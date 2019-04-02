Super Easy Dip for Artichokes or Asparagus
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 207.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.5g 1 %
carbohydrates: 1.2g
sugars: 0.4g
fat: 22.7g 35 %
saturated fat: 3.4g 17 %
cholesterol: 10.4mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 77IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
folate: 1.9mcg 1 %
calcium: 2.7mg
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 2mg 1 %
potassium: 12mg
sodium: 381.7mg 15 %
calories from fat: 204.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved