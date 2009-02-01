Slow Cooker Lancaster County Pork and Sauerkraut
Old fashioned pork and sauerkraut that is served here on New Year's Day for luck! Serve with mashed potatoes, and apple sauce for dipping the pork in.
Old fashioned pork and sauerkraut that is served here on New Year's Day for luck! Serve with mashed potatoes, and apple sauce for dipping the pork in.
Wow! This is definitely a New Year's Day tradition. Being from Pennsylvania, I had to make this. It was excellent. I took one 16 oz. bag of Boar's Head Sauerkraut and layered that on the bottom. Then sprinkled some of the caraway seeds and put the pork in with some salt, pepper, and a little brown sugar. I cut up a large granny smith apple and put that over the pork and then added the other bag of sauerkraut and sprinkled some more caraway seeds. I added just a little bit of water and set the crock pot on low for 8 hours. The pork was falling apart. It went great with Suzy's Mashed Red Potatoes and some sweet peas and for dessert Nutty Apple Crisp.Read More
Won't make this again. Not what me and my family find appetizing and house smells afterwards...Read More
Wow! This is definitely a New Year's Day tradition. Being from Pennsylvania, I had to make this. It was excellent. I took one 16 oz. bag of Boar's Head Sauerkraut and layered that on the bottom. Then sprinkled some of the caraway seeds and put the pork in with some salt, pepper, and a little brown sugar. I cut up a large granny smith apple and put that over the pork and then added the other bag of sauerkraut and sprinkled some more caraway seeds. I added just a little bit of water and set the crock pot on low for 8 hours. The pork was falling apart. It went great with Suzy's Mashed Red Potatoes and some sweet peas and for dessert Nutty Apple Crisp.
YUM! Made me feel like I was back in Pennsylvania again. My mom would would also brown the pork first and add 1/2 of an onion, thinly sliced and approx. 1 to 2 tablespoons of barbecue sauce to the sauerkraut. It adds a smokey flavor and a nice color.
I felt like I was back in PA for the New Year. Thanks for the great recipe! I loved the flavor of the caraway seeds and used two Granny Smith apples and 2 T. brown sugar as previously recommended. I also added dumplings on top during the last few minutes of cooking... 1 1/3 c. flour, 1/2 t. salt (cannot omit), 2 t. baking powder, 1 egg, and 1/2 c. milk. You cannot have sauerkraut without dumplings in PA. Most tender pork roast I have ever cooked and enjoyed!
WE are from PA and love pork and sauerkraut. I buy the WHOLE boneless pork loin, and cut it in half, and use what I need depending on how many are eating here. I do NOT brown it, but I do add 1 - 2 apples, cored, w/ skin on and cut into wedges and about 2 - 3 T brown sugar after I add the sauerkraut, that I do NOT drain. I also like to add homemade hot sausage in the roaster. I bake mine covered -- and I like to do it very slow and at a low temp....starting off at 300 and reducing to 250. YUM YUM!!!!! We also like ours w/ mashed potatoes and applesauce!!!!!!!
This was quite delicious, the only thing I did different was to brown my pork roast before putting it in the slow cooker, otherwise it was the best roast,tender,moist,and just wonderful.
Good Recipe, Everyone liked the flavor. I did add 1/2 can of Beer to the recipe.
While I'm not much of a saurkraut lover, my Polish step-father thought my making it was a great father's day present, and the rest of the family loved it too.
As a chef/caterer, I was looking for a stress free, traditional New Years meal. I was exhausted after the busy holiday season. Not a crockpot fan, but decided to take a chance on this recipe, because of all the positive reviews. You were right! It's a keeper. I also added apple & beer, but no caraway...husband hates it. I would think that it would really enhance the dish though. I also made horseradish mashed potatoes. Yummy! Will make this every New Years day and more!!!
We made some changes to this and it was wonderful! First of all, we left out the carraway seeds because I didn't think my husband would like their flavor. Second, we added 2 granny smith apples and about a 1/2 cup of beer. The result was fabulous! The pork was so tender. We will make again. Thanks!
