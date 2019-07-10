Afghan Tomato Soup (Aush Goshti)

I may have strayed a bit from the original recipe based on what we had, but we had a winner for dinner tonight! I chose this because we have a huge jug of tomato juice leftover from Thanksgiving. Instead of fettucine, I used farfalle (bowties). I was nervous about all of the soups I was making tasting the same (again, all tomato juiuce-based), so to this one I added extra lemon juice - maybe 2-3 times as much - and frozen corn kernels. I could have added more dill, too. I also stirred in a teaspoon or so of paprika and of cumin. This was spicy and bright with lemon, and really good! My husband added a little parmesan to his second helping, but said that it made it taste too "mac and beef"-like, and he preferred it without the cheese topping. I agree!