Slow Cooker Lancaster County Pork and Sauerkraut

Old fashioned pork and sauerkraut that is served here on New Year's Day for luck! Serve with mashed potatoes, and apple sauce for dipping the pork in.

By Kathie Boettger

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Cut pork loin, if necessary, to fit in the slow cooker. Season with caraway seeds, and salt and pepper to taste. Pour sauerkraut over the roast.

  • Cook on High for 1 hour, then cook on Low for 5 to 6 hours. Internal temperature of the roast should be at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 36.8g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 104.5mg; sodium 582.2mg. Full Nutrition
