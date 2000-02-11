Hot German Potato Salad II
This potato, bacon and onion salad actually tastes better the second day when it's reheated.
This is a recipe we make pretty regularly. I prefer to assemble it a little differently though. After the potatoes are cooked set them aside (but don't let them cool all the way, use them while they are still very warm). Then cook the bacon and set it aside. Add the onions to the bacon fat in the pan and cook until softened. Drain most of the bacon fat, leaving a couple of tablespoonsful. Add a few tablespoons of flour to the pan and cook a minute or two. Then add the vinegar and sugar and bring to a boil till it thickens and pour over warm potatoes and sprinkle the reserved bacon over. Adding the flour gives the sauce some thickness.Read More
Whoa.......way too much sugar and way too much vinegar. Bacon was a bit excessive for only 3# of spuds. I used a Russett potatoe and this probably needs a new or red potatoe to make it right. I think the concept is there, but needs a thickening agent such as maybe a bacon & flour roux to start the sauce. Won't do this one again, but it did whet my appetite for looking for the 'right' one!Read More
I tried this and it turn out good.
I treat this like a mashed potato dish, boiling the potatoes until they're soft. I just mash them with a fork, though, so they're still a bit lumpy, which makes for a nice texture. I skip the sugar and the vinegar. I've made this dish with vinegar and without, and much prefer it without.
Very much like the recipe I use. I cheat by dicing raw red (unpeeled) potatoes into my bacon-onion-vinegar-sugar sauce. After mixing potatoes with sauce, I bake at 325 degrees for 2 hours. What I like to do is cook up b,o,v,s sauce freeze it and have it on hand so all I have to do is thaw the sauce and add potatoes when I am short on time. It makes a nice traditional dish to take to funerals. We are a Germans from Russia settlement and many my generation and younger do not take the time to make traditional dishes.
I make this in much smaller batches for our small family, and I use equal amounts of white sugar and light brown sugar.
Very easy and delicious. My son is autistic and not very fond of mashed potatoes but he cleaned the plate with this version. I will definitely make again. Made no modifications just had to use half of ingredients due to few potatoes.
Love this recipe taste like my moms!
