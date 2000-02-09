Classic Fish and Chips

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
782 calories; protein 44.6g; carbohydrates 91.9g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 124.6mg; sodium 860.7mg. Full Nutrition
This recipe works GREAT provided a few basic frying rules are adhered to: 1) DO NOT fry past the point when no air escapes the food. The minute steam stops coming out grease is getting in. 2) Keep finished pieces in a 250 degree oven until the last one is done, right before serving. The heat will keep the oil draining off and the batter crispy. 3) Make SURE the oil temperature is hot enough. The MINUTE the food goes in the oil loses a good 25-50 degrees worth of heat. A great candy/fry thermometer or digital thermister is key to keeping a constant oil temp, and adjusting as needed every time food goes in wll keep the results uniform and the food looking good. This batter is wonderful with beer instead of milk, or in addition to, and small pieces of fish fry more evenly than entire filets. Keep the basic frying rules in mind and it becomes quite simple to make crispy, NOT GREASY fish and chips with ease. The other quick tip I'd give is make SURE the food is good and cold, especially the potatoes, before trying to fry. That will help the them not become limp too.
Long ago I learned from a New Zealand woman to never ever use eggs and milk in a coating batter. Instead, I use cold water and a tablespoon vinegar. This makes fried batter much crispier than any other method, and has earned me compliments over the years.
In order to make deep frying easier and turn out better is by 1)keep whatever you are battering chilled. Put chicken and potatoes in freezer for about 15 - 20 min just to chill. 2)batter needs to be cold as well. Put batter in fridge for the same duration and you will notice that the batter stays on and fries up better. Also, for better fried consistency, keep frying oil moving. When deep frying, move the fish and chips around in the oil. This will give you consistancy. Really great recipe.
this was my first attempt at frying fish, and it turned out fantastic! my boyfriend and i often hit up pubs to get fish and chips, now we'll save money and make it at home. i followed the suggestions of freezing batter for 20 min, then refrigerating battered fish for 20 min, and it worked just fine. instead of frying the chips, i cut potatoes into wedges and tossed them with some olive oil and seasonings then cooked at 525 for 20-25 min for a somewhat healthier alternative to the frying.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2004
This recipe turned out great! I added Old Bay Seasoning to the dry ingredients for a spicy kick. Other reviewers noted the fish was "greasy" -- fix this by using fresh canola or veg oil, and keep the temp above 325. Keep fried fish warm in a 200 oven to prevent sogginess. For the fries, drain on paper towels, then transfer to a pan or plate and cool to room temp before frying again.
I thought this was very good. I put the pieces that are done on a platter in the oven set at 200...this keeps them from getting soggy while I continue frying. I also had much batter left over to make onion rings.
This is the BEST fish & chips recipe ever! I use halibut fillets instead as it has both the texture and taste just like the ones served by our favourite fish & chips restaurant. I have passed on this recipe to family and friends and I would like to thank Dan for sharing his wonderful recipe!
A good recipe for fish and chips. One hint for makin the batter adhere tightly to the fish is to Dust the fish 'first' with flour and it makes a glue when dipped into the batter mix. This is the method used for deep frying by restaurants I've worked in.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
02/26/2001
The batter was a little too runny and delicate for frying. I added 1/3 cup more of flour to make it thicker. Also, I think you can get away with only half the amount of salt. In fact, we found it too salty with the listed amount of salt. Lastly, a quarter cup of oil to fry with is not enough. You have to have more so the fillets can float a little bit and not get ruined at turning.
Although this receipe may be great for some peoples taste, as an a true Brit I would like to suggest some changes, I have perfected a receipe that is as close to fish & chips from a chippy in England as I can get. Soak the cut potatoes overnight in water, when cooking cook until just turning golden and remove from oil, finish all the potatoes that way and once they are all golden re-fry until cooked. They tates SO good that way. And just use a dark ale like Newcastle Brown Ale and flour for your batter. PERFECT!
This is a very good basic recipe for fish n chips style batter. Some of my children cannot have dairy, so we used 1/2 plain rice milk and 1/2 beer for the liquid in the batter. We had the oven on at 200 degrees (as suggested by others) and used paper towel-lined baking sheets in order to drain the excess grease and keep the fish warm. The first fish was crispy even after frying several batches before we ate it. We cut the raw cod into smaller pieces so they be about the size you'd have them served at a pub. We also fried shrimp (we used basic frozen pre-cooked cocktail shrimp, thawed under cool water) and onion rings. A double batch of the batter was enough to do enough cod, shrimp and onions for my hungry family of eight people, with some left over. I also think I added a bit more salt and pepper than called for. (I'm not sure because we use a grinder for both, but we tend to like our food a little more heavily seasoned than others.) I also put the batter in the freezer for about 15-20 minutes before using it. I dredged the fish in corn starch before dipping in batter after reading the reviews complaining that the batter didn't stick. Remember to keep your oil very hot and let it come back up to temperature between each batch. It was a big hit with the kids age 2-13 and the grown-ups!
