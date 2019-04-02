Super Easy Dip for Artichokes or Asparagus

1 of 5

Rating: 4 stars This was actually better than I expected. I used it with asparagus. The combo of tastes worked but it needed something sharp to balance the richness of the sesame oil/mayo. Not extra lemon though. Maybe a tiny splash of rice wine vinegar? I sprinkled some Hawaiian black sea salt on top of the dip & that helped add crunch & an interesting flavor. Pretty cool recipe with few ingredients proving that something doesn't need to be complicated to taste good. Thanks:o) Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Great flavor more intense the longer it sits. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars tastes very bland.. however it WAS very simple to make Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect addition to my grilled asparagus! Tasty combination!

Rating: 5 stars The artichokes were ready and I had forgotten to look up a dipping sauce on-line. I found this one and it was ready in seconds. I did not find it bland at all; it was really flavorful. But I am using the brands available to me in Tanzania (American Garden Mayo which tends to be strong on the vinegar). It was fantastic with artichokes and a welcome change to melted butter or plain mayo. I always stuff artichokes with bread crumbs olive oil oregano an egg garlic and some sort of cheese. Flavors were great with the dip. I might try adding some yogurt next time just to reduce the expense and calories of so much mayo. 1/2 recipes was plenty for 2 people with leftovers.