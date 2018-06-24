Roaster Yorkshire Chicken

3.5
9 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

An alternative to traditional beef roast and Yorkshire pudding. You cook a whole chicken in a roasting pan and then bake the pudding around the chicken.

Recipe by Laura Hatcher Semeniuk

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Yorkshire Pudding

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Shake 1/2 cup of flour, 1 teaspoon salt, the pepper, and 2 teaspoons of parsley in a large plastic bag. Add the chicken, and toss to coat all over with the flour mixture. Remove the chicken, and shake to remove the excess flour. Place, breast side up, into a small, lidded roasting pan that is slightly larger than the chicken. Drizzle the oil evenly over the chicken, allowing the excess to coat the bottom of the roasting pan.

  • Cover, and bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

  • After the chicken has roasted for 1 hour, prepare the Yorkshire pudding batter by whisking together the eggs, milk, and 1 tablespoon of parsley until blended. Add 1 cup of flour, the baking powder, and 1 teaspoon of salt; whisk until a smooth batter has formed.

  • Remove the roasting pan from the oven and place onto a baking sheet. Pour the Yorkshire pudding batter evenly over the top of the chicken, allowing the excess to run into oil at the bottom of the pan.

  • Return to the oven, and bake until the Yorkshire pudding is puffed and golden brown, and the chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 20 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone should read 180 degrees F (82 degrees C).

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
756 calories; protein 68g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 317.3mg; sodium 1541.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/19/2022