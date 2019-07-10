Afghan Tomato Soup (Aush Goshti)
I had this in a restaurant and came up with a great recipe to mimic it. This soup is lemony and full of great dill flavors. It makes a popular first course and is a crowd pleaser for all ages.
I submitted this recipe. U usually make this to feed 15-20 people and add alot more water. The starch from the pasta and tomato paste thicken it quite nicely. Also reduce the amount of fettuccine and break it into smaller sticks before you put it in. I've been making this soup for years and I still have to taste it numerous times for seasoning. What your going for is a rich flavor of lemon and dill with a spicy smoky background.Read More
I really didn't like this at all. It tasted too much like tomato juice and had no depth in flavor. It reminded me of a cheap spaghetti sauce.Read More
Simple, nice zip to it thanks to the chilli paste(be careful with that by starting out with half the amount and then adjusting it). Wouldn't change a thing. The lemon juice adds a lovely clarity and freshness to the flavors.
This soup was excellent, it was a delicious change to a traditional tomato soup. I was a bit skeptical about the seasonings, but it came together with such nice flavor and nothing was over-powering. I used farfalle pasta instead of fettucine, figuring it would be easier to eat. My mistake was adding the pasta too early - next time I'll be sure to add it about 20-30 mins (max) before we're ready to eat.
No complaints. Delicious as written. The only difference with mine was that I used spinach fettuccine. Yummy.
I have been wanting to make this recipe for some time. I followed it to a t except I only had dried dill. I think it needed way more salt. I also think the chili paste was lost in the dish. I would probably go with 1 or more tablespoons depending on the heat you like. The only other thing I would have done was to break up the noodles. It ended up more like fettuccine with meat sauce then a soup. Overall very good and worth making for sure. Thanks for sharing.
I made this recipe on a whim because I had a can of tomato juice in the pantry and no one wanted to drink it. I exchanged black beans for the garbanzo beans because that's all I had, and I used Trader Joe's lemon pepper pasta which really enhanced the lemon flavor. I enjoyed this as something different, but my kids didn't go for it, so I'll enjoy a whole lot of leftovers. Thanks for the recipe.
I may have strayed a bit from the original recipe based on what we had, but we had a winner for dinner tonight! I chose this because we have a huge jug of tomato juice leftover from Thanksgiving. Instead of fettucine, I used farfalle (bowties). I was nervous about all of the soups I was making tasting the same (again, all tomato juiuce-based), so to this one I added extra lemon juice - maybe 2-3 times as much - and frozen corn kernels. I could have added more dill, too. I also stirred in a teaspoon or so of paprika and of cumin. This was spicy and bright with lemon, and really good! My husband added a little parmesan to his second helping, but said that it made it taste too "mac and beef"-like, and he preferred it without the cheese topping. I agree!
This recipe gets mixed reviews at our house. It is one of my boyfriends absolute favorite recipes. Unfortunately, every time I eat it I end up with a horrible stomach ache and we have yet to be able to determine the cause. The recipe tastes good and I enjoy eating it, until later. Because he loves it and I don't dislike the flavor I give it three stars. If I didn't get a stomach ache after eating this I would definitely give it more stars!
I really liked this soup! The lemon added a really great, tangy nuance. The only downside is that my pasta absorbed most of the liquid, so me leftovers are more like pasta than soup. I guess I'll add water when I tea heat it. Tasty, though!
Flavor is excellent. Just be cognizant that mine basically turned into a pasta, not a soup. But I was cool with it.