I thought this was good.....I took the advice of other reviewers and browned my tenderloin. I also really spiced up the recipe with garlic, salt and pepper. It was great with mashed potatoes. The house smelled great while it was cooking. I would try with a pork roast next time I think the added fat would do wonders for the end taste. I will make this again.
Excellent dinner. My hubby raved about it. I also added two granny smith (tart) apples and 2 T of brown sugar as suggested in other reviews. I was so proud of myself....it was that good and will not wait until New years 2013 to make this again. :)
This was my first time making Pork and Sauerkraut and it was not difficult at all.
Absolutely Perfect! I got lucky and found an untrimmed, bone-in pork loin. They’re getting harder to find as today’s meat is arriving to the store already pre-cut, without the bone, and the fat trimmed away. I like about 1/2" layer of fat covering the entire top of the roast. It is absolutely necessary because it’s the fat from the pork that mellows the sauerkraut and gives it a natural sweet flavor. You know, the old fashioned flavor just like grandma’s. That fat is also going to help keep the roast moist while cooking. When finished, you can trim away the fat and drain the sauerkraut. Also, a big “no, no” is to over cook a loin roast. They get can get very dry if over cooked and you really have to keep an eye on them, especially with the new crock pots. My crock pot had this done in 3hrs and the meat was pulling away from the bone. I knew I shouldn’t have started it on high for the first hour, but did anyway. Some of the meat was already starting to get dry so I cut it into pieces and let it soak in the juice. It was fine by dinner time.
Great recipe. Just like my Mom use to make omitting the caraway & adding cubed potatoes to the crock. Love the flavor of the sauerkraut. Better the next day.
I like using the crock pot about once a week, and this recipe was outstanding! I ate about 2 portions due to how much I enjoyed it. I did add brown sugar, beer, and Granny Smith Apples like other reviewers had mentioned.
We loved this. So easy and tasty. I did add 3 regular sized granny smith's, about a cup of apple juice (had no beer as others had suggested), 2 tablespoons brown sugar, no caraway seeds, and used 32 ounces sauerkraut. Cooked at 300 several hours and reduced to 200 for about 3. Served over mashed potatoes.
Made this for dinner tonight - it was great!! Used 3.5 lbs boneless pork ribs from Costco, a 32 oz bag of Hebrew National sauerkraut, 4Tbs of brown sugar, 2 red apples, and a can of Molson's beer. I did not brown the pork, just salted it and put it into the slow cooker. Did not rinse or drain the SK. Did not add caraway seeds; don't like them. Peeled and cored the apples. Put everything into the crockpot and cooked according to the directions, approx. 7 hours total. The meat was fantastic and so tender! The flavor was great! Next time I will add a couple more apples for a total of 4 (only change I would make when making it again). Served with boiled, cubed potatoes and applesauce! It was great and oh, so easy! Made enough for 4 hearty servings with enough leftovers for another meal for 2. It was delicious!! The applesauce and potatoes are a must with this meal IMHO. Loved the combination of flavors and it wasn't bitter at all, and not too sweet, just right with lots of flavor!
We really like this recipe. It had such good flavor-the house smelled fantastic as it simmered away in my crock pot. Thanks for sharing!
This is so easy, and my inlaws thought I cooked all day (and it did!). Also works great with a beef roast.
Really delicious. I received lots of good feedback on it from those who tried it. Strange as it may seem, I made the following alterations: Rinsed the sauerkraut, added a sweet apple cut into slices, seasoned the pork with garlic salt and pepper and added one cup apple juice, one cup water to the cooker. The meat was so tender that by the sixth hour it fell apart when I put the meat thermometer in it.
This is not a recipe that I would usually make...It just sounded different so I tried it...It is fantastic, not the best recipe to look at but if you can get by the drab appearence, the flavor is out of this world..the only thing I did different was I got lazy and added four cleaned hardball size red potatoes and let them cook in the beer and oh were they good, cut up with a little butter and some of the juice on them. This is a great recipe. Thank you for sharing it.
This is beyond easy and was a big success. I am a vegetarian, but this reminded me of New Year's Day growing up in PA. Served with mashed potatoes and it was so tender I could even slice the bone! I did one hour on high and 6 or so on low.
