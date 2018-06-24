Roaster Yorkshire Chicken

Awesome chicken! I took the advice of others and did not put the extra oil in, at least not initially. the chicken I used was a very lean, young chicken, and it literally, produced maybe ONE tablespoon of grease, if that! So, after I cooked the chicken for 1hr, I added about about a 1/4 cup of coconut oil (since that is what I had on hand), and then poured in the batter, and it turned out awesome! I should note though, since I am allergic to milk, I substituted 1 cup coconut milk and 1/2 cup of hazlenut milk for the 1 and 1/2 cups of milk and i couldn't tell it was milk free at all, it tasted amazing and my milk loving husband liked it too! I might reduce the oil just a tad next time, but maybe to about 1/6, depending on what the next chicken produces. But wonderfully tasty dish and is very hearty, it will keep you full for a long time, I ate a small serving with mashed potatoes and some zuccini 5hrs ago and I am not even a little bit hungry now! Very very good! I am a huge fan of English food, and if you are too, its definitely worth trying! :) God Bless ~Amy