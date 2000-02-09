Classic Fish and Chips

This is a very good basic recipe for fish n chips style batter. Some of my children cannot have dairy, so we used 1/2 plain rice milk and 1/2 beer for the liquid in the batter. We had the oven on at 200 degrees (as suggested by others) and used paper towel-lined baking sheets in order to drain the excess grease and keep the fish warm. The first fish was crispy even after frying several batches before we ate it. We cut the raw cod into smaller pieces so they be about the size you'd have them served at a pub. We also fried shrimp (we used basic frozen pre-cooked cocktail shrimp, thawed under cool water) and onion rings. A double batch of the batter was enough to do enough cod, shrimp and onions for my hungry family of eight people, with some left over. I also think I added a bit more salt and pepper than called for. (I'm not sure because we use a grinder for both, but we tend to like our food a little more heavily seasoned than others.) I also put the batter in the freezer for about 15-20 minutes before using it. I dredged the fish in corn starch before dipping in batter after reading the reviews complaining that the batter didn't stick. Remember to keep your oil very hot and let it come back up to temperature between each batch. It was a big hit with the kids age 2-13 and the grown-ups!