Chicken Fried Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
887 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 79.6g; cholesterol 102.9mg; sodium 389mg. Full Nutrition
Fabulous! I can't stand it when people complain about "lacking flavor" with recipes such as this; common sense would tell me that not everyone's idea of "flavor" is the same and if it's "lacking flavor" then do something about it... salt, pepper, hot sauce, etc. I don't think it's right to give something a low rating just because it isn't EXACTLY how one person expects it to be... sorry, I just HAD to finally say something! LOL. I used all the ingredients called for and as per one user's suggestion about NOT turning frequently, I took their advice and let the chicken cook for a full 5 or 6 minutes before turning over. I then flipped the chicken and cooked for another 5 or 6 minutes and then continued to flip the chicken over for another 3 minutes on each side. The end result was juicy and evenly coated chicken that turned out to be the best tasting chicken I've ever had. My entire family is now in love with the taste and I definitely look forward to making time and time again! Aside from the great taste, I thoroughly enjoyed the mess-free factor of using the ziploc bag to do all the coating and the crackers of course were so much easier to deal with than just a basic flour coating. I think at some point in the future I will perhaps try adding a bit of a ranch powder packet in with the rest of the coating mix. This is definitely a 5 star recipe that I highly recommend trying! **Note, I used thinly sliced chicken tender type slices**
People, don't do skinless, boneless. That is another way to say 'tasteless and dry'. Use cut up pieces, with bone and skin. Season it lightly first with salt and pepper. Then do this: In bowl, put 2 cups flour and add 1tsp salt, 1tsp garlic powder, 1tsp pepper. In another bowl, beat 3 eggs, 1/3 cup milk and 1/3 cup water. In a third bowl, put 2-3 cups panko or seasoned/unseasoned bread crumbs. In large deep skillet, heat 1 cup oil till hot. Dip chicken in flour, then egg, then crumbs. Let sit for 3-5 minutes. Add to skillet - don't crowd. Careful, not too hot-keep heat medium high. Season crumb coating lightly with pepper, garlic powder and little bit of paprika. Cook 5 minutes - till golden, turn over and cook another 5 minutes. Now the trick. Remove all chicken (not fully cooked) - to cookie sheet. Put in oven set at 350. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove and let sit for few minutes. This process gives the good fried taste, but doesnt cook it too long so it doesnt burn or dry out - it stays very moist. Bon apetite!!
Whoa, there Nellie! This is GREAT!!!! Had CFC from the local Chili's and looked for a recipe on this website and honestly...it's just as good. You do need to add a little more seasoning to the flour/crax mixture though. I added another couple of tblspoons of potato flakes, tripled the seasoning salt, added garlic powder and a tad bit of poultry seasoning. Have made this twice in three nights (per boyfriend's request!). First time, really pounded down the chicken - cooked very quickly and was really good. Didn't pound chicken quite so thin second time and it was more juicy, although definitely need to turn it over several times while cooking. Play around with the spices....don't leave the potato flakes, crackers or flour out...it makes a very tasty, crunchy crust! Will add to my "favorites!"
I don't think this chicken could be any better. Another reviewer compared this to Chili's chicken fried chicken -- no way-- this is better! I made it for a dinner party tonight and was so proud of it. Everyone raved about the chicken, and one person left with the recipe. I pounded the chicken thin the night before and seasoned it with seasoned salt before soaking it in buttermilk overnight (makes it really juicy). I didn't think the breading was enough so I added another half sleeve of crackers, more potato flakes, lots more seasoned salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Good thing I did-- I had just enough. Great served with garlic smashed potatoes and green beans.
This recipe is amazing!!! I made it last night for dinner and my husband said "ummmm----" with just about every bite. I used cracker meal sold in the store near the shake and bake. It is a box full of crushed crackers, so that helped me save on prep time. I had two zip lock bags, one with flour and seasoning and one with the mixture of cracker meal, potatoe flakes and seasoning. I just kind of eye-balled it, but I used enough flour and cracker/potatoe mixture to completely coat the chicken. The chicken breast I used were thick, so I sliced them down the middle to butterfly them and beat them like some people recommended until they were thin. (The only thing I could think to beat it with was the back of a cookie scooper, since I don't own a meat mallet.) I was surprised that the chicken coating stayed in tack. The secret is the order that you use to bread the chicken as stated by a few members. 1. Cover in flour 2. Cover in egg 3. Cover in cracker meal/potatoe flakes. It was absolutely delicious. Thank you very much for sharing!
