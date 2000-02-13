Lettuce with Hot Bacon Dressing

Here is something a little different for a salad. A friend gave me this years ago. Hope you like it.

Recipe by Vera

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place egg in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let egg stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside. Reserve excess grease.

  • Add onions to skillet with reserved grease and cook until tender. Add bacon, vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Stir and bring to boil.

  • Place lettuce in a large bowl. Pour hot dressing over and toss well. Garnish with egg and radishes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 50mg; sodium 465.7mg. Full Nutrition
