LauHilLau Cookies
An oatmeal banana cookie with chocolate chips and peanut butter. This is a 5 star recipe, designed by two professional cooks. The cookie consists of delicious ingredients, and we hope you enjoy it.
These cookies are fantastic, especially if you like a bit of everything. The banana, peanut butter, oatmeal and of course chocolate chips blend together perfectly for a truly delicious cookie. Better than a traditional banana cookie in that they have a much nicer texture.Read More
I don't usually like to give a review unless it's positive, but these cookies were very disappointing. I expected more from a "five star" cookie. They were flat and difficult to remove from the pan even with the addition of extra flour. I posted this only so someone else might save their ingredients for a more worthy recipe.Read More
The dough was VERY moist. Instead of adding more flour as noted in other reviews, I added another 1/4 cup of oats. (I used the quick cook oats.) These cookies DO stick to the pan but with more oats they can be removed much easier. The chocolate chips are awful in this recipe and I love chocolate so leave out the chips!! I also sprinkled some of mine with a cinnamon/nutmeg mixture and they ended up with a snickerdoodle type taste.
These cookies were great! All the flavors blended together nicely. They were perfectly chewy and crispy. I added about a half cup more oatmeal and used a whole banana. Really should give this recipe a try. You'll love it!
these cookies were verry good! I changed the banana amount to 2 and 1/2 and I also changed the oats to 2 cups. after I added thease things I had to cook them for 19 min, but they came out great!
Not sure on why so many people thought that this was a 5 star recipe. My family who loves banana's and P.B. thought that these were the worst cookies I have ever made for them. I ended up adding more flour and oatmeal, almost 1 cup extra. The flavor was not the best. Over all not that great of a cookie. I have to agree with some of the other reviews, don't waste your ingredients. Sorry.
My family loves these!!!!!! The only thing I have had to do is work with the cooking times. I have been cooking them for 15 minutes then letting them finish on the cookie sheet before removing to a cooling rack. I have left the recipe alone I have not needed to change anything about it.
I made these cookies today for a church bake sale and I think they came out very good. My children taste tested them and all 3 said YUM. I did add about 1/4 to 1/2 cup more oatmeal then the recipe called for b/c it seemed too soft but otherwise very good!!
I've been on the lookout for a banana cookies that didn't turn out like a muffin and this is it. I opted to use a whole banana instead of half, so I had to increase my dry ingredients to compensate. I used 1 3//4 c. flour and 1 1/2 c. oats, and they turned out perfect. I didn't have any problem with them spreading or sticking as other have. In my opinion they were the perfect mix of crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.
I have made these cookies twice now. I used Splenda sweetener baking mix (1/2 & 1/2 sugar & splenda???) both times. I also used half milk chocolate chips and half cinnamon chips. These are my favorite cookie - the only thing I will change next time is to add a teaspoon of salt because they are very sweet. Easy and good.
Great (semi)healthy treat! We made pan cookies in a 11 X 13- YUM!
We really enjoyed these cookies in my house. I will definitely be making again!
I made these with a few Of the girls and we fell in love!! Kept everything as is. Used quick cooking oats and smart balance butter. Also used the half splenda half sugar mixture for the white sugar. Will definitely be making these again! Oo and now that I think a about it, I did use 2 whole bananas instead of half. One of my friends can't wait to make these cookies for her boyfriend bc she loved the ones we made so much!
I really loved these cookies. I made them for Christmas as a great alternative to the cookie cutter cookie. They went over wonderfully. I did cook them in a 9 x 13 pam vs. cookies. I didn't have a crumb left after Christmas Eve and needed to make more for my family Christmas Day. They are slightly sticky after cooking, so make sure you wax paper if stacking.
Did not care for the taste of this too much. Also I used extra oats like some people suggested and coated the baking pan, still stuck a little bit..
A cookie that has it all - oatmeal, peanut butter, chocolate chips and banana. My family enjoyed this cookie for something different.
I used whole grain oats and my boyfriend and my co-workers devoured these. Great taste and may try with less sugar next time as they could be made fairly healthy.
My father gave up sweets for Lent and his birthday was during Lent. He loved these cookies. I added 1/2 cup of coconut. HIs 4 favorite dessert ingrediants are chocolate, banana, peanut butter and coconut The only part of this recipe that id "iffy" is the 1/2 banana. How big of a banana?
These cookies were great. I sprayed the pans to make sure they didn't stick. I would cut down on the chocolate chips, had a hard time tasting the banana, but they were chewy and good. Will make again for sure.
I made these quite a while ago, but they were a big hit.
My kids didn't like them. I thought they would be great if you take out the banana. My mom and her neighbor LOVED them.
Just pulled these out of the oven. I had one overripe banana and needed something sweet in the house. They taste great! I cut back on the sugar a little bit, used a whole banana and two heaping spoonfuls of peanut butter, and half whole wheat flour. The banana flavor really comes through in the cookie. I've put this in my recipe box for the next time I have a lone banana that needs to be used up, and might try adding chopped nuts next time, this reminds me of banana bread.