Excellent. I used skinless on the bone chicken. I had already made the coating when I realized I did not have eggs to coat the chicken so I used RANCH. The chicken turned out wonderful. The coating stuck so well you would have thought the chicken had skin. Very tender meat. I will make again and again, my kids and husband loved this...said it was their favorite. We are health freaks so I liked that this used very little oil. Thanks for a great recipe.
I enjoyed this and used the other suggestions from various postings of adding seasonings (garlic powder, seasoned salt, parsley, a dash of red peppers, more ground pepper, etc.) I thought that it was pretty easy and found that if I heated up the oil really good, first and then turned it down (as it states in the recipe) that really worked out well. The only thing I would change in the recipe is that I think it says to "continuously turn the chicken." I let the chicken cook/fry on one side (I was using an old skillet) for a really long time (about 20 min. on one side) which gave the breaded part time to actually fry right to the chicken and didn't fall off as easily as if I were continuously turning it. It got VERY crispy too. The only problem was we don't have a deep fryer but a really old medium sized skillet, so it took a really long time to finish the actual frying (probably over an hour.) Our fault, not the recipe's. I would definitely make this again, though. Thanks!
I am not really rating the recipe, but just adding a suugestion as to pounding chicken breasts or anything else you want to pound out thinner. Save the inner liner from whatever cereal you might eat and use those to pound stuff thin in. They are much tougher than plastic wrap, waxed paper or just about anything else you might use.
I added some extra seasonings, a little extra seasoning salt, garlic powder and paprika. My 8 year old who is only 50 pounds and is a REALLY small eater ate 2 whole chicken breasts and my 2 1/2 yr old ate 1 whole one. Rarely do I see them dig into dinner with such gusto. This will go in the recipe book for future generations for sure! For all who said their meat was tough... pound your chicken breasts out first. As a general rule of thumb always expect them to be tough unless you pound them, you have to break down the membranes that make them tough. And if you batter is falling off in cooking its because you did not dredge your meat in flour before dipping in the egg. If you want any batter to stick to anything ever insert that step into every recipe you batter. If it burns, your cooking it with your oil at to high of a temp, it takes just as much practice to fry chicken as it did at 16 learning to parallel park, if its brown and still not cooked just toss it in the oven at 300-325 to finish, a low heat will keep it moist and allow it to cook through which is probably safer and easier if your using bone in anyways, I petrified of serving raw chicken so I almost always throw whatever chicken I'm making the oven at 300 for a little while and have NEVER over cooked since the heat is low.
Here's a hint for everyone who likes their chicken super crispy. I used 20 saltine crackers and added one cup of Panko breadcrumbs to it. I added 1 teaspoon of the following spices to the recipe: garlic powder, onion powder, paprika. I also increased the black pepper to 1 teaspoon and added 2 teaspoons of seasoning salt instead of one. I also added 3 tablespoons of potato flakes instead of 2. Added all of this to a zip lock bag. it covered about 3 pounds of chicken tenderloins which is what I used. NOW HERE'S A GREAT TIP. once I ran the chicken through the egg and added it to the breading I really pressed the breading hard onto the chicken. When you pull the chicken out of the bag you want it coated very well. Now here's the tip. Place all of the coated chicken in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours (preferably overnight). This allows the breading to adhere to the chicken so when you cook it the breading stays on the chicken and not in the pan. When you are ready to cook take the chicken out of the fridge about 1 hour before cooking. I deep fried my tenders (oil was at 350 degrees) and they took about 6-8 minutes a batch. Don't over crowd the fryer. I put in like 6-8 pieces per batch depending on size of the loin. i cooked them to a nice deep golden brown. I cooked about 30 tenderloins and the amount of breading left in the deep fryer was less than a teaspoon. Refrigerating the chicken really made a difference. Hope this helps. Great recipe!!
