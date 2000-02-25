Caribbean Canadian Glazed Chicken

Chicken pieces of your choice marinated in a golden glaze of molasses, pineapple juice, rum, mustard, garlic and ketchup; then baked, brushed and broiled to sun-kissed perfection! I have just come back from a holiday in the Caribbean, so I was inspired to create a 'taste of the sun'. Enjoy!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 157.9mg; sodium 672.6mg. Full Nutrition
I made this written to a T other then have a few extra pieces of chicken to use. I was so-so with this personally (something with the flavor) and my family totally loved the recipe. The chicken was tender and moist. I'll make it again for the family, because they liked it. Possibly would change the molasses to honey.
I made this written to a T other then have a few extra pieces of chicken to use. I was so-so with this personally (something with the flavor) and my family totally loved the recipe. The chicken was tender and moist. I'll make it again for the family, because they liked it. Possibly would change the molasses to honey.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/19/2001
We really enjoyed this recipe. It sounds weird but I added some cubed fresh peaches to the pan about 5 minutes before it was done. My husband thought the chicken was finger lickin' good and our 2 year-old ate it too.
'Think it's the Canadian part - molasses - that didn't hit me just right. Maybe it needs a spice or two to balance the sweetness. 'Not bad, but not memorable either. I expect a good dish when having to marinate it. Not this time.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.