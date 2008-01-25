Chicken and Cheese Crescents

Hot baked crescent rolls filled with a little chicken and a little cheese. This will bring lots of comfort and cheer to the dinner table!

By KAYG

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large saucepan heat cream of chicken soup, milk and 4 ounces of the cheese over low heat. Meanwhile, separate crescent rolls into triangles. Place some chicken onto the large end of each roll and top with a little cheese. Roll up and place in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour 1/2 of soup mixture directly into the baking dish, not on top of the rolls.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until rolls rise slightly and are lightly browned.

  • Pour the remaining 1/2 of the soup mixture into the dish, laying any leftover chicken meat on top, and sprinkle with any remaining cheese. Return to oven until rolls are browned and cheese has melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
872 calories; protein 54.1g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 56.8g; cholesterol 197.3mg; sodium 1217.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (179)

TLMorris
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2008
I love this recipe! It's super easy and quick! I do make some changes, instead of cooking the crescents and sauce together, I cook the crescents chicken and cheese alone (bake until golden brown), then make the sauce to pour overtop or put on the side of the roll. That way you can have it as soggy or as flacky as you would like. Read More
Helpful
(82)

KRUSHSH70
Rating: 1 stars
01/08/2008
I just don't get the 5 star ratings. I made this exactly as described and I did not care for the recpe. The bread was nice and brown not too soggy lots of sauce chunks of chicken etc. and with all of this it still managed to be very bland. My husband immediately got up to get seasoning to add. My kids wouldn't touch it not even my 18 month old who loves everything (I mean she ate an entire bunch of chopped chives last week for pete's sake). I would have thrown out the leftovers (and there were plenty) but my husband said he'd take them for lunch. It wasn't awful just bland and for the amount of fat and calories here I wasn't going to eat bland AND fatty food. Needless to say I won't try again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
MITCH268
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
I've been making this dish for years! It is my husbands favorite! The only change I make, is I use boneless, skinless chicken breast...boil them in water until no longer pink then shred. I enjoy the taste with white chicken much better. You can also just get a can of chicken breast for an even quicker dinner. Read More
Helpful
(39)
NJSS2000
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2003
I cooked the chicken crescents without the soup mixture and heated the soup mixture on the stove and poured that over the rolls right before we ate them. Wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(34)
JSLKMB
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2003
Turned out better than expected! I used only 1 can cream of chicken and 1 1/2 cups of milk. I also added broccoli and used 8 grands crescents instead of regular and used the rest as rolls on the side. It turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(20)
LUVABLEME0024
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2005
I LOVED THIS RECIPE AND SO DID MY KIDS! I SUBTITUTED 1 CAN OF CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP WITH 1 CAN OF CHEDDAR CHEESE SOUP IT WAS GREAT Read More
Helpful
(16)
Diana
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2016
It's a great base recipe but I've made several adjustments. First I just covered some chicken breasts in some chicken broth until cooked then shred. Next chop an onion some celery and a few carrots and add to the chicken along with 2 cans cream of chicken 1 can of milk cheese and salt/pepper/little garlic powder to taste. Cover and cook a few more min until tender. Add mixture to baking dish strategically later two can worth crescent dough on top and sprinkle little bit of cheese on top. Bake until brown n bubbly. Yes more work but I like it better this way. Read More
Helpful
(16)
DI. L
Rating: 1 stars
06/23/2003
We did not like this. I ended up throwing it away and fixing the kids some sandwiches. I chose this recipe because it sounded really quick and we had to leave with little notice. The cooking time was way off-the rolls were still doughy. I honestly think they will always be soggy with all that soup on them. I have only made a meal 2 or 3 times in my life that we absolutely couldn't eat and this one falls into that elite catagory. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Kristina
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2004
Thanks to previous reviews we really enjoyed this dish! I took the advice given by several reviewers when I made this and it turned out great. I added some green onions to the chicken and cheese in the crescents and baked the crescents for 10 minutes. I used one can of soup and one cup of milk poured it over the baked crescents and then baked them for another ten minutes. As previously mentioned this really is like a chicken pot pie and would be great for a cold winter night. Thanks again for all the advice! Read More
Helpful
(12)