I'm from PA. and when making pork and sauerkraut, add some brown sugar to taste. By adding the brown sugar this takes away some of the tart taste of the sauerkraut.
This was excellent! I didn't even have the caraway seeds, but the pork was tender and yummy, not at all dried out like I remember this dish being so often in the past. Try it. If you like sauerkraut, you'll love this meal! Served with mashed potatoes and a salad. Guests loved it too.
An unlikely combination that works. I don't LOVE the taste of caraway seeds or saurkraut but it all came together nicely for something a little different. Followed the suggestions of others: added 1/2 can of beer, used an apple corer/slicer on 2 apples and placed the wedges all around the pork, added 2 Tbsp brown sugar (sprinkled some on top and some on the apples). I used Rome apples since I wanted something not so tart and the flavor was very mild, maybe too mild, but still good. I also seasoned the pork with s&p and browned it first, but that's only because I think the coloring is more appetizing. I used a 3lb roast, cooked it for 4 hours on high and then turned it to low while I got the side dishes ready, probably another 45 min. It fell apart and was moist. Definitely serve with applesauce! Enjoy!
Wow! This is an after work lifesaver. I followed the recipe exactly and it only took me 3 minutes before work to throw it together in the crockpot and it is ready when I get home. I can't emphasize enough how these simple ingredients go together to make a wonderful flavor and super tender meat.
This was really good, the pork was super tender. I work all day so I throw it all in the pot, put it on low and it sits for ten hours until I get back home. I liked the taste of the caraway seeds, and I did add a Granny Smith apple as suggested by other reviewers, but didn't have any beer to add. The bf the kraut-lover, was dissapointed that the apple took away the sour from the sauerkraut, (which was the point), so I may try it without the apple next time. A good, really easy recipe, good wish mashed potatoes. Will make again.
Love this recipe. Added 1 tsp of brown sugar to the sauerkraut. Cooked it all day on low. Delicious!
I followed the recipe, added 1/2 onion, another 1 c. sauerkraut, cooked it on high for 3.5 hrs...and served it with some seasoning salt & dijon mustard ....was TASTY... i loved it & so did my hubby. It has a mild flavor, so it might not suit you if you like zesty. But, still.. i really liked it!
Terrific recipe! I followed some suggestions and added 1/4 cup brown sugar to the sauerkraut. I also added a chopped apple toward the end of the cooking time. I shredded the pork and served with egg noodles. My family all loved it, and we are not big sauerkraut eaters.
This was wonderful! Caraway was exactly what I was missing! I did add a cut up apple, a quartered onion, some brown sugar, and some apple juice to the sauerkraut to make it more palatable for my kids, but I loved it as written too.
Knowing my familys' preferences, i added brown sugar, twice the amt of caraway seeds and pepper, added a chopped onion. Served with applesauce, roasted spuds and Lima beans. This was so good, even _i_ went back for seconds and i rarely have seconds! Thanks, Kathie, for the inspiration for an amazing dinner!
MY HUSBAND IS A SOURKRAUT FREAK SO THIS WENT OVER BIG. I FOLLOWED THE RECIPIE EXACTLY UP UNTIL THE COOKING TIME AS WE WERE PRESSED FOR TIME SO I JACKED UP THE TEMP ON THE SLOW COOKER TO HIGH FOR ABOUT 3 1/2 HOURS AND I THOUGHT IT WAS PERFECT, IT LITERALLY FELL APART. MY HUSBAND THOUGHT IT COULD HAVE BEEN DONE EARLIER EVEN AS HE THOUGHT IT WAS A BIT DRY, BUT I LIKED IT. WILL DEFINITLY PUT IT IN THE ROTATION.
Wonderful recipe, thank you Kathie. Modifications include adding the brown sugar, thoroughly rinsing the sauerkraut, adding a bottle of dark beer and omitting the caraway seeds for my fussy husband. I added only one apple, next time I will add at least one more as they turned out so yummy. This one goes into the recipe box.
Very good, but needs a little zip !!!
This was really good. And EASY! I used two 32 oz bags of sauerkraut and that seemed like a good ratio to pork.
