Classic Fish and Chips

333 Ratings
  • 5 172
  • 4 99
  • 3 27
  • 2 17
  • 1 18

Good tasting, simple recipe for New England's favorite dish fish and chips. Serve with malt vinegar, lemon, or tartar sauce.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
31 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a medium-size bowl of cold water. In a separate medium-size mixing bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Stir in the milk and egg; stir until the mixture is smooth. Let mixture stand for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oil in a large pot or electric skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Fry the potatoes in the hot oil until they are tender. Drain them on paper towels.

  • Dredge the fish in the batter, one piece at a time, and place them in the hot oil. Fry until the fish is golden brown. If necessary, increase the heat to maintain the 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) temperature. Drain well on paper towels.

  • Fry the potatoes again for 1 to 2 minutes for added crispness.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
782 calories; protein 44.6g; carbohydrates 91.9g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 124.6mg; sodium 860.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022