Hot German Potato Salad II

This potato, bacon and onion salad actually tastes better the second day when it's reheated.

Recipe by Mary

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool and chop.

  • Place bacon and onion in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium heat until bacon is evenly brown. Drain excess grease from skillet.

  • Add the sugar and vinegar to the bacon and onion mixture and bring to a boil. Pour the mixture over the potatoes and stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
575 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 108.2g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 596.3mg. Full Nutrition