Very bland taste as directed, On -n- On, Come on, use your imagination and spice up your cooking folks. You know what you like or how it should taste. Mexican seasoning "Tajin" (lightly spiced Lime seasoning sprinkled on the fish itself) works excellent. The best help would be to keep the batter in a bowl...now follow this...in a bowl with ICE CUBES in it, as well as chill your meat ect., before hand. And keeping your cooked food in a pre-heated and then turned off oven with the door very slightly cracked to allow the steam that makes batter soft to escape. Spice it UP....... Lubie
Unlike some of the other reviews I found this very good. I think some need to read the recipes a little more closely. One reviewer said that a quarter of a cup of oil was not enough for frying the fish. Well the recipe sad use a quart of oil not a quarter cup of oil. Anyway, this is a good recipe. Thank you for shareing.
We thought this was delicious, and will definitely make this again. After reading other reviews, I decided to up the spices a bit - I added a few shakes of garlic powder, onion powder, seasoning salt, and a shake of paprika. I used pollack. Make sure the fish is thawed. Also, I squeezed the fish a bit to get some of the liquid out, (this was key to getting the batter to stick) then dusted it with flour, and THEN put it in the batter. It worked PERFECTLY! They were just like you would have from a restaurant. There was extra batter left over, so I battered & fried some halved mushrooms (YUMMY!) and some mozzarella cheese sticks (chopped in 5 pieces) (MMMM). Next time I will also try zucchini sticks or onion rings.
We would give this more than 5 stars if we could. This was a fantastic meal! I used catfish for the fish, and cut it up into chunks. I also used Leinenkugel's Honey Weiss beer instead of milk in the breading. Finally, I went into the deep dark corners of my basement pantry and pulled out The Tater Twister to make the curley fries. I kept the fish warm in the oven as recommended, and it stayed beautifully crisp. The second fry on the french fries (I went about 4-5 minutes until they looked right to me) added just the right crispness to them as well. I did lightly sprinkle the fries with salt right after the 2nd fry. It was a fun meal to eat and make, now I must drop into a pleasant post Classic Fish and Chips meal food-coma. My husband is already in his, napping on the couch! This recipe will be going into my hand-written recipe box. Thanks for the great meal!
Some may like this the way it is cooked but trade in for the Butter,Salt,Milk,egg and veg oil. for just flour and a tin or bottle of beer any kind will do {BEER and FLOUR to make a terrific authentic British Fish Batter.
The batter was a little thick, so while the outside was golden, the inside of the batter was a little soggy. I followed other reviews and subbed in 1/2 c. of beer, and stuck the batter in the freezer for 20 minutes. On a whim, we baked half the fries and fried the other half. Husband couldn't tell the difference, so I'll always bake in the future.
This turned out really great, and I am no good at all when it comes to cooking things in oil, but this turned out just how it was supposed to. :) Worked great for our St. Patricks day feast, everyone loved it. Fun to try with different fishes too.
This is a good recipe if you are doing cafeteria-style supper, where each person takes his or her fish right from the fryer and eats it. If you wait until they're all fried to serve, the coating is already soggy. Tasty though.
Mmmm. VERY good! British food is not known for being heavily seasoned or complex. This is what this is - a lightly seasoned treatment for basic ingredients. If you are looking for something with "oomph" this is probably not for you. If you can appreciate simplicity, you'll definitely want to give this a try. One thing to note: This batter is VERY light & fluffy. The egg / baking powder are key and are EXACTLY what my hubs didn't like about this.... He prefers a crisper batter. On the contrary, I was quite pleased with how this turned out (they say opposites DO attract lol!). :) Having said this, you must do a few things to ensure a successful, consistent outcome. First and foremost, BE SURE to cut your cod filets in half (smaller pieces fry more evenly). Last but not least, make SURE your batter, fish and potatoes are VERY cold (I put my fish / batter in the freezer for about 10 minutes and kept my potatoes refrigerated until ready to fry). Stick to these tips (along with a good dose of common sense) and you can't go wrong. Served with mushy peas, homemade tartar sauce (for me) and malt vinegar (hubby), this was a fun meal. Thanks for sharing, Dan! :-)
I only gave this 4 stars because it wasn't as crisp as I wanted. I followed the recipe to the letter except I used beer instead of milk like other reviews. I even thinned it out with a little more beer than it called for. I tested a peice of fish first to see if I liked it. I add a 1/4 tsp. onion powder & a 1/4 tsp garlic powder to the batter. It has great flavor! I will thin it out a little more next time. Other than that it was a good recipe.
