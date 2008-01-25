Chicken and Cheese Crescents

1 of 179

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! It's super easy and quick! I do make some changes, instead of cooking the crescents and sauce together, I cook the crescents chicken and cheese alone (bake until golden brown), then make the sauce to pour overtop or put on the side of the roll. That way you can have it as soggy or as flacky as you would like. Helpful (82)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this dish for years! It is my husbands favorite! The only change I make, is I use boneless, skinless chicken breast...boil them in water until no longer pink then shred. I enjoy the taste with white chicken much better. You can also just get a can of chicken breast for an even quicker dinner. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars I cooked the chicken crescents without the soup mixture and heated the soup mixture on the stove and poured that over the rolls right before we ate them. Wonderful! Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars Turned out better than expected! I used only 1 can cream of chicken and 1 1/2 cups of milk. I also added broccoli and used 8 grands crescents instead of regular and used the rest as rolls on the side. It turned out great! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVED THIS RECIPE AND SO DID MY KIDS! I SUBTITUTED 1 CAN OF CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP WITH 1 CAN OF CHEDDAR CHEESE SOUP IT WAS GREAT Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars It's a great base recipe but I've made several adjustments. First I just covered some chicken breasts in some chicken broth until cooked then shred. Next chop an onion some celery and a few carrots and add to the chicken along with 2 cans cream of chicken 1 can of milk cheese and salt/pepper/little garlic powder to taste. Cover and cook a few more min until tender. Add mixture to baking dish strategically later two can worth crescent dough on top and sprinkle little bit of cheese on top. Bake until brown n bubbly. Yes more work but I like it better this way. Helpful (16)

Rating: 1 stars I just don't get the 5 star ratings. I made this exactly as described and I did not care for the recpe. The bread was nice and brown not too soggy lots of sauce chunks of chicken etc. and with all of this it still managed to be very bland. My husband immediately got up to get seasoning to add. My kids wouldn't touch it not even my 18 month old who loves everything (I mean she ate an entire bunch of chopped chives last week for pete's sake). I would have thrown out the leftovers (and there were plenty) but my husband said he'd take them for lunch. It wasn't awful just bland and for the amount of fat and calories here I wasn't going to eat bland AND fatty food. Needless to say I won't try again. Helpful (15)

Rating: 1 stars We did not like this. I ended up throwing it away and fixing the kids some sandwiches. I chose this recipe because it sounded really quick and we had to leave with little notice. The cooking time was way off-the rolls were still doughy. I honestly think they will always be soggy with all that soup on them. I have only made a meal 2 or 3 times in my life that we absolutely couldn't eat and this one falls into that elite catagory. Helpful (13)