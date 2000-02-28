LauHilLau Cookies

An oatmeal banana cookie with chocolate chips and peanut butter. This is a 5 star recipe, designed by two professional cooks. The cookie consists of delicious ingredients, and we hope you enjoy it.

Recipe by Laura and Hillary

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in the vanilla, bananas and peanut butter. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the rolled oats and chocolate chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto an unprepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 7g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 97mg. Full Nutrition
