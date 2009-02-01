Slow Cooker Lancaster County Pork and Sauerkraut

Absolutely Perfect! I got lucky and found an untrimmed, bone-in pork loin. They’re getting harder to find as today’s meat is arriving to the store already pre-cut, without the bone, and the fat trimmed away. I like about 1/2" layer of fat covering the entire top of the roast. It is absolutely necessary because it’s the fat from the pork that mellows the sauerkraut and gives it a natural sweet flavor. You know, the old fashioned flavor just like grandma’s. That fat is also going to help keep the roast moist while cooking. When finished, you can trim away the fat and drain the sauerkraut. Also, a big “no, no” is to over cook a loin roast. They get can get very dry if over cooked and you really have to keep an eye on them, especially with the new crock pots. My crock pot had this done in 3hrs and the meat was pulling away from the bone. I knew I shouldn’t have started it on high for the first hour, but did anyway. Some of the meat was already starting to get dry so I cut it into pieces and let it soak in the juice. It was fine by dinner time.