Lettuce with Hot Bacon Dressing
Here is something a little different for a salad. A friend gave me this years ago. Hope you like it.
My husband loved this salad, the only thing I recommend is to make sure you pour the dressing on the lettuce right before you serve it or the lettuce will become too soggy. I think next time I might cool the dressing a bit more before tossing it with the lettuce, overall an interesting and good tasting salad.
Certainly different - an acquired taste I think. Not for us!
My husband loved this salad, the only thing I recommend is to make sure you pour the dressing on the lettuce right before you serve it or the lettuce will become too soggy. I think next time I might cool the dressing a bit more before tossing it with the lettuce, overall an interesting and good tasting salad.
Very good hot bacon dressing. I used on top of baby spinach. I also halved the recipe for three people. It turned out perfect.
The dressing is PERFECT -- just the right touch of sweetness, not too vinegary. I'll definitely be making this again soon. Thanks very much.
I used the dressing for a spinach salad instead. I used turkey bacon to make it a little lighter. It was very good!
We all loved this over spinach salad but because bacon has enough of it's own sodium, I left out the salt entirely. Not something I would make very often, but once in a while, it's nice to indulge! Delicious and thank you!
Left out the egg. I always serve this with the lettuce cut in wedges instead of pieces. Also, try it with fresh spinach and strawberries (leaving out the radishes).
This is just like my Mom's - so kid friendly with the bacon that they'll even eat spinach! Actually, I prefer to make the dressing and serve it with Spinach (like a wilted Spinach Salad!).
Outstanding! Used 1 recipe dressing to 1 1/2 recipes of lettuce. Left out the radishes.
Certainly different - an acquired taste I think. Not for us!
Awesome salad, Vera! We enjoyed it with red leaf lettuce, red onion and 2 hardboiled eggs. I left of the radish garnish only because we don't care for the radish flavor. The dressing is to die for. Everyone at my luncheon loved this salad. Many asked for the dressing recipe. Thanks a bunch for sharing.
use endive instead of lettuce. Yummy
The dressing is absolutely fantastic!! My boyfriend said it was the best salad he'd ever had! The only reason I gave it a "4" is because I changed the salad contents... Instead of lettuce I added baby spinach and instead of radishes I added grape tomatoes. The result was wonderful! I've made it againand again!
My father makes this too and I love it we leave out the radishes and call it wilted lettuce
This dressing was great! I made it for Fathers' Day and everyone loved it (including my very picky teen-aged son.) However, I made the dressing in advance and reheated it slightly in the microwave when I was ready to use it. When I poured the dressing on my spinach salad (that was also made in advance and had been refrigerated for a few hours), the dressing cooled down too much and sort of "coagulated" on the spinach (yuk). Next time I will keep my spinach at room temp.
This recipe is good but I like mine with more bite. I will incresase the vinegar and decrease the water and possibly a bit more sugar. Overall it reminds me of the wilted lettuce salads my father used to make when I was a child.
Very good! Thanks!
FANTASTIC! My husband couldn't get enough of it!!
This is a wonderful recipe. I put it on baby spinach and it was the best. Everyone loved it, there wasn't any salad left over!! Thanks :)
The dressing turned out a little thin, but the flavor was great.
This was delicious! It takes a little time, but is well worth it.
So delicious! I used orange slices instead of the egg and radishes and baby spinach instead of the lettuce. Dressing was PERFECT. Thanks for the great recipe! : )
I didn't care for this dressing. It was not as tangy as I had hoped for.
Very satisfying salad recipe! Like the other reviewers, I also substituted lettuce and radishes with baby spinach and chopped carrots. I particularly liked the not-too-sour dressing, and my family enjoyed this dish with rice pilaf. Thank you for the recipe, Vera.
I really loved this. I made it as directed, except I kept half the bacon out to sprinkle on at the end - AND I overcooked my hardboiled egg so I had to kill it. The caramelized onions and bacon with the vinegar are deeelicious. Thanks for the recipe
I made enough to serve 16 and only had a few forkfuls of salad leftover at the end. It was a HUGE HIT. Even the picky eaters enjoyed this (I was yelled at for throwing out the leftovers) I did make some changes to this recipe. First I used thick cut bacon. Then it says to reserve bacon grease, I felt that there was too much so I only saved some and added more vinegar than was called for, for flavor. I also added lightly toasted pecans. I used three bags of different mixed lettuces. Amazing!! Next time I will try to add some cheese and croutons. A definite MAKE AGAIN.
