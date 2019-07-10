Afghan Tomato Soup (Aush Goshti)

I had this in a restaurant and came up with a great recipe to mimic it. This soup is lemony and full of great dill flavors. It makes a popular first course and is a crowd pleaser for all ages.

Recipe by Sumaia Cooks!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Cook onions in butter until they begin to soften, about 10 minutes; stir in garlic and cook for one minute. Add ground beef and cook until beef loses its pink color, 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to break up lumps. Stir in the tomato paste, tomato juice, water, and garbanzo beans. Season with salt, pepper, dry mustard, dill, cilantro, chili paste, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Simmer uncovered 30 minutes.

  • Increase heat and bring mixture to a low boil; add fettuccine, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until fettuccine is tender, about 10 minutes. Adjust seasonings adding more chile paste, salt, or lemon juice as desired. If soup seems too thick, thin with a little water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 62.9g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 20.9mg; sodium 763.9mg. Full Nutrition