I refrigerated the batter for about an hour and used chilled rinsed tilapia fillets. I thought the flavor was good, but did find it a little greasy (but don't think that's really an issue with the recipe)! We will try this again, but will cut the fillets into smaller pieces so they'll cook faster and not have to fry as long.
I don't soak my potatoes, instead i place the cut chips in a strainer lied with a towel. You got to keep things dry if your deep frying. The fish I used was haddoc and it turned out nice. I replaced 1/2 of the flower with rice flower, you could also replace 1/4 - 1/2 of the flower with corn starch.
Wonderful! Possibly the best fish and chips I've ever had. The only change I made was to replace the milk with Guiness beer. It was a good idea to put the fish in the oven after frying, they stayed nice and hot and crispy.
Loved it. Used vid. sweet onions instead of potatoes and made onion rings with left over batter. Put batter in frig for 25 minutes, used beer instead of milk, and placed fish and onions in freezer for 25 minutes. Made sure oil (used a cast iron skillet on side burner of grill) stayed at 350, drained well after cooking. Served with tartar and hot sauce. Also added old bay to batter.
Pretty good. I substituted New Belgium Fat Tire beer for 3/4 of the milk. I think this added a lot of flavor. Half milk, half beer is probably a good mix. I had a lot of batter left over, too. I will only make a half recipe in the future. I did put it to good use for some onion rings, though.
I used the batter to fry my fish, but I added beer in the mix and after frying my fish it had a nice, not to thick coating. I've used other recipes before and the batter would over power my fish, but this was just right.
I tried this batter on Tilapia, Zuchinni, and broccoli and loved it on them all. Plan to try it on chicken breast and other veggies pretty soon
SusanStender
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2012
This is so simple! The batter is fluffy & crispy. A home run in that department. Needs a little more taste though.... I will double the salt and do another 1/2 teaspoon of pepper next time. The smaller pieces of fish were better than the larger ones... so I'd suggest cutting your cod to 4" long tops. This recipe has the wow factor with very little effort!
SO PERFECT!! Best I've ever had! Thinned my batter down just a bit and used 1/2 cup of beer on top of the full calling of milk. Delish! I also added a half tsp of garlic powder to the batter which gave my halibut a slight lift. Finally, I rolled my battered fish in Panko bread crumbs for an extra crispyness. My family loved it. Kept them warm at 200 and used the Tartar Sauce recipe on here and WOW!! Best chips and fish we've ever had. Will never go out and buy them from the soggy fish shop again! If you're fish are getting soggy, you're doing something wrong. Lots of good advice on this recipe! Follow it!
Good, but I don't know if I'll ever make it again. I can't handle the amount of oil we're consuming or the amount of oil vapor hanging in the air in the house. The whole place smells like oil for days after making this! However, for an occasional treat, and if you have an enclosed deep fryer to minimize the oil vapor, it's a good recipe.
I didn't get this recipe at all. It's basically a pancake recipe which means it's way too heavy and thick for fish batter. English fish batter is supposed to be light and crispy. Fortunately I tested a small piece of fish with it and when i saw the result, I ended up throwing out the rest of the batter. It was terrible.
I had haddock fish when I was in London for my fish and chips.They use haddock more than any other fish.Cod is good too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2000
Very easy, I already had all the ingredients in my kitchen except for the fish. The only steps are mixing the batter and frying the fish. The leftovers can be fried again in oil and come out just as tasty as the first batch. Kids can help with the batter but not with the frying, the oil can spatter. Delicious.
Wow, I was more impressed than I thought I would be with this recipe. I used 1/2 cup half & half and 1/2 cup dark beer for the liquid ingredients. The batter had a great flavor. I used Tilapia and am going to try it again with Haddock or Cod to get a thicker fish. I used an electric fry pan to keep the oil at 375 and my fish wasn't greasy at all. I didn't fry the 'chips' but baked up curly fries instead. Good meal.
I found this recipe to be not bad in flavor, but the batter soaked up WAY to much oil... I had the temp between 350-375 the entire time... I will try baking mine from now on instead of frying... What a waste of good fish...
First attempt at deep frying...anything...only had a meat thermometer but still managed to approximate the right temperature because it came out great! We made with mashed potatoes but the fish was so good we just squirted a little lemon juice on it. The picky eater 5 year old had two pieces. Will certainly do again and may try with a little Old Bay as another reviewer did.
