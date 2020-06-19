Moo Goo Gai Pan

I was disappointed with the lack of flavor and miserly amount of sauce (wish I had read the reviews before running to the store for ingredients because I would have doubled the sauce and known not to bother with Rice Wine Vinegar)...but not bad when I added more soy sauce over the top of it all. I used fresh mushrooms, fresh matchstick-cut carrots, fresh onion, fresh broccoli, canned bamboo shoots and canned water chestnuts and was very pleased with those results. Oh, and I also used chicken thighs because I love their juicy-ness. Will probably make this again with double the sauce and using more soy sauce in place of the rice wine, which was not at my WalMart. I might try the recommendation of rolling the chicken in cornstarch first - have had good results with that in another recipe.