Fried chicken is an artform, and I have not been blessed in this department! So I spared my family and baked this instead. I placed 2 metal cooling racks in the bottom of a shallow roasting pan so the bottoms of the chicken wouldn't get soggy. Baked at 375 for about an hour, uncovered. Was moist and crunchy, and had lots of flavor.
Wow! Toad can cook fried chicken now! I am in a house with 11 other Men and I have always wanted to learn how to make fried chicken. Not only was it easy to do (considering i had to cook about 50 pieces)but it came out tasty!..Really all the guys ate it up and the leftovers didnt last to lunch the next day. Thank you for posting i will be cooking this again before i leave! blessings
I made this last night for my family and we all loved it. My son went back for seconds. I would have but was too full. I did make one small change. I only added one small step to the breading process which is to have another bowl with 1/2 c. flour seasoned with a little season salt. I dredged the chicken in the flour really well and then shook off and excess, then the egg and last the cracker crumbs. I learned from watching Food Network that the flour helps the egg stick to the chicken which in turn helps the breading stick to the chicken. It works. I served the chicken with mashed potatoes and country cream gravy over both and green beans and biscuits. What a great country meal!! This was soooo good and a definite keeper! Thank for the recipe!
04/02/2005
Changed this up just a little, added cajun seasoning and garlic powder (as suggested in other reviews). Then baked in the oven for about 40minutes, 5 minutes before baking complete drizzled melted butter over. Beautiful
Call it beginners luck with this recipe, but mine turned out picture perfect and tasted great the first go round. The only tweaking I did was to add 1 t. garlic powder and ground red pepper (to add a little kick). It was a little salty for our taste so I think I would leave out the seasoned salt next time and just go with some kind of salt free seasoning such as Mrs. Dash. I also used the zip loc bag suggestion and dredging it in a light coating of flour before dipping it in the egg. Thanks Cassjw for a great recipe and others for your helpful suggestions!
11/24/2002
WOW! This was the best chicken recipe I have ever tried. My husband and kids loved it. I remember saying there is no way we are gonna use up a box of crackers!! Boy was I wrong. It was requested so often that I didn't have to worry about wasted crackers! I agree with others in that more seasoning is needed so I added seasoned salt and garlic powder to the chicken before breading - never-the-less, this is an EXCELLENT recipe! I will recommend to ALL of my friends and co-workers!
Nice crunchy crust which I love, but it definitely needs more spices. To make the coating stick even better, first dip breasts in flour and shake off excess. Then dip in egg and cracker crumb mixture and press it in. Flattening the breasts or cutting in smaller strips is a good idea and saves on frying time.
Very easy. Very good. Next time I will add more spices so it has a little more flavour. I cooked in frying pan until golden brown then baked in the oven for about 10 minutes until chicken was ready. It is simple to adapt to how spicey you like
I gave this five stars even though I didn't like it the way it was written. When I used saltines and potato flakes, the coating came out soggy and I over fried it as other have suggested. I DID however, do it again using cheese cracker crumbs and Panko crumbs and it was amazing! Almost as good as my everything chicken when I use Panko, garlic powder, sesame seeds, French fried onions and Italian seasoning!
Yum-O! I will never buy frozen chicken strips again! I only had Ritz crackers on hand, and they gave such a smooth crunchiness to it, it's hard to explain. Experiement with seasoning, it's all a matter of preference. I used salt, pepper, garlic powder, and Lowry's. Dredge in flour first; it helps the egg cling to the meat.
I did as another reviewer suggested and dipped the chicken in flour, then egg, then the bread crumb mixture, and then fried it in a skillet with oil until brown. It turned out perfect (and I've never made fried chicken before)! I'll make this again for sure!
First off, use 2 pounds of chicken for the same amount off coating, or halve the coating and use 1 pound chicken. I also dipped in flour, then egg, then coating. For my first batch I fileted the chicken in half, and for my second batch I kept it whole.The second batch was much better. It was more tender and crispier. For cooking I only turned once. For flavor I used roasted garlic potato flakes (plus you can use the rest as a side dish). Overall, it was very tasty.
My son is a picky eater. He really liked this one. Must do: Dredge in flour, then egg, then Saltines,potato flakes, spices mixture. Spices added: garlic, paprica, parsley, pepper, and seasoning salt such as Chachere's -- 1TBSP each When pan fried with ~ 1/2 cup of oil the breading stayed on and the chicken turned out perfect.