Sorry this recipe needs a lot of work. It was the most greasiest fish I've ever had not to mention the recipe lacked flavor. Also the breading was so soggy by the time I finshed cooking the last piece...
This was so outstanding!! We were so disiappointed by the soggy fish & chips we kept getting at resataurants, that we had written of Fish 7 chips for quite a while. I decided to try this recipe using Black Cod, and WOW. We didn't have milk, so we usd 1/2 & 1/2 instead. We also used Olive Oil instead of vegetable oil. The batter turned out quite thick (maybe since we usd 1/2 & 1/2),and we were not very optimistic; but it turned out EXCELLENT! We had to really submerge the fish in the batter to get it to stick, so a very fragile fish would probably not withstand that much handling. The end result however was soft, yet crispy, and the taste was to die for. If you like a more salty taste, you will have to add a tad more salt to the recipe. Definitely a keeper. Thanks for a great recipe!
Every time I make these, I get the best compliments. Keep fillets cold and make sure they are dry before dipping in batter. Keeping the chips in ice water makes them cook crispier. Any type of fish works for this recipe. Cook chips first and keep warm in 250 oven because your fish will cook quickly. Enjoy
I don't recommend using gluten free flour for this recipe. The flavor was good, but the batter fell right off the fish during the cooking. I've used GF flour for frying in my DF fryer before and never had this problem so I'm not sure what happened, but the flavor was good non-the-less (I did use garlic salt in stead of regular salt and about 1/2 teaspoon onion powder in the batter)
I tried this recipe. The potatoes were great. I would use COLD club soda instead of mlk. It makes the batter lighter. (or you could use beer) Otherwise, nice recipe. The fish batter was just a little mushy.
I fish a lot on Devils Lake in North Dakota so we eat a lot of fish walleye perch and northern pike. I have found that with these mild flavored fish that we prefer a liter coating. I have tried many but my guests prefer the simplest one. No recipe at all. Just take a bag put some pancake mix in it shake the 1 inch wide fish in it shake off the excess and go directly to 350 degree oil. Salt right away when you take it out of the fryer. eat it before it gets to the table because people stand there and wait for you to plate it!
This recipe worked perfectly for me. I think the key with the soggy batter is keeping the temperature at the right level. Mine were perfectly crisp and yummy and stayed that way long after coming out of the oil. We also had leftovers which I reheated int he oven the following day and those crisped right back up as well.
Awesome...with just a few modifications :) I used rice flour (for a delicate-but-crispy texture) and substituted half of the milk for sprite (you can also use beer). The batter comes out of the frier crispy on the outside and tender and flavorful on the inside. Thanks!! :)
I have been cooking for 50 years and have used many fish batter recipes but this was great and then I used some of the batter to make onion rings as there was some left and I added it to the fish and chips my husband,myself and my son loved it it is great and easy to make no no more boughten batter mixes. Loved it.
I used swai (basa) fillets with this recipe and it turned out great. I chilled the batter an hour before using, as suggested by a reviewer, and sure enough, the batter thickened nicely. Keeping the temp steady was easy with an electric skillet. Will definitely use again!
This was the best recipe i have ever found. I have some really picky people in my family and this was a huge hit....Thank you so much for sharing and special thanks to all the tips about keeping everything chilled. Also followed the tip for 1/2 beer and 1/2 milk.... Over all the best one yet.
I believe i'm a pretty good cook, but I don't know what I did wrong. Even tho I did everything I could do to prevent the fish from being too greasy it still was very greasy. I didn't over cook- the fish was light fluffy flaky as it should but I didn't like the batter.
if there was a half or no star rating than that would be my rating. but i had to opt for the 1 star. maybe i am being too harsh or i made it wrong(? yeah, right), but it was NOT crispy at all, if you can't chew crispy- then this recipe is for you! i thought the pictures and the previous ratings were promising to my expectations...oh well, you live and learn. i would preferr almost a lighter tempura like battering...i guess, this is just a odd fluffy recipe. i GUESS on the plus side MY halibut was EXCELLENT on the INSIDE. i preferred to peel off the NON crispy coating though. i am not one to eat any fried foods, but i make a killer batch of chicken fingers and might end up using that coating instead of a batter next time. good luck to those who use this recipe!