This was thebest recipie I ever used. Allmy friends ravedit was the best pork and saurkraut they evertasted!
Fabulous recipe! Thanks for it! So easy & delicious. I did not have the carraway seeds so I omitted them & also I doubled the sauerkraut & added 1/4 cup brown sugar. Definitly the best recipe I've found!
I used pork shoulder, 3 lb of it, with a package of boar's head sauerkraut I added some brown sugar, that's it. I sauteed some onion with apple and seasoned with poultry seasoning to serve with it.
I cooked this exactly as the directions stated. It turned out great. I wouldn't change anything.
Here's how I tweaked the recipe: omitted: caraway seeds (didn't have any) added: 2 skinned, cored and diced Royal Gala apples and 2 Tablespoons of brown sugar per other reviewers' suggestions cooked: 8 hours on low LOVED the results. The meat was tender and juicy. I've found that pork tends to be dry when cooked in the slow cooker, but no such issue here. This was a staple in my home on New Year's Day growing up (Pennsylvania Dutch father!) and this brought back great memories. Served with mashed potatoes and applesauce. Thanks Kathie!
Delicious. I didn't have the seeds so I just omitted them. I also browned the meat before putting into my crock pot. There were NO leftovers.
My boyfriend and I loved it. It was so easy to make. We just used 2 lbs of pork loin but I added 16 oz of saurkraut and we thought it was the perfect amount-- but we love saurkraut. I add any other ingredient but I took someones suggestion and added more caraway seeds. DELICIOUS and simple!
This is so good and so easy! I added one apple, about 1/4 cup onion and 2 TB brown sugar. The taste was perfect and went really well with mashed potatoes and brown gravy. Totally company worthy, too.
Instead of using the pork loin roast, I used kilbasa and it was great. The kilbasa was so tender you didn't need a knife and it tasted wonderful
Won't make this again. Not what me and my family find appetizing and house smells afterwards...
I would give fuul marks for the cooking instructons, the meat was the most tender I ever ate, and I was so proud that I managed to do it, and the apples were great with i! the only thing I wouldchange is to add more flavor.
Very easy and quick to prepare. I will serve again.
We love sauerkraut but we did not like this at all. The taste of the sauerkraut overpowered the taste of the pork.
i used some spicy mustard and brown sugar turned out super yummy!!
Very simple and unbelievably easy. My husband thought this was absolutely delicious but the kids and I were just not impressed. I thought it would be better if I played with the recipe a bit, if I make it again. On a side note, this makes EXCELLENT pork reuben sandwiches.
This recipe was an unqualified success for us. Last year I tried the Overnight Pork Roast With Cabbage and was quite disappointed, but I did love the rub that that recipe uses. So, this year, I used that rub and then just put the roast in the slow cooker with the sauerkraut. The roast was falling apart tender! What an incredibly delicious and easy recipe!!
from schuylkill county, pa........ but mom/nan always added a can of beer, short ribs & hot dogs!!!
Great recipe. Like others, I added 1/2 cup of beer, and a little brown sugar. This time I used a 2 pound pork loin and cooked for about 3 hours. The pork was falling apart!! Will make again. Thanks!
I use country style pork ribs seasoned with s&p and garlic, 1 large bag of sauerkraut rinsed, and a few quartered red potatoes. Family loves it! I'm going to try adding beer next time.
I'm from Lebanon County, which is close to Lancaster County and no one from here would use a pork loin for pork and sauerkraut!!!! We use the pork butt so you get that fall-apart pork!!!!
this was great--very yummy--I prepared it in my crock pot-- a sure dish to make again---
It is very good. Something is missing though. I have no idea what but for a dish that wants to be sweet & sour the flavour is muddled.
Yum, yum yum. I love this recipe and all of its variations!
My husband said this was "superb!" He said he wouldn't mind eating this once a week! I followed some of the advice - adding brown sugar and some apple slices. I had to scale everything down a bit because I only had less than 2 lbs. or pork loin to work with. Personally, I would go easy on the caraway seeds because they do have a strong flavor. If you really enjoy rye bread, than you won't mind their strong flavor. I only used 1/2 of an apple thinly sliced because I was a bit nervous about adding apples. But, they tasted great! I even let the roast get to 170 degrees and it still turned out really moist and pull-apart tender. Yummy!