I have a wonderful recipe for "Party Mashed Potatos" that uses a box of instant potatos, so I would be glad to share it if anyone is interested. They would go wonderfully with this chicken and are very easy to make. These potatos and chicken and noodles are always requested by friends and family when a get together is called for! Since you have to buy the potatos for the chicken and use so little, these potatos would be a great addition!
I would give this 10 stars if I could! I didn't have saltines so used 1-1/2 C bread crumbs, 3 T flour, 3 T potato flakes, 1 t salt, 1 t seasoning salt, 1/8 t garlic powder; and 3 eggs. With a meat mallet, flattened the chicken breasts to about the same thickness and cut into strips. Took the suggestion of another reviewer and first dipped the strips into the breading mixture, then into the eggs, then again into the breading. I refrigerated them for a couple hours (this is what I do when I make chicken-fried steak, too) and then fried in olive oil. By far the best chicken strips I have ever had! Kids and hubby loved it, too!
Cracker crumbs work great, and I add onion powder, paprika, & garlic powder as well. Dipping chicken (I use thighs & breasts) in flour before egg helps keep coating on. I use more oil (1/2 cup) so it's almost deep-fried; once each side is somewhat browned, I turn the heat down to medium/low and add 1/2 stick butter to the oil for the last 5 min per side. 100% healthy? heck no, but how often do you eat it? :-)
I have been making this recipe my entire life. I learned it from my Mother and Grandmother. We all make it with and without the potato flakes. We also use it on pork chops, the ones that have bones come out tastingthe best but the boneless are yummy too. It's also very good with lemon or lime juice dripped on it immediately after cooking and DELICIOUS with italian dressing. One thing I have learned that is pertinent is that to get a good, thick breadingthat does not fall off at all, go flour, egg wash then crumbs and repeat egg and crumbs if you want, or not. The important thing is refrigerating the breaded meat for atleast a half an hour.
It's a good basic recipe but with so many reviewers having to modify the recipe and with the recipe calling for frequent turning I don't see how this recipe deserves a 4 or 5 star rating. The frequent turning is a good way to make the crust fall off. Leave it alone and turn it ONCE! I had to laugh at the review that said they baked it instead and proclaimed it healthier than deep fried chicken. Then they drenched it in a whole stick (1/2 cup) of butter! LOL! Brilliant! ;~}
Made this for my family and was very pleased with the results. My daughter said its the best chicken she's ever had. And my husband loves it too. The only difference I made was instead of all-purpose flour, I used corn flour. I also didn't mix the flour in the crumb batter but dipped the chicken in the flour first, then the egg, then the potato/cracker crumbs. I also marinated the chicken before I made it with some lemon, basil, salt, pepper and paprika. I will definitely be using this recipe from now on.
Ok, so I thought people were over exaggerating when they said this chicken was tasty but they weren't. In addition to 1tsp season salt I added 1 tbsp of poultry seansoning, 1 tsp of garlic powder, and 1tsp of sea salt. I aslo took the advice of Carla (most helpful rating).
I absolutely love this recipe. The breading on the chicken is wonderful and every time I've make this it comes out perfect. This only thing I don't add are the potato flakes (because I never have any) and I really don't think it hurts the flavor at all.
This recipe was fun. My son and I cooked this chicken together. I wish we could have gotten the chicken breast pieces flattened out a little more. This would be great for chicken tenders. My honey loved this too and he is a tough one to please. I agree with cooking it until the outside is nice and dark. It also needed to sit untouched for a few minutes for the crust to set after coming out of the oil. If not careful the crust falls off. Will use this recipe again.
I'm not big on fried foods but this was very good! I would even skip the gravey and just use the above for fried chicken. My family really enjoyed it. I used 2 chicken breast and fileted them and we have left overs. There are three of us and my husband eats for two so it makes a good sized portion! Thank you!
I have made this recipe often and love it! The coating works well for chicken fried pork (cutlets), and chicken fried beef. I add onion & garlic powder generously;sometimes I add a few T of Panko for even more crunch. I also season meat before breading.I try to always have the cracker crumb mixture ready to go (just us amt needed, store the remainder in lockable baggy and/or canister). This is terrific, season to your taste.
