
Perfect I made double that amount of sauce. One of our faves!
This was fun to make at the start of the 2008 Summer Olympics. Easy and healthy. Served it in china dishes with chop sticks and it was an occasion!
This turned out great! I used red wine vinegar instead of rice wine vinegar since it was I had in the pantry. Next time I will double up the sauce.
Good but not up to my favorite Chinese food place. I'll make it again and change some of the ingredients.
I was disappointed with the lack of flavor and miserly amount of sauce (wish I had read the reviews before running to the store for ingredients because I would have doubled the sauce and known not to bother with Rice Wine Vinegar)...but not bad when I added more soy sauce over the top of it all. I used fresh mushrooms, fresh matchstick-cut carrots, fresh onion, fresh broccoli, canned bamboo shoots and canned water chestnuts and was very pleased with those results. Oh, and I also used chicken thighs because I love their juicy-ness. Will probably make this again with double the sauce and using more soy sauce in place of the rice wine, which was not at my WalMart. I might try the recommendation of rolling the chicken in cornstarch first - have had good results with that in another recipe.
I love this recipe, however I added sliced baby carrots and whole baby corn. I upped the chicken broth to 1/2 cup. Sometimes more is better. I also made hot and sour soup to go with it, It was amazing. Plus I have left overs for lunch! I added a picture of it. You can't miss it, it is the one with baby corn added.
I liked it! I couldn't find the straw mushrooms at Target so I used baby portabello mushrooms instead and quartered them. That worked pretty good as a substitute. I served it over some brown rice. I think in the future I'd add some zucchini to it..
The recipe was easy to follow. I enjoy cooking Chinese food at home it very nutritious. MOO GOO GAI PAN is one of my favorite food when ordering take -out Chinese food and today I made this for dinner so yummy and delicious . Thanks ! deven Edna Gibbs from the Bronx
Will definitely make this again. It had lots of flavor and was easy to prepare.
Good to the last bite.
1st time there was hardly enough sauce. Quadruple the sauce mixture was a little to sweet so next time only 3 tablespoons of sugar. all the work is in the prep
Very Good; My Wife is Chinese and thought I would treat her and she enjoyed it also.
Used rabbit instead of chicken. Man, it was hoppingly good!! Will do it again.
Very good dish! My family enjoyed it.
I've made this twice and love it! it's already my husband's favorite, and even my picky 8 year old ate it up.
Delicious! Easy to prepare and cook.
Too sweet. Not enough sauce. Should be more chicken broth, less sugar, and enough sauce you can dip a spoon in if you want.
This was great. I did put the chicken in the egg white & cornstarch, as someone mentioned. I used fresh mushroom & broccoli and added a bit of garlic chili sauce. Will definitely make this again.
Very bland. Even my very non-picky wife gave it a thumbs down. Sorry.
no changes and would not make it again
My family loves this recipe, even the picky 12 year old. I had to substitute sliced fresh mushrooms, instead of the canned straw mushrooms (unavailable at my grocery store), and we doubled the sauce. Otherwise, delish! Thanks for sharing Deven!
Didn't like the sauce.
Delicious! We thought that the next time it needed double the sauce. I took liberties with the recipe and added carrot, bok choy, snow peas and green onion. I took the advice of another reviewer and made the cornstarch and egg white slurry to marinate the chicken for 30 minutes before cooking. Served over jasmine rice. Big hit!
Extremely Flavorful and fun to make. I thought that moo goo gai pan was made with a whiter sauce but it makes no difference, this dish is excellent. PS I also substituted baby corn for the bamboo shoots and it turned out wonderful.
Love love love this..Just to let you know that if you are not able to get rice wine you can also use Gin I did. My suggestion is smooth ambler 80 proof Gin, the way it is distilled works beautifully with ingrediants and will be sure to impress the hardest of critics with the out come of the final product.
this is a quick and easy recipe. It is so good and my kids love it.
Like others have written way to dry. Add more liquids then the recipe calls for. I add more more white mushrooms, Broccoli and garlic. I trippled the the cornstarch, sugar, soy sauce and oyster sauce and use 1.25 cups of broth. I cant't find rice wine. I have made it 4 times in the last 6 weeks. It's a keeper.
It is very good. Family liked it, and it is easy to make.