This is almost the exact recipe I use for batter. The results are great - cooked on the outside, nice and chewy on the inside as it should be. The method for the chips is good - twice cooked is the way, although user perfectfamily seems to have the method perfected and I would definitely cut them a little thicker than the ones pictured (the example in the picture looks utterly mouthwatering by the way). For anyone who is concerned that the batter is too bland, it can be spiced with any number of aromatic spices (a good curry powder (Madras would work well), dried English mustard powder, ground wattleseed (yummy and nutty if you can get it), nutmeg (I dare you - just try it), and many many more) or herbs. The easiest to avoid flavour clumping is to mix them through the dry ingredients before adding the liquids. For a proper taste and a totally authentic chip shop taste, I wrap the fish & chips in some greaseproof paper, wrap the whole package in some old newspaper, leave for 10 minutes or so to become suitably soggy and unwrap and serve with some salt & malt vinegar, some nice pickled onions and mushy peas (or the condiment/s of your choice).
Was wonderful after a bit of tweaking. As another review said.. Too salty.I used 1C. flour 1/2 C. cornstarch and a 12 oz. bottle of beer mixed ahead of time.3 hours was fine. No seasoning in batter but did season the flour with Tony Chacheres that I pre dusted the fish with. This batter came out crispy and light and STAYED crispy and light after 20 minutes in the oven while the rest of the fish was fried. It even stayed crisp all through dinner. Not soggy a bit. It took me years to finally get the batter right and I guarantee the cornstarch flour and beer are IT!
excellent recipe. My son had a craving for fish and chips and I had tilapia in the house. It worked perfectly. The Tilapia was firm and supported the batter. I wish I had read about keeping the fish in a 250 degree oven, the fish was a bit too greasy but yummy.The fries were perfect. All in all a successful meal
I love this recipe! Only thing I do differently is let the fish set in the batter for a while. I think it helps the batter "stick" better.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2003
Best fish and chips I've ever made. So simple too. Reccommend using some Basa fish, or some nice thick pieces of halibut. Try it with onion slices and you'll get great onion rings. Total greasefest thought. Be prepared for feeling guilty. D.
EDIT / Additional Note: Do not use frozen fish - the batter will not stick at all. For best results, thaw, squeeze completely dry, chill and then coat and fry. Delicious! ____________________ Fantastic! We have a new family hit. The batter thoroughly covered the fish, browned up nicely and wasn't greasy at all. I actually made two versions of the batter - one with all purpose flour and regular milk, and one with Gluten Free Pantry all purpose flour (rice flour) and almond milk. The only thing I added was a smidgen of Tony's. I rinsed the fish, drained them, and kept them on a cookie sheet in the fridge until ready to put in the batter. My thermometer was broken so I don't know how hot the oil was, and I had potatoes in the oven, cooking at 425, so I couldn't use that to keep the fish warm afterwards. I kept the oil hot enough that the fish started bubbling the second I put them in. I turned them a couple of times to get them brown on all sides, and took them out while still bubbling. The regular flour cooked up to a golden brown. The Gluten Free was a bit thinner and less brown but as for taste - they were the same. We'll definitely do this again.
This turned out great! I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect. It was crispy and delicious. I think the key is to make sure your fish is not too wet. I dried the fish thoroughly and it came out just the way we like it.
to all you people out there. 99 percent of the time, if you are getting soggy fish, it is because your oil isn't hot enough, or broken down oil. i have cooked 1000's of fish in my like. and that is the only time the fish is soggy for me. i would have ranked it higher, but i am a panfish and walleye guy. not cod or whitefish.
This batter gives a thick, crunchy coating. I used sunflower oil and kept the temperature at 340-360 degrees. The fish I bought were rather thin, so next time I'll use thicker filets to balance this awesome batter.
First time I've ever deep fried, but it was easy, and came out fantastic! And I'm not a big seafood eater, either. I was skeptical about getting Cod, because of my dislike of a lot of seafood, but I would definitely recommend spending the money on it. It's a little pricey but comes out super delicious. It's not a fishy taste at all. The breading on this is so good, and the freezing advice worked great, the breading never fell off. Overall great recipe, delicious, I loved it and will make it again!
Batter stayed crispy because I followed the reviews of others and kept it cold before dipping the fish and frying. After each batch, I stuck in back in the fridge and the texture was great. The taste was ok - it could have used more seasoning/salt. I doused it in malt vinegar anyways. For the fries, I just oven baked them with olive oil, and Paula Deen's house seasoning (salt, pepper and garlic powder).
Definately a great fish and chips recipe. I'm from the east coast and have had my fair share, as long as follow the nasic deep frying rules, which can be find in some of the first reviews, you should have no problems. I used freash hallibut that I caught my self in Vancouver island, which taste great! I also tried frozen pollock. I made fresh tartar sauce myself as well.