I was afraid of the instant potatoes, as I can't stand them, but they are there just for texture. I tweaked this recipe quite a bit, adding 1 tsp each of parsley, seasoned salt, garlic powder and about 1/2 tsp of paprika. I dipped each piece in flour, then egg mixture, then crumb mixture. BAKED in oven at 350 for almost an hour, turning once. It's a personal thing, I can't stand the mess of frying, and don't make enough fried foods to warrant buying a deep fryer. Came out really tasty and moist! Will make again, using fewer crackers.
My husband and i forgot to even talk while eating this meal! The recipe is perfect, I used a whole sleeve of saltines and ground them up to a fine crumb, added the flour, potato flakes seasoned salt and pepper as stated. I pounded out the chicken pieces dusted them with the crumb mix, dipped them in egg and then coated them in the same crumb mix. This is the only way to get a great crispy coating that sticks! I ended up frying them on each side about 4/5 minutes, drained them on paper towels and finished the fried chicken pieces up in the oven (350 for about 20 mins). Better than the restaurants!
This is by far the best recipe I have found for chicken fried chicken! It is delicious and if cooked just right so juicy and tender. I'm not traditionally a good cook but my boyfriend insists this is my best dish :)
This is a good recipe but I made a few alterations for those who are dieting. :-) I used milk instead of eggs for dipping liquid. I used soya flour and instant potato flakes and skipped the salt because many food products come with salt already. Instead of oil, I used butter and baked the chicken rather than fry it. This came out very good and much less calories and cholesterol numbers.
This was good. I did change it (what I had on hand), I used ritz crackers, no flakes added garlic and onion powder and paprika. I also floured, then egg, then crumbs. I was a little disappointed no gravy recipe,but will make again.
This is one of the best recipes I've tried on this site. I did pound the chicken which made for a shorter cooking time and also helped make for a better ratio of crispy "skin" to juicy meat. I also did not have potato flakes on hand so I used panko which worked perfectly. I will definitely be making this again!
Really easy, quick and tasty recipe. I had this, mashed potatoes and corn on the table in a little over an hour. Next time, I won't cook the thinner pieces as long as they burned and dried out slightly. My own fault. I took others' advice and dredged in flour, then egg, then the cracker mixture, then into the hot oil. The flavor/seasoning was great (I also added a bit of garlic salt). Thanks!
This was great! Earlier in the afternoon when I told my boyfriend what we were having for dinner he said that he did not want chicken for dinner. Well, needless to say that is what we had for dinner and halfway through the meal he said "I retract any statement I made earlier about not wanting chicken for dinner. I don't want this chicken to ever end." I made the recipe for only two large boneless chicken breast halves and used *15 saltine crackers *3 tsp. flour & potato flakes * 1.5 tsp. garlic powder and Lawry's seasoned salt *3/8 tsp. black pepper *one medium egg...I pounded the chicken in a ziplock freezer bag with a little water...patted it dry and dredged in flour FIRST...dipped in egg...then into the saltine mixture. I let it sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes before placing in the oil...I put the oil in the pan until it was Very hot and then removed it from the heat to cool slightly before adding the chicken...when the chicken was added I placed it back on the burner set to medium heat and browned one side for 5 minutes and flipped them over for another five minutes so both sides were very crispy...reduced the heat slightly and cooked for an additional 10 minutes turning occasionally. In total I cooked the (pounded/flattened) chicken breasts about 20 minutes and even the thickest park came out perfectly white and extra juicy. THIS RECIPE IS A DEFINITE KEEPER!
This was wonderful. My kids (ages 7 and 10) even loved it. I made the minor adjustments recommended: *added garlic powder, pinch of cayenne, poultry seasoning, all to coating mixture *dredged in some flour, then egg, then coating mixture *needed more egg than recipe called for. Smelled wonderful also.
Love this recipe. I didn't want to take the time smashing up the saltines & was going to use bread crumbs but, at the last minute, I gave in and glad that I did. The saltines are key to the crunchy goodness of this chicken. I marinated the chicken for a few hours in buttermilk (1 cup of milk with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice). I didn't fry but baked at 375 for about 50 minutes. You would never be able to tell that it was baked and not fried, it was that good!!! Thank you for this recipe!