A very tasty, yet simple easy to put together. I followed some of the other suggestion, some brown sugar and spice, and it worked very well. Thanks for the great recipe!
Fantastic! Great with the apples. The pork was wonderfully tender.
I have never been able to make a pork roast tender and perfect but this recipe does it! I was planning on adding apples, but at the last minute realized we were all out. Trust me the roast is still great without it! I added the caraway seeds and they gave it a great flavor! In addition to what the recipe called for, I added about two cups of water (maybe because my slow cooker is so large). It cooked all day, and I just stole a bite and it is DELICIOUS!
My husband, our 4-year-old and I all ate this right up. Instead of two cups of sauerkraut, I used two 16-oz. cans because we love sauerkraut. I did take the suggestions of others and added two tablespoons of brown sugar and two Granny Smith apples to the crock pot to help reduce the tartness a bit, and I think two apples was too many; the sauerkraut didn't really taste like sauerkraut any more. Next time I'll just use one.
A friend introduced me to this dish 20 years ago and I fell in love. Since I've been trying to make it myself. But I found this recipe and tried it, and tore it up by myself! I did add apple slices like someone suggested, but I actually prefer the tartness of sauerkraut. Came out delicious!!!
What a delicious and easy meal. I left it in the crockpot longer since I was at work all day, and the pork got so tender it broke apart. I also threw in a couple bay leaves for added flavor. We had it with mashed potatoes on the side. This is a great cold weather meal but would also be good in the summer since it's so easy and doesn't heat up the house.
Disappointing recipe. Both my husband and I like pork and sauerkraut. Followed the recipe just as written. Found this to be very bland despite the caraway seeds and sauerkraut. Will not make this again.
My neighbor and best friend is from Lancaster County and still has many relatives, now my friends, who still live there. My neighbor asked me if her sister gave me the family recipe for pork and sauerkraut!! I added the brown sugar and a Gala apple (that was all I had on hand) and it added just the perfect amount of sweetness to go with the sauerkraut. Perfection achieved!!
I loved this, so simple and turned out so delicious. I used a very cheap cut pork roast too. I used a few more caraway seeds and next time I'll add more sauerkraut because it was so yummy. I'll making this next for New Year's Day, need all the good luck I can get!!
This was AWESOME!
I've made this the last 2-3 years for New Years day, it is really good!
Left in for almost 36 hours! The longer you cook this the better.
Excellent. The caraway seeds are a nice extra.
Ok, maybe I'm partial since I was born and raised in Lancaster, PA, but I love this recipe! Eating this dish on New Year's Day is a family tradition and has continued to be even though I am now in the South. I still have friends who look at me funny when I say "pork and sauerkraut" but if I can get them to try it, they are hooked! I have just purchased a slow cooker and needed this recipe and it was perfect! Thanks!
I took the advice of other reviewers and added more sauerkraut and a sliced up apple. Will definitely make again, but will wait until an hour before it's ready to add in the apple. I added my apple three hours into the cooking time, as suggested, and my apples were mush. Thanks for sharing.
This was a great recipe. I added 1/2 dark beer, 1 tbl brown sugar, an apple and some garlic powder as well as the specified ingredients. Thanks for the recipe!
i put a few sliced apples in the bottom of the crock pot & could have done more than the 2, threw in some dried cranberries at the end & thought it was wonderful. took some in to the women i work with & they were leary at first- til they took a taste. will do this often. thank you
we enjoyed the taste of caraway in this recipe. the 2 lb. boneless center cut roast i cooked came out tender but was on the dry side (what i had in my freezer, next time i'll stick with the recommended pork loin roast). thankfully the juicy sauerkraut helped to keep the meat moist while we ate. this kind of dish tastes better when made a day ahead & serves well with mashed potatoes. thanks kathie!
Good and easy but not our favorite. We added mustard, brown sugar, green peppers and some granny smith apple slices.