I just had a dressing like this in my favorite local restaurant! They served it over mixed baby greens with warm beets, goat's cheese and walnuts. I pretty much duplicated it at home with the dressing from this recipe. Yummy, yummy! In other words, it is versatile, and goes beyond just the green salad. I'm thinking it would be great over other veggies as well.
We loved this! My husband had second helpings. I used turkey bacon, so this was a great and healthy recipe. Thank you!
WOW. I've been back and forth on this. I thought it looked good when I found the recipe. Then I made it and got a little weirded out before I ate it. 3 bowls later, I suppose it's pretty good. I gave a sample bite to "The Mr." and he liked it too. It didnt taste like the vinegar like I was worried it was gonna. It coats the lettuce nicely and gives it a bacon flavor. I used shredded sharp cheddar cheese, diced the egg up really small and put it over a spring salad mix. Really good, made for a nice lite lunch!!
This is an old fashioned wilted leaf salad. It does taste good, however. It's not a keeper, so add the dressing just before serving. Remember, the purpose of the hot dressing is to wilt the lettuce. Lettuce wedges won't do here. Eat it all or you'll have to throw it out after your meal. It won't keep.
This review is for the dressing only. I was looking for a dressing similar to one my mother made a couple of years ago for us. My mom couldn't find the cookbook so I came here hoping to find something similar. We loved it! It was so easy and delicious. I used it to dress a spinach salad with mushrooms, red bell pepper, feta cheese, and walnuts.
This was excellent. I did however put it over spinach with fresh parm cheese, tomatoes, egg and almonds. Very yummy salad!!
I grew up in Pennsylvania Dutch area and this was a regular dish for us when ou Mom made pork chops and boiled potatoes quartered. Today, I still make this when we have pork chops, only do not add radishes. My husband from Pacific Northwest just loves. It's a keeper for us. by a BehlerBusyBee
This is a great salad dressing. When my mom used to make it, she did not cook the onion in the dressing. Instead she cut up fresh spring onions with the lettuce or spinach. GREAT!! Thanks for the memories!!
I followed the recipe as posted, but found it awfully sweet. I could not taste the bacon, nor the bacon fat...what a shame. Next time I will use at least half the directed amount of sugar.
I brought this to a Christmas party and the best compliment is when you are asked to send the recipe to a couple of people...very good!
My husband really liked it, me not so much. I thought the dressing was too bland and after it cooled the bacon grease got kind of thick and simply coated the greens. I probably will not make again.
Absolutely fabulous - but I used cider vinegar
Loved it! I used a spring mix for the greens and did everything else the same and it turned out amazing! I only made half the servings since we never finish that much salad, but I should have made the full amount because it was yuuuummmy!
I'm always looking for new salad recipe's. This was excellent, everyone loved it. I also served it w/ spinach, but I know it would be good on almost any greens.
Delicious! My mom used to make lettuce with hot bacon dressing all the time, but never added any other veggies. I liked it and I love this with the additions. I will make this again.
found this recipe after we received two huge heads of leaf lettuce in our CSA box this week. everything turned out great - hubby loved it. next time i will use less of the bacon grease.
This was too greasy for my taste. I don't think I will make it again.
Just like mom used to make, except she/I used apple cider vinegar, and definitely increase the amount of greens (I used baby spinach). Instead of sliced onions, I pulled green onions from my garden and added them fresh to the greens (not sauteed). The dressing was way too salty the first time I made it, so I decreased the amount to a rounded 1/4 teaspoon the next time. This dressing would also be great over arugula.
This is a good recipe, but it is too tart compared to restaurant hot bacon dressings as described. After making it several times I have started using 4 tablespoons of sugar instead of 4 teaspoons. This change and allowing it to simmer for at least 10 minutes makes a very good dressing.
Thank you, thank you, thank you! My mother used to fix this all the time. She claimed she got the recipe from her mother. She never wrote it down and I could never remember the measurements. This was a wonderful discovery.
really not fair for me to rate. I used turkey bacon which does not produce much grease. Don't make my mistake use real bacon.
