Roaster Yorkshire Chicken

Ummmm. This chicken came out really moist and tender. I had a little over a 5 pounder so it took a bit longer to cook. I only used about 1/8 cup of EVOO and it seemed just right. Not ever having yorkshire pudding before, let alone making it, it was a big surprise. We loved it! Not sure if it came out the way it should have, but it was good! Thanks for the post!
This recipe tasted so wonderful, but it didn't need the extra oil pored on it! The roaster makes plenty of fat. I had to spoon out 1/2 cup of oil when it came out of the oven. The yorkshire was good and the chicken was very moist. I have to try this again without the oil and see if it works. I really didn't understand the coating of flour either, but I made the recipe as written and planned to give it another chance. Also, this is not for the calorie counters, but keep in mind nor is the roast beef with yorkshire pudding. My family loved it and I'm willing to give it a chance without the added oil.
Awesome chicken! I took the advice of others and did not put the extra oil in, at least not initially. the chicken I used was a very lean, young chicken, and it literally, produced maybe ONE tablespoon of grease, if that! So, after I cooked the chicken for 1hr, I added about about a 1/4 cup of coconut oil (since that is what I had on hand), and then poured in the batter, and it turned out awesome! I should note though, since I am allergic to milk, I substituted 1 cup coconut milk and 1/2 cup of hazlenut milk for the 1 and 1/2 cups of milk and i couldn't tell it was milk free at all, it tasted amazing and my milk loving husband liked it too! I might reduce the oil just a tad next time, but maybe to about 1/6, depending on what the next chicken produces. But wonderfully tasty dish and is very hearty, it will keep you full for a long time, I ate a small serving with mashed potatoes and some zuccini 5hrs ago and I am not even a little bit hungry now! Very very good! I am a huge fan of English food, and if you are too, its definitely worth trying! :) God Bless ~Amy
I've made this a couple of times and each time, it turned out great. The yorkshire is beyond flavorful. The only issue is that the chicken is bland. The second time, we made an extra side of gravy and it was great.
I made this recipe a few nights ago for me and my boyfriend. It turned out well, but I substituted the parsley with freshly diced chives, and stuffed the chicken with sliced brown mushrooms and sliced leeks, surrounding the chicken with the veggies that wouldn't fit in the chicken's cavity. It took longer to roast than indicated, but the chicken was pretty good-sized. Fun new recipe though!
