Chicken Fried Chicken

I added some extra seasonings, a little extra seasoning salt, garlic powder and paprika. My 8 year old who is only 50 pounds and is a REALLY small eater ate 2 whole chicken breasts and my 2 1/2 yr old ate 1 whole one. Rarely do I see them dig into dinner with such gusto. This will go in the recipe book for future generations for sure! For all who said their meat was tough... pound your chicken breasts out first. As a general rule of thumb always expect them to be tough unless you pound them, you have to break down the membranes that make them tough. And if you batter is falling off in cooking its because you did not dredge your meat in flour before dipping in the egg. If you want any batter to stick to anything ever insert that step into every recipe you batter. If it burns, your cooking it with your oil at to high of a temp, it takes just as much practice to fry chicken as it did at 16 learning to parallel park, if its brown and still not cooked just toss it in the oven at 300-325 to finish, a low heat will keep it moist and allow it to cook through which is probably safer and easier if your using bone in anyways, I petrified of serving raw chicken so I almost always throw whatever chicken I'm making the oven at 300 for a little while and have NEVER over cooked since the heat is low.