Really good! I worked some years ago in restarants in Wisconsin, and this dressing was always a staple. My husband couldn't say enough and my 3 and 5 year olds even loved it. I served it on fresh spinach leaves.
This is a delicious salad that my Pennsylvania Dutch family has been eating for years!
My husband is Polish and we live in Pennsylvania Dutch country, so we are very familiar with Hot Bacon Dressing and it is a must have at Thanksgiving. I have never liked it, so I thought I'd try this recipe because it sounded just slightly different from our traditional recipe. Everyone loved it! It was a big success. It has a very light, slightly sweet flavor to it, considering it's made with bacon grease. I will make this every Thanksgiving. We loved it!
The best! Absolutely, amazingly delicious!
Nice taste, but this would NOT thicken on its own for me. I had to add cornstarch. Did you mean for the recipe to have some?
I did not make this recipe exactly as I was only looking for the Hot Bacon Dressing. Years ago I made a spinach salad with a hot bacon dressing that was very similar to this one but I lost the recipe. I made the dressing exactly as written and it was great! The salad I made was with spinach, hard boiled eggs, radishes, mushrooms and pickled onions - it was perfect! It did make more than we needed so I may cut the recipe down some next time I make it.
followed the recipe exactly. Water did not mix well. The last servings were very watery.
My fiance and I don't like creamy dressings, so we gave this a try and both loved it and were surprised that we enjoying eating salad! We've since used the dressing on other salads. Our favorite is a spinach and red leaf lettuce salad with lots of tomatoes and green onions.
This is like my grandmother's Wilted Lettuce Salad. I loved spring because she used her fresh leaf lettuce/green onions and radishes from her garden to make this salad - brings back good memories.
This is a southern staple. It screams summertime. There is nothing like it!
I substituted fresh spinach for half of the lettuce. This is a great way to use fresh lettuce and spinach from the garden. We really liked the radishes!
Made this dressing in my Ninja Foodi. First air fried the bacon in the basket, then removed the bacon and basket and made the rest of it in the inner pot. Crumpledt the bacon and a sliced hardboiled egg over my big bowl of 50-50 lettuce/spinach, then poured the cooked dressing over it and tossed. Yum, just like I remembered.
Very good! I'm just not sure I like any warm stuff on my lettuce, but I will definetely give it another go, because the flavor was new and good too.
great tasting salad
Very good.I added the bacon to the top of the salad right before serving.
Good. A little sweet for my taste. Used ACV instead of wine vinegar because I only had ACV or balsamic. The adults liked but it was a new way to eat garden lettuce and the kids weren’t sure they liked it. The 8yo said, Um, Gramma, just so ya know, I think there’s something wrong with the dressing! LOL
This was very good! I did cut the sugar in half because I’m not very fond of sweet dressings. Also, I did not have any white wine vinegar so I used Apple cider vinegar instead. I think the next time I make this I will cut down on the water a little bit. I used a bag of spring greens as my salad greens and I omitted the radishes and added blue cheese crumbles. it was a delicious salad!
This recipe is perfect. In my teens and early 20's I worked at a restaurant that was known for their spinach salad w/hot bacon dressing and this tastes just like it! It brought me back there! Thank you so much for posting!
This is delicious. I used scallions instead of onions but it made no difference, as far as I could tell. A big hit...
I was looking for a bacon dressing similar to what my German mom-in-law made. I could recall the ingredients, but not all the portions. I came upon this recipe and decided to try it. Hubby gave it a two thumbs up. I added a teaspoon of cornstarch to thicken it up some and served it room temp not hot, as it wilts the lettuce.......said the whisper. Missing you my love.
Absolutely delicious. Made per recipe, maybe a top ten is All Recipes for our family
Excellent! Did not use radishes. Used spinach instead of lettuce. Used turkey bacon as others suggested.
This was very good. Made with red onions and sliced mushrooms. I made it ahead of time then wamed it up before pouring over. It would probably wilted the spinach more if the mushrooms weren't directly on top (my bad). I'm thinking the dressing would have been hotter right after making it also. Great taste!
Really good. I used a scant tsp of cornstarch to thicken up and boiled a few minutes. Lot's compliments on the salad.