Yum!! I followed the recipe EXACTLY except I used chicken tenders. Do NOT omit the potato flakes. I added a little more than suggested and it added SO MUCH flavor!! Here is the method I used to make the recipe a little easier. I crushed the crackers in a gallon sized ziploc freezer bag with a rolling pin. I then poured the crumbs into a flat round Tupperware container, along with the rest of the dry ingredients. Closed the lid and shook it all up. Then I used the same bag to pound my chicken tenders with a meat mallet. Then it was dip, coat, fry :) This worked like a charm and there were less dishes to wash and less to clean. I fried them in canola oil. TY Cassie!!
i made this last night! i was hesitant at first because it seemed to be browning faster than i had expected and not cooking properly on the inside. but when i tasted it, it had came out great! moist tender chicken and a crunchy coating! i followed another review and did a mixture of the flour and other seasonings and coated the pounded chicken first with that then egg then the crackers. very yummy!
YUM! I made this for dinner and my husband said it was the best chicken he's had in years! LOL I'm glad to because my children enjoyed this meal unlike usual, PERFECT recipe if you have picky little eaters! My 14, 10, 7,3 and 1 year old children ate this up! LOL!
Very good! The trick is to pound the chicken (just so they are all the same thickness) so the cooking time is even. Also, don't get too heavy-handed with the salt in the seasonings...I forgot they were call "Saltines" for a reason. Seriously yummy chicken.
Dredge the chicken pieces in flour before adding to the egg mixture. It keeps the chicken moist inside and helps hold the coating on! This is one of my eight year old son's favorite recipes dipped in a little bbq sauce on the side! :)
I wish I could give this 10 stars! Wow! Soooo good! Best fried chicken I"ve ever made and I"ve made lots! I made this for game night that my husband and I have with another couple every week and it was gone in minutes and everyone wanted seconds. I followed some recommendations by doubling the potato flakes (which are instant mashed potatoes), doubling the amount of seasoned salt (I used Lawry's) and adding a TBSP of garlic powder. Sooooo good! Will make over and over and over.
I made chicken strips using the breading in this receipe and it was so good, my husband says he will never order chicken strips anywhere ever again. The breading was crunchy but not greasy, and the chicken was juicy. I even made an account on this website just so I could save this recipe!
Yum! I followed this recipe exactly, except for dipping in flour mix, egg, then flour mix again as suggested by another reviewer. Cooked according to directions and it was crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside, with great flavor. I used a cast iron skillet and drained the grease after removing the chicken and most of the "crispies", heated skillet on high, stirred in some flour, then added milk, salt & pepper, and reduced heat to make a yummy white gravy. I'll use this recipe again & again!
WOW...!! A defintie "KEEPER", made it last night during a snowy night in the Northeast. A perfect meal, french fries with brown gravy and melted Mozzarella cheese & homemade crem corn. I doubled the coating mixture, used 3 eggs and added additonal spices, garlic powder, paprika, cayanne pepper, 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese & parsley. Also, use 1/3 cup oil and don't continously turn, brown one side completely then turn, coating mixture stays on much better. Using the left overs today in a salad, can't wait to make this again...!
Very good! Even my super-picky 10-year old brother said "you should make this chicken every week!" Not one of my favorite meals to recollect, due to me over-salting my mashed-potatoes :( but the chicken was a hit and was actually rather easy to make (I followed the recipe exactly). Thanks!
I used this recipe with skinless, boneless chicken breasts to make chicken sandwhiches on kaiser buns with lettuce and tomato. I have to say that it was the best thing I've ever tried for the first time! YUMMM!!