I followed the recipe and added a chopped apple as per some other suggestions. However, we did not enjoy this meal. Perhaps we're not used to the cooked sauerkraut. We love sauerkraut but may not cooked. Thank you.
That was fantastic! I added the apples and brown sugar. I will be making this again!
Can we just say YUM!! My husband and I are not a fan of Pork Loin but this recipe definitly changed our way of thinking! This one is definitly a keeper in our household :)
I love sauerkraut and hotdogs, so I thought I would love this, but the meat was very odd. It was tender, not dry, but so soft that it just didn't seem right. I did add the brown sugar, onion and apple, so the sauerkraut flavor was good.
Love pork and sauerkraut. Very easy.
As a college kid who spent the holidays away from home, it was important for me to still have my pork and sauerkraut for New Years and share it with my friends. This recipe was perfect for a first-timer like me. I actually let the pork cook in the slow-cooker all night with Martinelli's sparkling apple cider (sooo perfect). I added the rest of the ingredients in the morning and let it cook eight more hours. All of my friends, including the skeptics, loved it!
Made it exactly like stated without the caraway seeds and loved it!
Classic pork and sauerkraut
I make this dish often for my family, but I add one 12oz. bottle of beer to the crock pot - it adds flavor and helps keep it tender & juicy.
Yum! So easy and delicious. I used bone-in pork chops and also added 1/2 chopped onion, 2 Tbsp. brown sugar and 2 sliced apples on the advice of another reviewer. I browned the pork chops and the onion before putting them into the crock pot with the sauerkraut, apples, caraway seeds and salt and pepper. I cooked on low for about 8 hours and might have let it go a little too long because the sauerkraut came out very mild and soft..almost too mild! But it was delicious and next time I will use more caraway seeds. I love their flavor (add them to meatballs..so yummy). The meat fell off the bone and the sauerkraut came out with a beautiful golden color. Served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli, carrots and cauliflower. Definitely a keeper recipe! I loved it!
This was great. We're not even fans of sauerkraut, but the meat was soooo tender and delish! Seasoned the roast with seasoned salt and pepper and browned in a little olive oil first. Added an apple and brown sugar as per previous reviewers; also about 1/2 a white onion and some thyme leaves. Really really good.
Very disappointed.Bland and stringing.Waste of nice pork loin. Back to making it in the oven. Pulled pork but works in crock pot,not this.
My family and I loved this meal. It was very easy to prepare and it tasted delicious. I did use another posters suggestion about adding a chopped apple to the mix. It was wonderful, and we have leftovers for tomorrow's lunch. This will be our good luck meal for each new year. Thanks for sharing.
My whole family loves sauerkraut! This is so tasty with mashed potatoes and green beans! One of our faves!!!!
I followed other reviewer's advice and added 2 sliced Granny Smith apples and 2 Tbsp of brown sugar. My husband and I loved it. The pork was so tender and the saurkraut so good. I'll make this again - in fact, it will be our New Year's Day dinner going forward.
Like a few others' who rated this recipe, I cannot eat seeds either so I used dried marjoram (goes good with pork).
Oh, this was so good! I mixed the sauerkraut with the brown sugar, a dash of BBQ sauce, and some leftover cut-up cabbage. I put half of that on the bottom of the crockpot and then put the still frozen pork loin in and the rest of the sauerkraut mixture on top. Then I poured a whole bottle of beer in. I turned it on low before going to bed and let it cook all night and all the next day. It was perfect and perfectly moist too! Definitely a keeper.
Definitely would be plain as written. I followed others suggestions and added 2 T brown sugar and a couple red apples. I also added a yellow onion.
it was good, but would have been better in a low temp oven rather than crockpot. i like the sauerkraut to be browned. if you put in a slow oven it will also cook slowly but also become golden brown. you just stir once in a while and add water when needed.
This came out great with a few modifications. I added 1/2 of a large chopped sweet onion to the bottom of the slow cooker. I mixed together 1 chopped apple, a bag of sauerkraut (rinsed), 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and 1 cup of apple cider. I put about 1/2 of the mixture under the roast and 1/2 on top of the roast. Delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections