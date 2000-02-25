Caribbean Canadian Glazed Chicken

Chicken pieces of your choice marinated in a golden glaze of molasses, pineapple juice, rum, mustard, garlic and ketchup; then baked, brushed and broiled to sun-kissed perfection! I have just come back from a holiday in the Caribbean, so I was inspired to create a 'taste of the sun'. Enjoy!

By Lesley Prince

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • To Make Glaze: In a medium bowl combine the ketchup, pineapple juice, molasses, rum, mustard and garlic. Season with salt and pepper to taste and mix well.

  • Place chicken pieces in a lightly oiled 9x13 inch baking dish; brush both sides with prepared glaze, using about 1/2 of the glaze. Cover dish and refrigerate to marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Also, refrigerate remaining glaze.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Lightly brush chicken pieces on one side with some of the reserved glaze and bake uncovered in preheated oven for about 25 minutes. Turn pieces, brush with remaining glaze and bake for another 25 minutes or until chicken is tender.

  • Preheat oven to broil.

  • Put chicken under broiler and lightly brown on both sides, about 2 to 3 minutes each side. (Note: Watch chicken carefully, as this 'sugary' glaze burns easily!)

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 157.9mg; sodium 672.6mg. Full Nutrition