This recipe was wonderful we didnt have saltine crackers so we used ritz it worked perfectly. We used chicken tenders for the kids. Be sure not to overcook about 10-12min on each side. For those who like more seasoning i suggest a little sprinkle of salt and pepper on the chicken itself before coating. Thanks again
What a wonderful recipe...crisp, great-textured crust! Like other reviewers I highly recommend lightly flouring the chicken before dipping in the egg and crumb mixture. The coating then adheres perfectly creating a crisp exterior and a juicy, greaseless interior. I used wingettes and fried them in 375 degree oil that came halfway up the sides for 20 minutes or so turning frequently. Make sure to season the chicken itself to your personal taste before you flour it. Don't rely solely on seasoning the flour or the finished dish will be bland. A nice dipping sauce is a blend of apricot preserves mixed with a teaspoon of Dijon mustard and a dash of Chinese five spice powder. Thanks CASSJW for sharing this recipe.
This was "almost" as good as my Grandma's fried chicken. :) I never got a chance to ask my Grandma how she seasoned her chicken so I am really glad to have found this recipe. The flavor is fantastic. I actually used skinless, boneless thighs and they were amazing. The only other change I made is that I coated the chicken the way my grandma used to--dipping it in flour first, then egg, then the coating. Coating it this way is the only way I've ever been able to keep the coating from sliding off the chicken every time I go to turn it. Then I fried it in a deep pot on medium heat (I use a pot instead of a skillet so the grease doesn't splatter on the counter). It turned out beautifully! Super golden and crispy on the outside and really juicy and tender on the inside. One other tip, once my chicken is perfectly golden brown I like to place it in a paper towel-lined colander set on top of a baking sheet (to collect drips) and keep it in a 250 degree oven while I make my gravy and finish up the rest of my side dishes. This not only keeps the chicken from getting cold but it ensures that the chicken is cooked through so I don't have to overcook it in the skillet and risk burning the skin.
This recipe is delicious. I used chicken thighs, instead of breasts. I fried the chicken until they were golden brown, than baked it for about 45 mins in the oven. The first time I made this, I fried it over the stove. But I decided to fry for a bit then bake it...it tasted much better. I also added paprika and table salt (since i didn't have season salt on hand) in the flour mix. I dipped the chicken: Flour mixture, egg, crackers (as one reviewer suggested)
We really liked this chicken. I give it 4 stars, BF gives it 5. I took the suggestion of others and increased the seasoned salt to 1T, but I found that in combination with the saltines, it ended up being too salty for my tastes (not reflected in my rating since it was my own alteration). Will try 1 1/2 tsp next time. The only addition I made was a little garlic powder and I did dredge the breasts in flour before dipping in the egg. I always cut chicken breasts in half so prolonged cooking isn't needed, which can result in burned coating or the meat becoming too dry. Very tasty, will definitely make again.
This was so good. I hate thick flour batter on chicken and this was so much better. Thick, crispy and yummy. I cut my chicken into strips and dredged the chicken in flour before the egg. I didn't have potatoe flakes, but it still tasted great.
Great recipe! I made it once following the recipe to a T, and it was a bit bland, and the crust was a little soggy, with the breasts being too dry. The second time, as others have suggested, I also added garlic powder, paprika, onion powder and cayenne pepper to the cracker crumb mixture. I also dredged the chicken in the flour, then the egg, then the cracker mixture, wrather than the way you had it posted. It layered it a little thicker that way and helped to keep it crisp. Bonless skinless chicken breast is naturally pretty dry, so this time I used regualr chicken cutlets with skin and bone, and they came out very juicy! Fabulous recipe! I will continue to play with it, but I will definitely be making it again! Thanks!
My family loves this recipe. I've probably made it 20 times. I did the the other review said to dip in flour then egg and it does make a different but not a huge one. It seems like the breading is thicker and stays on the chicken better. We tried using French's Dried Onions instead of crackers and it was way to greasy. I follow the recipe as is. I normally put the oil in the pan and turn it on high then when I see that it's really hot I turn it on medium and let it cool down for about 3 minutes and place the chicken in it.
thought this could use a little more seasoning..it was a tad bland
Joe Smith
01/18/2009
THE BEST FRIED CHICKEN EVER!!! This stuff is awesome, i'm not a big chicken guy but this won me over forever. I only had one egg so I used some ranch with it for the wet dredge as per another reviewer (thanks) and I pretty much winged it on the measurements because I didn't need that much (it is very filling) it was incredible, the coating stuck like glue and kept the Chix nice and juicy, love it, will def. mke again and again!!! Thanks so much for sharing it!