These were good, they had some interesting flavor. I had the ingredients already in the house, so it was nice to be able to use the banana that would've gone to waste. They're good, not bad, not great...
This turned out great, but I had to alter the recipe A LOT. First of all, I put a lot of extra oats in because the batter was way too gooey. I also added an extra 1/2 cup of flower. It tastes a lot like banana bread, with oatmeal :)
These cookies are out of this world! They taste just like a peanut butter cup! YUMMY! Stephanie
I made these on a whim. I added some coconut flakes just because I had half a bag to get rid of. They baked up beautifully, stayed soft for several days and were really enjoyed by everyone.
I just have to let everyone know, if your looking for an excellent cookie recipe try the LauHilLau cookies! They are absolutely delicious, a guaranteed diet killer! They're listed under the drop cookies and then Oatmeal cookies section
The cookies themselves taste great but they spread out on the pan quit a bit. Getting them off the pan was quite difficult and I had used non stick cooking spray. I broke about half of them trying to get them off. They are also a little difficult to pack for lunches becuase of size and stickiness. But like I said flavour is good!!
These cookies are very delicious, I don't see how anybody couldn't love them! My son adores them, and is always saying, "Mom, I want some LauHIlLau's!"
I thought Marci must be wrong. But while the *taste* was very good, the texture was that of a pancake. Even after adding flour (which helped a lot), it was still too cake-y. I was looking for a cookie that tasted like banana bread, not banana bread in cookie shape. I'll stick with modifying the Toll House recipe. I did not, however, have any difficulty removing the cookies from the pan. And I didn't wait 5 minutes to do that - I removed them immediately.
These were good cookies! A nice change from the original chocolate chip cookie.
Sweet cookie with good banana and peanut butter flavor. Enjoyed by the whole family!
The cookies tasted wonderful, but were thin and flat.
I have made these cookies 2 years in a row for Christmas. They are fantastic. I love them. Chewy and crispy with a great combination of all the flavors.
These cookies were a huge disappointment. Strange texture and odd combination of tastes
Great cookies, soft and moist. I added some shredded coconut to half of the batch.
It was terrible! Before I put em in the oven they were fine but when i put em in they melted! I had to cut them into squares!
Trying to lower cholesterol & trans fats, I modified the recipe: used egg-beaters instead of eggs and margarine substitute without partially hydroginated fat in place of butter. I also ground up the rolled oats. Resulted in a somewhat loose batter and a more cake-like cookie. A good cookie.
They were SO wet, I had really small bananas so I put a whole one in, the dough was so wet and awful I added 1/2 c flour and doubled the oats (added 1/2 cup at a time) the dough was finally a bakeable consistency but really bland. I did try one dozen cookies before adding the extra flour/oats and you couldn't even get them off the cookie sheet. Very disappointing.
I will definitely be keeping this recipe. I did make a few changes mostly from suggestions in reviews. I used 1 whole banana, increased the flour to 1 3/4 cup and the oatmeal to 2 cups. I only used 1 cup of chips and they were by accident dark chocolate morsels which I discovered were larger chips, but excellent in this cookie. I will use 1 1/2 c. chips in the future. They were a bit sticky on the cookie pan, but my pans are nonstick and so not a real problem. I like that it only used 1/2 c. butter. I used a small ice cream scoop and got 40 cookies.
This is the first time I've actually reviewed a recipe. It was wonderful! I did add alittle extra flour but other than that, I followed the recipe. Half a banana sure adds alot of banana flavor! I'll definitely make these again.
Very good, a variation of the hermit when I added a small handful of crushed pecans. Baked for fifteen minutes as well.
An interesting, tasty variation on chocolate chip cookies!
Great cookies! Everyone LOVED them. They turned out chewy, moist, and YUMMO! Next time I'll add a little more banana since I didn't taste it that much. I also added some PB chips instead of the full amount of Choc. Chips.
Very disappointing. Texture was okay but had an odd flavor. I think it was the banana. Made them for a friend at work for her birthday but I won't be serving them . . .
A friend made these and they were amazing! I want to make them for the upcoming holidays and wonder how/if they freeze. Has anyone successfully tried to freeze these? Thank you!!
Makes a great cookie combining all the flavors that are the most popular with cookie lovers. Although an adjustment had to be made of the addition of more flour to the recipe (not necessarily unusual in cookie recipes), this one is a keeper.
I liked it but the sugar content on the recipe is too much for my taste though. Nevertheless, I loved this recipe! My grand mother just asked me to bake this on her birthday on July 09. Kuddos!
These cookies are great. The combination of the ingredients give them a unique flavor. I have been making these cookies for the past 2 years now and I always get compliments. During the holidays, I put together tins of different pastries that I've baked. And these cookies are always on the list! Thanks for a great recipe.
Perfect for parties, guests love it. It has a taste that has a very unusual, good taste. I commend that person(s) whom made it. Thank you!
