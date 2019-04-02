Super Easy Dip for Artichokes or Asparagus

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here is a quickie dip that will make your family love steamed artichokes and asparagus!

By Metal Malissa

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the mayonnaise, sesame oil, and soy sauce in a small bowl. Serve as a dip for steamed vegetables.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 381.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

DEE C.
Rating: 4 stars
04/27/2008
This was actually better than I expected. I used it with asparagus. The combo of tastes worked but it needed something sharp to balance the richness of the sesame oil/mayo. Not extra lemon though. Maybe a tiny splash of rice wine vinegar? I sprinkled some Hawaiian black sea salt on top of the dip & that helped add crunch & an interesting flavor. Pretty cool recipe with few ingredients proving that something doesn't need to be complicated to taste good. Thanks:o) Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

im
Rating: 3 stars
03/28/2011
tastes very bland.. however it WAS very simple to make Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Key
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2008
Great flavor more intense the longer it sits. Read More
Helpful
(5)
im
Rating: 3 stars
03/28/2011
tastes very bland.. however it WAS very simple to make Read More
Helpful
(4)
annsKitchen
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2013
Perfect addition to my grilled asparagus! Tasty combination! Read More
Cooking in Tanzania
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2012
The artichokes were ready and I had forgotten to look up a dipping sauce on-line. I found this one and it was ready in seconds. I did not find it bland at all; it was really flavorful. But I am using the brands available to me in Tanzania (American Garden Mayo which tends to be strong on the vinegar). It was fantastic with artichokes and a welcome change to melted butter or plain mayo. I always stuff artichokes with bread crumbs olive oil oregano an egg garlic and some sort of cheese. Flavors were great with the dip. I might try adding some yogurt next time just to reduce the expense and calories of so much mayo. 1/2 recipes was plenty for 2 people with leftovers. Read More
maraia
Rating: 4 stars
09/28/2020
This was, indeed, super easy. I served with blanched asparagus. It was convenient to make because I had all of the makings on hand. My friends had fun speculating on the three ingredients that made up this yummy dip. Read More
